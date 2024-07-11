Skyharbour Intersects 7.30% U3O8 over 3.0m within 5.0m of 4.61% U3O8 at High-Grade Moore Project and Plans for Upcoming Fully-Funded Summer Drill Programs

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

Drill Results Extend Mineralisation at Lana Corina to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

Interra Copper Strengthens Management and Leadership Team

New Drilling and Exploration Programs Launched for Critical Minerals and Gold Targets in World-Class Australian Mineral Provinces

High Grade Gold Assays Returned Within Menzies’ Lady Shenton System

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Silver Crown Royalties

More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Start Here: Investing in Tech

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Skyharbour Intersects 7.30% U3O8 over 3.0m within 5.0m of 4.61% U3O8 at High-Grade Moore Project and Plans for Upcoming Fully-Funded Summer Drill Programs

Skyharbour Intersects 7.30% U3O8 over 3.0m within 5.0m of 4.61% U3O8 at High-Grade Moore Project and Plans for Upcoming Fully-Funded Summer Drill Programs

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its 2024 winter diamond drilling program which totaled 2,864 metres in nine holes at its 100% owned, 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project. The project is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine's Wheeler River project and proximal to regional infrastructure for Cameco's Key Lake and McArthur River operations in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. A highlight from this program was from hole ML24-08 which intersected 5.0 metres of 4.61% U 3 O 8 from a relatively shallow downhole depth of 265.5 metres to 270.5 metres including 10.19% U 3 O 8 over 1.0 metre at the Main Maverick Zone. Skyharbour plans to continue advancing Moore through additional drilling in 2024 in conjunction with a fully-funded summer drill program to follow-up on the recently reported Fork target uranium discovery at the Company's adjacent Russell Lake Uranium Project. The combined drill campaign this summer is planned to consist of approximately 7,000 - 8,000 metres with details forthcoming.

Moore Uranium Project Claims Map:

https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/moore-project-map-20221012.jpg

Jordan Trimble, President and CEO of Skyharbour Resources, stated: "The drill results announced here demonstrate the high-grade, shallow endowment of uranium mineralization at the Main Maverick Zone. We continue to expand this main zone, and will be drilling this summer to further delineate the numerous high-grade zones of uranium on the Maverick Corridor taking advantage of regional infrastructure including the exploration camp at our adjacent Russell Lake project to bring our costs down. The multi-kilometre Maverick Corridor offers strong discovery potential along strike and at depth in the underlying basement rocks, and we also plan to test prospective regional targets that have had limited drill-testing historically. With the recent discovery of high-grade uranium mineralization at Russell in the Fork Zone, this has been an exciting season of drilling thus far for Skyharbour with much more news to come at both Moore and Russell as well as at the various partner-funded projects."

Highlights:

  • Hole ML24-08 is one of the better holes drilled at the Main Maverick Zone to date. It intersected an interval of high-grade mineralization grading 4.61% U 3 O 8 over 5.0m starting at 265.5m downhole including 3.0m of 7.30% U 3 O 8 and 1.0m of 10.19% U 3 O 8 , with up to 10.8% Ni.

  • Hole ML24-03 intersected a broad interval of high-grade mineralization grading 1.11% U 3 O 8 over 11.5m starting at 266.8m downhole including 2.0 metres of 5.87% U 3 O 8 .

  • All holes drilled in the Main Maverick Zone during the winter of 2024 intersected significant uranium mineralization with the goal of further expanding and delineating the known zone of mineralization.

  • There remains expansion potential at both of the high-grade Main Maverick and Maverick East Zones. Furthermore, substantial portions of the 4.7 kilometre long Maverick corridor remain to be systematically drill-tested leaving robust discovery potential along strike as well as at depth in the basement rocks.

  • Two exploratory holes drilled in the Grid 19 area tested the Slice Pond and 19 East Conductors and intersected structurally disrupted graphitic pelitic accompanied by significantly anomalous pathfinder element geochemistry.

