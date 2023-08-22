TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Electric Vehicle Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

5 Biggest Gold ETFs in 2023

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with Senseta, a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity & intelligent drone services company

International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. Sign Strategic Partnership MOU with Limitless Integrations LLC., an Integration Solutions and Deployment Service Provider for Safety and Security

Drilling Is Set to Begin on MTB's Telegraph Copper-Gold Project in BC's Golden Triangle

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Argonaut Gold

AR:CC

Arizona Lithium

AZL:AU

Antler Gold

ANTL:CC

Crew Energy

CR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

NOTICE DATE: August 21, 2023
Dividend Amount per Common Share: $0.0025
Payable Date: September 28, 2023
Record Date: September 12, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: September 11 , 2023

________________________________________

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A ") ("ORC.B")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A: $0.10
Dividend per Class B SV: $0.10
Payable Date: October 13, 2023
Record Date: September 29, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: September 28 , 2023

________________________________________

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03
Payable Date: October 15, 2023
Record Date: September 30, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: September 28 , 2023

________________________________________

23/08/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AM RESOURCES CORP. ("AMR ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a mineral option agreement (the "Agreement") between AM Resources Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party. The Agreement allows the Company to acquire a 100% interest in the East Wolf, Sankt Rad, Legend properties located in Austria , under the following terms:

CONSIDERATION

CASH  ($)

SECURITIES

WORK
EXPENDITURES
($)

Effective date

1 st Anniversary

2 nd Anniversary

$100,000

N/A

N/A

3,000,000 common shares

5,000,000 common shares

5,000,000 common shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

The Company will grant a 2% NSR royalty of which 0.5% of the NSR may be repurchased by the Company for $1,500,000 .

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 3, 2023 and May 8, 2023 .

AM RESOURCES CORP. (« AMR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : 22 août 2023
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'option minière (la « convention ») entre AM Resources Corp. (la « société ») et une personne sans lien de dépendance. La convention offre à la société la possibilité d'acquérir 100 % d'intérêt dans les propriétés East Wolf, Sankt Rad, Legend, situées en Autriche, aux conditions suivantes :

CONTREPARTIE

ESPÈCES
( $)

TITRES

ENGAGEMENTS AU
TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($)

Date d'effet

Le 1 er anniversaire

Le 2 ème anniversaire

100 000 $

S/O

S/O

3 000 000 d'actions ordinaires

5 000 000 d'actions ordinaires

5 000 000 d'actions ordinaires

S/O

S/O

S/O


La société accordera une redevance de 2 % NSR, dont la 0,5 % peut être rachetée par la société pour la somme de 1 500 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 3 mai 2023 et 8 mai 2023.

________________________________________

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. ("BMR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,217,186 shares to settle outstanding debt for $830,036.80 .

Number of Creditors:

5 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of
Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

Aggregate # of
Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's
Length Party Involvement:

1

$772,120

Between $0.14
to $0.19

4,908,602

Aggregate Pro Group
Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on July 5, 2023 confirming that the shares were issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED LITHIUM METALS INC. ("CLM ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 24, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

21,250,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.08 per share

Number of Placees:

4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

NA

NA

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

NA

NA


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$136,000

NA

1,700,000


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .08 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on August 10, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of 70% of the shares of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, 9327-7358 Quebec Inc. dba GameAddik (the "Assets") to an arm's length purchaser pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated August 5, 2023 . Consideration is approximately $9,100,000 subject to adjustments. The Company will also pay a finder's fee of $182,000 in cash to ZDK Holdings Ltd. dba Kepler Acquisition Group.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 9 and 16, 2023.

________________________________________

GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD. ("GSVR ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on July 20, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

22,250,000 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.36 per share

Warrants:

21,146,381 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,146,381 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.55 for an 18-month period

Number of Placees:

22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

55,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

1

8,958,889

Agent's Fee:

Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation received $480,660 cash and
2,438,619 broker's warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable to
purchase one share at an exercise price of $0.55 for an 18-month period.


The Company issued a news release on August 10, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INNOVOTECH INC. ("IOT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants:

937,500

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 2, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 2, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.25


These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,875,000 common shares with 937,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 3, 2020 .

