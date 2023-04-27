Resource News Investing News

Teck Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 (the "Meeting"). A total of 6,799,078 Class A common shares and 394,856,667 Class B subordinate voting shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 83.80% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares.

Shareholders voted at the Meeting as follows.

1.   Shareholders elected 12 directors, as follows:

Votes in Favour (#) Votes Against (#) Votes in Favour (%)
A.J. Balhuizen 1,031,504,576 9,819,334 99.06
H.M. Conger, IV 1,031,331,504 9,992,406 99.04
E.C. Dowling, Jr. 1,020,365,629 20,958,282 97.99
N.B. Keevil, III 1,027,319,464 14,004,447 98.66
T.L. McVicar 1,027,671,595 13,652,313 98.69
S.A. Murray 1,029,281,204 12,042,704 98.84
U.M. Power 1,027,027,209 14,296,640 98.63
J.H. Price 1,032,548,838 8,775,072 99.16
Y. Sagawa 1,029,530,823 11,793,088 98.87
P.G. Schiodtz 1,030,135,199 11,188,710 98.93
T.R. Snider 1,017,296,771 24,027,139 97.69
S.A. Strunk 1,022,104,226 19,219,682 98.15


2.   Shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of Teck, with 97.04% of all votes cast in favour.

3.   The special resolution (the "Dual Class Amendment Resolution") approving the plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act in respect of the introduction of a six-year sunset for the multiple voting rights attached to the Class A common shares of Teck (the "Dual Class Amendment"), was passed by the required (a) two-thirds of the votes cast by Class A common shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, voting separately as a class; (b) two-thirds of the votes cast by Class B subordinate voting shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, voting separately as a class; and (c) simple majority of the votes cast by Class B subordinate voting shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, excluding the votes attached to Class B subordinate voting shares beneficially owned or controlled by Temagami Mining Company Limited ("Temagami"), SMM Resources Incorporated ("SMM") and Dr. Norman B. Keevil ("Dr. Keevil"). The full text of the Dual Class Amendment Resolution is set out in Appendix "B" to Teck's management proxy circular dated March 23, 2023 (the "Circular"). 99.95% of votes cast by Class A common shareholders were in favour of the Dual Class Amendment Resolution, 98.25% of votes cast by Class B subordinate voting shareholders were in favour of the Dual Class Amendment Resolution and 97.98% of votes cast by Class B subordinate voting shareholders, excluding the votes attached to Class B subordinate voting shares beneficially owned or controlled by Temagami, SMM and Dr. Keevil were in favour of the Dual Class Amendment Resolution.

4.   Shareholders approved the advisory resolution on Teck's approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular, with 98.10% of all votes cast in favour.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Further information about Teck's directors, the Dual Class Amendment, and Teck's corporate governance and executive compensation practices are available in the Circular, which is available under Teck's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov), and on www.Teck.com/reports along with our 2022 Annual and Sustainability Reports.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


