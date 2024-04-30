Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

International Graphite

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

International Graphite Limited (‘IG6’) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Highlights.

  • Integrated Springdale–Collie Mine to Market Scoping Study released in January 2024 demonstrating a world class development project
  • One of the few vertically integrated graphite mining and processing operations planned within a single Tier 1 jurisdiction and targeting lithium-ion battery markets
  • Study demonstrates Springdale will be a high grade, shallow, fine flake, multi-decade life graphite mine with low start up and operating costs and expansion opportunities - a perfect fit for the battery anode industry
  • Battery testwork program completed in Germany with outstanding conductivity results for Springdale concentrates
  • New micronising qualification plant successfully commissioned at Collie providing sample product for customer qualification and testing
  • Cash at bank at quarter end of $1.0M with a further $2.0M due to complete previous government grant commitments
  • $1.5M loan to major shareholder Comet Resources and control of the Comet Board

Events after the reporting period.

  • More support from the Western Australian Government with a further $6.5M grant awarded to progress downstream processing in Collie
  • Successful $3.0M share placement and launch of
  • $1.0M Share Purchase Plan (SPP)


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from International Graphite, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

