Canada Nickel Company Concludes Successful Participation in Washington, D.C. Summit on North American Critical Minerals Strategy

Canada Nickel Company Concludes Successful Participation in Washington, D.C. Summit on North American Critical Minerals Strategy

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) was proud to participate in an Ontario government delegation at the 2024 Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington, D.C. During the summit, CEO Mark Selby a veteran in the mining industry with over 20 years of experience, stressed the importance of strengthened Ontario-US trade partnerships and collaboration in critical minerals as demand for clean energy solutions across North America surges.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Canada Nickel Company's CEO further spoke about the essential role of nickel in various high-tech applications, including electric vehicles (EVs) and stainless steel production, critical for the transition to a cleaner economy. "Nickel is not just a metal; it's a linchpin in our sustainable future," said Mark Selby , CEO of Canada Nickel Company.  "Canada Nickel, Ontario, Canada and the United States share many of the same economic and environmental objectives, specifically around the need for reliable, clean, critical minerals sources amid growing geopolitical tensions and increasing supply chain pressures."

Canada Nickel's Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project in Ontario's Timmins Nickel District was showcased at the summit as a model of innovation and sustainability. Projected to become one of the top nickel sulphide operations globally, it boasts potential for zero-carbon production thanks to the Company's proprietary IPT Carbonation carbon storage technology.

"The Crawford Project is expected to be the Western World's largest nickel sulphide operation, emphasizing our commitment to environmentally responsible mining practices that significantly reduce carbon emissions," Selby noted. The Ontario project is expected to play a crucial role in filling critical supply gaps for North America's EV and stainless steel markets.

The summit also served as a platform for Canada Nickel to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the nickel market, which is essential for powering the EV revolution. The discussions included the impact of recent US policies on metal imports and the strategic steps both nations and the province need to take to secure a reliable supply of critical minerals.

"We have the critical minerals, expertise and experience the world is looking for in my riding of Timmins and across Northern Ontario ," said George Pirie , Member of Provincial Parliament for Timmins , and Ontario's Minister of Mines. " The United States and Ontario share goals for a battery-powered future and the relationship between our governments has never been more important. We need to work together to secure the supply chain and Ontario -based companies like Canada Nickel will help us accomplish this goal. I am so excited to continue working to promote Ontario mining companies because they are the best in the world."

Canada Nickel's participation in the summit underscores its role as a leader in the next generation of large-scale nickel supply and as a key player in North America's critical minerals strategies. The company continues to work closely with the Ontario Government, Canadian, and US officials to advance bilateral initiatives that enhance the critical minerals supply chain and promote sustainable mining practices.

For More Information, Contact:
Mark Selby
CEO and Director
647-256-1954
info@canadanickel.com

Media Contact:
Sydney Oakes
Director of Indigenous Relations and Public Affairs, Canada Nickel Company
sydneyoakes@canadanickel.com

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, strategic plans, statements relating to the nickel and EV markets, and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the Crawford Project, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, and failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-company-concludes-successful-participation-in-washington-dc-summit-on-north-american-critical-minerals-strategy-302132296.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC)

Canada Nickel


Canada Nickel Announces Exercise of Mann Property Option with Noble

Canada Nickel Announces Exercise of Mann Property Option with Noble

Highlights

  • Canada Nickel acquiring an 80% interest in Mann Property (~11,000 hectares)

  • Includes Mann Northwest, Central and Southeast properties that cover a combined 25 km strike length of nickel-bearing ultramafic rocks

  • Northwest and Central will advance to resource delineation programs while Southeast will be drilled for the first time, all during the 2024 exploration program

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it is exercising its option to acquire an 80% interest in the Mann Nickel Property from Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") as Canada Nickel consolidates its interests in bulk tonnage nickel projects east of Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NetZero Metals Awards Engineering Contracts and Advances Engineering Studies on Two Processing Facilities

NetZero Metals Awards Engineering Contracts and Advances Engineering Studies on Two Processing Facilities

Highlights

  • Key Engineering Contracts Awarded and Work is Underway
    • Steel plant design led by SMS group
    • Key portions of nickel plant design led by Metso
    • Overall study compilation & supporting engineering led by Ausenco
  • Feasibility studies for Nickel Processing Facility and Stainless Steel and Alloy Production Facility near Timmins, Ontario remain on target for year-end

NetZero Metals Inc. ("NetZero Metals" or the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today provided an update on the progress of engineering studies for two processing facilities a nickel processing facility and a stainless steel and alloy production facility in the Timmins Nickel District.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Commences Front End Engineering Design at Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

Canada Nickel Commences Front End Engineering Design at Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

Highlights

  • Crawford on track for mid-2025 construction decision and first production by year-end 2027
  • Front End Engineering Design led by Ausenco

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announced today that it has commenced Front End Engineering Design at the Company's Crawford Nickel Sulphide project led by its long-term engineering partner Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC ("Ausenco") and supported by a number of engineering firms from the project's feasibility study.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Highlights
  • First two holes at Newmarket successfully intersect target mineralization including 373 metres of 0.24% nickel in NEW24-01
  • Best interval to date at first hole at Reid - 675 metres of 0.25% nickel including 142 metres of 0.32% nickel and 24 metres of 0.40% nickel in REI24-17
  • First five holes at Reid each intersect over 650 metres of target mineralization within an 800-metre-thick ultramafic sequence – approximately 2 times thicker than Crawford's Main zone

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce positive initial assay results from its 2024 exploration program including the first two holes at the Company's Newmarket property and results from the first hole from its Reid property, which delivered the best drill results to date from Reid.

