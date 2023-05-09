Resource News Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Teck to Present at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference May 16, 2023

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Price will be presenting at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Metals, Mining and Steel conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 5:40 a.m. Eastern2:40 a.m. Pacific time. The investor presentation will focus on maximizing value for shareholders and include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook.

The presentation will be webcast through the following link at: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/metalsminingsteel2023/idf0a930.cfm .

Alternatively, the webcast with supporting slides will be available on Teck's website at: www.teck.com .

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Ellen Lai
Coordinator, Investor Relations
604.699.4257
ellen.lai@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Teck ResourcesTECK.B:CCTSX:TECK.BBase Metals Investing
TECK.B:CC
The Conversation (0)

Teck and CPKC Announce Long-term Rail Agreement

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSX: CP, NYSE: CP) ("CPKC") and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that CPKC and Teck Coal Limited have entered into a long-term rail agreement for the transportation of steelmaking coal from Teck's four operations in southeastern B.C. The agreement builds on existing services in place and runs until the end of 2026.

In support of building green transportation corridors and as a shared commitment to sustainability, CPKC and Teck intend to collaboratively develop a unique pilot program that integrates the use of CPKC's hydrogen locomotives into Teck's steelmaking coal supply chain. It is anticipated that this effort will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with testing commencing in early 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Teck Announces Receipt of Final Order Approving Plan of Arrangement and Further Details in Respect of Sunset for Dual Class Share Structure

Teck Announces Receipt of Final Order Approving Plan of Arrangement and Further Details in Respect of Sunset for Dual Class Share Structure

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has issued a final order approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act to introduce a six-year sunset for the multiple voting rights attached to the Class A common shares of Teck (the "Dual Class Amendment").

As explained more fully in Teck's management proxy circular dated March 23, 2023, which includes the plan of arrangement, on the effective date of May 12, 2023, each Class A common share will be acquired by Teck in exchange for one new Class A common share and 0.67 of a Class B subordinate voting share. The terms of the new Class A common shares will be identical to the terms of the current Class A common shares, but will provide that, on the sixth anniversary of the effective date of the Dual Class Amendment, being May 12, 2029, all new Class A common shares will automatically be exchanged for Class B subordinate voting shares, which will be renamed "common shares".

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Teck Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Teck Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 (the "Meeting"). A total of 6,799,078 Class A common shares and 394,856,667 Class B subordinate voting shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 83.80% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares.

Shareholders voted at the Meeting as follows.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Teck Announces Dividend

Teck Announces Dividend

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an eligible dividend of $0.125 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares, to be paid on June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2023.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Teck Withdraws Separation Proposal

Teck Withdraws Separation Proposal

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced it has determined not to proceed with the consideration by its shareholders at its upcoming annual and special meeting on April 26, 2023 ("the Meeting) of the current proposal to reorganize Teck's business into two companies: Teck Metals Corp. and Elk Valley Resources Ltd. ("EVR"), and the related items of business in respect of the consideration of the stock option plan for EVR and the shareholder rights plan for EVR.

"On behalf of Teck's Board, I thank our shareholders for their support and consideration, as well as the feedback shared throughout this process," said Sheila Murray, Chair of the Board, Teck. "The Board will focus on incorporating the feedback heard into a revised value-enhancing separation to maximize value for shareholders."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon, Crews Mobilized at Hope Brook Lithium Prospect, Contiguous to The Kraken Pegmatite Field, NFLD

Falcon, Crews Mobilized at Hope Brook Lithium Prospect, Contiguous to The Kraken Pegmatite Field, NFLD

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); and Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX.V:MARV)(GR:04T)(OTCQB:MARVF) together (the Alliance) announce field crews have been mobilized to the Hope Brook Lithium prospect in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The Hope Brook Property is strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Golden Hope Project covering the Kraken Pegmatite Field

Within the past two years, Benton-Sokoman made headlines announcing the first High Grade Discovery of Lithium bearing pegmatites at their Golden Hope project in southern Newfoundland, declaring the Kraken zone to be the first documented Lithium Discovery in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada (reported August 16, 2021). It is important to note the Kraken discovery is located less than 2km from Falcon's Hope Brook project, known as the "Golden Brook" Property boundary.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel, Crews Mobilized at Hope Brook Lithium Prospect, Contiguous to the Kraken Pegmatite Field, NFLD

Marvel, Crews Mobilized at Hope Brook Lithium Prospect, Contiguous to the Kraken Pegmatite Field, NFLD

