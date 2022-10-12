GamingInvesting News

  • Tyrus-managed YouTube star, Brizzy Voices signs deal with Warner Brothers
  • Tyrus talent, Kate Stark, engaged by Bank of Montreal (BMO)
  • Tyrus talent IAmBrandon signs a year-long brand ambassador contract with Amazon Luna
  • Tyrus-managed influencers contracted with a host of leading global brands including: Best Buy, Logitech and Square Enix.

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (CSE:XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to provide a corporate update on commercial progress with its wholly-owned subsidiary Tyrus LLC, a leading social media influencer management firm empowering gamers, content creators and influencers.

"The power and potential of influencer-led marketing campaigns has led to major global brands increasingly looking to gaming and esports influencers to help build profile for their newest and hottest products with Gen Z audiences," said Amanda Solomon, head of Tyrus LLC. "We have seen very solid month-on-month growth since the start of the year and are already filling a strong pipeline into 2023 and beyond. To see our talent working with a growing number of the world's largest and most notable brands shows the impact and unique influence these creators have with their GenZ audiences, and the strength of this as a key marketing channel going forward."

Tyrus has seen steady growth in brand deals – contracted campaigns or product placements for brands with Tyrus-managed influencer talent – during 2022. Brand deals for talent grew almost 90% from March 2022 to July 2022, going from an average of 18 to 34 contracts closed per month.

Notable brand campaigns participated in by Tyrus talent included:

  • Amazon partnered with Tyrus talent IAmBrandon , on a campaign featuring its cloud gaming service, Luna
  • HelloFresh-backed original competitive Twitch cooking series, ‘Unleash the Feast', guest starred four members of Tyrus' client roster: PastaroniRavioli , Shado_Temple , EdgarAllanBroLIVE , and Catieosaurus (1.6M TikTok followers)
  • Kate Stark engaged by BMO to appear on Twitch stream, ‘Where Gaming Meets Banking'
  • Warner Brothers partnered with Tyrus talent Brizzy Voices (2.08M YouTube followers) on the showcase for the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter

"Since acquiring Tyrus earlier this year, we have been incredibly impressed by the company's steady and continued growth. It was recently recognized by Business Insider 1 as one of the top influencer talent management firms in the space with agents who are among the most impactful in the industry," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1 Esports. "We're excited with the progress we're seeing and believe with the appetite of large brands to tap into the unique appeal and reach of gaming influencers, this level of growth is sustainable in the long term."

1 "21 leading talent managers and agents helping gaming creators and esports pros make money", Business Insider , by Geoff Weiss, Amanda Perelli, and JP Mangalindan on September 13, 2022.

About Tyrus
Tyrus LLC d/b/a Tyrus Talent Services is a content creator and social media influencer management firm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of X1 Esports. Founded in 2017 by James Boehm and led by CEO Amanda Solomon, Tyrus Talent Services specializes in helping creators define, grow, and evolve their brands by offering services such as; platform management, social media management, & agency representation.

About X1
X1 Esports and Entertainment is a diversified portfolio company with assets across the gaming, esports, media, and entertainment industries. Based in Vancouver, BC they are publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol (CSE: XONE).

Mark Elfenbein
CEO and Director

info@X1Esports.com
www.X1Esports.com

Cautionary Statement

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "will", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.


Primary Logo

X1 Esports and EntertainmentCSE:XONEGaming Investing
XONE:CNX
X1 Esports & Entertainment

X1 Esports and Entertainment


X1 Esports Closes Acquisition of Assets of Rocket League Community, Octane.GG

X1 Esports Closes Acquisition of Assets of Rocket League Community, Octane.GG

Acquisition of Octane is intended to expand X1 ' s global Rocket League video games portfolio and reach to Gen Z audiences

  • The transaction is anticipated to strengthen X1's position in video game media, adding Octane's social media followers and statistical platform at http://Octane.GG
  • Rocket League globally averages over 80M players per month 1
  • The acquisition is X1's third closed post-IPO acquisition after the announcement of the closing of the Tyrus LLC acquisition on August 5 th 2022, and ShiftRLE on August 10 th 2022.
  • It is anticipated that Octane will merge into Shift to create a new destination for Rocket League fans.

