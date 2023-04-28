Continued Growth Towards Cloud Microservices

Resource News Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Teck Announces Receipt of Final Order Approving Plan of Arrangement and Further Details in Respect of Sunset for Dual Class Share Structure

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has issued a final order approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act to introduce a six-year sunset for the multiple voting rights attached to the Class A common shares of Teck (the "Dual Class Amendment").

As explained more fully in Teck's management proxy circular dated March 23, 2023, which includes the plan of arrangement, on the effective date of May 12, 2023, each Class A common share will be acquired by Teck in exchange for one new Class A common share and 0.67 of a Class B subordinate voting share. The terms of the new Class A common shares will be identical to the terms of the current Class A common shares, but will provide that, on the sixth anniversary of the effective date of the Dual Class Amendment, being May 12, 2029, all new Class A common shares will automatically be exchanged for Class B subordinate voting shares, which will be renamed "common shares".

Class A common shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 11, 2023 (the "Record Date") will receive from TSX Trust Company, Teck's registrar and transfer agent, on or about May 19, 2023 (the "Payment Date") 0.67 of a Class B subordinate voting share per each Class A common share.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has determined that the Class A common shares will trade on a due bill basis from May 10, 2023 (being one trading day prior to the Record Date) to the Payment Date (i.e., May 19, 2023), inclusive. A due bill is an entitlement attached to listed securities undergoing a material corporate action, such as the Dual Class Amendment. In this instance, the entitlement is to the new Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares on the exchange of the Class A common shares. Any trades that are executed during the due bill period will be flagged to ensure purchasers receive the entitlement to a new Class A common share and 0.67 of a Class B subordinate voting share per each Class A common share issuable as a result of the Dual Class Amendment. Ex-distribution trading in the Class A common shares on a post-Dual Class Amendment basis will commence on May 23, 2023, as of which date purchases of Class A common shares will no longer have the attaching entitlement. The due bill redemption date will be May 24, 2023.

Shareholders will not need to take any action in connection with the Dual Class Amendment. Currently outstanding share certificates and direct registration system ("DRS") advice statements representing Class A common shares will continue to be effective and should be retained by shareholders and not forwarded to Teck or TSX Trust Company. Teck will use the DRS to electronically register the Class B subordinate voting shares issued pursuant to the Dual Class Amendment, rather than issuing physical share certificates. On or around May 19, 2023, TSX Trust Company will send out DRS advice statements to registered shareholders indicating the number of Class B subordinate voting shares that they are receiving as a result of the Dual Class Amendment. In addition, TSX Trust Company will electronically issue the appropriate number of Class B subordinate voting shares to CDS Clearing and Depositary Services Inc. ("CDS") for further distribution by CDS to its participants. Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who hold their Class A common shares in an account with their investment dealer or other intermediary will have their accounts automatically updated by such investment dealer or intermediary to reflect the Class B subordinate voting shares issued pursuant to the Dual Class Amendment in accordance with the applicable brokerage account providers' usual procedures.

In no event will any Class A common shareholders be entitled to receive a fractional Class B subordinate voting share pursuant to the Dual Class Amendment. Where the aggregate number of Class B subordinate voting shares to be received by a Class A common shareholder would result in a fraction of a Class B subordinate voting share being issuable (i) the number of Class B subordinate voting shares to be issued to such shareholder will be rounded down to the closest whole number; (ii) TSX Trust Company will aggregate all such fractional Class B subordinate voting shares and cause them to be sold in the open market for the account of such shareholders; and (iii) the proceeds that TSX Trust Company may realize from the sale of such fractional Class B subordinate voting shares will be distributed, after deducting any required withholding taxes and any brokerage charges, commissions and transfer taxes, to each shareholder entitled thereto pro rata to their respective fractional interests.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Teck ResourcesTECK.B:CCTSX:TECK.BBase Metals Investing
TECK.B:CC
The Conversation (0)
Teck Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Teck Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 (the "Meeting"). A total of 6,799,078 Class A common shares and 394,856,667 Class B subordinate voting shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 83.80% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares.

Shareholders voted at the Meeting as follows.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Teck Announces Dividend

Teck Announces Dividend

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an eligible dividend of $0.125 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares, to be paid on June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2023.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Teck Withdraws Separation Proposal

Teck Withdraws Separation Proposal

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced it has determined not to proceed with the consideration by its shareholders at its upcoming annual and special meeting on April 26, 2023 ("the Meeting) of the current proposal to reorganize Teck's business into two companies: Teck Metals Corp. and Elk Valley Resources Ltd. ("EVR"), and the related items of business in respect of the consideration of the stock option plan for EVR and the shareholder rights plan for EVR.

