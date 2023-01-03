iMetal Raises $602,000 In Fully Subscribed Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

GamingInvesting News

X1 Entertainment Group Announces Update on Recent Commercial Progress

X1 Entertainment Group Announces Update on Recent Commercial Progress

  • X1 Talent managed star, Zanadood signs deal with Google's YouTube
  • X1 Talent managed star, Brizzy Voices signs deal with AMD
  • X1 Talent managed star, RuffSenpai signs deal with Snapchat
  • ShiftRLE grows social media presence 200% YOY
  • ShiftRLE launches new Rocket League fan destination at www.ShiftRLE.gg

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to provide a corporate update on recent commercial progress with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Tyrus LLC, a leading social media influencer management firm, and with ShiftRLE, a leading news and statistics destination for fans of the popular video game, Rocket League.

"Our focus in 2022 has been on the integration and growth of our acquisitions. With Tyrus LLC, which was renamed to X1 Talent Corp., the core strategy has been to grow the talent roster and international brand clients that partner with X1 talent to promote their newest and hottest products," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO, X1 Entertainment Group Inc. "With ShiftRLE which has a fast-growing social media audience on Twitter, the core strategy has been to launch a new web destination experience at www.ShiftRLE.gg for Rocket League fans which recently debuted in November."

Notable brand campaigns engaged with X1 Talent over the previous 90 days include:

  • Google's YouTube, signing an agreement with X1 talent, Zanadood to create 80 YouTube short videos over a 6-month period.
  • Snapchat signing a deal to engage X1 talent, RuffSenpai to create 60 Snapchat videos per month for a new Snapchat Spotlight feature.
  • Semiconductor company, AMD, signing a deal with X1 talent, Brizzy Voices (who has over 2 million YouTube fans), to promote a new laptop to gamers utilizing Brizzy's social media channels of YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.
  • Comcast's Xfinity signing a deal with X1 talent, BlizzB3ar to promote the Xfinity streaming service to Generation Z audiences.

Key recent highlights on Shift:

  • Growing Twitter social presence by 200% from Nov 2021 (15,000 followers) to Nov 2022 (45,000 followers).
  • Launching a merchandise store for Shift in December and releasing the first run of Shift branded apparel.
  • Launching the new version of ShiftRLE.gg in November, incorporating the acquisition of Octane.gg, and creating a destination for Rocket League breaking news, statistics and exclusive content via a new-and-improved user interface.

About X1
X1 Entertainment Group Inc. is a diversified portfolio company with assets across the gaming, esports, media, and entertainment industries. Based in Vancouver, BC they are publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol (CSE: XONE).

Mark Elfenbein
CEO and Director

For enquiries, please call 604-229-9445 or toll free 1-833-923-3334 or email info@X1Ent.com.
www.X1Ent.com

Cautionary Statement

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "will", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

X1 Entertainment GroupCSE:XONETech Investing
XONE:CNX
X1 Esports & Entertainment

X1 Entertainment Group


Keep reading...Show less
X1 Entertainment Group Launches New Rocket League News Portal Creating Global Hub for Rocket League Fan Community

X1 Entertainment Group Launches New Rocket League News Portal Creating Global Hub for Rocket League Fan Community

  • X1 merges owned news properties ShiftRLE and Octane.gg to create ‘the primary sports media network of Rocket League'
  • www.ShiftRLE.gg will target millions of daily Rocket League players and feature extensive play-by-play and game-by-game statistics, player and team pages, events calendar, live video, fantasy sports, and news on roster reports and rumors

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company, has today announced the launch of www.ShiftRLE.gg an all-new sports news outlet aimed at the global Rocket League fan community.

Merging its two wholly-owned media properties, ShiftRLE and Octane.gg, ShiftRLE.gg is well positioned to be the leading source for Rocket League news offering roster reports and industry rumors, and hosting an extensive database of play-by-play and game-by-game statistics which allow fans to uniquely analyze the game on a deeper level. Player and team pages will enable fans to track their favorite pro's performances throughout the season and new features to be developed such as live videos, live scores and fantasy sports will also allow fans to immerse themselves in the league and engage with the wider game community.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. Announces Official Name Change to X1 Entertainment Group Inc.

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. Announces Official Name Change to X1 Entertainment Group Inc.

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) (" X1 " or the " Company "), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to announce that it has completed its name change from "X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. to "X1 Entertainment Group Inc."

"The change of name from X1 Esports and Entertainment to X1 Entertainment Group represents the next phase of consolidation and streamlining of our brand and portfolio," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of the Company. "As we continue to build out our portfolio and expand into the fastest growing areas of gaming, esports, and the creator economy, having clear association and cohesion throughout the X1 brands will become increasingly important and valuable."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
X1 Esports-owned Tyrus LLC Announces Commercial Progress During 2022

X1 Esports-owned Tyrus LLC Announces Commercial Progress During 2022

  • Tyrus-managed YouTube star, Brizzy Voices signs deal with Warner Brothers
  • Tyrus talent, Kate Stark, engaged by Bank of Montreal (BMO)
  • Tyrus talent IAmBrandon signs a year-long brand ambassador contract with Amazon Luna
  • Tyrus-managed influencers contracted with a host of leading global brands including: Best Buy, Logitech and Square Enix.

