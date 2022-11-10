GamingInvesting News

  • X1 merges owned news properties ShiftRLE and Octane.gg to create ‘the primary sports media network of Rocket League'
  • www.ShiftRLE.gg will target millions of daily Rocket League players and feature extensive play-by-play and game-by-game statistics, player and team pages, events calendar, live video, fantasy sports, and news on roster reports and rumors

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company, has today announced the launch of www.ShiftRLE.gg an all-new sports news outlet aimed at the global Rocket League fan community.

Merging its two wholly-owned media properties, ShiftRLE and Octane.gg, ShiftRLE.gg is well positioned to be the leading source for Rocket League news offering roster reports and industry rumors, and hosting an extensive database of play-by-play and game-by-game statistics which allow fans to uniquely analyze the game on a deeper level. Player and team pages will enable fans to track their favorite pro's performances throughout the season and new features to be developed such as live videos, live scores and fantasy sports will also allow fans to immerse themselves in the league and engage with the wider game community.

"What we're creating is essentially the online equivalent of major sports broadcasters, but for Rocket League, a game that's seen exponential growth and attracted a highly engaged, global fan base in a very short period of time," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO, X1 Entertainment Group Inc. "Through consolidating ShiftRLE and Octane.gg, two of the highest profile and best loved news sources in the space, ShiftRLE.gg delivers the very best of both, giving global Rocket League fans everything they could need, all in one place."

Described as "soccer, but with rocket-powered cars", Rocket League has up to eight players assigned to each of the two teams, who use rocket-powered vehicles to hit a ball into their opponent's goal and score points over the course of a match. According to ActivePlayer , Rocket League has almost six million players a day globally, and almost 90 million playing monthly. The league has also garnered the attention of some major global brands including Nike, McLaren, BMW, Aston Martin and many more who are quickly capitalizing on Rocket League by getting involved through sponsorships and even creating their own teams.

About X1
X1 Entertainment Group Inc. is a diversified portfolio company with assets across the gaming, esports, media, and entertainment industries. Based in Vancouver, BC, X1 is publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol (CSE: XONE).

Mark Elfenbein
CEO and Director

For enquiries, please call 604-229-9445 or toll free 1-833-923-3334 or email info@X1Ent.com.
www.X1Ent.com

Cautionary Statement

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "will", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb3db31c-0857-478f-9433-476dcc6611f5


Primary Logo