Marvel Discovery Corp. (MARV:TSX.V), (O4T:GR), (MARVF:OTCQB); and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX.V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB) together (the Alliance), announce field crews have been mobilized to the Hope Brook Lithium prospect in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The Hope Brook Property is strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Golden Hope Project covering the Kraken Pegmatite Field

Within the past two years, Benton-Sokoman made headlines announcing the first High Grade Discovery of Lithium bearing pegmatites at their Golden Hope project in southern Newfoundland, declaring the Kraken zone to be the first documented Lithium Discovery in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada (reported August 16, 2021). It is important to note the Kraken discovery is located less than 2km from Falcon's Hope Brook project, known as the "Golden Brook" Property boundary.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER EXPANDS WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER EXPANDS WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the amendment of the Megaton Option Agreement to include an additional 1,061ha of prospective mineral claims contiguous with the Company's Woodjam Copper-Gold Project (the " Woodjam Project ").

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Expansion of Flagship Woodjam Project: With the addition of these claims, the Woodjam Project now covers 66,325ha of prospective southern Quesnel Terrane.

  • Prospective Geology: New claims are underlain by intrusive rocks of the Takomkane batholith, which hosts porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization at the nearby Southeast deposit.

"We've prioritized expanding our land position around the Woodjam Project ahead of our initial drill program," commented Steve Blower , Vice President of Exploration . "These claims are proximal to our historical deposits and display similar geological attributes, adding to the pipeline of fantastic exploration targets on the Woodjam Project. "

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals & Mining Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 11th

Metals & Mining Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 11th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Metals and Mining Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

The in-person and online event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions covering all areas of the metal industry, including gold, silver, copper and "cleantech metals" such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, rare earth elements and vanadium. Company executives and industry experts will present live from the OTC Markets Group headquarters at 300 Vesey Street in New York City. All presentations will be broadcast to the Virtual Investor Conferences community. For those who are interested in attending, there are two ways to register:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TOURMALINE PROVIDES WILDFIRE UPDATE

 Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) ("Tourmaline" or the "Company") provides an update on operations impacted by Alberta wildfires.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Tourmaline Oil Corp.)

Tourmaline staff and families have been safely evacuated from certain operated facilities and homes in the greater Edson area. The Company evacuated and shut down nine South and West Deep Basin gas processing facilities between the afternoon of Friday, May 5 and the afternoon of Saturday, May 6 as nearby fires expanded and new wildfires rapidly emerged.

Tourmaline is not aware of any damage to those facilities to date, and access to the sites is currently prohibited.

Tourmaline will quantify the timeline for production resumption at the 9 sites and the total production impact on Q2 in subsequent updates.

Tourmaline is extremely thankful for the efforts of all personnel engaged in fighting these dangerous fires and hopes all remain safe.

Tourmaline is Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest-emission and lowest-cost natural gas in North America . We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With our existing large reserve base, decades-long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution and cost management, and industry-leading environmental performance, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital, and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including with respect to the potential damage to the Company's facilities and other impacts on operations and production from the Alberta wildfires. The forward-looking information made herein speak only as of the date of this news release and, unless otherwise required by law, Tourmaline does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Additional information on factors that could affect Tourmaline, or its operations or financial results, are included in Tourmaline's most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis (See "Forward-Looking Statements" therein), Annual Information Form (See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" therein) and other reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website ( www.sedar.com ) or Tourmaline's website ( www.tourmalineoil.com ).

SOURCE Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/08/c1551.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Provides Update on Drilling Program and Corporate Update

Heritage Mining Provides Update on Drilling Program and Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Falcon, Crews Mobilized at Hope Brook Lithium Prospect, Contiguous to The Kraken Pegmatite Field, NFLD

Appointment of Stephen Quin as Independent Non-Executive Director

Hispania Resources: Transfer of Permits de Investigation Lumbrales

Related News

Gold Investing

Falcon, Crews Mobilized at Hope Brook Lithium Prospect, Contiguous to The Kraken Pegmatite Field, NFLD

Copper Investing

Appointment of Stephen Quin as Independent Non-Executive Director

Zinc Investing

Hispania Resources: Transfer of Permits de Investigation Lumbrales

Oil and Gas Investing

PrairieSky to Host Investor Day

Precious Metals Investing

New Break Announces Flow-Through Financing to Raise up to $750,000

Precious Metals Investing

TomaGold provides an update on current and future activities at its Obalski, Star Lake and Brisk projects

×