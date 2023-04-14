Exceptional Results Confirm Ultra High Bright Kaolin at Koolya

Base MetalsInvesting News

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. announces attendance at CESCO week in Santiago Chile and interest settlement transactions with holders of convertible debentures

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. announces attendance at CESCO week in Santiago Chile and interest settlement transactions with holders of convertible debentures

(NewsDirect)

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. ( TSXV: BMR ) ( OTCQB: BTRMF ) (" Battery " or " BMR " or the " Company ") is very pleased to announce that its senior executives will be attending the Centro de Estudios de Cobre y la Mineria (" CESCO ") event in Santiago Chile the week of April 17 th to 21 st . CESCO Week and the World Copper Conference provide some of the most important commercial and networking opportunities in the mining industry, attracting in excess of 2000 delegates. Both events are renowned for the calibre of delegates and attract CEO participants from the world's most important miners and smelters.

BMR is also pleased to announce that it has entered into interest settlement agreements with certain holders of convertible debentures of the Company (the " Debenture Holders ") for the payment of accrued interest owing under convertible debentures previously issued by the Company during 2022 by way of issuance of common shares of the Company. Pursuant to these agreements, BMR has agreed to issue an aggregate of 5,202,902 common shares (" Shares ") to settle C$830,038 of accrued interest owing to Debenture Holders (collectively, the " Interest Settlement Transactions ") as follows:

  • 1,575,758 Shares at a deemed price of C$0.165 per Share.
  • 294,300 Shares at a deemed price of C$0.19 per Share.
  • 2,194,800 Shares at a deemed price of C$0.14 per Share; and
  • 1,138,044 Shares at a deemed price of C$0.18 per Share.

Max Satel, CFO of BMR, commented: "We are pleased to have received the continued support of our Debenture Holders, who have agreed to accept their first-year interest in the form of Shares. This will further assist the Company in deploying its capital resources towards early re-start activities at the Punitaqui project."

The completion of the Interest Settlement Transactions is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "). All securities issued pursuant to the Interest Settlement Transactions will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The Interest Settlement Transactions will constitute a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Shares nor the interest owing to the Debenture Holders exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources is a battery minerals company providing shareholders exposure to the global mega-trend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favourable mining jurisdictions. Battery Mineral's mission is the discovery, acquisition, and development of battery metals (namely cobalt, lithium, graphite, and copper), in North America, South America and South Korea, to become a premier and responsible supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace. BMR is currently pursuing a near-term resumption of operations of the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a past copper-gold producer, in the Coquimbo region of Chile. BMR is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp in Ontario, Canada, and continues to pursue a focused program to build on the recently announced, +1-million-pound high-grade cobalt resource at McAra. In addition, Battery Mineral owns 100% of ESI Energy Services, Inc. (including ESI's wholly owned USA operating subsidiary, Ozzie's, Inc.), a profitable mainline pipeline and renewable energy equipment rental and sales company with operations in Alberta, Canada and Arizona, USA. Battery Mineral Resources is based in Canada and its shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol "BMR" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "BTRMF". Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com .

For more information, please contact:

Martin Kostuik, CEO

Phone: +1 (604) 229 3830

info@bmrcorp.com

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

www.investorbrandnetwork.com/

310.299.1717 Office

editor@investorbrandnetwork.com

Twitter:

www.bmrcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of the Company on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to complete exploration and development activities, the ability of the Company to secure the Advances under the Loan Agreement, timing of the completion of the Company's audit, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the ability of the Company to meet its anticipated development schedule, government regulation and fluctuating metal prices. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Battery undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact Details

Martin Kostuik, CEO

+1 604-229-3830

info@bmrcorp.com

Company Website

https://bmrcorp.com/

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Battery Mineral ResourcesTSXV:BMRBattery Metals Investing
BMR:CA
The Conversation (0)
Battery Mineral Resources

Battery Mineral Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Community and Social Initiatives at the Punitaqui Project in Chile

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Community and Social Initiatives at the Punitaqui Project in Chile

(NewsDirect)

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. ( TSXV: BMR ) ( OTCQB: BTRMF ) (" Battery " or " BMR " or the " Company ") is very pleased to announce that it has completed agreements with the Comunidad Agricola Potrerillos Alto (" Potrerillos Community ") and the Comunidad Agricola Punitaqui (" Punitaqui Community ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Equipment Refinancing by Ozzieâs, Inc. , Generating Proceeds of US$2 Million

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Equipment Refinancing by Ozzieâs, Inc. , Generating Proceeds of US$2 Million

(NewsDirect)

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) (" Battery " or " BMR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed an equipment refinancing transaction through its 100%-owned subsidiary, Ozzie's, Inc., ("Ozzie's") which operates in the equipment rental and sales sector, servicing pipeline and renewable energy companies (the " Transaction ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Change of Auditor

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Change of Auditor

(NewsDirect)

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) (" Battery " or " BMR " or the " Company ") announces that it has changed its auditors from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("PwC" or the "Former Auditor") to Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("Grant Thornton" or the "Successor Auditor"). At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company and the Board of Directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor in each case effective as of December 6, 2022.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Filing of its NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Resource Estimate at its Punitaqui Copper Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Filing of its NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Resource Estimate at its Punitaqui Copper Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report for its NI 43-101 resource estimate at Punitaqui on SEDAR. This report is authored by JDS Mining and Energy Inc. ("JDS").