  • Preparation for a fully-funded 2,500 - 3,000 metre summer drill program at Moore focused at the Maverick Zones is underway, as is a follow-up 4,500 – 5,000 metre drill program at the Russell Lake Project where drilling at the newly discovered Fork Zone returned high-grade uranium mineralization hosted in the sandstone.

Summary of 2024 Winter Drilling Program at Moore:

Drilling on the Moore Project over the winter of 2024 totaled 2,864 metres in nine holes. Seven holes (ML24-01 to -04 and ML24-7 to -09) were drilled at the Main Maverick Zone and two holes were drilled on the Grid 19 target conductors (ML21-05 to -06).

Moore Uranium Project Regional Grid Targets Map:
http://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Moore-Lake-Property-Wide.jpg

Main Maverick Zone Drilling:

Seven holes totalling 2,221 metres were drilled at the Main Maverick Zone to better define and expand the shallow high-grade mineralized zone. All of these holes were drilled vertically and intersected significant uranium mineralization at the unconformity centred around 265.0 metres to 275.0 metres downhole depth. The majority of the high-grade uranium mineralization at the Main Maverick Zone is sandstone-hosted situated just above the unconformity.

Main Maverick Zone Drilling Map:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Maverick-Main-Drilling-2024_Magnetics.jpg

The highlight was hole ML24-08, which intersected 5.0 metres of 4.61% U 3 O 8 between 265.5 metres and 270.5 metres depth including 3.0 metres of 7.30% U 3 O 8 between 266.0 metres to 269.0 metres depth. Another notable hole was ML 24-03, which intersected a broad interval of mineralization grading 1.11% U 3 O 8 over 11.5 metres between 266.8 metres to 278.3 metres depth, including 5.87% U 3 O 8 over 2.0 metres. The results of the drilling are reported in the following table:

Hole From To Width Assay (% U 3 O 8 )
ML24-01 274.9 275.4 0.5 0.112
ML24-02 265.0 271.5 6.5 **0.914
ML24-03 266.8 278.3 11.5 1.112
incl 270.3 272.3 2.0 5.87
ML24-04 262.2 267.5 6.2 *0.323
incl 266.0 266.9 0.9 *1.142
ML24-07 267.1 271.1 4.0 0.729
incl 267.10 268.10 1.0 1.870
ML24-08
incl 		265.5
266.0 		270.5
299.0 		5.0
3.0 		4.610
7.30
incl
incl 		267.5
268.0 		268.5
268.5 		1.0
0.5 		10.19
14.90
ML24-09 270.0 273.1 3.1 *0.330
and 282.5 283.0 0.5 0.127

*Grade Equivalent U 3 O 8 from downhole gamma probing
** Composite of Chemical and Grade Equivalent U 3 O 8

The geology and geochemistry of all the drill holes are typical of the Main Maverick Zone. The zone is characterized by a subvertical fault intersecting basement rocks consisting primarily of graphitic and non-graphitic pelitic gneiss along with Hudsonian and Archaean granites, accompanied by local pegmatite bodies. The overlying sandstone is typically intensely faulted, de-silicified, clay enriched and highly bleached with sooty pyrite and local silicification. The depth to the unconformity is approximately 270.0 metres where the sandstone and basement rocks are clay-altered to -replaced with uranium mineralization and with local intervals of basement-hosted uranium mineralization. The sandstone column is highly anomalous in Boron (≤3,320 ppm B) with the basement rocks within and surrounding the mineralization highly anomalous in Vanadium (≤5,990 ppm V) and Lead (≤5,000 ppm Pb), as well as up to 14.7% Nickel and 1.77% Cobalt in an individual 0.5 metre mineralized sample in hole ML24-02 at 269.9 metres that also returned 1.18% U 3 O 8 . Furthermore, a 0.5 metre sample in hole ML24-08 intersected 10.8% Nickel along with 14.9% U 3 O 8 .

