Azincourt Energy Completes East Preston Winter Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewam

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Don Hansen: Gold Stock Bull Phase Coming, 4 Picks for Current Cycle

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

Manuka Resources Limited

MKR:AU

Condor Energy

CND:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Azincourt Energy Completes East Preston Winter Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewam

Azincourt Energy Completes East Preston Winter Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewam

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the winter 2024 diamond drill program at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The 2024 drill program consisted of 1,086 meters of drilling in four diamond drill holes. Drilling commenced on March 29 th and was complete on April 19 th . Logging of drill core, sampling, and demobilization of all drill equipment, helicopter, and crews was complete by the end of April. The priority for the 2024 drill program was to follow up on the clay alteration zone and elevated uranium that was identified in the winter of 2023 with a focus on the area of transition between the K and H Zones (Figure 2).

Winter 2024 Program

The winter 2024 program was executed by Terralogic Exploration Inc. under the guidance of Azincourt's Vice President, Exploration, Trevor Perkins, P.Geo, and Jarrod Brown, M.Sc., P.Geo, Vice President of TerraLogic Exploration. Field activities were supervised by James Olsen, Geologist and Project Manager with TerraLogic Exploration. Three holes were completed in the H Zone, with one hole completed in the K Zone (Figure 3).

Drilling in 2023 identified an illite clay alteration halo extending from the top of Zone K to Zone H as far as drill hole EP0053. Within this illite alteration zone, dravite and kaolinite are present in the north end of Zone H. Illite and kaolinite are both indicators of hydrothermal alteration typically found within alteration halos of unconformity uranium deposits. Dravite is a boron-rich clay which is found within the larger clay package proximal to uranium mineralization in the hydrothermal system. Both illite and dravite have been identified as being significant vectors for the 2022 JR Zone discovery by F3 Uranium approximately 60 km to the northwest of the East Preston project.

All holes intersected hydrothermal alteration; however, the best alteration was intersected in the last two holes of the program. Hole EP0059, completed in Zone K, was targeted to follow up on kaolinite and dravite clay intersections and elevated uranium from 2023 in holes EP0049 and EP0055. Patchy white clay alteration was intersected within several structural zones in the core. EP0060 was completed on the south end of Zone H to follow up clay intersections and graphitic lithologies from 2023 in the southern portion of Zone H. This hole intersected moderate to strong white clay within zones of structure and intense fracturing. Analysis of the clay species is in progress.

A total of 53 geochemical samples were collected and sent to the Geoanalytical Laboratory at the Saskatchewan Research Council in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for analysis. Results are expected in late June.

Samples of clay alteration were collected for analysis by Short Wavelength Infrared Reflectance (SWIR, sometimes referred to as "PIMA") to confirm the clay species. 34 samples were collected from current drillholes, with 20 samples also being collected from previous drill holes in an effort to better outline alteration halos and extents.

"The extension of the clay alteration halos in the K- and H- Zones is a very good sign," commented VP Exploration Trevor Perkins. "Knowing the extents of the halos and the types of clay present are important steps in identifying and prioritizing follow-up drill targets. All indications are that we are vectoring in on something. The more we see, the better the team is getting at identifying which halos are the important ones to chase. A significant number of deposits in the Athabasca Basin have been found by identifying and chasing these types of clay alteration patterns," continued Mr. Perkins.

East Preston Targets

The primary target area on the East Preston Project is the conductive corridors from the A-Zone through to the G-Zone (A-G Trend) and the K-Zone through to the H and Q-Zones (K-H-Q Trend) (Figure 2). The selection of these trends is based on a compilation of results from the 2018 through 2020 ground-based EM and gravity surveys, property wide VTEM and magnetic surveys, and the 2019 through 2022 drill programs, the 2020 HLEM survey indicates multiple prospective conductors and structural complexity along these corridors.

