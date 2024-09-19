Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

International Lithium Corp. to Receive CAD$2.2m plus a 2% Net Smelter Royalty Following Reduction of Interest in Its Non-Core Avalonia Project

Drilling Success Expands Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

Jindalee Secures Strategic Agreement with US Department of Energy

Testing Confirms Potential for Significant Antimony Production from the La Demajagua Gold-Silver-Antimony Mine, Cuba

Increased Lion Participation in Brightstar Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Avrupa Minerals

AVU:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Altech Batteries

ATC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Hertz Energy Clarifies IR Agreement

Hertz Energy Clarifies IR Agreement

Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QX1)  ("Hertz" or the "Company") at the request of the Canadian Securities Exchange, provides the following clarifying news release with respect to the investor relations agreement entered into with Outside The Box Capital Inc.

Outside the Box

The Company announced that it had entered into a marketing and consulting agreement (the "OTBC Agreement") with an arm's length marketing firm, Outside The Box Capital Inc. ("OTBC") of Oakville Ontario, to provide marketing consulting and investor relations services, including marketing services through social media channels and online media distribution.

In connection with the OTBC Agreement, for a term of 1 month starting on September 4, 2024, the Company will issue OTBC 500,000 options to purchase Hertz Energy shares at a price of $0.085 over two years and payments of $25,000 upon signing of agreement. OTBC has its principal place of business at 2202 Green Orchard Place, Oakville, Ontario L6H 4V4. OTBC can be contacted at jason@outsidethebox.capital or by telephone at (289) 259-4455. OTBC has no direct relationship with the Company other than as set out in this press release.

About the Company

The Company is a British Columbia based junior exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of energy metals mineral properties. The Company's lithium exploration projects include the AC/DC Lithium Project, and Snake Lithium Project in Jame Bay Québec. The AC/DC Project is 26,500 hectares located in the renowned James Bay Lithium District in Québec, Canada, just 26kms southeast of the Corvette Lithium Project owned by Patriot Battery Metals and is contiguous to Rio Tinto's Kaanaayaa project claims. The Company's Snake Lithium Project is also district scale and located amongst highly prospective projects held by other exploration companies. Hertz Energy's Harriman Antimony Project is its first Antimony property acquisition.

For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Kal Malhi
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: 604-805-4602
Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223896

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Hertz EnergyHZ:CCCSE:HZEnergy Investing
HZ:CC
Hertz Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Hertz Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Hertz Lithium

Hertz Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Energy Acquires Lake George Antimony Property in New Brunswick

Hertz Energy Acquires Lake George Antimony Property in New Brunswick

Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QX1) ("Hertz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Lake George Antimony Property ("Lake George" or the "Property") located in the Province of New Brunswick. The Property is located in the southwestern part of the province, approximately 30 km southwest of the city of Fredericton.

The Property is comprised of 93 mineral claims within two claim blocks recently staked by the Company for a total area of approximately 2,104.5 hectares. The Property surrounds the past-producing Lake George Antimony Mine ("Lake George Mine") and is considered an exploration-stage Antimony-Gold (Sb-Au) prospect located immediately along strike to the southwest and northeast, as well as downdip to the north of the historical Lake George Mine. The Property benefits from excellent road access, hydroelectric power, and nearby available personnel for field and exploration activities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Energy Begins Exploration at Harriman Antimony Property in Québec

Hertz Energy Begins Exploration at Harriman Antimony Property in Québec

Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) ("Hertz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of exploration programs at the Harriman Antimony Property ("Harriman Property" or the "Property") comprised of 49 mineral claims (approximately 2,500 hectares) located in the Province of Québec beginning the week on September 16, 2024.

The Harriman Property is an exploration stage antimony project located approximately 17 km northeast of the town of New Richmond in the Gaspé Region of Québec (Figures 1, 2). The Gaspé Region is known for a variety of significant mineral deposits, most notably the Mine Gaspé Copper Mine, currently being developed by Osisko Metals. The Harriman Property benefits from good road access, hydroelectric power, port access, and nearby available manpower.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Energy Announces Loan Agreement

Hertz Energy Announces Loan Agreement

Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QX1) (the "Company" or "Hertz") announces entering into a loan agreement with Flowing Lithium Exploration Inc.

The Company has entered into a loan agreement dated June 17, 2024 (the "FLE Loan Agreement") with Flowing Lithium Exploration Inc. ("FLE"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to borrow from FLE CDN$150,000.00 (the "FLE Loan"). The FLE Loan bears interest at a rate of 10.0% per annum and is due in full on June 17, 2025. The FLE Loan is considered an arm's length transaction.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium: Discovery Of Multiple Outcropping Pegmatite Dykes Identified at AC/DC Lithium Project - James Bay, Canada

Hertz Lithium: Discovery Of Multiple Outcropping Pegmatite Dykes Identified at AC/DC Lithium Project - James Bay, Canada

Highlights

  • Discovery of at least 7 pegmatite occurrences during maiden field program at AC/DC project.
  • Field work followed up on twelve priority targets generates from a recent hyperspectral survey.
  • Field work pin-pointed an approximately 100m long, 5-10m wide, and 5m thick pegmatite.
  • Pegmatite compositions include white-pink feldspar, grey quartz, trace biotite +/- garnet, +/-tourmaline.
  • Project encompassing 516 contiguous mineral claims spanning 265 square kilometers, shares geology and is located contiguous to Rio Tinto's Kaanaayaa Lithium Project.
  • Located 26 km southeast of the Corvette Lithium Project owned by Patriot Battery Metals with an inferred mineral resource of 109.2 Mt at 1.4% Li2O¹.
  • Assays from maiden site visit expected in coming weeks.

