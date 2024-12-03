Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

Trillion Energy Successfully Re-completes Wells in VS Program

FPX Nickel Leverages Strong Balance Sheet and Intends to Launch Normal Course Issuer Bid

Extension of Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

First Helium

HELI:CA

MP Materials Corp.

MP:US
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Skyharbour Announces Upsized Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$9.5 Million

Skyharbour Announces Upsized Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$9.5 Million

Not For Distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or Dissemination in The United States

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced private placement, it has entered into an amended agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. as co-lead agents and co-bookrunners (collectively, the "Agents") to increase the aggregate size of the financing for gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$9,500,000.

The private placement will now include the sale of (i) up to 5,000,000 hard dollar units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$2,000,000 (the "Unit Offering"), plus (ii) any combination of the following for total gross proceeds of up to C$7,500,000:

  • Charity flow-through shares (the "Charity FT Shares") at a price per Charity FT Share of C$0.59; and
  • Traditional flow-through shares (the "Traditional FT Shares") at a price per Traditional FT Share of C$0.46 (collectively, the "Flow-Through Offering", and together with the Unit Offering, the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") plus one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole such warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.55 for 30 months following the completion of the Offering.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Charity FT Shares and the Traditional FT Shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), and will also be used to incur "eligible flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in The Mineral Exploration Tax Credit Regulations, 2014 (Saskatchewan) (collectively, the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in Saskatchewan, on or before December 31, 2025, and to renounce all Qualifying Expenditures in favour of such subscribers effective December 31, 2024. The net proceeds from the sale of Units will be used for the 2025 exploration and drilling programs at the Company's uranium projects in Saskatchewan, as well as for general working capital purposes.

The Offering will be conducted in accordance with available prospectus exemptions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws, with the securities issuable under the Offering subject to the statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about December 20, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions including receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). The Company has agreed to pay the Agents a cash commission of 6.5% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering, and issue to the Agents compensation options equal to 6.5% of the total number of securities sold under the Offering (the "Compensation Options"), other than with respect to president's list orders for which a 3.25% cash fee shall be payable and 3.25% Compensation Options shall be issuable. Each Compensation Option shall be exercisable at C$0.50 for a period of 30 months from the closing date.

The purchase of securities under the Offering by related parties are expected to constitute "related party transactions" of the Company under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). It is expected pursuant to sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, the Company will be exempt from obtaining formal valuation and minority approval of the Company's shareholders respecting the purchase of securities under the Offering by related parties as the fair market value of securities to be purchased under the Offering is expected to be below 25% of the Company's market capitalization as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

The securities offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, as amended, or any state securities law, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with interest in twenty-nine projects, ten of which are drill-ready, covering over 580,000 hectares (over 1.4 million acres) of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project, which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres, including 20.8% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Adjacent to the Moore Project is the Russell Lake Uranium Project, in which Skyharbour is an operator with joint-venture partner Rio Tinto. The project hosts several high-grade uranium drill intercepts over a large property area with robust exploration upside potential. The Company is actively advancing these projects through exploration and drill programs.

Skyharbour also has joint ventures with industry leader Orano Canada Inc., Azincourt Energy, and Thunderbird Resources at the Preston, East Preston, and Hook Lake Projects respectively. The Company also has several active earn-in option partners, including CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; CSE-listed Medaro Mining Corp. at the Yurchison Project; TSX-V listed North Shore Uranium at the Falcon Project; UraEx Resources at the South Dufferin and Bolt Projects; Hatchet Uranium at the Highway Project; Mustang Energy at the 914W Project; and TSX-V listed Terra Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project which hosts the Fraser Lakes Zone B uranium and thorium deposit. In aggregate, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total over $41 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures, over $30 million worth of shares being issued, and over $22 million in cash payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete their entire earn-ins at the respective projects.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_2024-02-14_V2.jpg

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at www.skyharbourltd.com .

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

"Jordan Trimble"
_____________________________

Jordan Trimble
President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:
Nicholas Coltura
Investor Relations Manager
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-558-5847
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@skyharbourltd.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, the size of the Offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering, the ability of the Company to renounce Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers, tax treatment of the Charity FT Shares and the Traditional FT Shares, the anticipated closing date, the receipt of regulatory approvals for the Offering, the exercise of the option granted to the Agents, future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, completing ongoing and planned work on its projects including drilling and the expected timing of such work programs, and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of uranium, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of uranium and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour ResourcesSYH:CATSXV:SYHEnergy Investing
SYH:CA
Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SYH

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SYH

Trading resumes in:

Company: Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$8.5 Million

Skyharbour Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$8.5 Million

Not For Distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or Dissemination in The United States

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. as co-lead agents and co-bookrunners (collectively, the "Agents") in connection with a commercially reasonable efforts private placement for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$8,500,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Enters into Agreement with Mustang Energy to Option its 914W Uranium Project Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Enters into Agreement with Mustang Energy to Option its 914W Uranium Project Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement ("Agreement") with Mustang Energy Corp. (the "Optionee" or "Mustang"), whereby the Optionee may acquire a 75% interest in the Company's 914W Uranium Project (the "Property"). The Property consists of a total of one mineral claim covering approximately 1,260 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mustang Energy Corp. Enters Option Agreement to Acquire Skyharbour's 914W Uranium Project and Welcomes Jordan Trimble as Strategic Advisor