Drilling has confirmed that identified geophysical conductors comprise structurally disrupted zones that are host to accumulations of graphite, sulphides, and carbonates. Hydrothermal alteration, anomalous radioactivity, and elevated uranium have been demonstrated to exist within these structurally disrupted conductor zones.

Permitting and Community Relations

Permits are in hand to conduct exploration activities at the East Preston property through the summer of 2026. Azincourt re-recognizes that the granting of these permits does not negate the rights of the local communities for meaningful consultation as the project progresses. The company looks forward to a continued close working relationship and regular consultation with CRDN and other rights holders to ensure that any potential impacts and concerns are addressed and that the communities can benefit from activities in the area through support of local business, employment opportunities, and sponsorship of select community programs and initiatives. Local businesses are engaged to provide services and supplies and members of the Clearwater River Dene Nation and surrounding communities have been directly employed on site or to provide support and services to keep the camp and programs running. The involvement of the local communities is essential for continued advancement of the East Preston Project.

image2.jpeg

Figure 1: East Preston Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada

2

Figure 2: 2024 Target areas at the East Preston Uranium Project. Primary target area of illite, dravite and kaolinite clay alteration highlighted in red.

3

Figure 3: East Preston 2024 Drill Hole Location map focused on the K and H Zones.

About East Preston

Azincourt controls a majority 86.1% interest in the 20,000+ hectare East Preston project as part of a joint venture agreement with Skyharbour Resources (TSX.V: SYH), and Dixie Gold. Three prospective conductive, low magnetic signature corridors have been discovered on the property. The three distinct corridors have a total strike length of over 25 km, each with multiple EM conductor trends identified. Ground prospecting and sampling work completed to date has identified outcrop, soil, biogeochemical and radon anomalies, which are key pathfinder elements for unconformity uranium deposit discovery.

The East Preston Project has multiple long linear conductors with flexural changes in orientation and offset breaks in the vicinity of interpreted fault lineaments – classic targets for basement-hosted unconformity uranium deposits. These are not just simple basement conductors; they are clearly upgraded/enhanced prospectively targets because of the structural complexity.

The targets are basement-hosted unconformity related uranium deposits similar to NexGen's Arrow deposit and Cameco's Eagle Point mine. East Preston is near the southern edge of the western Athabasca Basin, where targets are in a near surface environment without Athabasca sandstone cover – therefore they are relatively shallow targets but can have great depth extent when discovered. The project ground is located along a parallel conductive trend between the PLS-Arrow trend and Cameco's Centennial deposit (Virgin River-Dufferin Lake trend).

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Azincourt Energy, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects. The Company has been an active uranium explorer for over a decade and is currently active at its majority-owned joint venture East Preston uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, and the Big Hill lithium project, located in southwestern Newfoundland.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP.

"Alex Klenman"
Alex Klenman, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Azincourt. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.

For further information please contact:

Alex Klenman, President & CEO
Tel: 604-638-8063
info@azincourtenergy.com

Azincourt Energy Corp.
1430 – 800 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6
www.azincourtenergy.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c629b53-66f3-435b-bbb4-9666e30c3204  
  https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/062a3c3a-bfd1-40ae-bdb3-b21f75273397  
  https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4babf31a-1cf7-44f6-b874-ee7e64690d0f


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour ResourcesSYH:CATSXV:SYHEnergy Investing
SYH:CA
Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Reports Drill Results at the Falcon Project with Uranium Mineralization Confirmed at Two Targets

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Reports Drill Results at the Falcon Project with Uranium Mineralization Confirmed at Two Targets

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore"), has collected multiple samples from two of the first three uranium prospects drilled at its 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, returning anomalous uranium values of greater than 300 ppm U 3 O 8 and up to a maximum of 572 ppm U 3 O 8 (Table 1). North Shore is now planning future exploration programs on the Property.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Commence 2024 Exploration Programs at the Preston Uranium Project 