X1 Esports and Entertainment (CSE:XONE; OTCQB: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company which owns and operates Esports assets and a leading creator economy business is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated September 15 th 2022, it has closed its acquisition of the assets comprising of Octane.GG ("Octane"), an online statistical and news outlet focused on the popular video game, Rocket League.

In connection with the acquisition of the assets comprising the business of Octane, the Company has entered into consulting agreements with two individuals, who as key personnel will be responsible for the continued operation of Octane. As consideration for the acquisition of the assets compromising the business of Octane, the Company is paying a cash purchase price of US$35,000, US$17,500 of which was paid in connection with the closing of the acquisition and US$17,500 of which will be payable within 45 days after the closing date.

" We are enthusiastic to have closed on the Octane acquisition," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1. "As Rocket League continues to grow in global popularity, owning multiple assets within this Esport allows the opportunity to launch an all-encompassing Rocket League destination site containing breaking news, statistics, video highlights, and fantasy sports."

Information Related to Octane

Octane is the leading Rocket League Esports statistics platform providing in-depth match statistics across the top events in the space. Since its inception in 2017, Octane has collected data for hundreds of thousands of games and thousands of players, teams, and events. As the primary source of statistics for Rocket League, Octane has amassed a valuable trove of data on the history and evolution of players and teams from their rookie days to playing on the world stage. Using the platform, fans are able to check-in live during game days to see how their favorite players and teams are performing, while coaches and commentators can use the data to draw better conclusions and create narratives around how players and teams are trending. Octane's robust set of filters and comprehensive data makes it an unmatched resource for the large community of Rocket League esports fans.

The Company anticipates utilization of Octane's Rocket League statistics database in launching future offerings, such as a possible Rocket League fantasy product, as discussed in X1's prior news release dated July 25th, 2022.

Changes to Directors and Officers

The Company also announces that Jan Hoffmann has resigned from the Company's board of directors (the " Board ") and as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, RixGG Europe Ltd., which holds and operates the Company's RixGG e-sports teams. The Company would like to thank Mr. Hoffmann for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well on his future endeavours. Latika Prasad, a current director of the Company, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer and a director of RixGG Europe Ltd. and will oversee operations with Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1.

Samantha Shorter has been appointed to fill the vacancy on the Board. In connection with her appointment to the Board, Ms. Shorter has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and Bobby Dhaliwal has been appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

Samantha Shorter

Ms. Shorter most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of X1, and has over a decade of experience in providing reporting, assurance and accounting services to publicly traded companies, including technology companies. She left public practice in 2011, where she acted in the capacity of audit manager with Davidson & Company LLP, a major Canadian accounting firm, and has since taken on a variety of leadership roles. Her governance and accounting knowledge facilitates effective implementation and oversight for financial reporting, administration and internal controls development and budgeting. Ms. Shorter completed a Bachelor of Commerce with Honours at the University of British Columbia. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and Certified Internal Auditor.

Bobby Dhaliwal

Mr. Dhaliwal works as a financial consultant with a number of TSX-V and CSE listed companies in the resources and technology sector, including in the roles of CFO and controller. These companies are Canada-based with various international operations. His professional experience includes assistance on initial public offerings, continuous disclosure and financial reporting, implementation of accounting software, various equity financings and implementation of internal control policies. Mr. Dhaliwal graduated from Langara College, Vancouver, and holds a bachelor of accountancy.

Information Related to Rocket League

Rocket League is one of the world's leading esports 2 . With 5-minute games that feature non-stop action, the car-soccer hybrid game has seen significant growth with players across demographics since its launch, now seeing global averages of 80M players per month, according to Active Player 3 .

