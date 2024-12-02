Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

New Murchison Gold Provides a Mineral Resource Update for the Crown Prince Deposit

Antimony Project Acquired in Australia's Premier Province

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces a First Closing of its $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Terra Clean Energy Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every four (4) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company have been reduced to approximately 9,922,436 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on December 3, 2024. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Terra Clean Energy Corp. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour quatre (4) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation de la société a été réduit à environ 9 922 436 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 3 décembre 2024. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de ré-saisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée : le 4 DEC 2024
Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement : le 4 DEC 2024
Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue : le 4 DEC 2024
Symbol/Symbole : TCEC
NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP : 88100M 20 4
NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN : CA 88100M 20 4 0
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 88100M105/CA88100M1059

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tisdale Clean Energy: Leveraging Athabasca Basin UraniumTCEC:CCCSE:TCECEnergy Investing
TCEC:CC
Tisdale Clean Energy: Leveraging Athabasca Basin Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Tisdale Clean Energy: Leveraging Athabasca Basin Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Tisdale Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC)

Tisdale Clean Energy: Leveraging Athabasca Basin Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. has announced a name change to Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on October 3, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (CSE: TCEC) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 6th, 2024 at 2pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tisdale Clean Energy to be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Tisdale Clean Energy to be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale" or the "Company") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC), is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Additional Private Placement

Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Additional Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Tisdale ") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a further non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") and has issued 2,179,500 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $392,310.  Each "Unit" issued in the Offering consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 29, 2026

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tisdale Clean Energy To Begin Initial Phase One Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Tisdale Clean Energy To Begin Initial Phase One Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (" Tisdale " or the " Company ") (TSXV:TCEC ) ( OTC: TCEFF ) ( FSE: T1KC ) is pleased to confirm its upcoming work program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit.  The south Falcon East Project lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Announces Upsized Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$9.5 Million

Skyharbour Announces Upsized Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$9.5 Million

Not For Distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or Dissemination in The United States

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced private placement, it has entered into an amended agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. as co-lead agents and co-bookrunners (collectively, the "Agents") to increase the aggregate size of the financing for gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$9,500,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SYH

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SYH

Trading resumes in:

Company: Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$8.5 Million

Skyharbour Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$8.5 Million

Not For Distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or Dissemination in The United States

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. as co-lead agents and co-bookrunners (collectively, the "Agents") in connection with a commercially reasonable efforts private placement for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$8,500,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q3 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING ITS THIRD CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q3 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING ITS THIRD CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces results for the three and nine month interim periods ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Identifies New Exploration Targets at Russell South with Recent Airborne Geophysical Results

Purepoint Uranium Identifies New Exploration Targets at Russell South with Recent Airborne Geophysical Results

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to report the identification of eight high-priority exploration targets following the completion of two advanced airborne geophysical surveys at its 100% owned Russell South project, located in the Athabasca Basin, SK, Canada. The new exploration targets have been refined to focus on conductive areas associated with potential hydrothermal alteration and favorable structures, bolstering the project's potential for significant uranium discovery.

Scott Frostad, Vice President of Exploration at Purepoint, noted, "The airborne geophysical results have refined our existing targets and highlighted new prospective areas, thereby enhancing the project's potential for hosting uranium mineralization. Russell South is favourably situated along the Athabasca Basin's southeast edge, and we've scheduled an airborne tri-axial magnetic survey this Spring to better locate primary structures within our priority target areas for drill testing."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Energy Announces Share Consolidation

Hertz Energy Announces Share Consolidation

Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") announces that, effective December 12, 2024, the Company will consolidate its common shares (the "Shares") on a four (4) for one (1) basis (the "Consolidation").

The Consolidation is subject to acceptance from the Canadian Securities Exchange, which will be evidenced by dissemination of a bulletin advising of the date of the Consolidation. The name of the Company and trading symbol will remain the same after the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 42804X206 and the new ISIN number will be CA42804X2068 for the post-Consolidation Shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Tisdale Clean Energy: Leveraging Athabasca Basin Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Tisdale Clean Energy: Leveraging Athabasca Basin Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

$0.5M Defence Contract Award

S2 Acquires Three New Gold Projects in Victoria from Valkea Resources as Part of the Recently Completed Sale of its Finnish Assets

Strategic Acquisition Consolidates Large Scale Gold and Base Metal Target Area

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

Related News

gold investing

S2 Acquires Three New Gold Projects in Victoria from Valkea Resources as Part of the Recently Completed Sale of its Finnish Assets

Resource Investing

Strategic Acquisition Consolidates Large Scale Gold and Base Metal Target Area

Battery Metals Investing

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

resource investing

Maiden Drill Program Set to Commence at the High-Priority Cangallo Porphry Copper Project

Gold Investing

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited - Update

Base Metals Investing

Extension of Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Base Metals Investing

$1.65m Option Underwriting

×