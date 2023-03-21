VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE HIGH-GRADE DEERHORN COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY DEPOSIT AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT

SAGE POTASH CORP. IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE, HIGH-GRADE, US-BASED POTASH RESOURCE AND COMMENCES TRADING ON THE TSX-V UNDER THE SYMBOL "SAGE"

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report results from an interpretation of a high-definition aeromagnetic geophysical survey recently completed at the Deerhorn copper-gold deposit on the Company's 65,252 ha Woodjam Copper Project (" Woodjam ").  Woodjam is prospective for copper-gold porphyry style mineralization and is located 55 km east of Williams Lake, BC (Figure 1).

Highlights
  • Deerhorn high-grade copper-gold target: based on a thorough review of all available exploration data, the Deerhorn deposit area has been prioritised for follow-up drilling this summer.
  • Extensions to high-grade mineralization: drilling will target extensions of mineralization where previous drilling intersected high-grade porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization (e.g., 123 meters of 2.49g/t Au and 0.40% Cu; DH20-071).
  • New high-priority targets: new magnetic geophysical data highlights numerous untested or poorly-tested targets in the Deerhorn area.
  • Project-wide ZTEM survey: plans are underway to commence a project-wide ZTEM survey to assist with target generation across the Woodjam project.

"The recently completed aeromagnetic survey has generated many high priority drill targets," commented Steve Blower , Vice President of Exploration. "One of the best examples is at the Deerhorn deposit, where recent drilling by the property's previous owners Consolidated Woodjam Copper has intersected high-grade copper and gold mineralization. "

DEERHORN DEPOSIT

The Deerhorn deposit is a broad zone of near-surface, high-grade copper and gold mineralization associated with steeply dipping, cylindrical, magnetic, and porphyritic monzonite intrusions. The best mineralization is located along structures on the flanks of the intrusion.  Highlights from recent Deerhorn drilling by the previous owners Consolidated Woodjam Copper are shown in Table 1, below.

Table 1 –Recent Deerhorn Drilling Results

Drill hole

From (m)

To (m)

Int. (m)

Au (g/t)

Cu (%)

AuEq (g/t)

CuEq (%)

DH20-071

84.0

207.0

123.0

2.49

0.40

3.10

2.04

inc

137.0

207.0

70.0

3.84

0.58

4.73

3.10

inc

177.0

193.0

16.0

6.55

0.78

7.75

5.08

and

304.0

341.0

37.0

1.18

0.23

1.53

1.00

DH20-072

41.0

403.0

362.0

0.80

0.18

1.08

0.71

inc

103.0

241.0

138.0

1.62

0.31

2.08

1.37

inc

160.0

214.0

54.0

2.06

0.36

2.61

1.71

and

513.0

536.1

23.1

0.05

0.23

0.39

0.26

inc

513.0

523.0

10.0

0.01

0.39

0.60

0.40

DH20-074

129.0

284.0

155.0

1.24

0.22

1.57

1.03

inc

179.0

282.0

103.0

1.65

0.24

2.01

1.32

inc

179.0

224.0

45.0

1.29

0.26

1.68

1.11

inc

241.0

282.0

41.0

2.49

0.28

2.92

1.92

Note: Cueq and Aueq are calculated with prices of US$1,800/oz Au and US$4.00/lb Cu.


NEW TARGETING IDEAS AT THE DEERHORN DEPOSIT

Known zones of gold-rich porphyry copper mineralization are associated with discrete magnetic porphyritic intrusions.  These are identifiable in several magnetic products and inverted models derived from the recently completed airborne survey.  Figures 2 and 3 show the location of high-grade copper and gold mineralization along the flank of a magnetic intrusion (warmer colours), and they highlight the open nature of the zone to the north and south.  These target areas and others within the broader Deerhorn deposit area will be evaluated with this summer's core drilling program.

NEXT STEPS

Targets are being ranked and prioritized and will be evaluated with core drilling programs planned for later in the year.  A total of 10,000 m of core drilling is currently envisaged, beginning in the early summer. In addition, Geotech Ltd. has been contracted to complete an airborne Z-Axis Tipper Electromagnetic ("ZTEM") survey over an area similar to that covered by the aeromagnetic survey.  Targets from the magnetic gradient inversions and the ZTEM survey will be the primary focus for drilling programs later in the year.

Figure 1 – Woodjam Location Map

Figure 1 – Woodjam Location Map (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Figure 2 – Deerhorn Deposit Area Plan Map

Figure 2 – Deerhorn Deposit Area Plan Map (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Figure 3 – Deerhorn Deposit Area Cross Section

Figure 3 – Deerhorn Deposit Area Cross Section (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

The Woodjam Project

The 65,252 ha Woodjam Project is located 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake in an area characterized by a low elevation, flat to gently undulating landscape that is well accessed by logging roads. Geologically, the Project is located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane – a large regional depositional belt commonly dominated by alkalic volcanic units and related volcaniclastic lithologies. The Quesnel terrane hosts both alkaline and calc-alkaline porphyry copper+/-gold+/-molybdenum deposits, including the Copper Mountain, New Afton, Highland Valley, Gibraltar , Mount Polley, Mount Milligan and Kemess mines.

To date, six zones of porphyry mineralization (Megabuck, Deerhorn, Takom, Three Firs, Southeast, Megaton) have been identified at the Woodjam Project by drilling (95,092 metres in 281 holes since 2009 and a further 114 holes, 30,092 metres predominantly from 1998). These six mineralized zones form a cluster approximately 5 kilometers in diameter.

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia , and has two additional copper exploration properties, the Blueberry and Carruthers Pass projects, well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