A total of six holes have been completed at Reid and seventeen holes have also been completed at Crawford as part of a program to delineate an initial palladium-platinum (PGM) resource for which assays are pending. Four drill rigs are currently operating, and a fifth drill rig is expected to begin on April 1 st . As outlined in a conference call held on February 23, 2024 , the Company's 2024 exploration program is targeting delivery of seven additional resources by Q2-2025 and six further discoveries.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Confirms Discovery at Mann Central, Successfully Completes Initial Drilling at Mann Northwest Property

Canada Nickel Confirms Discovery at Mann Central, Successfully Completes Initial Drilling at Mann Northwest Property

Highlights

  • A new discovery, Mann Central, successfully delineated across 2.5 kilometre strike length by six holes
  • Three additional drill holes at previously announced Mann Northwest discovery, extended mineralization across a 2.7 kilometre strike length
  • Mann Northwest and Mann Central are two of five targets (others are Mann Southeast, Newmarket and Reaume) each with a geophysical footprint larger than Crawford, and a combined strike length of over 25 kilometres

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce the final set of assay results from its initial exploration program at the Mann Property, a joint venture with Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") whereby Canada Nickel can earn an 80% interest by completing certain cash and share payments and exploration expenditures (see original press release dated November 22, 2021 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF $46 MILLION

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF $46 MILLION

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal public offering (the "Offering") of 24,210,526 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.90 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $45,999,999.40 including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated April 16, 2024 entered into between the Company and a syndicate of underwriters led by Eight Capital, and including Cormark Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Underwriters"). In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Underwriters a cash commission equal to 5.0% of the gross proceeds, other than on sales of an aggregate of 358,000 Common Shares to purchasers on a president's list.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares are expected to be used to advance permitting and engineering activity at the Company's Casino Project in the Yukon and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offering was completed by way of a short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") filed in all of the provinces of Canada , except Québec, and in the United States pursuant to a prospectus filed as part of a registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") under the Canada /U.S. multi-jurisdictional disclosure system. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The Prospectus is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . The Registration Statement is available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

Certain directors of the Company (the "Insiders") participated in the Offering and were issued an aggregate of 110,000 Common Shares. The Insiders' participation in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of 61-101 in respect of the Offering as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to the Insiders nor the consideration paid by the Insiders for such securities exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company will file a material change report in respect of the Offering. However, the Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to closing of the Offering as the participation of insiders of the Company in the Offering had not been confirmed at that time.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino Project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the use of proceeds from the Offering and the filing of a material change report in respect of the Offering . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the assumptions that all regulatory approvals of the Offering will be obtained in a timely manner; all conditions precedent to completion of the Offering will be satisfied in a timely manner; and that market or business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient capital in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/30/c8584.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

World Copper Announces Changes to Their Board of Directors

World Copper Announces Changes to Their Board of Directors

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE:7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company").

Appointment of Gordon Neal, Keith Henderson and Jonathan Lotz as Directors

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

World Copper Announces Changes to Their Board of Directors

World Copper Announces Changes to Their Board of Directors

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE:7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company").

Appointment of Gordon Neal, Keith Henderson and Jonathan Lotz as Directors

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

World Copper Announces Changes to Their Board of Directors

World Copper Announces Changes to Their Board of Directors

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE:7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company").

Appointment of Gordon Neal, Keith Henderson and Jonathan Lotz as Directors

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

World Copper Announces Changes to Their Board of Directors

World Copper Announces Changes to Their Board of Directors

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE:7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company").

Appointment of Gordon Neal, Keith Henderson and Jonathan Lotz as Directors

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Completes Confirmatory Large-Scale Mineral Processing Pilot Testwork with Funding Support from the Government of Canada

FPX Nickel Completes Confirmatory Large-Scale Mineral Processing Pilot Testwork with Funding Support from the Government of Canada

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a large-scale mineral processing pilot testing campaign for the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project "), the first significant component of the ongoing feasibility study (" FS ") metallurgical testwork campaign.  Results from this testwork confirm the 2023 preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") basis, thereby validating FPX's processing strategy, flowsheet, and key metallurgical criteria, including estimated recoveries.  The pilot testing campaign was funded in part by a $725,000 grant from Natural Resources Canada (" NRCan ") under the Government of Canada's Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration (" CMRDD ") program, which is advancing the commercial readiness of processing technologies that will support the development Canada's EV battery material supply chain.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