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Commence 2024 Exploration Programs at the Preston Uranium Project 

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHB F ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its joint-venture partner company, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), has commenced a comprehensive 2024 field campaign at the 49,635 hectare Preston Uranium Project ("Preston" or the "Property") located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The program will include a ground electromagnetic survey (ML-TEM), a ground gravity survey, and a Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbons (SGH) soil sampling program.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Completes First Two Drill Holes at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Completes First Two Drill Holes at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ( " Skyharbour " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that partner company Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale") has provided an update on its diamond drilling program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit. Under the Option Agreement and assuming the 75% interest is earned, Tisdale will have issued Skyharbour 1,111,111 Tisdale shares upfront, and will fund exploration expenditures totaling CAD $10,500,000, as well as pay Skyharbour CAD $11,100,000 in cash of which $6,500,000 can be settled for shares in the capital of Tisdale ("Shares") over the five-year earn-in period.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Uranium Mining Output Expected To Rise 11.7% in 2024 Due To Kazakh and Canadian Growth

Global Uranium Mining Output Expected To Rise 11.7% in 2024 Due To Kazakh and Canadian Growth

FN Media Group News Commentary - The Global Uranium production is projected to grow this year and in the years to come. A report in Mining Technology said that the Global uranium production is expected to grow by 11.7% to more than 60.3 megatonnes (Mt) in 2024. The increase will predominantly be fueled by rising output from key producers such as Kazakhstan and Canada. Kazakhstan is expected to deliver the highest uranium production growth in 2024, driven by the planned higher output from the country's largest uranium producer, Kazatomprom . The continuous ramp-up of Canada's McArthur River uranium mine will also contribute to the global increase. The report added: "Uranium output to rise 11.7% in 2024 due to Kazakh and Canadian growth… and production will be bolstered by the ramp-up of Canada's McArthur River mine. Kazakhstan accounted for 37.3% (20.1kt) of total global uranium supply in 2023. Despite a 5.1% dip in output in 2023 due to planned lower production from Kazatomprom, its output is expected to recover in 2024, with forecast production of 23.2kt. This will be supported by the company's plan to produce between 21.2 kilotonnes (kt) and 21.6kt on a 100% basis, while production is expected to increase to between 25.9 and 26.7kt with no restrictions in 2025." Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: STLNF) (TSX-V: STUD), enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU), Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SYHBF) (TSX-V: SYH), Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC), ATHA Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SASKF) (TSX.V: SASK).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program and Identifies Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration at Falcon Project

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program and Identifies Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration at Falcon Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore"), has completed a maiden drill program at its 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan.

Location Map of Falcon Project:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky-SouthFalconOption.jpg?v=0.1

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forsys Reports Interim Drilling Results at Norasa

Forsys Reports Interim Drilling Results at Norasa

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company")

Forsys is pleased to provide an update on the Company's Norasa Uranium project ("Norasa 1 ") with interim results from its 2024 Resource Extension and Exploration target drilling program at Valencia (ML 149).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial achieves first oil production from Grand Rapids project using lower emission technology

  • Ramping up production to achieve 15,000 barrels per day of GHG-advantaged volumes
  • Expected to reduce emissions intensity up to 40%, compared to existing technologies
  • Supports company goal to reduce operated oil sands emissions intensity 30% by 2030

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today announced its Grand Rapids oil sands project has started production at Cold Lake, marking the first commercial deployment of the recovery technology that uses less steam to lower emissions intensity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240522998144/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Announces Change of Auditor

Nuclear Fuels Announces Change of Auditor

CSE:NF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditor from MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, to Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, effective May 10, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forsys Reports Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for its Norasa Project in Namibia

Forsys Reports Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for its Norasa Project in Namibia

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company")

Forsys is pleased to provide an update for the Company's Norasa Uranium project ("Norasa 1 ") which comprises the deposits of Valencia Main and East, ("Valencia"), under Mining Licence (ML-149) and Namibplaas ("Namibplaas") under EPL-3638, (ML-251 pending).