Hertz Lithium CEO & Director, Kal Malhi stated, "Hertz Lithium just closed the transaction to acquire Canuck Lithium and the AC/DC Lithium project in James Bay on October 25, 2023. With the help of Dahrouge Geological and Mercator Geological, we were able to assemble an exploration crew to rush onto the property during the final workdays of the exploration season. With only 3.5 workdays on the ground before the weather in James Bay turned adverse, we were able to target some very high-priority targets on the property and complete initial prospecting. The identification of multiple advanced pegmatites with lithium-associated minerals on the property is encouraging and provides our exploration teams strong confidence on the merits of the AC/DC project as well the adjoining Rio Tinto Kaanaayaa Lithium project which hosts similar geology as the AC/DC Lithium Project. "

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Acquisition of Canuck Lithium Corp.

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Acquisition of Canuck Lithium Corp.

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on October 3, 2023, the Company has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Canuck Lithium Corp. ("Canuck"). The Acquisition was completed pursuant to the terms and conditions of a share exchange agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") entered into among the Company, Canuck, and the shareholders of Canuck (the "Canuck Shareholders").

Hertz now owns 100% of the ACDC Project, located in the emerging hard rock lithium district in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. There are approximately 135 historical references to pegmatite outcrops that have never been evaluated or sampled for their lithium potential on the Property according to the Quebec Government's SIGEOM Database (Figure 3).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Provides Exploration Update at Falcon Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Provides Exploration Update at Falcon Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore"), has provided an update on its exploration activities. North Shore is earning into Skyharbour's Falcon Project and also holds the West Bear Project ("Falcon" and "West Bear") at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. The two properties are approximately 90 kilometres apart along a southwest-northeast trend. North Shore may acquire an initial 80% interest in Falcon by issuing common shares having an aggregate value of CAD $1,225,000, making aggregate cash payments of $525,000 to Skyharbour, and incurring an aggregate of $3,550,000 in exploration expenditures on the property over a three-year period.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Reports Eighteen Drill Holes with Near-Surface Radioactivity on its ACKIO Uranium Prospect

Baselode Reports Eighteen Drill Holes with Near-Surface Radioactivity on its ACKIO Uranium Prospect

  • Eighteen drill holes encountered anomalous radioactivity starting at depths of less than 100 metres from surface, with nine of these starting within 50 metres
  • Highlight drill hole AK24-137 intersected four separate zones of radioactivity with greater than 5,000 counts per second ("cps")
  • Seven drill holes intersected radioactivity with greater than 5,000 cps
  • Thirteen drill holes reported composite intervals of anomalous radioactivity between 11 and 42 metres in thickness, spanning five distinct areas

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide radioactivity drilling results from the ACKIO uranium prospect ("ACKIO") in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1, Table 1).

"ACKIO continues to demonstrate significant growth, with broad intersections of anomalous radioactivity, including zones of high radioactivity across multiple Pods. Overall, this has been a successful drill program, expanding the footprint of known near-surface mineralization around Pods 1 and 7, intersecting new zones of higher radioactivity in Pods 6 and 7, and improving our confidence in the continuity of mineralization at ACKIO as a whole," commented James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Appoints Athabasca Basin Veteran, Serdar Donmez, as Vice President of Exploration

Skyharbour Appoints Athabasca Basin Veteran, Serdar Donmez, as Vice President of Exploration

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Serdar Donmez, a recognized geoscientist with decades of experience in uranium exploration and development, as Vice President of Exploration. Mr. Donmez will be working with the rest of Skyharbour's geological team based in Saskatoon.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Energy

Hertz Energy Enters Option to Acquire Harriman Antimony Property in Quebec


Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Closes Fully-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes Fully-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Commences Summer Diamond Drilling Program at its Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Commences Summer Diamond Drilling Program at its Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced a 2,500 metre summer drill program at its 100% owned, 35,705 hectare high-grade Moore Uranium Project. The project is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine's Wheeler River project and proximal to regional infrastructure for Cameco's Key Lake and McArthur River operations in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The drill program has been designed to expand and further characterize the high-grade Main Maverick and Maverick East Zones, utilizing the existing Moore Lake camp, with Skyharbour's McGowan Lake camp at the Russell Lake Project serving as a secondary base of operations. The Company is fully funded and permitted for this drill program, as well as for future drilling, including 4,000 5,000 metres to be drilled later in the fall of 2024 at the adjacent Russell Lake project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Hertz Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Hertz Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$95,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Avrupa Minerals Intersects Polymetallic VMS Mineralization at Sesmarias

Awalé Announces Voting Results from Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of Options and Share Units

Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Third Tranche, Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement, and Insider Subscriptions

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$95,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Base Metals Investing

Avrupa Minerals Intersects Polymetallic VMS Mineralization at Sesmarias

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Announces Voting Results from Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of Options and Share Units

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Third Tranche, Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement, and Insider Subscriptions

lithium investing

Low Cost Technology to be Trialed in DLE Pilot Plant Conversion Stage, Aiming to Lower Energy Use and CO​2 Emissions

Gold Investing

Sarama Completes Issue of Shares for Debt and ASX Cleansing Notice

Uranium Investing

Latest Drilling Confirms Deeper Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

×