Mustang Energy Corp. Enters Option Agreement to Acquire Skyharbour's 914W Uranium Project and Welcomes Jordan Trimble as Strategic Advisor

Mustang Energy Corp. (CSE:MEC, OTC:MECPF, FRA:92T) (" Mustang " or the " Company ") is excited to announce that it has entered into a strategic option agreement (the " Agreement ") with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (" Skyharbour ") dated November 12, 2024 to acquire an undivided 75% interest (the " Option ") in Skyharbour's 914W Uranium Project (the " 914W Project "), located in the Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan. The Option marks an important step for Mustang as it seeks to expand its presence in a promising uranium district. Additionally, Mustang is pleased to welcome Jordan Trimble, President and CEO of Skyharbour, as a Strategic Advisor to the Company, bringing valuable industry insights and expertise to Mustang's growing portfolio.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Commences Fall Diamond Drilling Program at its Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Commences Fall Diamond Drilling Program at its Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its fall diamond drilling program at the 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project ("Russell" or the "Project"). The Project is 51% owned by Skyharbour as operator with joint-venture partner Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") owning the other 49%. It is strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan with access to regional infrastructure including an all-weather road and powerline. Skyharbour is planning a 4,500-metre diamond drilling program in seven to nine holes at the project, building on the successful results from the drilling campaign completed earlier this year. The Company's geologists, along with a contracted drilling crew, are based at Skyharbour's exploration camp on the McArthur River-Key Lake haul road, situated within five kilometres of Denison Mines' Phoenix deposit at the Wheeler River Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Terra Clean Energy Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every four (4) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company have been reduced to approximately 9,922,436 common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q3 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING ITS THIRD CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q3 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING ITS THIRD CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces results for the three and nine month interim periods ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Identifies New Exploration Targets at Russell South with Recent Airborne Geophysical Results

Purepoint Uranium Identifies New Exploration Targets at Russell South with Recent Airborne Geophysical Results

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to report the identification of eight high-priority exploration targets following the completion of two advanced airborne geophysical surveys at its 100% owned Russell South project, located in the Athabasca Basin, SK, Canada. The new exploration targets have been refined to focus on conductive areas associated with potential hydrothermal alteration and favorable structures, bolstering the project's potential for significant uranium discovery.

Scott Frostad, Vice President of Exploration at Purepoint, noted, "The airborne geophysical results have refined our existing targets and highlighted new prospective areas, thereby enhancing the project's potential for hosting uranium mineralization. Russell South is favourably situated along the Athabasca Basin's southeast edge, and we've scheduled an airborne tri-axial magnetic survey this Spring to better locate primary structures within our priority target areas for drill testing."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Energy Announces Share Consolidation

Hertz Energy Announces Share Consolidation

Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") announces that, effective December 12, 2024, the Company will consolidate its common shares (the "Shares") on a four (4) for one (1) basis (the "Consolidation").

The Consolidation is subject to acceptance from the Canadian Securities Exchange, which will be evidenced by dissemination of a bulletin advising of the date of the Consolidation. The name of the Company and trading symbol will remain the same after the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 42804X206 and the new ISIN number will be CA42804X2068 for the post-Consolidation Shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Drilling Extends Uranium Mineralization at the Tatiggaq Deposit, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Drilling Extends Uranium Mineralization at the Tatiggaq Deposit, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces the first set of results from its 30 hole, 6,962 m summer drill program at its Aberdeen Uranium Project, located five kilometres to the west of the 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium project held by OranoDenisonUEC*. Forum has received 608 geochemical results from the 11 holes drilled to follow-up the successful 2023 program at the mineralized Tatiggaq Main and West zones. Seven of eleven holes were mineralized. Significant results are highlighted below.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium and Cameco Approve 2025 Drill Program for Smart Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium and Cameco Approve 2025 Drill Program for Smart Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the approval of a $1.2 million drilling program at the Smart Lake Joint Venture (JV) Project, marking a significant return to this highly prospective project within the southwestern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Smart Lake JV, jointly owned by Cameco Corporation (73%) and Purepoint (27%), exemplifies Purepoint's strategy of advancing high-potential projects through partnerships with industry leaders. As operator of the joint venture, Purepoint continues to provide its proven exploration expertise while leveraging Cameco's technical support and financial resources. Our JV relationships enable efficient and well-supported exploration while preserving Purepoint's strong financial position and offering a clear path to potential development.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

RocketBoots Renews Contract with Major Australian Retailer

Trading Halt

AUE receives firm commitments for A$10 million placement

Cabral Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Prefeasibility Study on the Gold-in-Oxide Starter Operation at the Cuiú Cuiú Gold Project, Brazil

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

AUE receives firm commitments for A$10 million placement

Gold Investing

Adrian Day: US$2,500 Gold? Pullback Would be "Healthy," Reasons to Buy Remain

Gold Investing

Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and More — Price Predictions for 2025

Gold Investing

Cabral Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Prefeasibility Study on the Gold-in-Oxide Starter Operation at the Cuiú Cuiú Gold Project, Brazil

Gold Investing

Assets and Acquisitions Drive Value Creation in a Strong Gold Market

Copper Investing

Rio Tinto and Sumitomo Partner to Advance Winu Copper-Gold Project

×