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (CSE:XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to provide a corporate update on commercial progress with its wholly-owned subsidiary Tyrus LLC, a leading social media influencer management firm empowering gamers, content creators and influencers.

"The power and potential of influencer-led marketing campaigns has led to major global brands increasingly looking to gaming and esports influencers to help build profile for their newest and hottest products with Gen Z audiences," said Amanda Solomon, head of Tyrus LLC. "We have seen very solid month-on-month growth since the start of the year and are already filling a strong pipeline into 2023 and beyond. To see our talent working with a growing number of the world's largest and most notable brands shows the impact and unique influence these creators have with their GenZ audiences, and the strength of this as a key marketing channel going forward."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
X1 Esports Closes Acquisition of Assets of Rocket League Community, Octane.GG

X1 Esports Closes Acquisition of Assets of Rocket League Community, Octane.GG

Acquisition of Octane is intended to expand X1 ' s global Rocket League video games portfolio and reach to Gen Z audiences

  • The transaction is anticipated to strengthen X1's position in video game media, adding Octane's social media followers and statistical platform at http://Octane.GG
  • Rocket League globally averages over 80M players per month 1
  • The acquisition is X1's third closed post-IPO acquisition after the announcement of the closing of the Tyrus LLC acquisition on August 5 th 2022, and ShiftRLE on August 10 th 2022.
  • It is anticipated that Octane will merge into Shift to create a new destination for Rocket League fans.

X1 Esports and Entertainment (CSE:XONE; OTCQB: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company which owns and operates Esports assets and a leading creator economy business is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated September 15 th 2022, it has closed its acquisition of the assets comprising of Octane.GG ("Octane"), an online statistical and news outlet focused on the popular video game, Rocket League.

In connection with the acquisition of the assets comprising the business of Octane, the Company has entered into consulting agreements with two individuals, who as key personnel will be responsible for the continued operation of Octane. As consideration for the acquisition of the assets compromising the business of Octane, the Company is paying a cash purchase price of US$35,000, US$17,500 of which was paid in connection with the closing of the acquisition and US$17,500 of which will be payable within 45 days after the closing date.

" We are enthusiastic to have closed on the Octane acquisition," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1. "As Rocket League continues to grow in global popularity, owning multiple assets within this Esport allows the opportunity to launch an all-encompassing Rocket League destination site containing breaking news, statistics, video highlights, and fantasy sports."

Information Related to Octane

Octane is the leading Rocket League Esports statistics platform providing in-depth match statistics across the top events in the space. Since its inception in 2017, Octane has collected data for hundreds of thousands of games and thousands of players, teams, and events. As the primary source of statistics for Rocket League, Octane has amassed a valuable trove of data on the history and evolution of players and teams from their rookie days to playing on the world stage. Using the platform, fans are able to check-in live during game days to see how their favorite players and teams are performing, while coaches and commentators can use the data to draw better conclusions and create narratives around how players and teams are trending. Octane's robust set of filters and comprehensive data makes it an unmatched resource for the large community of Rocket League esports fans.

The Company anticipates utilization of Octane's Rocket League statistics database in launching future offerings, such as a possible Rocket League fantasy product, as discussed in X1's prior news release dated July 25th, 2022.

Changes to Directors and Officers

The Company also announces that Jan Hoffmann has resigned from the Company's board of directors (the " Board ") and as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, RixGG Europe Ltd., which holds and operates the Company's RixGG e-sports teams. The Company would like to thank Mr. Hoffmann for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well on his future endeavours. Latika Prasad, a current director of the Company, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer and a director of RixGG Europe Ltd. and will oversee operations with Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1.

Samantha Shorter has been appointed to fill the vacancy on the Board. In connection with her appointment to the Board, Ms. Shorter has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and Bobby Dhaliwal has been appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

Samantha Shorter

Ms. Shorter most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of X1, and has over a decade of experience in providing reporting, assurance and accounting services to publicly traded companies, including technology companies. She left public practice in 2011, where she acted in the capacity of audit manager with Davidson & Company LLP, a major Canadian accounting firm, and has since taken on a variety of leadership roles. Her governance and accounting knowledge facilitates effective implementation and oversight for financial reporting, administration and internal controls development and budgeting. Ms. Shorter completed a Bachelor of Commerce with Honours at the University of British Columbia. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and Certified Internal Auditor.

Bobby Dhaliwal

Mr. Dhaliwal works as a financial consultant with a number of TSX-V and CSE listed companies in the resources and technology sector, including in the roles of CFO and controller. These companies are Canada-based with various international operations. His professional experience includes assistance on initial public offerings, continuous disclosure and financial reporting, implementation of accounting software, various equity financings and implementation of internal control policies. Mr. Dhaliwal graduated from Langara College, Vancouver, and holds a bachelor of accountancy.