Grid Nineteen Drilling:

Two exploratory holes totalling 643.0 metres were drilled at the Grid 19 target area approximately 10km NE of the Maverick Zones, with one hole drilled on the Slice Pond Conductor (ML24-05) and the other hole on the 19 East conductor (ML24-06).

Grid 19 Zone Drilling Map:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Grid-Nineteen-2024-Winter-Drill-Map.jpg

Hole ML24-05 was drilled as a follow-up to the mineralization intersected in ML22-03 on the Slice Pond target at Grid-19. A moderately bleached, weakly fractured sandstone column was intersected down to the unconformity at 205.0 metres. Granitic gneiss, silicified metasediments and quartzite were intersected to 229.5 metres downhole, above locally faulted graphitic pelitic gneiss with accessory calc-silicate and iron formation down to 258.0 metres. Pink foliated granite and pegmatite was then intersected until the end of hole at 290.0 metres. The hole intersected encouraging pathfinder geochemistry including anomalous Cu (≤668 ppm), Th (≤140 ppm), V (≤244 ppm) and B (≤1080 ppm) within several of the graphitic faults.

Hole ML24-06 was drilled on the 19 East Conductor to follow-up on structurally disrupted graphitic gneisses and anomalous geochemistry previously encountered in ML21-08. Weakly to moderately bleached sandstone was drilled to 170.0 metres becoming moderately to strongly bleached and limonitic down to the unconformity at 193.2 metres. Bleached, hematized, and chloritized garnet-bearing granite was intersected until 211.8 metres followed by locally sheared and faulted graphitic metasediments intercalated with granite and accessory calc-silicate, amphibolite, and iron formation until the end of hole at 353.0 metres. Major graphitic structures were encountered within the basement and determined to be congruent with similar structures in ML21-08. Encouraging pathfinder geochemistry was identified within the graphitic shears, including anomalous B (≤338 ppm), V (≤185 ppm), Ni (≤379 ppm) and Cu (≤340 ppm).

2024 Summer and Fall Drilling Plans:

The Company is planning for an additional fully-funded 2,500 - 3,000 metres of drilling in seven to nine holes at the Main Maverick and Maverick East Zones to further expand, characterize and define the extents of the mineralized zones. Both of these high-grade zones are open along strike and at depth with less historical drilling testing the underlying basement rocks. This drilling will take place in conjunction with a 4,500 – 5,000 metre diamond drilling program at the adjacent Russell Lake Project, where the recently completed winter drilling program identified a significant new zone of uranium mineralization at the Fork Zone. Drill hole RSL24-02 in that program intersected 0.721% U 3 O 8 over 2.5 metres including 2.99% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 metres, approximately 500 metres from Highway 914. Both drilling programs will be run using the Company's McGowan Lake camp on Highway 914 as a base of operations making exploration at both properties very cost effective.

Moore Uranium Project Overview:

In June 2016, Skyharbour secured an option to acquire Denison Mine's Moore Uranium Project, on the southeastern side of the Athabasca Basin, in northern Saskatchewan and has since fulfilled its earn in. The project consists of 12 contiguous claims totaling 35,705 hectares located 42 kilometres northeast of the Key Lake mill, approx. 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project, and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Unconformity-hosted uranium mineralization was discovered on the Moore Project at the Maverick Zone with historical drill highlights consisting of 4.03% eU 3 O 8 over 10 metres, including 20% eU 3 O 8 over 1.4 metres, in ML-161. In 2017, Skyharbour announced drill results of 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres, including 20.8% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres, in hole ML-199. In addition to the Main and East Maverick Zones, the project hosts other mineralized targets with strong discovery potential which the Company plans to test with future drill programs. The project is fully accessible via winter and ice roads which simplifies logistics and lowers costs. Large proportions of the property are accessible in the summer as well.