Highlights

Forsys has undertaken a comprehensive review and update of all of the parameters for a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Norasa project using recent drill results together with the 2005-2011 previous MRE data. Confirmatory and geotechnical drilling, in conjunction with new survey information, including topographic surveys, down-the-hole optical televiewer surveys, trajectory surveys, and downhole gamma probe surveys, were used as inputs for mineral resource modelling. Re-interpretation of the previous database utilising all available data and modern estimation approaches has improved the definition of the MRE to more confidently support mine planning. This study, enhanced by an integrated and expanded drill program targeting existing and new areas together with a robust work plan of optimisation process testing and modelling, will help reinforce the upside potential of the Norasa project.

  • For the overall Norasa project, a conceptual pit constrained MRE for total deposits assessed from previous (2005-2011) and 2023 drilling results is estimated to be:
    • Valencia Main Measured and Indicated Resource at 40 ppm U 3 O 8 cutoff is estimated to be 152 Mt at 136 ppm eU 3 O 8 (equivalent U 3 O 8 ). Measured and Indicated contained metal is estimated at 45 Mlbs U 3 O 8 , at 40 ppm U 3 O 8 cutoff.
    • Valencia Main and East Inferred Resources are estimated at 5.7 Mt at 120 ppm eU 3 O 8 with 1.3 Mlbs U 3 O 8 contained metal oxide, at 40 ppm U 3 O 8 cutoff.
    • Namibplaas Inferred Resources are estimated to be 218.7 Mt at 85 ppm eU 3 O 8 with 41.1 Mlbs U 3 O 8 contained metal oxide, at 40 ppm U 3 O 8 cutoff.

Pine van Wyk, Country Director for Forsys commented: "The comprehensive work done over the last twelve months on the Norasa Uranium Project has created a solid foundation to advance project development.  The revised mineral resource model will help optimise the mine economics and process parameters. Results are expected soon from a column leaching test program currently being undertaken at SGS Laboratories in South Africa, which would establish the design basis of the planned heap leaching pads.  With the existing ML149 permitted to commence mining, the large scale Norasa project is well advanced to take advantage of the strong uranium sector fundamentals."

Mineral Resources
Results are reported from recent remodelling of historical (2005-2011) drilling and recent 2023 drilling results. The Mineral Resources are reported within US$120/lb U 3 O 8 pit shells, with a cut-off grade of 40 ppm U 3 O 8 for each of the deposits at Valencia Main and East, ("Valencia"), under Mining Licence (ML-149) and US$120/lb U 3 O 8 at 40 ppm U 3 O 8 cutoff at Namibplaas ("Namibplaas") under EPL-3638. The MRE are summarised as follows:

For the overall Norasa project, a conceptual open-pit shell constrained MRE for total deposits assessed from previous (2005-2011) and recent (2023) drilling results is estimated to be Measured and Indicated of 151.9 Mt at 136 ppm eU 3 O 8 , with contained metal oxide of 45.4 Mlbs U 3 O 8 at Valencia Main. Inferred Resources for the Norasa project are estimated to be 224.5 Mt at 86 ppm eU 3 O 8 , with contained metal oxide of 42.6 Mlbs U 3 O 8 (refer to Table 1):

  • Measured and Indicated: 151.9 Mt at 136ppm eU 3 O 8 , with contained metal oxide of 45.4 Mlbs for Valencia Main.
  • Inferred Resource for Valencia Main is estimated to be 4.7 Mt at 121 ppm eU 3 O 8 and 1.3 Mlbs eU 3 O 8 contained metal oxide.
  • Inferred Resource for Valencia East is estimated to be 1.0 Mt at 114 ppm eU 3 O 8 and 0.3 Mlbs U 3 O 8 contained metal oxide; and
  • Inferred Resource for Namibplaas is estimated to be 218.7 Mt at 85 ppm eU 3 O 8 and 41.1 Mlbs U 3 O 8 contained metal oxide.

