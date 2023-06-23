Nickel and Lithium Targets Identified at 14 Mile Well

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's directors on June 2, 2023 , the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening June 27, 2023 , the common shares of Azarga Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:                     Unlimited   shares with no par value of which

20,807,941   shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow                                nil   shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent:                   Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:                  AZR                  ( UNCHANGED )

CUSIP Number:                  05478A208 (new)

________________________________________

KALMA CAPITAL CORP. ("KALM.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 21, 2023 , effective at market open on Tuesday June 27, 2023 , shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on June 23, 2023 . The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

23/06/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABASCA RESOURCES INC. ("ABA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 30, 2023 .

Number of Shares:                    2,000,000 flow through shares

Purchase Price: $0.50 per flow through share

Warrants:                                   1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 non-flow through shares

Warrant Exercise Price:             $0.60 for a two-year period

Number of Placees:                   1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

2,000,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on June 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

AMERICAN EAGLE GOLD CORP. ("AE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 8, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    14,400,000 Charity Flow-Through Shares ("Charity FT Share"). Each Charity FT Share consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share").

Purchase Price: $0.205 per Charity FT Share

Number of Placees:                   1 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company issued a news release on May 25, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BASELODE ENERGY CORP. ("FIND")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 25, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    10,417,349 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant ("Warrant")

Purchase Price: $0.48 per Charity FT Unit

Warrants:                                   5,208,675 share purchase Warrants to purchase 5,208,675 Common Shares

Warrant Exercise Price:             $0.70 for a two (2) year period from the date of issuance

Number of Placees:                   42 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Finder's Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$296,640

N/A

615,441


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.48 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on May 11, 2023 , May 25, 2023 , and June 9, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BLOCKMATE VENTURES INC. ("MATE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
|TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 2 , 2023.

Number of Shares:                    16,400,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants:                                   16,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,400,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:             $0.075 for a three-year period

Number of Placees:                   28 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

3,500,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on June 15, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________________

EMERITA RESOURCES CORP.  ("EMO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered; Correction
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 21, 2022 , the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Agent's Fee:                             Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per share for a three-year period.

All other details remain unchanged.

________________________________________

GPM METALS INC. ("GPM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 10, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    7,750,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.055 per share

Warrants:                                   7,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,750,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:             $0.10 for a five-year period

Number of Placees:                   22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

4

1,655,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

9

3,600,000


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$1,000

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on June 8 , 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL METALS MINING CORP. ("IMM ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Lithium Plus Mining Corp.  Through the acquisition of Lithium Plus Mining Corp. the company acquires the right to acquire a 65% interest in certain mining claims in Brazil from a third party, provided the Company meets the obligations due under the property option agreement.


CASH  ( $)

SECURITIES

WORK EXPENDITURES (S)

CONSIDERATION

N/A

12,000,000 Common Shares

N/A


For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 4, 2023 , and June 21, 2023 .

________________________________________

KALMA CAPITAL CORP. ("KALM.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00  a.m. PST, June 23, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of an Option and Royalty Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 22, 2023 , between the arm's length party (the "Vendor") and Kermode Resources Ltd. ("the Company").  Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option to acquire all of the Owners' right, title and interest in Slesse Creek project in British Columbia, Canada .

As consideration, the Company has agreed to issue 17 million common shares over a period of 2 years.

In addition, the vendor has a 1% royalty with a $1 Million buy-down Option to eliminate the royalty and a 10% "Sale Participation Right" for ten years.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 10, 2023 , and June 22, 2023 .

__________________________________________

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 28, 2023 and May 12, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                  50,000 common shares; and

$45,000 of Class A Series 1 preferred shares, consisting of 50,000 Series Class A Series 1 preferred shares (the "Preferred Shares")

Purchase Price:                       $0.10 per common share

$0.90 per Preferred Share

Conversion Terms of

Preferred Shares:          50,000 Preferred Shares until December 31, 2027 are convertible into 125,000 common shares

Other Terms

of Preferred Shares:                  Each Preferred Share is non-voting, carries a cumulative annual dividend of 8% payable quarterly, along with a top up dividend of 25% of the Company's EBITDA above $2,000,000 per year, divided by the then outstanding preferred shares. Each Preferred Share is redeemable on the fifth anniversary (the "Redemption Date") after issuance at a price of $1.00 per Preferred Share together with all accrued and unpaid dividends, or at a price of $1.10 per Preferred Share if redeemed any time prior to the Redemption Date and are convertible into 2.5 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.40 per Common Share.

Number of Placees:                   1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$3,500

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on June 09, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

PHENOM RESOURCES CORP. ("PHNM ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the Crescent Valley Property (38 unpatented claims) located 22 kilometers south of Carlin, Nevada .


CASH  ( $)

SECURITIES

WORK EXPENDITURES (S)

CONSIDERATION

$10,000

600,000 Common Shares

$500,000


For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 1, 2023 .

