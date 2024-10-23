Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Skyharbour Completes Majority Earn-In and Forms Joint-Venture with Rio Tinto at Russell Lake Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin

Skyharbour Completes Majority Earn-In and Forms Joint-Venture with Rio Tinto at Russell Lake Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its earn-in requirements to earn a 51% interest in the Russell Lake Uranium Project, located in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada (the "Property"), pursuant to the option agreement dated May 10 th 2022, as amended on January 15, 2024 (the "Agreement") with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto"). The Project is strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan adjacent to regional infrastructure, including an all-weather road and powerline. Skyharbour will also be commencing an upcoming fall drill program which will consist of approximately 4,000-5,000m at the project.

Russell Lake Project Location Map:

http://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/SKY-RussellLake-20220325-Inset.jpg

Formation of the JV:

Pursuant to the Agreement, Skyharbour has now earned a 51% interest in the Property by initially paying a cash payment of CAD $508,200, issuing 3,584,014 common shares of the Company to Rio Tinto and incurring an aggregate $5,717,250 in exploration expenditures on the Property over the 3-year term of the earn-in. The Company and Rio Tinto have formed a joint venture to further explore the Property, with the Company holding a 51% ownership interest and Rio Tinto holding a 49% ownership interest.

Russell Lake Uranium Project Overview:

The Russell Lake Project is a large, advanced-stage uranium exploration property totalling 73,294 hectares strategically located between Cameco's Key Lake and McArthur River Projects and adjoining Denison's Wheeler River Project to the west and Skyharbour's Moore Uranium Project to the east. The northern extension of Highway 914 between Key Lake and McArthur River runs through the western extent of the Property and greatly enhances accessibility, while a high-voltage powerline is situated alongside this road and the western edge of the property south of Key Lake. Skyharbour's acquisition of a majority interest in Russell Lake creates a large, nearly contiguous block of highly prospective uranium claims totalling 108,999 hectares between the Russell Lake and the Moore uranium projects. Skyharbour now has a 51% interest in Russell Lake having formed a joint venture partnership with Rio Tinto at the project.

There has been historical exploration carried out at Russell Lake, however most of it was conducted before 2010 prior to the discovery of several major deposits in/around the Athabasca Basin. In 2023, Skyharbour's inaugural diamond drilling program tested several Fox Lake Trail targets and the Grayling Zone. Significant uranium mineralization was intersected in the majority of holes at the Grayling Zone over a strike length exceeding one kilometre. Drill hole RSL23-01 intersected one of the better drill results from the project, returning a 5.9 metre wide intercept of 0.151% U 3 O 8 at a depth of 338.4 metres, which included 1.0 metres of 0.366% U 3 O 8 at 343.3 metres depth within a thrust wedge.

More recently, Skyharbour completed 5,152 metres of drilling in a 2024 winter drill program earlier this year, making a new discovery at the newly identified Fork Target area. Hole RSL24-02 marks the best intercept of uranium mineralization historically at the project, returning a 2.5 metre wide intercept of 0.721% U 3 O 8 at a relatively shallow depth of 338.1 metres, including 2.99% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 metres at 339.6 metres just above the unconformity in the sandstone. Skyharbour is fully-funded for an upcoming fall drill program which will consist of approximately 4,000-5,000m at the project to follow up on the recent discovery.

Several notable exploration targets exist on the property including the Grayling Zone, the M-Zone Extension target, the Little Man Lake target, the Christie Lake target, the Fox Lake Trail target and the newly identified Fork Zone target. More than 35 kilometres of largely untested prospective conductors in areas of low magnetic intensity also exist on the Property.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by David Billard, P.Geo., a Consulting Geologist for Skyharbour as well as a Qualified Person. Mr. Billard has verified the data disclosed, which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with twenty-nine projects, ten of which are drill-ready, covering over 580,000 hectares (over 1.4 million acres) of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Adjacent to the Moore Project is the Russell Lake Uranium Project in which Skyharbour is operator with joint-venture partner Rio Tinto, and the project hosts several high-grade uranium drill intercepts over a large property area with robust exploration upside potential. The Company is actively advancing these projects through exploration and drill programs.

Skyharbour also has joint-ventures with industry-leader Orano Canada Inc., Azincourt Energy and Thunderbird Resources (previously Valor) at the Preston, East Preston and Hook Lake Projects, respectively. The Company also has several active earn-in option partners including: CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; CSE-listed Medaro Mining Corp. at the Yurchison Project; TSX-V listed North Shore Uranium at the Falcon Project; UraEx Resources at the South Dufferin and Bolt Projects; and TSX-V listed Terra Clean Energy (previously Tisdale) at the South Falcon East Project which is host to the Fraser Lakes Zone B uranium and thorium deposit. In aggregate, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total to over $38 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures, over $29 million worth of shares being issued and over $21 million in cash payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete their entire earn-ins at the respective projects.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_2024-02-14_V2.jpg

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at www.skyharbourltd.com .

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

"Jordan Trimble"
__________________________
Jordan Trimble

President and CEO
For further information contact myself or:
Nicholas Coltura
Investor Relations Manager
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
‎Telephone: 604-558-5847
‎Toll Free: 800-567-8181
‎Facsimile: 604-687-3119
‎Email: info@skyharbourltd.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work on its projects including drilling and the expected timing of such work programs, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of uranium, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of uranium and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law. 


Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Plans Winter 2025 Exploration Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

        Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Plans Winter 2025 Exploration Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan
    
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ( " Skyharbour " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that partner company Terra Clean Energy Corp. ("Terra") has provided plans for an upcoming work program at its South Falcon East Uranium Project which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium Deposit. Under the Option Agreement and assuming the 75% interest is earned, Tisdale will have issued Skyharbour 1,111,111 Terra shares upfront, and will fund exploration expenditures totaling CAD $10,500,000, as well as pay Skyharbour CAD $11,100,000 in cash of which $6,500,000 can be settled for shares in the capital of Terra ("Shares") over the five-year earn-in period.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Continues Drill Target Generation at Falcon Uranium Project

        Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Continues Drill Target Generation at Falcon Uranium Project
    
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore"), has provided an update update on its Falcon property ("Falcon") target generation efforts. Falcon is located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. In its September 17, 2024, news release, North Shore summarized work being done at its Falcon and West Bear properties, with Falcon being divided into three uranium exploration zones. This news release summarizes targeting efforts being undertaken in Zone 2 at Falcon. North Shore may acquire an initial 80% interest in Falcon by issuing common shares having an aggregate value of CAD $1,225,000, making aggregate cash payments of $525,000 to Skyharbour, and incurring an aggregate of $3,550,000 in exploration expenditures on the property over a three-year period.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Partner Medaro Mining Announces Exploration Plan for the Yurchison Uranium Project Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

        Skyharbour Partner Medaro Mining Announces Exploration Plan for the Yurchison Uranium Project Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan
    
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), partner company Medaro Mining ("Medaro") is pleased to announce its exploration plans for a winter program at its Yurchison Uranium property located in Saskatchewan. The program is anticipated to commence within the next 45 days.
 Location Map of Yurchison Project: 
 https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_Yurchison_20211209.jpg 
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Enters Into Agreement to Option South Dufferin and Bolt Uranium Projects Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

        Skyharbour Enters Into Agreement to Option South Dufferin and Bolt Uranium Projects Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan
    
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement ("Agreement") with a private arm's-length company, UraEx Resources Inc. (the "Optionee" or "UraEx"), whereby the Optionee may acquire up to a 100% interest in the Company's South Dufferin and Bolt Uranium Projects (collectively, the "Property"). The Property consists of a total of twelve (12) mineral claims totalling approximately 18,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan. UraEx can earn an initial 51% in the Property through CAD $4,600,000 in combined project consideration and up to 100% through $9,800,000 in combined project consideration consisting of cash and share payments as well as exploration expenditures over a five-year period.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Mr. Brady Rak Joins Skyharbour as Vice President of Business Development

        Mr. Brady Rak Joins Skyharbour as Vice President of Business Development
    
Skyharbour Resources Ltd . (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company" or "Skyharbour") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brady Rak, an investment and capital markets professional, as the Company's VP of Business Development.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Closes Private Placement with Newly Appointed Director

        Nuclear Fuels Closes Private Placement with Newly Appointed Director
    
 /Not For Distribution in  the United States  / 
CSE:NF 
 OTCQX:NFUNF 
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Energy Inc. Announces Resignation Of Director

        Hertz Energy Inc. Announces Resignation Of Director
    
 (TheNewswire) 
Hertz Energy Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals to Present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase and Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo

        Forum Energy Metals to Present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase and Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo
    
Join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase being held at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel in Toronto on Wednesday October 16th and Thursday October 17th. Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur and Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President of Exploration will be available both days of the conference for 1 X 1 meetings to update investors on Forum's uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. Dr. Rebecca Hunter will also be presenting on Thursday October 17th at 10:20 am in the Dominion Ballroom North.
Qualified buy side parties can register at: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2024/
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Brahm Spilfogel Joins Nuclear Fuels Board of Directors

        Brahm Spilfogel Joins Nuclear Fuels Board of Directors
    
CSE:NF 
 OTCQX:NFUNF 
Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today the appointment, effective immediately, of Mr. Brahm Spilfogel to the Board of Directors. Mr. Spilfogel also will serve as a member of the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee. In association with this appointment, the Company announces a $98,750 CDN private placement with Mr. Spilfogel participating for a total of 250,000 shares at a price of $0.395 per common share.
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
enCore Energy Hosts Grand Opening of the Alta Mesa Uranium Plant with George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States

        enCore Energy Hosts Grand Opening of the Alta Mesa Uranium Plant with George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States
    
 NASDAQ:EU 
  TSXV:EU 
 www.encoreuranium.com 
EnCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU) (the " Company " or " enCore" ), a uranium producer and America's Clean Energy Company™, announced today that the Company held a grand opening celebration at its Alta Mesa In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Central Processing Plant ("CPP") and Wellfield on Thursday, October 3 rd in South Texas . The private event, attended by 300 guests, featured a special conversation between George W. Bush, the 43 rd President of the United States and William M. Sheriff Executive Chairman of enCore Energy. Guests had the opportunity to hear about President George W. Bush's time in the White House, the challenges facing our nation in the 21st century, as well as his current work at the George W. Bush Presidential Center.
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Releases Technical Report for the Kaycee Uranium Project

        Nuclear Fuels Releases Technical Report for the Kaycee Uranium Project
    
 Exploration Target Identified of 11.5 to 30 Million Pounds 
Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today released a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Kaycee In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Project located in Wyoming's Powder River Basin.  The Technical Report, prepared by WWC Engineering, has identified an exploration target of 11.5 to 30 million pounds of uranium ("U 3 O 8 ") supported by available historical data from previous operators and recent exploration recently conducted by Nuclear Fuels.
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