Moore Lake Uranium Project Geophysics Map:
http://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/MooreLake-Basic-geo-revamp.jpg

QA/QC, Radiometric Equivalent Grades and Spectrometer Readings:

‎All drill intervals above are downhole length and sampling procedures and QA/QC protocols for geochemical results as well as a description of downhole gamma probe grade calculations and protocols are below. All drill core samples are shipped to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories (SRC) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan under the care of Skyharbour personnel for preparation, processing, and multi-element analysis by ICP-MS and ICP-OES using total (HF:NHO3:HClO4) and partial digestion (HNO3:HCl), boron by fusion, and U3O8 wt% assay by ICP-OES using higher grade standards. Assay samples are chosen based on downhole probing radiometric equivalent uranium grades and scintillometer (Radiation Solutions RS-125) peaks. Assay sample intervals comprise 0.5 metre continuous half-core split samples over the mineralized interval. These samples may also be selected for density determination using the lost wax method. With all assay samples, one half of the split sample is retained and the other sent to the SRC for analysis. The SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals by Skyharbour and the SRC in accordance with Skyharbour's quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures. Geochemical assay data are subject to verification procedures by qualified persons employed by Skyharbour prior to disclosure.

During active exploration programs drillholes are radiometrically logged using calibrated downhole Mount Sopris HLP-2375 or 2GHF probes of varying sensitivities which collect continuous readings along the length of the drillhole. Preliminary radiometric equivalent uranium grades ("eU 3 O 8 ") are then calculated from the downhole radiometric results. The probe is calibrated using an algorithm calculated from the calibration of the probe at the Saskatchewan Research Council facility in Saskatoon and from the comparison of probe results against geochemical analyses. In the case where core recovery within a mineralized intersection is poor or non-existent, radiometric grades are considered to be more representative of the mineralized intersection and may be reported in the place of assay grades. Radiometric equivalent probe results are subject to verification procedures by qualified persons employed by Skyharbour prior to disclosure.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by David Billard, P.Geo., a Consulting Geologist for Skyharbour as well as a Qualified Person.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with twenty-nine projects, ten of which are drill-ready, covering over 587,000 hectares (over 1.4 million acres) of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Adjacent to the Moore Uranium Project is Skyharbour's recently optioned Russell Lake Uranium Project from Rio Tinto, which hosts several high-grade uranium drill intercepts over a large property area with robust exploration upside potential. The Company is actively advancing these projects through exploration and drill programs.

Skyharbour has joint-ventures with industry-leader Orano Canada Inc., Azincourt Energy and Thunderbird Resources (previously Valor) at the Preston, East Preston and Hook Lake Projects, respectively. The Company also has several active earn-in option partners including: CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; CSE-listed Medaro Mining Corp. at the Yurchison Project; North Shore Uranium at the Falcon Project; and TSX-V listed Tisdale Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project which is host to the Fraser Lakes Zone B Uranium and Thorium Deposit. In aggregate, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total to over $33 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures, over $27 million worth of shares being issued and over $20 million in cash payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete their entire earn-ins at the respective projects.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_2024-02-14_V2.jpg

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at www.skyharbourltd.com .

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

"Jordan Trimble"

___________________________________

Jordan Trimble
President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:
Nicholas Coltura
Investor Relations Manager
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
‎Telephone: 604-558-5847
‎Toll Free: 800-567-8181
‎Facsimile: 604-687-3119
‎Email: info@skyharbourltd.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements, including the Private Placement. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information. 


Primary Logo
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Skyharbour ResourcesSYH:CATSXV:SYHEnergy Investing
SYH:CA
Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE
Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  •  Corporate info
  •  Insights
  •  Growth strategies
  •  Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

        Skyharbour Resources
    

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Completion of Geophysics and Upcoming Commencement of Field Program at Preston Uranium Project

        Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Completion of Geophysics and Upcoming Commencement of Field Program at Preston Uranium Project
    
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its joint-venture partner company, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), has recently completed a geophysical program at the 49,635 hectare Preston Uranium Project ("Preston" or the "Property") located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The program included a ground electromagnetic survey (ML-TEM) and a ground gravity survey. Orano is now preparing for a Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbons (SGH) soil sampling program that will take place this summer at the project.
 Location Map of Preston Project: 
 https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_Preston_20211209.jpg 
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Completes Winter Drill Program at East Preston Uranium Project

        Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Completes Winter Drill Program at East Preston Uranium Project
    
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt"), is pleased to announce that it has completed the 2024 winter drill program at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The 2024 winter drill program consisted of 1,086 metres of drilling in four diamond drill holes. The priority for the 2024 drill program was to follow up on the clay alteration zone and elevated uranium that was identified in the winter of 2023 with a focus on the area of transition between the K and H Zones.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy Completes East Preston Winter Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewam

        Azincourt Energy Completes East Preston Winter Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewam
    
AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the winter 2024 diamond drill program at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.
 The 2024 drill program consisted of 1,086 meters of drilling in four diamond drill holes. Drilling commenced on March 29  th  and was complete on April 19  th  . Logging of drill core, sampling, and demobilization of all drill equipment, helicopter, and crews was complete by the end of April. The priority for the 2024 drill program was to follow up on the clay alteration zone and elevated uranium that was identified in the winter of 2023 with a focus on the area of transition between the K and H Zones (Figure 2). 
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Reports Drill Results at the Falcon Project with Uranium Mineralization Confirmed at Two Targets

        Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Reports Drill Results at the Falcon Project with Uranium Mineralization Confirmed at Two Targets
    
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore"), has collected multiple samples from two of the first three uranium prospects drilled at its 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, returning anomalous uranium values of greater than 300 ppm U 3 O 8 and up to a maximum of 572 ppm U 3 O 8 (Table 1). North Shore is now planning future exploration programs on the Property.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Commence 2024 Exploration Programs at the Preston Uranium Project 

        Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Commence 2024 Exploration Programs at the Preston Uranium Project 
    
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHB F ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its joint-venture partner company, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), has commenced a comprehensive 2024 field campaign at the 49,635 hectare Preston Uranium Project ("Preston" or the "Property") located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The program will include a ground electromagnetic survey (ML-TEM), a ground gravity survey, and a Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbons (SGH) soil sampling program.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Provides Exploration Update on Geophysical Programs at Russell South, Tabbernor, and Smart Lake Projects

        Purepoint Uranium Provides Exploration Update on Geophysical Programs at Russell South, Tabbernor, and Smart Lake Projects
    
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of two geophysical programs at its Russell South project, the commencement of a new geophysical survey at the Tabbernor project, and the rescheduled survey at the Smart Lake joint venture project. Additionally, Purepoint has released an updated Portfolio Handbook, now available on the Company's newly launched website.
"Our team has made significant strides in advancing our exploration efforts at both Russell South and Tabbernor," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. "We are particularly excited about the upcoming completion of the Smart Lake survey, which will set the stage for our winter drilling program."
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Reports High Levels of Radioactivity Over Wide Intercepts at ACKIO Uranium Project

        Baselode Reports High Levels of Radioactivity Over Wide Intercepts at ACKIO Uranium Project
    
  • Over 30 metres of continuous radioactivity, such as 907 cps over 34 m, including 9,173 cps over 0.4 m 
  • AK24-118 and AK24-119 returned the widest radioactivity levels in Pod 6
  • All three drill holes with over 20 metres of cumulative thickness of radioactivity
  • The second drill for regional exploration targets has now mobilized to site
Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce radioactivity results from the first three diamond drill holes within the ACKIO ("ACKIO") uranium prospect of the Hook project ("Hook") in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1).
"AK24-119's results rank as one of the top 10 best drill hole radioactivity intersections at ACKIO, making this a unique drill hole. Previous drill hole AK22-035 intersected 0.54% U3O8 over 7.3 m (see Baselode News Release dated September 12, 2022) in Pod 6, and we are seeing similar levels of radioactivity within AK24-118 and AK24-119 but over broader widths within the same Pod, suggesting mineralization remains open in this area. ACKIO has continued to deliver encouraging results since the discovery in 2021, and we expect more promising results to follow.
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Redefines Turnor Lake Project with Latest Technology and Advanced Data Integration

