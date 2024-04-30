Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Redstone Resources

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 31 March 2024

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) (Redstone or the Company) is pleased to provide its quarterly report for the period ending 31 March 2024 (the Quarter).

HIGHLIGHTS

WEST MUSGRAVE COPPER PROJECT (100% RDS) – WEST MUSGRAVE, WESTERN AUSTRALIA

  • Redstone currently planning work programs to advance its copper exploration strategy at its 100% owned West Musgrave Project in WA
  • Foundation set for growth ‐ existing copper resource base at West Musgrave:
    • Tollu copper vein deposit with a resource of 3.8 million tonnes at 1% Cu, containing 38,000 tonnes of copper (ASX announcement of 15 June 2016).
    • Significant drilling intersections of high‐grade Cu mineralisation at the Chatsworth and Forio Prospects within Tollu (dating back to 2017) are yet to be included in the existing JORC 2012 resource estimate.
  • Significant and consistent high‐grade copper results at depth and to the surface at Tollu:
    • Most recent drilling at Chatsworth intersected 11m at 1.2% Cu from only 29m downhole (TLC205), extending the previously intersected high‐grade copper lens a further 20m towards the surface.
    • Together with prior drilling, TLC205 also confirmed the targeted high‐grade Cu lens at Chatsworth has the following encouraging characteristics:
      • Up to 26m thick (downhole) and has a consistent Cu grade over 1% Cu;
      • Extends over 140m vertical from TLC205 to its deepest intersection to date in TLC188;
      • A consistent high average grade of over 1% in numerous holes; and
      • Remains open at depth
    • Historical Cu intersections at Chatsworth include mineralisation that continues from the surface to the maximum vein intersection depth at over 424m (downhole), where grades of 3.73% Cu over 10m, including 5m at 5.3% Cu from 427m (downhole), still continue and are not closed out
    • Drilling at the Forio Prospect, which included the highest grade intersection ever recorded at Tollu, being 1m at 18.5% Cu from 18m downhole (TLC203) within an intersection of 8m at 4.1% Cu from 13m downhole, extend Forio’s high grade Cu mineralisation zone at Forio to a 60m strike length (north and south) of continuous high grade copper.
    • The high grade Forio Cu Zone extends all the way to the surface with lenses of Cu mineralisation up to 34m thick (downhole) with average grades always over 1% Cu (34m at 1.04% Cu from 15m downhole in TLC181)
  • Nearby to major BHP deposit: Tollu copper deposit is located 40km east of BHP’s world‐class Nebo‐ Babel Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE deposit ‐ estimated to have a resource of 390 million tonnes grading 0.33% copper and 0.30% nickel, for 1.2 million tonnes of contained nickel metal and 1.3 million tonnes of contained copper metal
  • Redstone has been successfully awarded a $220,000 drilling grant from the DMIRS under the Round 29 Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) – grant will co‐fund a single deep drill hole of approximately 1,000m at the Chatsworth Prospect at Tollu

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Redstone Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