Table 1: Mineral Resource Estimate for Norasa project as at 30 April 2024 at a 40 ppm U 3 O 8 cut-off grade.

Class Deposit Mass
Mt
(metric) 		Average Grade
eU 3 O 8
(ppm) 		Material Content
U 3 O 8
Mlbs 		Contained Metal
U
tonnes
Measured Valencia East
Valencia Main 7.6 171 2.9 1,099
Namibplaas
Norasa 7.6 171 2.9 1,099
Indicated Valencia East
Valencia Main 144.3 134 42.6 16,368
Namibplaas
Norasa 144.3 134 42.6 16,368
Measured
&
Indicated 		Valencia East
Valencia Main 151.9 136 45.4 17,467
Namibplaas
Norasa 151.9 136 45.4 17,467
Inferred Valencia East 1.0 114 0.3 97
Valencia Main 4.7 121 1.3 487
Namibplaas 218.7 85 41.1 15,817
Norasa 224.5 86 42.6 16,401


Notes:
1. All tabulated data have been rounded and as a result minor computational errors may occur.
2. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, have no demonstrated economic viability. There is no guarantee that all or any part of the mineral resource will be converted into a mineral reserve. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by geology, environment, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.
3. The Mineral Resource Statement for Norasa as at 30th April 2024 is reported at a cut-off grade of 40ppm U 3 O 8 from within a conceptual pit-shell using the following assumed parameters:
  • Base Uranium Price –USD/lb U 3 O 8 : $120
  • Average Mining Cost at reference elevation (AISC) USD/tonne: Valencia Main $2.38; Valencia East $2.13; Namibplaas $2.29"
  • Average Processing Cost USD/tonne processed: $7.55
  • Average G&A Overheads USD/tonne processed: $1.04
  • Process Overall Recovery % U 3 O 8 Recovery: 85.0 %
  • Selling Cost Transport USD/lb U 3 O 8 : $1.29
4. From the assumed parameters, a 40 ppm U 3 O 8 cut-off grade was calculated, which together with the conceptual pit shell demonstrates reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction (RPEEE) for the Mineral Resource. The assessment to satisfy the criteria of RPEEE is a high-level estimate and is not an attempt to estimate Mineral Reserves.

Mineral Resource Estimation Methodology

A summary of the Mineral Resource modelling methodology is as follows:

