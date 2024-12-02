Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SYH

Trading resumes in:

Company: Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: SYH

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM 12/3/2024

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2024/02/c0112.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Resources
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Skyharbour Announces Upsized Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$9.5 Million

Skyharbour Announces Upsized Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$9.5 Million

Not For Distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or Dissemination in The United States

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced private placement, it has entered into an amended agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. as co-lead agents and co-bookrunners (collectively, the "Agents") to increase the aggregate size of the financing for gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$9,500,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$8.5 Million

Skyharbour Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$8.5 Million

Not For Distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or Dissemination in The United States

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. as co-lead agents and co-bookrunners (collectively, the "Agents") in connection with a commercially reasonable efforts private placement for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$8,500,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Enters into Agreement with Mustang Energy to Option its 914W Uranium Project Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Enters into Agreement with Mustang Energy to Option its 914W Uranium Project Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement ("Agreement") with Mustang Energy Corp. (the "Optionee" or "Mustang"), whereby the Optionee may acquire a 75% interest in the Company's 914W Uranium Project (the "Property"). The Property consists of a total of one mineral claim covering approximately 1,260 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Mustang Energy Corp. Enters Option Agreement to Acquire Skyharbour's 914W Uranium Project and Welcomes Jordan Trimble as Strategic Advisor

Mustang Energy Corp. Enters Option Agreement to Acquire Skyharbour's 914W Uranium Project and Welcomes Jordan Trimble as Strategic Advisor

Mustang Energy Corp. (CSE:MEC, OTC:MECPF, FRA:92T) (" Mustang " or the " Company ") is excited to announce that it has entered into a strategic option agreement (the " Agreement ") with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (" Skyharbour ") dated November 12, 2024 to acquire an undivided 75% interest (the " Option ") in Skyharbour's 914W Uranium Project (the " 914W Project "), located in the Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan. The Option marks an important step for Mustang as it seeks to expand its presence in a promising uranium district. Additionally, Mustang is pleased to welcome Jordan Trimble, President and CEO of Skyharbour, as a Strategic Advisor to the Company, bringing valuable industry insights and expertise to Mustang's growing portfolio.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Commences Fall Diamond Drilling Program at its Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Commences Fall Diamond Drilling Program at its Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its fall diamond drilling program at the 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project ("Russell" or the "Project"). The Project is 51% owned by Skyharbour as operator with joint-venture partner Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") owning the other 49%. It is strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan with access to regional infrastructure including an all-weather road and powerline. Skyharbour is planning a 4,500-metre diamond drilling program in seven to nine holes at the project, building on the successful results from the drilling campaign completed earlier this year. The Company's geologists, along with a contracted drilling crew, are based at Skyharbour's exploration camp on the McArthur River-Key Lake haul road, situated within five kilometres of Denison Mines' Phoenix deposit at the Wheeler River Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Terra Clean Energy Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every four (4) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company have been reduced to approximately 9,922,436 common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q3 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING ITS THIRD CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q3 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING ITS THIRD CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces results for the three and nine month interim periods ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium Identifies New Exploration Targets at Russell South with Recent Airborne Geophysical Results

Purepoint Uranium Identifies New Exploration Targets at Russell South with Recent Airborne Geophysical Results

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to report the identification of eight high-priority exploration targets following the completion of two advanced airborne geophysical surveys at its 100% owned Russell South project, located in the Athabasca Basin, SK, Canada. The new exploration targets have been refined to focus on conductive areas associated with potential hydrothermal alteration and favorable structures, bolstering the project's potential for significant uranium discovery.

Scott Frostad, Vice President of Exploration at Purepoint, noted, "The airborne geophysical results have refined our existing targets and highlighted new prospective areas, thereby enhancing the project's potential for hosting uranium mineralization. Russell South is favourably situated along the Athabasca Basin's southeast edge, and we've scheduled an airborne tri-axial magnetic survey this Spring to better locate primary structures within our priority target areas for drill testing."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Hertz Energy Announces Share Consolidation

Hertz Energy Announces Share Consolidation

Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") announces that, effective December 12, 2024, the Company will consolidate its common shares (the "Shares") on a four (4) for one (1) basis (the "Consolidation").

The Consolidation is subject to acceptance from the Canadian Securities Exchange, which will be evidenced by dissemination of a bulletin advising of the date of the Consolidation. The name of the Company and trading symbol will remain the same after the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 42804X206 and the new ISIN number will be CA42804X2068 for the post-Consolidation Shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Drilling Extends Uranium Mineralization at the Tatiggaq Deposit, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Drilling Extends Uranium Mineralization at the Tatiggaq Deposit, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces the first set of results from its 30 hole, 6,962 m summer drill program at its Aberdeen Uranium Project, located five kilometres to the west of the 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium project held by OranoDenisonUEC*. Forum has received 608 geochemical results from the 11 holes drilled to follow-up the successful 2023 program at the mineralized Tatiggaq Main and West zones. Seven of eleven holes were mineralized. Significant results are highlighted below.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium and Cameco Approve 2025 Drill Program for Smart Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium and Cameco Approve 2025 Drill Program for Smart Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the approval of a $1.2 million drilling program at the Smart Lake Joint Venture (JV) Project, marking a significant return to this highly prospective project within the southwestern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Smart Lake JV, jointly owned by Cameco Corporation (73%) and Purepoint (27%), exemplifies Purepoint's strategy of advancing high-potential projects through partnerships with industry leaders. As operator of the joint venture, Purepoint continues to provide its proven exploration expertise while leveraging Cameco's technical support and financial resources. Our JV relationships enable efficient and well-supported exploration while preserving Purepoint's strong financial position and offering a clear path to potential development.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Resources
×