________________________________________

ION ENERGY LTD. ("ION")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the Amended and Restated Share Exchange Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 20, 2023 between the Company and arm's length parties (the "Vendors").  Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire the Bliss Lake lithium pegmatite project in Northwest Territories, Canada (the "Property").

As total consideration, the Company will issue to the Vendors, 514,286 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company at $0.25 per share ($128,571) at time of Closing. The Company will further issue up to 1,250,000 common shares of the Company (with a floor price per share of $0.20 ) one year from Closing if an assay result of a sample from the Property during the 12 months after the Closing Date yields a grade of at least 0.5% Li2O, and further issue up to 1,250,000 common shares of the Company (with a floor price per share of $0.20 ) two years from Closing if an assay result of a sample from the Property during the 24 months after the Closing Date yields a grade of at least 0.5% Li2O.  In the event that the Company announces a mineral resource estimate of at least 5 million tonnes of measured, indicated and inferred resources containing Lithium Oxide (Li2O) grading of at least 1.00% on the mining claims on the Property, the Company will pay an additional $300,000 cash payment within five days of the announcement to certain Vendors.

Certain Vendors will retain a 1.0% Net Smelter Royalty on the Property, of which up to 0.5% may be repurchased by the Company for $500,000 at any time.

The Company will issue 57,142 common shares of the Company at $0.25 per share for Finder's fees to an arm's length party.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 11, 2023 , June 28, 2023 and August 16, 2023 .

________________________________________

PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 285,715 shares to settle outstanding debt for $10,000 .

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of
Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

Aggregate # of
Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's
Length Party Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group
Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A


For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 17, 2023 . The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

VENZEE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VENZ ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the press release dated April 13, 2023 and August 21, 2023 , TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 21,513,200 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.01 per Share to settle outstanding wages, consulting and contracting debts for an aggregate amount of $236,931.30 :

Number of Creditors:

7 Creditors.

Non-Arm's Length Party /


Pro Group Participation:

None.


The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/22/c4154.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Battery Mineral ResourcesBMR:CATSXV:BMRBase Metals Investing
BMR:CA
Battery Mineral Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Battery Mineral Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Battery Mineral Resources

Battery Mineral Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces US$2,000,000 Debt Financing, Closing of Previously Announced Interest Settlement Transactions & Corporate Update

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces US$2,000,000 Debt Financing, Closing of Previously Announced Interest Settlement Transactions & Corporate Update

(NewsDirect)

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. ( TSXV: BMR ) ( OTCQB: BTRMF ) (" Battery " or " BMR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a debt financing arrangement with Weston Energy LLC (the " Lender ") for aggregate gross proceeds of US$2,000,000. In connection with the financing, BMR issued a promissory note to the Lender, which matures on September 15, 2023, and bears interest at a rate of 8% per annum, with interest payable at the maturity of the note. The proceeds of the financing will be used for general working capital.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Facility Increase and Maturity Extension of Bridge Loan, Exploration Update on Cinabrio Concessions, and Publication of Inaugural ESG Report

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Facility Increase and Maturity Extension of Bridge Loan, Exploration Update on Cinabrio Concessions, and Publication of Inaugural ESG Report

(NewsDirect)

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. ( TSXV: BMR ) ( OTCQB: BTRMF ) (" Battery " or " BMR " or the " Company ") announces that it has entered into an amendment to its existing bridge loan facility provided by Weston Energy LLC (the " Lender "). The amendment increases the facility size from USD$4,000,000 to USD$5,300,000 and extends the maturity date to September 15, 2023. All other terms remain unchanged.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources to Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York

Battery Mineral Resources to Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York

Battery Mineral Resources (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City.

121 Mining Investment New York will be hosting over 80 mining companies and more than 300 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings. This year's event is being held on June 5-6.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. announces attendance at CESCO week in Santiago Chile and interest settlement transactions with holders of convertible debentures

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. announces attendance at CESCO week in Santiago Chile and interest settlement transactions with holders of convertible debentures

(NewsDirect)

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. ( TSXV: BMR ) ( OTCQB: BTRMF ) (" Battery " or " BMR " or the " Company ") is very pleased to announce that its senior executives will be attending the Centro de Estudios de Cobre y la Mineria (" CESCO ") event in Santiago Chile the week of April 17 th to 21 st . CESCO Week and the World Copper Conference provide some of the most important commercial and networking opportunities in the mining industry, attracting in excess of 2000 delegates. Both events are renowned for the calibre of delegates and attract CEO participants from the world's most important miners and smelters.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Community and Social Initiatives at the Punitaqui Project in Chile