About X1

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. is a gaming and entertainment company that helps connect brands with Gen-Z and millennial audiences all over the world through a diverse portfolio of assets which includes an Esports team, a talent management agency, and other integrated media assets. The company's assets are in three main verticals: Media & Network, Creator Economy, and Gaming & Esports. X1 is continuing to build upon its existing portfolio of assets through a combination of organic growth and accretive M&A

For more information, please contact:

Mark Elfenbein

CEO and Director

info@X1Esports.com
www.X1Esports

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the ability of Octane to integrate with ShiftRLE or at all, and expected synergy between ShiftRLE and Octane, including by allowing for the provision of Rocket League fantasy sports options, the continued growth and popularity of Rocket League, the growth of ShiftRLE (as integrated with Octane) and the establishment of ShiftRLE as a multimedia company with longevity in the space, and the achievement of any revenue by ShiftRLE. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations, changing market and industry conditions, the ability of each of X1 and Octane to implement their respective business strategies, including plans to integrate Octane and ShiftRLE, the continued relevance of Octane's media capabilities, competitive conditions, adverse industry events, availability of capital and financing as needed. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

X1 Esports Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Assets of Rocket League Community, Octane.GG

X1 Esports Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Assets of Rocket League Community, Octane.GG

Following completion of the acquisition, X1 intends to merge media assets of Octane with recently acquired media assets of ShiftRLE into a new super destination for 80 million-strong Rocket League players and fan community.

  • The transaction is anticipated to strengthen X1's position in video game media, with Octane's 16,500 social media followers, and Shift's existing 40,000+ followers
  • Octane's unique Rocket League statistics database will allow new Shift/Octane hybrid the ability to launch Rocket League fantasy sports
  • Rocket League globally averages over 80M players per month
  • The acquisition will help deliver on X1's core strategic priorities of building a diverse portfolio of gaming-related assets and providing global brands with unique access to Gen Z audiences

X1 Esports and Entertainment (CSE:XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to announce it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "APA") to acquire Octane.GG ("Octane"), an online fan statistics platform focused on the popular video game, Rocket League.

X1 Esports & Entertainment Ltd. Receives Approval to Trade in the U.S. on the OTCQB

X1 Esports & Entertainment Ltd. Receives Approval to Trade in the U.S. on the OTCQB

X1 Esports & Entertainment Ltd. (CSE: XONE) (" X1 " or the " Company "), a games & media portfolio company, is pleased to announce that its common shares (the " Shares ") have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market.

On August 4, 2022, the Company began to trade on the OTC Pinks. As of September 12, 2022, the Company's Shares will be upgraded to trade on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol ‘XOEEF'. The Company's Shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "XONE".

Mark Elfenbein, Chief Executive Officer of X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd., commented, "Listing X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. on the OTCQB provides easier access for US institutions and retail investors. In addition, the OTCQB listing is anticipated to enhance liquidity and broaden the Company's shareholder base."

X1 Esports Closes Acquisition of Assets of Rocket League Community, ShiftRLE

X1 Esports Closes Acquisition of Assets of Rocket League Community, ShiftRLE

  • The transaction is anticipated to strengthen X1's position in video game media, adding Shift's 30,000+ social media followers at twitter.com/ShiftRLE
  • Rocket League globally averages over 80M players per month 1
  • The acquisition is X1's second closed post IPO acquisition after the announcement of the closing of the Tyrus LLC acquisition on August 5 th 2022.

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (CSE:XONE) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company which owns and operates a growing Esports franchise and a leading creator economy business is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated July 25, 2022, it has closed its previously announced acquisition of the assets comprising of ShiftRLE ("Shift"), an online news outlet focused on the popular video game, Rocket League.

In connection with the acquisition of the assets comprising of the business of Shift, the Company has entered into consulting agreements with four vendors, who as key personnel will be responsible for the continued operation of Shift, and distributed to such persons 333,333 common shares in the capital of X1 with a deemed issue price of CAD$0.45 per common share (the "Consideration Shares"). In addition to the Consideration Shares, the Company is paying a cash purchase price to the vendors of US$50,000 cash, of which US$25,000 was paid in connection with the closing of the acquisition and US$25,000 payable within 45 days after the closing date. The vendors will also be eligible to receive earn-out payments for 36 months from the closing date as payment of a 7% share of gross revenues Shift earns to a maximum of US$250,000 (the "Earnout"). The Earnout may be paid in cash or common shares at the election of the Company, at a deemed price equal to the fourteen day trading price prior to the payment date or such other price as may be required by the policies of the Exchange .

