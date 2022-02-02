Copper Investing News
World Copper Ltd. at the request of IIROC, clarifies and provides additional information related to its February 2, 2022 news release.The Company retracts its stated endorsement of the future price targets and buy recommendation reports of Zack's Small-Cap Research and Fundamental Research Corp. which statement was made in error.The Company reports that each of Zack's and FRC have been retained for a one year term ...

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company"), at the request of IIROC, clarifies and provides additional information related to its February 2, 2022 news release.

The Company retracts its stated endorsement of the future price targets and buy recommendation reports of Zack's Small-Cap Research ("Zack's") and Fundamental Research Corp. ("FRC"), which statement was made in error.

The Company reports that each of Zack's and FRC have been retained for a one year term to provide independent analyst coverage, for the amount of USD $30,000 and CAD $40,000, respectively. The Company has no input in setting the price target recommended by the analysts.

ABOUT World Copper Ltd.

World Copper Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is a Canadian resource company focused on the exploration and development of its copper porphyry projects: Escalones and Cristal in Chile, and Zonia in Arizona. Two of these projects have estimated resources with significant soluble copper mineralization, and there are at least two other copper porphyry targets with exciting potential to expand the resource base. The Zonia project was acquired as part of the previously announced merger transaction with Cardero Resource Corp. Please refer to news releases dated April 20, 2021; June 9, 2021; September 20, 2021; November 9, 2021, December 13, 2021 and January 28, 2022 for more details.