Information Related to Rocket League

Rocket League is one of the world's leading esports 2 . With 5-minute games that feature non-stop action, the car-soccer hybrid game has seen significant growth with players across demographics since its launch, now seeing global averages of 80M players per month, according to Active Player 3 .

About X1

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. is a gaming and entertainment company that helps connect brands with Gen-Z and millennial audiences all over the world through a diverse portfolio of assets which includes an Esports team, a talent management agency, and other integrated media assets. The company's assets are in three main verticals: Media & Network, Creator Economy, and Gaming & Esports. X1 is continuing to build upon its existing portfolio of assets through a combination of organic growth and accretive M&A

For more information, please contact:

Mark Elfenbein

CEO and Director

info@X1Esports.com
www.X1Esports

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the ability of Octane to integrate with ShiftRLE or at all, and expected synergy between ShiftRLE and Octane, including by allowing for the provision of Rocket League fantasy sports options, the continued growth and popularity of Rocket League, the growth of ShiftRLE (as integrated with Octane) and the establishment of ShiftRLE as a multimedia company with longevity in the space, and the achievement of any revenue by ShiftRLE. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations, changing market and industry conditions, the ability of each of X1 and Octane to implement their respective business strategies, including plans to integrate Octane and ShiftRLE, the continued relevance of Octane's media capabilities, competitive conditions, adverse industry events, availability of capital and financing as needed. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
X1 Esports Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Assets of Rocket League Community, Octane.GG

X1 Esports Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Assets of Rocket League Community, Octane.GG

Following completion of the acquisition, X1 intends to merge media assets of Octane with recently acquired media assets of ShiftRLE into a new super destination for 80 million-strong Rocket League players and fan community.

  • The transaction is anticipated to strengthen X1's position in video game media, with Octane's 16,500 social media followers, and Shift's existing 40,000+ followers
  • Octane's unique Rocket League statistics database will allow new Shift/Octane hybrid the ability to launch Rocket League fantasy sports
  • Rocket League globally averages over 80M players per month
  • The acquisition will help deliver on X1's core strategic priorities of building a diverse portfolio of gaming-related assets and providing global brands with unique access to Gen Z audiences

X1 Esports and Entertainment (CSE:XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to announce it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "APA") to acquire Octane.GG ("Octane"), an online fan statistics platform focused on the popular video game, Rocket League.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has issued a total of 588,739 common shares in the capital of the Company in settlement of compensation to AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA") for certain advertising services provided by AGORA to the Company over the last six months

The Company has received significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the last six months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account have served to significantly raise the brand awareness of the Company among small cap investors.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Land Acknowledgement

Lomiko Land Acknowledgement

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") reaffirms its vision to embrace Indigenous people and Indigenous values within our projects, to develop a sustainable approach on our path to critical minerals development, while honouring the lives, memories, and hopes of all seven generations close.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005776/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Announces Successful Closing of Flow-Through Financing

Lomiko Announces Successful Closing of Flow-Through Financing

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") announces the Company received TSX-V approval and closed its private placement. It has issued 18,625,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.04 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $745,000. The Company is pleased to have offered the 30% Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit, its second time in 2022, which was introduced to support specified critical minerals exploration expenditures incurred in Canada.

Each FT Unit consists of one common share that will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and the Taxation Act (Québec) and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") with each whole Warrant exercisable at a price of $0.06 per share for a period of two years following closing.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Reviews 2022 Highlights

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Reviews 2022 Highlights

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo" or " Company "), formerly American Manganese Inc., a battery materials company focused on the development of novel lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies is pleased to review the following Company highlights from 2022.

Technology Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ScreenPro Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

ScreenPro Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to report that further to the news release of November 10, 2022, the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement financing of units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Private Placement"). The Company has issued an aggregate of 9,700,000 units and a further 8,600,000 common shares at $0.05 per share pursuant to the Private Placement with aggregate gross proceeds of $915,000.

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company ("Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Announces Remaining Results From the Exploration Drill Program at La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Drills up to 10.37 % Cg over 64.0m at end of Battery Zone along Southeastern Margin

Lomiko Announces Remaining Results From the Exploration Drill Program at La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Drills up to 10.37 % Cg over 64.0m at end of Battery Zone along Southeastern Margin

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the eighth and final round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. The La Loutre graphite project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005367/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Large Zone Of Rare Earth Mineralisation Emerging West Of Cowalinya South Deposit

VIDEO: Cyprium Metals Ltd Interview with Samso on the Nifty Copper Project

New Break Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

Related News

Cobalt Investing

Cobalt Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Cobalt in 2023

Zinc Investing

Top 3 Canadian Zinc Stocks of 2022

Precious Metals Investing

RooGold Grants Stock Options

Base Metals Investing

Romios Announces Closing of $208,000 Non-Brokered Offering

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Provides Year-End Review of 2022 Accomplishments

Base Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Issues 2022 President's Message

Base Metals Investing

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placements of Flow-through Shares and Units

×