________________________________________

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced December 21, 2022 :

Convertible Debenture               5,500 Units for an aggregate of $5,500,000 in outstanding principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures. Each Unit consisted of a $1,000 convertible debenture (convertible into 3,846 common shares) and 3,846 detachable warrants.

Conversion Price:                      Convertible into 21,153,000 common shares at $0.26 per share, subject to adjustment in certain events.

Maturity Date: December 31, 2025 .

Interest rate:                              14% per annum, paid semi-annually in arrears.

Change of Control Provision:     If a holder elects to convert its Convertible Debentures in connection with a "Change of Control" prior to the Maturity Date, the holder will be entitled to receive additional common shares as a make-whole premium on conversion in certain circumstances in accordance with the Debenture Indenture Agreement dated February 8 , 2023.

Forced Redemption Provision:   At the option of the Company, at any time on and after December 31, 2023 , the Convertible Debentures will be redeemable at a price equal to 107% of the principal amount thereof plus any accrued and unpaid interest up to the date of redemption. The Company shall provide not more than 60 days and not less than 30 days' prior notice of redemption.

Detachable Warrants:                 21,153,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,153,000 shares

Detachable Warrant Price: $0.32 exercisable until February 8, 2026 .

Warrant Acceleration Provision:  Four months after closing and 1 day after Escrow Release Date, if the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) exceeds $0.65 for 20 consecutive trading days, the acceleration provision is triggered.

Number of Placees:                    2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Units




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$330,000

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on January 10, 2023 and February 6 , 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Sama Resources INC. /RESSOURCES SAMA INC. ("SME")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver, British Columbia to  Montréal, Québec.

_______________________________________

SURGE BATTERY METALS INC. ("NILI ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 23 , 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 1, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    17,900,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0 .40 per share

Warrants:                                   17,900,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,900,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:             $0.55 for a three-year period

Number of Placees:                   30 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

100,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A





Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A


The Company issued news releases on June 12, 2023 and June 20, 2023 , confirming closing the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VIZSLA COPPER CORP. ("VCU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Option Agreement dated June 9, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length vendor ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted the exclusive right and option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest in and to ("Option") the mineral claims forming the Eagle Lake project in British Columbia ("Property"). As consideration to exercise the Option, the Company has provided and will provide the Vendor with 400,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.165 per Share according to the following schedule:

Due Date Payment (Shares)

Upon Exchange Acceptance                              150,000

First Anniversary                                                 50,000

Second Anniversary                                            75,000

Third Anniversary                                               125,000

The Company will have the right to accelerate the Option at any time after the first anniversary.

The Vendor will retain a 1% net smelter royalty return ("NSR") on three certain claims of the Property. The Company may repurchase half of the 1% NSR from the Vendor for $500,000 cash on the three claims. The Vendor will also retain a 2% NSR on one certain additional claim of the Property. The Company may repurchase half of the 2% NSR from the Vendor for $1,000,000 cash on the additional claim.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:                                                                                None

Finders' Fees:                           None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 12, 2023 , and June 22, 2023 .

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/23/c7382.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sama ResourcesSME:CCTSXV:SMEBase Metals Investing
SME:CC
Sama Resources Announces Arrangement for the Spinout of Srq Resources, its Quebec Nickel Subsidiary

SAMA Resources Inc.

Sama Resources Inc. (" Sama " or the " Company ") (TSX-V:SME ) ( OTC:SAMMF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement ") with SRQ Resources Inc. (" SRQ "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sama, pursuant to which the parties intend to complete a spin-out transaction (the " Spin-Out ") of the SRQ common shares (the " SRQ Shares

ASCENDANT PROVIDES UPDATE FOR ITS LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

ASCENDANT PROVIDES UPDATE FOR ITS LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

TSX: ASND
 www.ascendantresources.com

TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") announces that it and its joint venture partner, Mineral & Financial Investments AG ("M&FI"), have agreed to an extension in the Earn-in Option Agreement for the Lagoa Salgada project to allow for the completion date of the feasibility study to be on or before August 3, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pampa Metals to Issue Debt Settlement Shares

Pampa Metals to Issue Debt Settlement Shares

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE: PM FSE: FIRA OTCQB: PMMCF) announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement to settle outstanding indebtedness to an arm's length service provider in the aggregate amount of $63,000, of which will be settled through the issuance of an aggregate of 364,954 common shares of the Company

ABOUT Pampa Metals

VIZSLA COPPER RECEIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR THE AGREEMENT WITH TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES

VIZSLA COPPER RECEIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR THE AGREEMENT WITH TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the Option Agreement signed with Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (" Trailbreaker ") that was previously announced on June 12 2023.  The Company has issued 150,000 shares in accordance with the terms of the agreement and the shares are subject to the statutory four-month plus one-day hold period.

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

For details about the agreement, please see the news release dated June 12, 2023 .

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It now has four additional copper exploration properties; Copperview, Redgold, Blueberry and Carruthers Pass , all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions.  Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/22/c8425.html

Talon Metals Announces Results of AGM

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today.

All of the nominee directors listed in Talon's management information circular dated May 23, 2023 were elected as directors. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director were as follows:

×