Top Zinc Stocks of 2019 on the TSX

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Edited by Lauren Kelly
Nov. 25, 2026 12:50PM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
Wondering about the largest Canadian zinc stocks on the market? Discover the five biggest zinc-focused companies and their zinc mines and projects.
Vladimir Mulder / Shutterstock
Zinc supply faced headwinds in 2026 as issues at major operations affected supply chains and squeezed stockpiles at London Metal Exchange Warehouses, pushing the price to over US$4,000 per metric ton in September.
However, zinc still faces demand headwinds — its biggest driver is its use in the production of galvanized steel for construction projects, which has been hurt by an ongoing downturn in the Chinese housing sector.
Despite weak demand, the supply side crunch has been the driving factor for zinc prices in 2026, with the International Lead and Zinc Study Group projecting a contraction of 2.6 percent by the end of the year, before rebounding to 3 percent growth in 2027.
The Investing News Network has gathered the biggest TSX- and TSXV-listed zinc-mining companies by market cap. The list below includes zinc miners and explorers, as well as companies pursuing zinc as a secondary metal.
Data was gathered on November 23, 2026, using TradingView’s stock screener. Read on to learn more about the top zinc companies' operations and plans.
1. Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK)
Market cap: C$34.07 billion
Share price: C$75.23
Teck Resources is a major global polymetallic miner, as well as one of the world's top zinc producers.
The Canadian company produced 565,000 metric tons of zinc in concentrate in 2025, with 462,700 metric tons coming from its Red Dog zinc mine in Alaska, US. The remaining 102,300 metric tons came from Teck's 22.5 percent share of zinc production from the Peru-based Antamina copper-zinc mine.
In addition to the sites mentioned, Teck owns the Trail operations, which it describes as "one of the world's largest fully integrated zinc and lead smelting and refining complexes." Located in British Columbia, Canada, Trail produced 229,900 metric tons of refined zinc in 2025.
Teck's 2026 production guidance for the base metal is set in a range of 410,000 to 460,000 metric tons, as grades at Red Dog decline, and for refined zinc the company estimates 190,000 to 230,000 metric tons. In its third quarter results, released on October 29, the company said it expects both to come in at the high end of those ranges.
In September 2025, Teck agreed to combine with mining giant Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:NGLOY) in a C$70 billion "merger of equals" to create Anglo-Teck. Teck is currently headquartered in Vancouver, BC, and the merged company will be as well. Once the deal is complete, it will become BC's largest company ever.
Then, in December of that year, Canada's federal government approved the deal after both companies committed to securing 4,000 Canadian jobs and spending C$4.5 billion over five years within Canada.
On July 30, the companies announced the future executive leadership team for Anglo-Teck, which will be led by Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad, while Teck CEO Jonathan Price will serve as deputy CEO and chief strategy officer. As of Teck's third quarter results, the merger was still awaiting the remaining approvals needed to close.
2. Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM)
Market cap: C$10.3 billion
Share price: C$25.72
Hudbay Minerals is a diversified mining company with copper, gold and zinc operations in Canada and Peru, and copper development projects in the US.
The company's zinc comes from its Snow Lake operations in Manitoba, Canada, where its Lalor mine produces gold, copper, zinc and silver. Hudbay's Manitoban operations produced 17,646 metric tons of contained zinc in 2025, below the company's guidance range, as it prioritized gold production and wildfires impacted operations for over two months.
In its third quarter results, released on November 12, Hudbay reported that its Manitoba operations produced 3,691 metric tons of contained zinc during the quarter, down from Q2 due to lower zinc feed grades. The company said it remains on track to meet its 2026 zinc production guidance of 16,000 and 21,000 metric tons.
Hudbay extended Snow Lake's reserve mine life to 2043 in 2026, first adding four years as part of an update to its mine plan in March and a further two in a technical report filed on November 6. The updated plan adds the zinc-rich 1901 deposit to its reserves, using spare capacity at the Stall mill.
