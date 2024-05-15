Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Discovery Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") today announced the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting held today. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees: Murray John (Chair); Tony Makuch; Jeff Parr; Moira Smith; Daniel Vickerman; Jennifer Wagner; and Barry Olson. Details of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Murray John 189,120,043 99.21 1,504,559 0.79
Tony Makuch 187,908,112 98.57 2,716,490 1.43
Jeff Parr 189,170,054 99.24 1,454,548 0.76
Moira Smith 189,201,624 99.25 1,422,978 0.75
Daniel Vickerman 189,170,711 99.24 1,453,891 0.76
Jennifer Wagner 166,845,268 87.53 23,779,334 12.47
Barry Olson 188,802,948 99.04 1,821,654 0.96


Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and; (ii) Amendments of the Restricted Share Unit Plan and Deferred Share Unit Plan of the Company. Further details on these items can be found in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 5, 2024 and filed on SEDAR+. Details of the votes are set out below.

Outcome of Vote Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Appointment of Auditors Carried 210,063,916 99.33 1,410,328 0.67
Amendments of Restricted Share Unit Plan and Deferred Share Unit Plan Carried 179,667,151 94.25 10,957,451 5.75


About Discovery
Discovery's flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits. The Feasibility Study completed in February 2024 demonstrates that Cordero has the potential to be developed into a large-scale, long-life project with low unit costs and attractive economic returns that offers the combination of margin, size and scalability. Cordero is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Tony Makuch, P.Eng
President, CEO & Director

For further information contact:
Forbes Gemmell, CFA
VP Corporate Development
Phone: 416-613-9410
Email: forbes.gemmell@discoverysilver.com
Website: www.discoverysilver.com

Neither TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.