The Consideration Shares will be subject to subject to a CSE imposed hold period of four months from the date of issuance, and a contractual resale restriction that will result in 25% of the Consideration Shares being released six (6) months following the closing date, and 25% being released at six (6) month intervals thereafter. For further information related to the acquisition terms, please the Company's news release dated July 25, 2022.

" We are thrilled to have closed on the Shift acquisition," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1. " Not only has the Shift community grown considerably over the past year, but we believe that Rocket League has tremendous global appeal with fans looking for the content that Shift can offer."

Information Related to ShiftRLE

Las Vegas-based ShiftRLE, led by co-founders Achilleas Fotiou and Jalen Jones, has demonstrated consistent user audience growth since launching in 2020. Shift currently reaches over 8 million impressions during the seasonal period of RLCS, while seeing growth of 14 million impressions during transfer periods where the roster news cycle is most active. With operations in America and Europe, the organization has established an international presence in the Esports industry.

" As Rocket League continues its climb to becoming a household name in the esports and gaming worlds, our team at Shift will remain committed to being a part of it in multiple facets. X1's investment should not only reflect their belief in us, but the potential that Rocket League has as a whole. We're extremely excited to continue building Shift and to fully realize our aspirations of becoming that multimedia company that will stick around for years to come".

Rocket League is one of the world's leading esports 2 . With 5-minute games that feature non-stop action, the car-soccer hybrid game has seen significant growth with players across demographics since its launch, now seeing global averages of 80M players per month, according to Active Player 3 .

Shift is an independent news source for Rocket League fans. It first rose to prominence by getting exclusive, behind-the-scenes information on Rocket League roster moves and tryouts before they were public knowledge. Shift plays a key role in ensuring the conversation around Rocket League esports continues beyond the pitch through coverage and insight regarding roster transactions and general esport news, ensuring fans stay engaged even during slower competitive periods.

About X1

X1 Esports and Entertainment is a video game and media portfolio company which owns and operates a growing esports franchise, RixGG. The business of the Company is the competitive playing of video games by teams for cash prizes, and operations ancillary to such competition, such as merchandising and the hosting of tournaments.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Elfenbein

CEO and Director

info@X1Esports.com
www.X1Esports.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the the ability of ShiftRLE to integrate into the X1 portfolio as anticipated or at all, the growth of ShiftRLE and the establishment of ShiftRLE as a multimedia company with longevity in the space, and the achievement of any revenue by ShiftRLE. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations, as well as a failure to achieve the growth anticipated, together with or apart from Shift,, changing market and industry conditions, the ability of each of X1 and ShiftRLE to implement their respective business strategies, including expansion plans,, the continued relevance of ShiftRLE's media capabilities, competitive conditions, adverse industry events, availability of capital and financing as needed, and the continued relevance of Rocket League. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

X1Esports Closes the Acquisition of Tyrus LLC as the Company Builds a Leading Video Games and Creator Economy Business

X1Esports Closes the Acquisition of Tyrus LLC as the Company Builds a Leading Video Games and Creator Economy Business

  • Acquisition is intended to expand X1 Esports' reach into Gen Z demographic and add additional revenue streams
  • Tyrus' talent operates as a digital influencer management firm, and is specializing in working with YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch content creators, brand ambassadors and brands across all social media channels
  • Tyrus' client roster of over 60 high profile content creators have a combined reach of over 20 million followers
  • Tyrus has worked with leading global brands including: Warner Brothers, OMEN, Best Buy, Hello Fresh, and Panera to reach into the Gen Z demographic of its content creators

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (CSE:XONE) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and creator economy portfolio company which owns and operates a growing Esports franchise, is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced transaction with Tyrus LLC ("Tyrus"), an influencer management firm empowering gamers, content creators and influencers ("the Transaction"). On closing of the Transaction, the Company holds all issued and outstanding securities of Tyrus, which will operate as a subsidiary of X1.

" The Tyrus Transaction offers tremendous opportunity for X1 to partake in the growing global creator economy which is an industry of over 50 million individual content creators 1 where Tyrus is extremely well-positioned ," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1 . " The video game category has been a top category of the creator economy and has largely benefited the growth of the video game industry recently."