"On behalf of Teck's Board, I thank our shareholders for their support and consideration, as well as the feedback shared throughout this process," said Sheila Murray, Chair of the Board, Teck. "The Board will focus on incorporating the feedback heard into a revised value-enhancing separation to maximize value for shareholders."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Teck Reports Unaudited First Quarter Results for 2023

Teck Reports Unaudited First Quarter Results for 2023

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (Teck) today announced its unaudited first quarter results for 2023.

"We had a positive start to the year with strong financial performance in the first quarter driven by strong commodity prices and steelmaking coal sales," said Jonathan Price, CEO. "We achieved a number of significant milestones in our copper growth strategy this quarter including first copper concentrate production at QB2, the cornerstone of our copper growth strategy, while making advances across our pipeline of near and medium-term projects. The progress in our copper growth pipeline reinforces the underlying value and optionality in our base metals business."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Change to Board of Directors and Management

Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Change to Board of Directors and Management

Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) announces that Clayton Fisher formerly a director and president of the Company, has resigned effective March 1, 2023 . The Company wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Voltage Metals Logo (CNW Group/Voltage Metals Corp.)

Voltage is a critical metals exploration and development company focused on Canadian projects near existing or past-producing mines.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/27/c5467.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Closes Financing

World Copper Closes Financing

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE:7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that pursuant to their news releases dated March 8, 2023, March 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and April 20, 2023, the Company has closed their financing issuing an aggregate total of 11,306,667 units for gross proceeds of $2,035,200.06.

On April 27, 2023, the Company closed the second and final tranche of the financing, issuing 3,332,323 units for gross proceeds of $599,817.94. Each unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.30 per share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Produces 2.32 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,566 Ounces of Au in First Quarter 2023 and Resumes Full Operations at El Roble

Atico Produces 2.32 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,566 Ounces of Au in First Quarter 2023 and Resumes Full Operations at El Roble

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) announces its operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from its El Roble mine. Production for the quarter totaled 2.32 million pounds of copper and 2,566 ounces of gold in concentrates, a decrease of 51% and 3% for copper and gold, respectively, over the same period in 2022.

"At the El Roble mine we had a lower than usual copper head grade and output for the quarter as the mine plan called for transitioning through the lower grade areas of the deposit. The team anticipates that the operation will be moving back into higher copper grades during the second quarter and remain in these areas moving forward," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "For the remainder of the year, the operation is projected to make up for lower first quarter production and deliver on this year's set guidance. In parallel, we continue to make progress on the mine vicinity drilling with the goal to find additional reserves and resources."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hole 23 Delivers! Power Nickel Final Drill Results from the Fall 2022 Drill Program and Initial Drill Results from Winter 2023

Hole 23 Delivers! Power Nickel Final Drill Results from the Fall 2022 Drill Program and Initial Drill Results from Winter 2023

Highlights

Main Zone

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast Featuring Canada Nickel Company Inc. CEO Mark Selby

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast Featuring Canada Nickel Company Inc. CEO Mark Selby

Via InvestorWireIBN a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell's latest podcast features Mark Selby, chairman, CEO and director of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX.V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) , a company working to advance the next generation of high-quality nickel-cobalt projects to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Begins Drilling on Its Quesnel Nickel Project and Outlines Its Gold and Nickel Exploration Programs for 2023

Green River Gold Begins Drilling on Its Quesnel Nickel Project and Outlines Its Gold and Nickel Exploration Programs for 2023

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on its 100%-owned Quesnel Nickel Project, located 40 kilometers by road, from Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District in south central British Columbia Canada. This phase of drilling is a continuation of the Zone 1 drilling program from last year and will comprise approximately 500 meters in 5 diamond drill holes. Last year's Quesnel Nickel program consisted of 42 diamond drill holes, all of which encountered significant nickel, magnesium, chromium and cobalt from surface. The deepest hole was drilled to a depth of 128 meters and ended in mineralization (See Press Release dated January 5, 2023).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

TINONE ENGAGES ITG FOR MARKET MAKING SERVICES

Cancellation of Santa Comba to be Appealed

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Related News

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Thieves Steal $20 Million in Gold Heist, Chile to Nationalize Lithium Industry

Battery Metals Investing

TINONE ENGAGES ITG FOR MARKET MAKING SERVICES

Nickel Investing

Top 5 Nickel Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2023

Nickel Investing

Cancellation of Santa Comba to be Appealed

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

×