  • The Mineral Resource was modelled using a combination of Leapfrog Geo ® and Datamine Studio RM ® software.
  • Valencia Main and East data:
    • Comprise a combined dataset of 141 diamond (DD), 148 reverse circulation (RC) and 446 percussion (PC) type drill holes (Figure 1).
    • Borehole data from Valencia Main and East with XRF assay and calculated equivalent grades (eU 3 O 8 ) from gamma-probing for each of the deposits have been used to estimate the Mineral Resource.
    • Equivalent uranium grades have been factored to correlate practically well with the XRF data, which constitutes 25 % of the grade data.
    • Where XRF data are available these supercede the corresponding probe equivalent grade in the estimation data.
  • Namibplaas data:
    • Comprise a dataset of 530 percussion holes and 40 diamond drill holes (Figure 2).
    • Borehole data from Namibplaas XRF assay and calculated equivalent grades (eU 3 O 8 ) have been used to estimate the Inferred Mineral Resource.
    • Equivalent uranium grades constitute the majority of the grade data and where XRF data are available, ~3.5 % of all grade data, these supercede the probe derived values.
  • Wireframe interpretations of the logged lithologies were used to define the various geological units.
  • Mineralisation is strongly associated with alaskite intrusions, that are in turn controlled by a structural architecture that comprises folded and planar strata surfaces, and fold-associated shears and cleavages. Importantly, the orientation of marble strata is a major control on the distribution of uranium mineralisation for REDOX chemistry reasons, at Valencia and the Erongo region alaskite deposits as whole. The alaskite orientations are therefore strataform, except where they have invaded sheared and strongly cleaved antiformal hinge zones, as at Valencia Main. In order to honour the geological controls in the estimates various surfaces were modelled:
    • String interpretations of the "stratiform" intrusions were digitised in cross-section and were used to create median surfaces for each of the intrusions.
    • The resulting mineralised zone wireframes align with the lithological strata while also cross-cutting the strata in places to accommodate axial-planar mineralisation orientations (see Figure 3).
    • The surfaces were then used to guide the orientation of the grade estimate through interpolation of individual dip and dip directions for each model block.
  • The geometry of the Namibplaas deposit comprises stratiform lithologies that dip toward the southwest. The alaskite intrusives have intruded in a strataform manner and have exploited disruptions in the overall fabric, such as local fold flexures and dilation zones associated with the NE-SW regional extensional setting. In order to honour the geological controls at Namibplaas in the estimates various surfaces were modelled with guidance from the directions of greatest structural continuity to guide implicit modelling:
    • Along the strike and dip direction of the host metasediments, and
    • Along a shallow-plunging hinge structure that is oriented to the NE, parallel to the regional extension regime.
    • Considering that mineralization at Namibplaas is strongly associated with the granitic intrusions, string interpretations of the mid-points of these "stratiform" intrusions were digitized in cross-section, thereafter linked to create median surfaces of each of the alaskite intrusions (see Figure 4).
    • The surfaces of the intrusions were then used to guide the orientation of the grade estimate through interpolation of individual dip and dip directions for each model block.
  • Grade shells using a 40 ppm U 3 O 8 threshold were constructed using Leapfrog ® implicit modelling with directional control surfaces from the geological model.
  • The model volumes were divided into four domains at Valencia Main and two domains at Namibplaas. Each domain is distinct in terms of its geographic/geometric position as well as statistical / geostatistical parameters.
  • Ordinary kriging estimation used three-dimensional directional variograms to estimate U 3 O 8 grades within the mineralised zones for Valencia Main and Namibplaas. Inverse distance squared interpolation was used for Valancia East. The models underwent validation by comparison of estimated grade values against input sample grades, both visually and statistically.
  • Volumes covered by 30 m drill-spacing were classified as Indicated Mineral Resources at Valencia. All blocks outside of these volumes within the grade shells that received a grade estimate during the interpolation runs were considered Inferred.
  • At Namibplaas, although the tight drill spacing of approximately 30 m provides dense coverage of the deposit, the predominance of probe-derived eU 3 O 8 assays warrants a confidence level for an Inferred Resource.

30 April 2024 MRE block model and US$120/lb U3O8 pit shells at Valencia Main and Valencia East, ML 149.

Figure 1: 30 April 2024 MRE block model and US$120/lb U 3 O 8 pit shells at Valencia Main and Valencia East, ML 149.

30 April 2024 MRE block model and US$120/lb U3O8 pit shells at Namibplaas, EPL 3638.

Figure 2: 30 April 2024 MRE block model and US$120/lb U 3 O 8 pit shells at Namibplaas, EPL 3638.

Figure 3 part 1.Figure 3 part 2

Figure 3:  Shows the stacked concordant surfaces generated parallel to the 3 marble bands and orientation of mineralisation aligned with the strata and axial planar cleavages in the fold hinge (guiding surfaces hidden) at Valencia.

Shows alaskite midpoint strings (yellow) linked in parallel to the the NE-SW oriented strike of the deposit.

Figure 4:  Shows alaskite midpoint strings (yellow) linked in parallel to the the NE-SW oriented strike of the deposit.

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") a Technical Report outlining the mineral resource estimation will be filed under Forsys' profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) within 45 days of the date of this release.