In connection with the closing of the Transaction, Tyrus' Manager, Amanda Solomon, will also join the X1 Advisory board. Amanda is an accomplished leader specializing in gaming and Esports, and has driven brand integration, influencer marketing campaigns, and talent partnerships with well-known companies and brands including Epic Games, OnePlus, and Gucci.

Since 2017, Tyrus has built a client roster of over 60 high profile content creators (iambrandon, Catiosaurus, Kalief (Spawn on Me) & Friskk) with a combined reach of over 20 million followers 2 . Tyrus provides comprehensive management of YouTube, TikTok, Twitch and other social media channels as well as consultation on personal brand growth strategies and partnership management and has grown since April 2021 from a roster of seven talent, to August of 2022 with a roster of 65 talent.

"Becoming part of the X1 family will allow Tyrus to extend its reach and engage with new and exciting talent in the gaming and esports community," said Amanda Solomon, CEO of Tyrus. "The talent and diversity of our influencer roster is something we take great pride in. I look forward to growing our presence in this space and providing unique access for global brands to a highly influential GenZ audience".

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the terms of a membership interest purchase agreement dated July 15, 2022, the Company acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding membership interest of Tyrus for total consideration of up to approximately US$350,000 (the "Purchase Price"). The Purchase Price is divided into the following payments: i) US$150,000 in cash payments due within 60 days of closing; and ii) 555,555 fully-paid common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed issue price of $0.45 per Common Share, which were issued on closing of the Transaction. In addition, a bonus payment of US$100,000 may be payable if Tyrus reaches US$1,750,000 in its first full year of revenue, which may be settled in cash or Common Shares at the option of the Company.

The Common Shares forming part of the Purchase Price are subject to subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, and a contractual resale restriction that will result in 25% of the Common Shares being released twelve (12) months following the closing date, and 25% being released at six (6) month intervals thereafter.

The securities of the Company referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Elfenbein
CEO and Director
info@X1Esports.com
www.X1Esports.com

About X1
X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. is a video game and media portfolio company which owns and operates a growing esports franchise, RixGG. The business of the Company is the competitive playing of video games by teams for cash prizes, and operations ancillary to such competition, such as merchandising and the hosting of tournaments.

For more information on the Company, visit www.X1Esports.com or email info@X1Esports.com.

About Tyrus
Tyrus, and its talent services, is a boutique talent management group for digital content creators. Specifically, we work with creators in the gaming and lifestyle verticals, providing creators with paid opportunities from free game codes to booking for live shows and paid partnerships around the globe. We also offer more integrated services such as social media management, platform management, video editing, and short form content editing. To put it simply, Tyrus supports our creator's business with expert knowledge and management of partnerships and activations with major companies.

Forward-looking information
All information contained in this news release with respect to the Company and Tyrus was supplied by the parties, respectively, for inclusion herein, and the Company and its respective directors and officers have relied on Tyrus for any information concerning such party.

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

Sensorium Announces the Development of UNDER - A Pioneering P2E Metaland Platform

Sensorium the leading tech company behind the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, is unveiling its latest groundbreaking project dedicated to exploring the wide potentialities of metaverse real estate as an emerging asset class - UNDER.

Sensorium introduces UNDER — a virtual world to buy and monetize metaverse land through P2E mechanics

The upcoming UNDER virtual land platform features NFT parcels with built-in game mechanics and an extensive upgrade system tied to original play-to-earn games. UNDER PLAY, the project's gaming library, is set to include a vast range of casual P2E titles, which will be regularly updated to include latest releases.

The web3 initiative is centered around the virtual land of UNDER – a mystic planet in the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse along with the PRISM world , where the world-renowned stars, from David Guetta to Steve Aoki will perform exclusive shows.

The UNDER planet is an attraction to metaverse miners given the unique presence of SENSO Aura (SAr), a valuable resource that can be used across the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse or exchanged for fiat money.

Sensorium plans to release a total of 100,000 parcels for players. Each plot will feature in-built games enabling the mining of valuable resources. The UNDER experience offers three pathways for users to obtain these resources and get revenue: landless players can rent parcels from Sensorium or other players, while land owners can play themselves or stake / lend their parcels to other users for the revenue share. The more parcels owners stake, the more likely they are to obtain profit through other players' winnings. The land owners can also upgrade their parcels with new games from UNDER PLAY gaming catalog, thereby making their parcels significantly more attractive to other users.