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Community and Social Initiatives at the Punitaqui Project in Chile

(NewsDirect)

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. ( TSXV: BMR ) ( OTCQB: BTRMF ) (" Battery " or " BMR " or the " Company ") is very pleased to announce that it has completed agreements with the Comunidad Agricola Potrerillos Alto (" Potrerillos Community ") and the Comunidad Agricola Punitaqui (" Punitaqui Community ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Extension to the Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Announces Extension to the Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") further to the Company's news release dated June 9 and July 20, 2023, 1844 announces a 30 day extension of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to finalize remaining subscriptions and coordinate an orderly closing. The Company is keeping the same terms as previously announced and will raise up to 57,142,858 Units at $0.035 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.

The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing and the exercise price is $0.055 per Warrant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Resources to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 24th

Barksdale Resources to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 24th

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF), based in Arizona focused on their Sunnyside asset, today announced that President and CEO Rick Trotman will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 24 th 2023.

DATE : August 24 th
TIME: 11:00 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/43OHGxR
Available for 1x1 meetings: August 24 th , 25 th , 28 th , 29 th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WRN

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WRN

Trading resumes in:

Company: western copper and gold corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Announces First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Announces First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Under the First Tranche, the Company has issued 440,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") for gross proceeds of $110,000, and 300,000 non-flow-through share units ("NFT Units") for gross proceeds of $60,000. In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid a total of $6,000 as finder's fees. All securities issued under the First Tranche are subject to a hold period expiring December 22, 2023, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Climate Change Has Now Become Personal for the North and South Slave and Slave Lake Zinc

Climate Change Has Now Become Personal for the North and South Slave and Slave Lake Zinc

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company"): As much as we want to get on the ground and advance our project, we support and sympathise with the efforts to contain the devastation that our friends are subjected to in the communities that we are associated with in the South Slave.

Hay River, Fort Smith, and Yellowknife are integral to our partners and our ongoing advancement of our mutually beneficial project to combat the obvious climate change challenges that we all face. Thankfully at this point Fort Resolution has only been superficially affected by this regional catastrophe. We deeply hope that remains the case as the summer and this catastrophic fire season are not yet contained.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Copper Completes Maiden Drill Program and Expands Land Position at the Lordsburg Project, New Mexico

American Copper Completes Maiden Drill Program and Expands Land Position at the Lordsburg Project, New Mexico

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) (OTCQB: ACDXF) ("ACDX" or the "‎‎Company") announces that it has completed its maiden drilling campaign at its 100% owned Lordsburg Project, New Mexico. A total of 6 drill holes were completed for a total of 4,662m (Figure 1). Final analytical results are pending and expected to be completed within the next 3-4 weeks.

The Company has also completed a claim staking program and has expanded its land-position to the east of the existing Lordsburg claims. During the months of June and July, 235 Bureau of Land Management (BLM) unpatented lode mining claims were staked along the eastern boundary of the Lordsburg Property totaling approximately 1,902 hectares. In addition, the Company entered a mining lease with an option to purchase with Comstock Allied, LLC for three patent mining claims located in the center of the Lordsburg Property (Figure 1). This brings the new total land package to 1,205 contiguous Federal patented and unpatented lode mining claims, covering 9,462 hectares in area controlled by the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Battery Mineral Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Winsome Strengthens Presence In Quebec Opening Val-D’or Office

Surface Gold Anomalism At Mt Steadman Doubles In Extent

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Drill Program at Yalgoo Confirms Continuity of LCT Pegmatites at Johnson Well

Related News

Lithium Investing

Winsome Strengthens Presence In Quebec Opening Val-D’or Office

Resource Investing

Surface Gold Anomalism At Mt Steadman Doubles In Extent

Battery Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Resource Investing

Drill Program at Yalgoo Confirms Continuity of LCT Pegmatites at Johnson Well

Oil and Gas Investing

Oil Price and Inflation: What’s the Correlation? (Updated 2023)

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL Important Progress Towards DFS Completion - Investor Webcast

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces Share Issuance and Cash Payment to Azincourt Energy for the East Preston Joint Venture Project

×