Assaying and QAQC

  • Recent (2023) Sampling and Assays
    • Samples were taken from the diamond drill cores and RC chips for geochemical assay guided by the routine downhole radiometric probe results, and sent to Trace Elements Analysis Laboratories (Pty) Ltd ("TEA Labs") at Swakopmund for sample preparation and analyses by XRF. For internal quality control purposes TEA Labs has weekly round robins with independent laboratories at Rosh Pinah, Swakop Uranium and Langer Heinrich mines.
    • Forsys employs a QAQC programme with Certified Reference Materials (CRMs), blanks, coarse duplicates and pulp duplicates inserted into each batch of samples. The QAQC insert rate comprises 4 % CRMs using three CRM types with different grades of U 3 O 8 ; 4 % blanks and 8 % to 10 % duplicates. RC sample batches have three types of duplicates; a field duplicate split at the drill rig; a coarse duplicate split at prescribed intervals at the laboratory; and pulp duplicates, also split at the laboratory. Core samples only have coarse and pulp duplicates split at the laboratory.
    • Four-percent of the samples sent to TEA Labs are sent for check analyses at SGS Laboratories (SGS) in South Africa, which serves as the independent accredited laboratory. The sample results are further validated by comparison with the radiometric scans.
  • Previous Sampling and Assays (2005-2011 Valencia Uranium Limited (VUL)):
    • All diamond drill half core and RC samples collected by VUL were assayed at the Setpoint Technology ("Setpoint") laboratory in Johannesburg, South Africa. Setpoint was accredited with the South African Accreditation System (SANAS), accreditation number T0223, and was also an ISO17025 accredited laboratory. Setpoint crushed and pulverised the samples for analysis of U 3 O 8 using the XRF pressed pellet method.
    • The VUL protocols for the QAQC were as follows:
      • CRMs inserted at a frequency of at least one per 20 samples.
      • Blanks inserted at a frequency of at least one per 50 samples.
      • Duplicates taken at a frequency of at least one per 20 samples.
    • The Setpoint laboratory included appropriate quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) procedures during the analysis of the VUL samples by including its own certified reference standards (CRM), blanks and duplicates.
    • VUL percussion holes were not physically sampled. Datasets were derived from two downhole probes that were calibrated against the XRF sample assays.
    • Snowden reviewed the assay results from Setpoint for the Valencia deposits in 2009 2 for the purposes of resource estimation and considered the QAQC results to be of a high standard of precision, unbiased and accurate.
    • Optiro reviewed the assay results from Setpoint for the Namibplaas deposit in 2011 and considered that the results of the QAQC indicate a high level of precision with no bias, no significant contamination and a high degree of accuracy (from Snowden 2009 2 and Optiro 2011 3 )
  • Trekkopje Exploration (Goldfields 1974-1984):
    • Exploration data derived from Trekkopje Exploration era, up to and including 1984, have not been verified by the QP and therefore were not utilised in this Mineral Resource Estimate.

Workplan

Forsys is undertaking an infill and extension drilling program and optimisation work with the aim of expanding and upgrading the Mineral Resource:

  1. Resource Infill Drilling and Resource Extension Drilling
    Total of 85 percussion drill holes for 7,520 metres have been laid out on a 25 x 25 metre grid. The objective is to more than double the quantity of the Measured Mineral Resource. The holes target the 660 m elevation with drill depths up to 100 m from surface and is comparable to the previous Measured Resource grid.