        Purepoint Uranium Redefines Turnor Lake Project with Latest Technology and Advanced Data Integration
    
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced significant exploration advancements at its Turnor Lake project, located in the prolific Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan. After nearly 15 years since the last major drilling campaign, Turnor Lake is being revitalized with a completely fresh geological and geophysical outlook, positioning it as a potential host for the next major uranium discovery in Saskatchewan. A drill program is currently underway at Turnor Lake, aiming to explore and define the extent of uranium mineralization.
The Turnor Lake project spans 9,705 hectares across vital structural and conductive corridors, aligning with the region's significant uranium discoveries and historical high-grade deposits. Our exploration revitalization is driven by the application of advanced technology and methodologies while integrating a wealth of historical data with ongoing real-time drilling insights.
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Appoints Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer

        Nuclear Fuels Appoints Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer
    
CSE:NF
 OTCQX:NFUNF 
Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Huffman brings over two decades of mining analysis and equity finance experience to the Company, with a focus on uranium and other energy-related metals.  In connection with his appointment, Mr. Huffman will purchase by way of private placement a total of 2,000,000 units at $0.35 per unit, each consisting of a common share and a half of a share warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at a price of $0.55 for two years.
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions

        Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions
    
 TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK 
 Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2 
 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF 
Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of two new projects totaling nearly 80,000 hectares that are prospective for discovery of uranium deposits amenable to In Situ Recovery (" ISR ") in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina (see Figure 1 ).  These acquisitions represent a strategic initiative to broaden the Company's medium to long-term prospects for discovery of additional uranium mineral resources.
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Now Drilling at ACKIO Uranium Prospect

        Baselode Now Drilling at ACKIO Uranium Prospect
    
  • Up to 16,000 metre project-wide drill program, the second largest drill program on Hook project
  • The second drill is anticipated to start in two weeks
Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce diamond drilling has started on the ACKIO ("ACKIO") uranium prospect within the Hook project ("Hook") in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1).
"We are excited to be finally be back at our flagship Hook project, where we will be looking to expand upon our near-surface uranium discovery ACKIO. Additional drilling on ACKIO offers excellent prospects for expanding the known zones and making new discoveries along strike and depth. 
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE
Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  •  Corporate info
  •  Insights
  •  Growth strategies
  •  Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases

        Forward Water Technologies Corp. Business Update: New Projects Initiated with Major Corporations in the Food and Beverage Sector
    

        Nevada Sunrise Initiates Data Review to Develop New Drill Targets at the Coronado Copper Project, Nevada
    

        Romios Announces $150,000 Non-brokered Offering
    

        Charbone Hydrogene renforce ses capacites d'exploitation et de developpement de marche alors que l'entreprise identifie de nouveaux objectifs pour ses plans d'expansion de l'hydrogene vert en Amerique du Nord d'ici 2025
    
Related News
Tech Investing

        Forward Water Technologies Corp. Business Update: New Projects Initiated with Major Corporations in the Food and Beverage Sector
    
Battery Metals Investing

        Nevada Sunrise Initiates Data Review to Develop New Drill Targets at the Coronado Copper Project, Nevada
    
Base Metals Investing

        Romios Announces $150,000 Non-brokered Offering
    
Oil and Gas Investing

        Charbone Hydrogene renforce ses capacites d'exploitation et de developpement de marche alors que l'entreprise identifie de nouveaux objectifs pour ses plans d'expansion de l'hydrogene vert en Amerique du Nord d'ici 2025
    
Oil and Gas Investing

        CHARBONE Hydrogen Adds Operations and Market Development Bench Strength as Company Identifies New Targets for 2025 North American Green Hydrogen Expansion Plans
    
Lithium Investing

        Update on "Expressions of Interest" RFI Process
    
uranium investing

        Maiden 150Mt Inferred Mineral Resource for the Kennedy Ionic Clay-Hosted REE Project, Queensland
    
×