Trident Royalties PLC Announces Notice of Q1 2024 Activities Update

Notice of Q1 2024 Activities Update

Trident" or the "Company") Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, will announce its Q1 2024 Activities Update on Tuesday 7 May 2024 at 07.00 BST

** Ends **

Contact details:

Trident Royalties Plc

Adam Davidson / Richard Hughes

www.tridentroyalties.com

+1 (757) 208-5171 / +44 7967 589997

Grant Thornton (Nominated Adviser)

Colin Aaronson / Samantha Harrison / Enzo Aliaj

www.grantthornton.co.uk

+44 020 7383 5100

Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Scott Mathieson / Kane Collings

www.liberum.com

+44 20 3100 2184

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart / Ashton Clanfield

www.stifelinstitutional.com

+44 20 7710 7600

Tamesis Partners LLP (Joint Broker)

Richard Greenfield

www.tamesispartners.com

+44 20 3882 2868

St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR & IR)

Susie Geliher

www.stbridespartners.co.uk

+44 20 7236 1177

About Trident

Trident is a growth-focused diversified mining royalty and streaming company, providing investors with exposure to a mix of base battery, precious, and bulk metals.

Key highlights of Trident's strategy include:

Building upon a royalty and streaming portfolio which broadly mirrors the commodity exposure of the global mining sector (excluding fossil fuels) with a bias towards production or near-production assets, differentiating Trident from the majority of peers which are exclusively, or heavily weighted, to precious metals;

Acquiring royalties and streams in resource-friendly jurisdictions worldwide, while most competitors have portfolios focused on North and South America;

Targeting attractive small-to-mid size transactions which are often ignored in a sector dominated by large players;

Active deal-sourcing which, in addition to writing new royalties and streams, will focus on the acquisition of assets held by natural sellers such as: closed-end funds, prospect generators, junior and mid-tier miners holding royalties as non-core assets, and counterparties seeking to monetise packages of royalties and streams which are otherwise undervalued by the market;

Maintaining a low-overhead model which is capable of supporting a larger scale business without a commensurate increase in operating costs; and

Leveraging the experience of management, the board of directors, and Trident's adviser team, all of whom have deep industry connections and strong transactional experience across multiple commodities and jurisdictions.

The acquisition and aggregation of individual royalties and streams is expected to deliver strong returns for shareholders as assets are acquired on terms reflective of single asset risk compared with the lower risk profile of a diversified, larger scale portfolio. Further value is expected to be delivered by the introduction of conservative levels of leverage through debt. Once scale has been achieved, strong cash generation is expected to support an attractive dividend policy, providing investors with a desirable mix of inflation protection, growth and income.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Trident Royalties PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR, OTC:TDTRF)

Trident Royalties: The Fast-growing Diversified Mining Royalty Company


Trident Royalties PLC Announces Director Share Purchase

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Director Share Purchase

Director Share Purchase

The Company announces that Albert C Gourley Professional Corporation, a corporation controlled by Al Gourley, Non-Executive Chairman, has purchased 350,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on market at a price of 35.91 pence per Ordinary Share

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Thacker Pass: $2.3bn Loan Commitment from DOE

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Thacker Pass: $2.3bn Loan Commitment from DOE

Thacker Pass Update: Conditional Commitment for $2.3 billion DoE Loan

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to note recent positive announcements by Lithium Americas Corporation ("LAC", NYSE: LAC) in relation to its Thacker Pass Lithium Project ("Thacker Pass"). Trident holds a net 1.05% gross revenue royalty over Thacker Pass (after expected exercise of a partial royalty buyback, which would see $13.2 million to Trident

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Director Share Purchases

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Director Share Purchases

Director Share Purchases

The Company announces the following share purchase transactions by directors

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Portfolio Update: Sonora Lithium Royalty

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Portfolio Update: Sonora Lithium Royalty

Trident Royalties PLC ("Trident" or the "Company") (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to provide an update in respect of Sonoroy Holdings Limited ("Sonoroy"), its 50%-held joint venture which agreed to acquire a 3.0% Gross Revenue Royalty (1.5% attributable to Trident) (the "Royalty", and the acquisition thereof, the "Transaction") over the Sonora Lithium Project in Mexico ("Sonora") from the Estate of Colin Orr-Ewing (the "Estate

In accordance with the terms of the agreement to acquire the Royalty, the long-stop date to complete the Transaction has been extended to 31 December 2026. Trident has also agreed that other than in limited circumstances, the repayment date for its loan to Sonoroy is extended until the earlier of: (i) 31 December 2026; or (ii) completion of the Transaction.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery Metals Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request

Grid Battery Metals Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - April 29 2024- Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2) has received a request by the OTC Markets Group to comment on recent promotional activity related to Grid's common shares traded on the OTC Markets.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Board Change

Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Board Change

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company"), announces that Non-Executive Director, Warren Gilman, is stepping down from the Board due to other business commitments. Warren will become a Senior Advisor to the Board and remains actively supportive of the Company.

