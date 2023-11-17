Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Element 79 Gold - Advancements in Field Work and Community Relations in Lucero Region

Northern Dynasty Receives Initial Advance under Second Tranche of Amended Royalty Agreement

ARway.ai Lands More SaaS Deals For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

Siren Intersects Significant Mineralisation at Bonanza East

Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Significant Customer Renewal and Expansion of Services

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX: ME1) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Bay

FOR:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Bitcoin Well

BTCW:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 EV Outlook

2023 AI Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
VVC Resources (TSXV:VVC)

Results of VVC Annual Shareholders' Meeting

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, (“VVC”), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following:

Shareholders’ Meeting

The Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") took place virtually yesterday with 43 attendees and representation by Proxy of about 68.6% of the shareholders. At the AGM, shareholders approved the election of all Directors proposed by Management with over 71.8% of the tendered votes being in favor and the re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company with 83.8% of the tendered votes being in favor.

The formal business session of the AGM was chaired by the Chairman of the Board, Terrence Martell. A Presentation and Q&A Session followed, whereby the President and CEO of the Company, Jim Culver, updated the attendees on the status of the Company and answered questions from shareholders.

The Presentation of the AGM will be posted on the Company website.

VVC Chairman, Terrence Martell, commented, "As a representative of Management and the Board, I extend heartfelt gratitude to our shareholders for their support over the past year. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to continue serving you in the coming year.”

About VVC Resources

VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Fernet - (514) 631 - 2727

E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com

or

Mike Culver (202) 531-6559

E-mail: mike@vvcresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with VVC Exploration Corporation (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) to receive an Investor Presentation

copper explorationoil and gas explorationtsxv stockstsxv:vvccopper investingCopper Investing
VVC:CA
VVC Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

VVC Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
VVC Resources (TSXV:VVC)

VVC Resources

Keep reading...Show less
VVC Connects Two Wells and Commences Sale of Helium and Natural Gas

VVC Connects Two Wells and Commences Sale of Helium and Natural Gas

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) announces the successful connection of two wells in Syracuse, Kansas and the commencement of the sale of helium and natural gas. Durler 2-21 a newly completed well and Levens 2-31 an existing well are now connected to the Internal Pipeline and linked to Tumbleweed Midstream's Ladder Creek Pipeline, facilitating the transportation of helium and natural gas to the Ladder Creek Helium Processing Plant located in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado.

As announced on May 09, 2022 , VVC installed 7 miles of its internal gathering system pipeline ("Syracuse Gas Gathering System") and completed it by extending the project's total length to 14 miles ( see NR dated May 25, 2022 ). With the Durler 2-21 and Levens 2-31 wells been successfully linked to this Syracuse Gas Gathering System and currently in production, the Company initiated the sale of the extracted helium and natural gas. It is also noteworthy that part of the infrastructure installed by the Company in 2022 was a 14-mile Saltwater Gathering System. Both wells are connected to this system which returns any waste water to a permitted saltwater disposal well.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC Welcomes Steve Looper to its Board of Directors

VVC Welcomes Steve Looper to its Board of Directors

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Steve Looper to its Board of Directors. Mr. Looper brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Company's leadership team, with an impressive track record in the oil and gas industry and a commitment to sustainable and innovative energy solutions.

Terrence Martell, Chairman at VVC, expressed his enthusiasm for this new appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Steve Looper to VVC's Board of Directors. His extensive experience in the energy sector and his proven ability to drive profitable ventures make him an invaluable addition to our team."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC - Extension of Series AG Warrants

VVC - Extension of Series AG Warrants

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, (" VVC " or the " Company ") announces the extension for 1 year of certain out-of-the-money share purchase warrants ("warrants") expiring on September 30, 2023, subject to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval.

The Company has therefore applied to the TSXV to extend 58,723,900 Series AG warrants until September 30, 2024. The warrants, exerciseable at $0.075 per share, were issued pursuant to a Private Placement which closed on September 28, 2020, and was approved by the TSXV on October 1, 2020.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Proton Green - A Strategic Investment of VVC - Announces First Helium Sales

Proton Green - A Strategic Investment of VVC - Announces First Helium Sales

Proton Green LLC, a strategic investment of VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) recently announced its first helium sales . The helium was produced at PG's Phase I Helium Extraction Plant located at St. Johns Field in Arizona. Proton Green is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cyber App Solution Corp. (OTC: CYRB). VVC owns approximately 11.9% of Cyber App Solution Corp.