    A subsequent program for potential resource extension is planned for the areas adjacent to the Valencia Main deposit; along strike to the west, on the hinge zone to the south, and north of the Main deposit at the Jolie Zone.
  2. Pit Design Modeling
    The updated resource block model is used to assess open pit economic models. Pit slope design parameters are being reviewed to include lithological logging and geomechanical test work from additional drilling.
  3. Column Leaching Process Optimization Work
    Column Leach tests are presently underway at SGS in South Africa where the columns have been emptied and final analyses and data is pending. The next phase of testing will assess systematic processes to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of extracting the uranium mineralisation from the ore using sulphuric acid solutions.
  4. Process Design
    DRA Global were appointed as the study contractor to deliver engineering to support preliminary cost estimates for a heap leach process. Ongoing engineering and optimisation continues.
  5. Bulk Sampling
    After site assessment and selection, a detailed plan is being drawn up to develop a box cut with the objective of retrieving approximately 20,000 tonnes of typical run-of-mine, fresh and representative sample material from the deposit.

Qualified Persons Statement for Metallurgy
Mr Aveshan Naidoo is a Specialist Engineer: Hydromet and Economics, for DRA South Africa Projects (Pty) Ltd of Building 33, Woodlands Office Park, 20 Woodlands Drive, Woodlands, Sandton, 2080. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration at the University of Witwatersrand. He is a registered Professional Engineer with the Engineering Council of South Africa (Registration No. 20130523). Mr Naidoo has been practising his profession continuously since 2008 and has 16 years of experience across a range of African projects. He is familiar with NI 43-101 and, by reason of his education, experience, and professional registrations, he fulfils the requirements of an independent Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

Qualified Persons Statement for Mineral Resource
The information in this release that relates to the updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Norasa Project is based on information compiled or reviewed by Dr Guy Freemantle of The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd., Johannesburg, South Africa. The MSA Group are independent consultants to the Norasa Project, Namibia.  Dr Freemantle holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology and a PhD in Geology, both at the University of the Witwatersrand. He is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists (892905); a Fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa (965392); and is registered with SACNASP (Registration 117527). Dr Freemantle has practiced his profession continuously for 14 years and has sufficient experience and knowledge that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration as well as to the activity that is being undertaken to fulfil requirements of a Qualified Person as per NI 43-101. Dr Freemantle consents to this release in the form and context in which it appears.

About Forsys Metals Corp.

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY, FSE: F2T, NSX: FSY) is an emerging uranium developer focused on advancing its wholly-owned Norasa Uranium Project, located in the politically friendly jurisdiction of Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Uranium Project is comprised of the Valencia Uranium deposit (ML-149) and the nearby Namibplaas Uranium deposit (EPL-3638). Further information is available at the Company website www.forsysmetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Forsys Metals Corp. Richard Parkhouse, Director, Investor Relations.  For additional information please contact:

Pine van Wyk, Country Director, Forsys
email: pine@forsysmetals.com

Richard Parkhouse, Director, Investor Relations
email: rparkhouse@forsysmetals.com email: info@forsysmetals.com
phone : +44 7730493432

Nikolas Matysek,  Communications Manager (Canada)
email: nmatysek@forsysmetals.com

Forward Looking Statement

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" , within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar+.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Forsys Metals Corp disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Announces Summer Exploration Plans for Athabasca Basin Uranium Projects

Cosa Resources Announces Summer Exploration Plans for Athabasca Basin Uranium Projects

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its summer exploration plans for its portfolio of Athabasca Basin uranium projects.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (CSE: TCEC) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 6th, 2024 at 2pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Longeveron® to Attend BIO International Convention 2024

Cisco Announces June 2024 Events with the Financial Community

Delta Further Expands Its Land Position in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Related News

Gold Investing

Delta Further Expands Its Land Position in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Plans to Drill in proximity to the Location of a 140 kg, Mineralized Boulder Found near Hearst, Ontario

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$3.0 MILLION

Battery Metals Investing

Coniagas Battery Metals Identifies Offshore Stockpile Opportunities for Evaluation with Re-2Ox Hydrometallurgical Process

Gold Investing

Gold Royalty Announces Agreement to Acquire Vares Copper Stream

Gold Investing

Gold Royalty Announces US$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

Gold Investing

Sailfish Royalty Declares Q2 2024 Dividend

×