"We recognized a market niche and identified consumer demand for virtual land projects that aim higher than simply offering static land parcels for collecting or re-selling purposes. The fact is that metaverse users are fast becoming savvy and demanding customers. And as we step into the next generation of digital experiences in a web3 world, we understand that virtual land parcels must have compelling utility, including incredible game mechanics and a sustainable play-to-earn model to support the overall ecosystem. UNDER is Sensorium's high-up Web 3.0. We are very excited about the project coming to life in the coming months", explains Alex Kim , Sensorium's Chief Monetization Officer.

UNDER will be leveraging Sensorium's ecosystem currency SENSO, simplifying the management of land sales, fueling P2E mechanics, and adding further utility to Sensorium's metaverse currency.

With the goal of making UNDER an experience for everyone, Sensorium will be focussing on a roll-out that has an equal appeal to the crypto community and beyond, as the company continues its efforts in helping internet users transition from traditional web2 gaming platforms into web3 experiences.

Furthermore, UNDER will allow our vast community and fans to start contributing and interacting with the metaverse following its public release.

For more information regarding UNDER land and pre-sale opportunities, please contact alexander.kim@sensoriumxr.com

About Sensorium
Founded in 2018, Sensorium is a leading metaverse developer that leverages the latest AI and XR solutions to deliver immersive high-end events and experiences. In the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, users can explore vast worlds filled with activities, ranging from games to mediation practices, socialize with other users, creators, and virtual beings.

The Sensorium Galaxy metaverse is built in partnership with the world's leading entertainment powerhouses, including Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Yann Pissenem's The Night League. The metaverse will host exclusive performances developed in collaboration with chart-topping artists – David Guetta , Armin van Buuren , and Steve Aoki , among others.

The platform will be accessible through the most widely available interfaces. Users can tune in using VR headsets to get a sense of true immersion, use a PC to access an augmented reality experience, or download the mobile application to watch streams, build unique NPCs, and communicate with them.

For media inquiries:

Matias Lapuschin
Head of Content, Sensorium
+79032939191
matias.lapuschin@sensoriumxr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sensorium-announces-the-development-of-under---a-pioneering-p2e-metaland-platform-301647089.html

SOURCE Sensorium Corporation

Gen.G Esports signs partnership with Tencent's TiMi Esports to cooperate in expanding the global market for 'Honor of Kings'

  • The partnership will focus on increasing domestic users and establishing communities in line with the global launch of 'Honor of Kings' in the future
  • Along with fostering global talents by forming a team to participate in a competition that is taking place in Nov-Dec and opening GGA's Honor of Kings class

Global esports company Gen.G Esports announced that it has signed a partnership with Tencent's TiMi Esports, in order to promote 'Honor of Kings' in the global market. Gen.G will build a team to participate in an international competition, and the two will cooperate in various ways in line with the global launch of 'Honor of Kings', which is expected in near future.

Gen.G Esports signs partnership with Tencent's TiMi Esports to cooperate in expanding the global market for ‘Honor of Kings'

As a part of the partnership, Gen.G will take part as a guest team at the 2022 Honor of Kings International Champions (KIC), scheduled from November to December 2022 . The competition will be held online in Shenzhen , Guangdong Province , China , and Seoul, South Korea , with a total prize of USD 10 million . The Gen.G Honor of Kings team will play in the wild card selection before the finals schedule which will be held from December 3rd to December 30th . Additionally, Gen.G will open a GGA class to foster global talents for the game.

"It is an honor to partner with Tencent , China's largest IT company, and participate in the KIC competition," said Gen.G Esports CEO Arnold Hur . "As much as Honor of Kings is a very well known mobile game, we will make a greater effort to strengthen our domestic influence and build a community in Korea."

"The cooperation of global esports company Gen.G and 'Timi Esports' 'Honor of Kings' for global expansion is very meaningful. We look forward to working with Gen.G in various ways and gaining popularity in Korea," said TiMi Esports spokesperson.