3. Eldorado Gold (TSX:ELD)
Market cap: C$9.28 billion
Share price: C$38.79
Eldorado Gold is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Canada, Greece and Türkiye. The company produces zinc, alongside gold, silver and lead, at its Olympias mine in Greece.
Eldorado increased its zinc exposure in 2026 through its acquisition of Foran Mining, which closed on April 14. The deal, valued at about C$3.8 billion when it was announced in February, gave Eldorado ownership of the McIlvenna Bay copper-zinc-gold-silver mine in Saskatchewan, Canada.
McIlvenna Bay produced its first copper concentrate in June, followed by its first zinc concentrate in July.
The property consists of 113 claims covering an area of 140,445 hectares near Flin Flon. A March 2025 technical report demonstrates an indicated resource of 1.86 billion pounds of zinc at an average grade of 2.18 percent from 38.6 million metric tons of ore, plus an inferred resource of 260 million pounds at a grade of 2.6 percent from 4.5 million metric tons.
In its third quarter results, Eldorado reported that the Olympias mine produced 3,364 metric tons of zinc during the period. The company revised its 2026 zinc guidance to a range of 14,000 to 20,000 metric tons, of which McIvenna Bay is expected to contribute 3,000 to 6,000 metric tons of zinc. At McIlvenna Bay, the company is focused on increasing throughput to full design capacity, with commercial production now expected in late Q4 2026.
4. Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN)
Market cap: C$8.99 billion
Share price: C$6.59
Ivanhoe Mines is a mining company with copper, zinc and platinum-group metals operations and projects in Africa.
The company's zinc comes from its Kipushi mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a joint venture between Ivanhoe, which holds a 62 percent stake, and state-owned miner Gécamines. Kipushi is one of the world's highest-grade zinc mines, and it restarted production in 2024 after 31 years of being on care and maintenance.
Kipushi produced a record 203,168 metric tons of zinc in concentrate in 2025, supported by a debottlenecking program completed in August 2025.
The mine has continued to set records in 2026, producing 77,147 metric tons of zinc in concentrate during the third quarter, a 10 percent increase from the previous quarter and its seventh consecutive quarterly increase. Ivanhoe stated that this makes Kipushi the world’s third biggest zinc mine in 2026.
Ivanhoe initially set Kipushi's 2026 production guidance at 240,000 to 290,000 metric tons of zinc. With production trending toward the top of its range, Ivanhoe adjusted 2026 guidance for Kipushi at 270,000 to 290,000 metric tons of zinc on November 3.
5. Discovery Mining (TSX:DSV)
Market cap: C$6.61 billion
Share price: C$8.76
Discovery Mining is a gold producer with operations around the Timmins gold camp of Ontario, Canada, and the Coldero silver development project in Mexico. The company changed its name from Discovery Silver on July 3 to reflect its broader mix of metals.
Discovery added zinc production to its portfolio this year through a deal to acquire Glencore's (LSE:GLEN,OTCPL:GLCNF) Kidd operations in Timmins, Ontario, which closed on June 1. Under the terms of the agreement, Discovery paid US$10 million in shares and assumed the operations' environmental and rehabilitation obligations, among other considerations.
The acquisition includes the Kidd Creek copper-zinc-silver mine, the world's deepest base metal mine, along with the Kidd metallurgical site. Since opening in 1966, the Kidd operations have produced more than 2.1 billion pounds of zinc. Glencore had planned to close the mine at the end of 2026, but Discovery said it will assess the potential for a longer-term future through technical studies and drilling.
At the time, Discovery said it expected the operations to produce between 10,000 and 15,000 metric tons of zinc over the remainder of 2026.
In its third quarter results, released on November 10, Discovery reported that the Kidd operations produced 5,491 metric tons of zinc during their first full quarter under the company's ownership.
Additionally, the company is working toward starting development at the Coldero silver project in Mexico, which according to a February 2024 feasibility study, hosts a reserve of 5.2 billion pounds of zinc.
On October 5, Discovery announced it had received the environmental impact assessment and change-of-land-use permits from the Mexican Government. Receiving the permits was a key step in advancing the project toward development.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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The Conversation (1)
Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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