Eduardo Covarrubias, Chairman of Los Andes, commented: "We would like to thank Warren for his invaluable support and time on the Board over the past three years. We are delighted that he has agreed to remain as a key Senior Advisor to the Board allowing us to continue to benefit from his extensive experience and backing."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bold Ventures Completes Electromagnetic Conductor Modelling at Farwell and Amends Option Agreements

Bold Ventures Completes Electromagnetic Conductor Modelling at Farwell and Amends Option Agreements

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSX.V:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has completed geophysical modelling of 6 high priority electromagnetic conductors identified by a helicopter-borne, versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEM Plus) and magnetic survey carried out by Bold in 2022. A copy of the report may be found in the Project Reports section found on the Farwell Battery and Precious Metals Project page. Combined with the geological and geophysical work accomplished to date, a drill program to test these targets has been developed

The Farwell Gold and Copper project is located approximately 55km northwest of Wawa Ontario and consists of 133 Cells and Multi Cells comprising 15,901 acres (6,935 hectares). For reporting purposes, the Farwell property has been divided into three areas exhibiting gold and copper mineralization. They are the Farwell Sulphide Zone, the Tundra Gold Horizon and the Koala Gold Area. The focus for this phase of work is the Farwell Sulphide Zone where historical diamond drilling intersected highly anomalous copper values ranging up to 1.47% Cu over 5.2m (Bennett and Thurston 1977). The Farwell property geology and exploration results can be viewed at the Farwell Battery and Precious Metals Project.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

World Copper Closes Final Tranche of Over-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

World Copper Closes Final Tranche of Over-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that pursuant to their news releases dated February 27, 2024 and April 12, 2024, the Company has closed the final tranche of their non-brokered financing, issuing an additional 16,531,957 units for proceeds of $1,157,237. Aggregate totals from both tranches total 69,547,069 units for gross proceeds of $4,868,294.89.

Each unit consisted of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.17 per share. The expiry of the Warrants may be accelerated if the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") is equal to or greater than $0.30 for a minimum of twenty consecutive trading days and a notice of acceleration is provided in accordance with the terms of the Warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Quetzal Copper Samples 3.8 M of 2.4% Copper Associated with EM Geophysical Target Extending to 350M Depth at Cristinas Project

Quetzal Copper Samples 3.8 M of 2.4% Copper Associated with EM Geophysical Target Extending to 350M Depth at Cristinas Project

Highlights:

  • Surface rock chip channel sample returns 3.8m of 2.4% Copper and 162 g/t Silver at the Cristinas mine target.
  • Geophysical survey over the mine target area shows a conductor associated with mineralization that extends, untested, to at least 350m depth beneath historic shallow drilling.
  • A second conductor in the hanging wall of the mine target adds an additional drill target.
  • Drilling commencing in May 2024 to test open copper intercepts and geophysical targets at the Cristinas project.

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company"), a copper-focused exploration company, is pleased to announce the results of the due diligence surface rock sampling campaign and geophysical survey at the Cristinas Project, Chihuahua Mexico.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Interra Provides Rip Copper Molybdenum Project Exploration Update

Interra Provides Rip Copper Molybdenum Project Exploration Update

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide detail of the first phase exploration program at the Rip Copper Project (the "Project" or "Rip") in the Stikine region of British Columbia. The Rip Project is situated approximately 33 km northeast of Imperial Metals' past producing Huckleberry copper-molybdenum ("Cu-Mo") mine (see Figure 1), which is presently on care and maintenance. Imperial Metals Corporation is exploring Huckleberry and its surrounding claims for additional Cu-Mo resources.

In late 2023, the Company first announced its option agreement with ArcWest Exploration Inc. ("ArcWest") to acquire an 80% interest in ArcWest's Rip Cu-Mo project. Interra can earn the first tier of its interest in the project by completing staged exploration work totalling C$2.0 million and direct payment of C$100,000 and annual share payments over 4 years until end of 2027. Interra is currently funded for, and anticipates, it will meet and likely exceed its 2024 and 2025 obligations for the earn-in of C$300,000 and C$500,000 in expenditures respectively with the budget outlined in this 2 stage program. The initial program is staged into 2 work phases: 1) A geophysical program to define drill targets, commencing in late April and; 2) A diamond drilling program tentatively scheduled for Q3/Q4 of 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

×