Meanwhile, released in 2015, 'Honor of Kings' is the world's most played mobile MOBA with 100 million daily players. Thanks to this popularity, it was not only selected as the demonstration event at the 2018 Jakarta Palembang Asian Games but also chosen as the official esports event at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games along with 'League of Legends,' 'Hearthstone,' and 'Dota 2.'

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geng-esports-signs-partnership-with-tencents-timi-esports-to-cooperate-in-expanding-the-global-market-for-honor-of-kings-301646872.html

SOURCE Gen.G

Over 33 Million Views on "The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War" Mini Series

9GAG And VFX Creators Team Up to Protect The One Ring

Popular mobile strategy game "The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War", based on the trilogy of books by J.R.R. Tolkien, provides gamers with much in-game action to fight for the One Ring and the control of Middle Earth. But things get even more heated in this universe.

LootMogul, Sports Metaverse signs $10M deal with Seasoned Bull Riding Investors & Hall of Famers

LootMogul teams up with Shaw Sullivan creator of CowChip Crypto DAO, Bull Riders Only (BRO), and one of the largest ex-shareholder in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) and Scott Mendes a co-founding member of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) & Bull Riding Hall of Fame to help develop the Western Sports in LootMogul's metaverse beginning with the creation of the world's first Rodeo city in LootMogul's metaverse .

LootMogul, Sports Metaverse signs $10M deal with Seasoned Bull Riding Investors & Hall of Famers

"This is a game-changing partnership with the legendary bull riding team and rodeo veteran sports investors to bring one of the most profitable sports in the LootMogul metaverse. Using future CowChip crypto tokens will allow people to buy items in the rodeo meta stadiums, while enjoying real-world benefits in the world's largest rodeo sports cities in Las Vegas , Dallas , etc." Raj Rajkotia, CEO of LootMogul

"Western community with more than 150 years of legacy has now a chance to show the world how big and powerful that community can be in a new age LootMogul metaverse with true-in-real-life (TIRL) experiences. We look forward to working with all the industry's key players to achieve their goals. Their recent financing from GEM with a $200 Million investment commitment suggests that smart money agrees with our vision too" Shaw

Scott said, "Being an ambassador for both CowChip Crypto and LootMogul this partnership puts Western Sports at the forefront with other major sports involved with LootMogul like the NBA and the NFL. We are now able to help established organizations grow, and new ventures to prosper and the fans benefit in ways they have never been able to before.

It was obvious to me from the start that CowChip Crypto offered a new way to finance and the thought of a tradeable/exchangeable token that can grow in value just by using it in our everyday lives for tickets, merchandise, and video content is truly a blessing."

About LootMogul
LootMogul is an athlete-led sports metaverse (web3 platform); powered by virtual real estate, training academies, blockchain games, metashops for brands and athletes with in-real-life (IRL) rewards. LootMogul is expanding the web3 community by bringing web2 gamers and sports fanatics to the metaverse. LootMogul is building more than 180 sports cities across the globe with real-world utilities and benefits.

LootMogul Community - https://www.instagram.com/lootmogul/

LootMogul Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lootmogul)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lootmogul-sports-metaverse-signs-10m-deal-with-seasoned-bull-riding-investors--hall-of-famers-301646490.html

SOURCE LootMogul

Incubara Capital Corp. Signs an Investment Agreement with S.T.A.R.S. VR to Develop a Virtual Reality Space Mission Game in Collaboration with the US Space Force Association

Incubara Capital Corp. ("Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an investment agreement with S.T.A.R.S. VR LLC (S.T.A.R.S. VR) to develop a premium Virtual Reality 'VR' experience in cooperation with space industry experts, Hollywood producers and the Space Force Association.

The experience takes place in the near-future, and accurately reflects the challenges that space industry professionals will face as mankind begins its journey to the stars. The project has the full collaboration of the Space Force Association, as well as many award-winning entertainment industry professionals.

Acer Unleashes its First Gaming Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE

With an RGB gaming keyboard, 120Hz high-resolution display and access to 1000+ games across the three leading cloud gaming platforms, the new Acer Chromebook 516 GE delivers powerful cloud gaming

Editor's Summary