The Phase I Helium Extraction Plant, situated on the expansive 170,500-acre St. Johns Field asset in Apache County, Arizona, initiated production operations in July 2023. This region is renowned for hosting one of the largest helium and carbon dioxide reservoirs in North America, boasting an estimated 33 billion cubic feet of helium and a staggering 517 million tons of CO 2 in accessible reservoirs (see PG Corporate Profile on their website). Those estimates were extracted from an Evaluation Report prepared by William M. Cobb & Associates, Inc., revised May 6, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VVC's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VVC Exploration Corporation ("VVC" or the "Company") announces our Annual General Meeting will be held on November 16, 2023.

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") will be held virtually on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 2:00 pm (ET), with a Record Date of October 2, 2023. Following the mailing of Proxy Material to shareholders around October 11, shareholders will be able to download the Proxy Material, including the Information Circular Booklet, from www.sedarplus.ca and/or from the Company's website.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

TNC Placement to Fund Great Australia Mine Restart and Copper Exploration

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC, “TNC” or “Company”) is pleased to advise it has received firm commitments for a $15 million two-tranche placement to raise approximately $10.7 million in cash and approximately $4.3 million in debt converted (“Placement”).
Keep reading...Show less
Forum Acquires Rio Tinto's Interest in the Janice Lake Copper Project

Forum Acquires Rio Tinto's Interest in the Janice Lake Copper Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release of March 6, 2023, it has revised and completed the acquisition of Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc.'s ("RTEC") interest in the Janice Lake copper project in northern Saskatchewan, giving Forum a 100% interest in the project.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "This agreement allows Forum shareholders an optionality play in copper where Rio Tinto added significant value to the project. Forum has reviewed the data and has determined that copper deposits remain open for extension and numerous copper showings on the 52km extent of the property remain to be drilled. The key claims on the property are in good standing for four to nineteen years while copper emerges as a fundamental commodity to achieve the energy transition."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals

Noosa Conference Presentation November 2023

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay Further Enhances Financial Flexibility with Redemption of Remaining Copper Mountain Bonds

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay") (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Copper Mountain Mining ULC ("Copper Mountain"), has exercised the redemption option on its senior secured 8% notes (the "Copper Mountain Bonds"). Copper Mountain will redeem the remaining $54.7 million principal amount outstanding of Copper Mountain Bonds on or about November 30, 2023 at a call price equal to 104% of the principal amount being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the date of redemption, as prescribed by the bond terms governing the Copper Mountain Bonds. The Copper Mountain Bonds would otherwise mature on April 9, 2026.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper limited

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of True North Copper Limited (‘TNC’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of TNC, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 17 November 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper Completes US$111 Million Bought Deal Financing

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its offering, on a bought deal basis, of 9,010,000 common shares, including 500,000 common shares issued pursuant to the partial exercise of the Underwriters' (as defined below) over-allotment option (the "Common Shares"), at a price of US$12.35 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of approximately US$111 million (the "Offering"). The Offering, announced on November 6, 2023, was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, as sole bookrunner and lead underwriter, and including Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., TD Securities Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc., PI Financial Corp., Raymond James Ltd. and Stifel Canada (the "Underwriters").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

VVC Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Excellent Results Generated from China-Based Battery Grade MNSO4 Scoping Study

Green Mountain Geophysics Reveals 12 Miles of New Radiometric Anomolies Indicative of Uranium Trends

Exploration Target Highlights Further Upside At McDermitt

Priority LCT Pegmatite Targets Identified at Radisson East and Sakami Lithium Projects, James Bay, Québec, Canada

Related News

Resource Investing

Excellent Results Generated from China-Based Battery Grade MNSO4 Scoping Study

Uranium Investing

Green Mountain Geophysics Reveals 12 Miles of New Radiometric Anomolies Indicative of Uranium Trends

Lithium Investing

Exploration Target Highlights Further Upside At McDermitt

Resource Investing

Priority LCT Pegmatite Targets Identified at Radisson East and Sakami Lithium Projects, James Bay, Québec, Canada

Resource Investing

Private Placement Directory

Energy Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PTU

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Enters into Option Agreement with Foran Mining Corporation for the Denare West Project

×