The technical report includes sections pertaining to the project history, geology, exploration, drilling, adjacent properties, sampling, QA/QC, data validation, metallurgy, mineral resources, conclusions, and recommendations as well as other required sections. The main highlight is the indicated and inferred resources which can be seen in the Table 1, below.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Approval of Its Environmental Permit for Mining at Cinabrio and San Andres at its Punitaqui Copper Mining Complex

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Approval of Its Environmental Permit for Mining at Cinabrio and San Andres at its Punitaqui Copper Mining Complex

 Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that it has received public approval by the Chilean Environment Assessment Service ("SEA") for the Environmental Impact Declaration ("DIA") pertaining to mining at its Cinabrio and San Andres deposits. The approval of the DIA allows BMR to be on schedule to move forward with starting mining operations in Q4 of this year and copper mineral processing activities at its Punitaqui complex in early 2023.

The DIA is an environmental permit which grants the permission to mine at a rate of up to 100,0000 tonnes per month (~ 3,333 tonnes per day) at the Cinabrio/San Andres area at its Punitaqui copper mining complex. The DIA permit covers aspects not only related to environmental considerations, but also social, health, flora, fauna, paleontology, amongst other items. With the DIA approval in hand the next step is to obtain the exploitation permit, which has been submitted for approval to the National Geology and Mining Service (SERNAGIOMIN).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Canada Silver Cobalt Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that the Company has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement by way of issuing 6,950,000 non-flow-through units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit raising gross proceeds of $347,500. The Company will also be issuing 5,970,000 Quebec Flow-through Units ("QFT Units") at a price of $0.08 per QFT Unit raising gross proceeds $477,600 for an aggregate of $825,100.

The Company also announces that it plans to issue up to an additional 13,050,000 Units raising gross proceeds of $652,500 and 6,530,000 QFT Units raising gross proceeds of $522,400 in a second final tranche closing in the in the coming weeks. Additional finder's fees will be paid on behalf of the private placement. The private placement is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Director Dealings

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Director Dealings

Director Dealings

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, announces that it was notified on 13 April 2023 that Galloway Limited, indirectly wholly owned by one of its directors, Jim Mellon, purchased shares in the Company on the open market at 4.5pence per share, as detailed below

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium Announces Appointment of Vice President, Project Development

Noram Lithium Announces Appointment of Vice President, Project Development

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announced today it has appointed Mr. Glenn Barr as Vice President, Project Development, effective immediately

Mr. Barr has more than 25 years of experience in complex mining project development. Most recently he was Vice President, Project Development at Twin Metals Minnesota (TMM). His work included leading engineering studies, overseeing metallurgical test work programs and integrating environmental protection measures into project design. Prior to TMM, he held various roles at Stantec and Teck. As an Engineering Liaison at Stantec, he guided the environmental and engineering consultants in ensuring alignment and work efficiencies. While at Teck, he was integral in the development and commercialization of a novel hydrometallurgical process, and was a key member of the team that engineered and constructed a hydrometallurgical processing plant in Brazil. Mr. Barr holds a Bachelor of Science, Chemistry from the University of Victoria.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Files Lithium and Rubidium Mineral Resource Estimates for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Files Lithium and Rubidium Mineral Resource Estimates for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the filing of a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project ("Raleigh Lake", "The Property", the "Project"), located approximately 25 km west of Ignace, Ontario, Canada.

The Project includes MREs for both lithium and rubidium, both of which are on the U.S. critical minerals list, and conceptualizes both open pit and underground mining scenarios for each metal. The two MREs are closely related due to their spatial relationships, but their respective resource estimates are considered separate and unique.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Signs MoU With ZS2 Technologies to Capture and Permanently Sequester CO? and Co-Produce Magnesium and Calcium From Boardwalk Brine

LithiumBank Signs MoU With ZS2 Technologies to Capture and Permanently Sequester CO? and Co-Produce Magnesium and Calcium From Boardwalk Brine

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding "( MoU ") with ZS2 Technologies Inc. (" ZS2 "). The MoU will enable ZS2 to deploy their proprietary and patented CO 2 Direct-Air-Capture (" DAC ") technology to capture carbon dioxide emissions from the Boardwalk and Park Place projects in central Alberta, Canada. ZS2 will also further process treated brine to collect magnesium (Mg) and calcium (Ca) for use in their proprietary magnesium cement products.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Acquisition of Inlier Claims at San Domingo

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Acquisition of Inlier Claims at San Domingo

Acquisition of Inlier Claims at San Domingo Pegmatite District

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", "BHL" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired 100% of three (3) inlier lode claims (see map below) in the middle of its Central San Domingo claim block, in Arizona

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

SAP Labs India: A Pioneer in Transitioning to Electric Vehicles

MLK Gold Ltd. Provides Name Change Update

Jindalee Resources: Pure-play Lithium Project Helping to Grow North America’s Domestic Supply

CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - MLK Gold Ltd.

Related News

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Doug Casey Talks US$3,000 Gold, Glencore Chases Teck

Precious Metals Investing

MLK Gold Ltd. Provides Name Change Update

Lithium Investing

Jindalee Resources: Pure-play Lithium Project Helping to Grow North America’s Domestic Supply

Precious Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - MLK Gold Ltd.

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$21.3 MILLION STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Lithium Investing

Emerging Markets Report: Breakthrough

Graphite Investing

Altech – Great Progress At German Silumina Anodes Pilot Plant

×