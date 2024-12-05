Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

VVC Resources (TSXV:VVC)

Results of VVC Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, (“VVC”), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following:

Shareholders’ Meeting
The Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) took place virtually yesterday with 34 attendees (shareholders and guests). Total attendance in person and by proxy was 137 shareholders representing about 51.4% of the outstanding shares. At the AGM, shareholders approved the election of all Directors proposed by Management with over 90% of the tendered votes being in favor, and the re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company with all of the tendered votes being in favor.

The formal business session of the AGM was chaired by the Chairman of the Board, Terrence Martell. A Presentation and Q&A Session followed, whereby the President and CEO of the Company, Jim Culver, updated the attendees on the status of the Company and answered questions from shareholders. The Presentation at the AGM will be posted on the Company website.

Appointment of Officers
Following the AGM, the Directors reappointed the following executive officers for VVC and the Chairman of the Board of Directors:

  • Jim Culver, President and CEO
  • Terrence Martell, Chairman of the Board
  • Kevin Barnes, Chief Financial Officer
  • Michel Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer
  • Bill Kerrigan, President of Plateau Helium Corporation.

In addition, the directors also appointed directors to the Company’s standing committees and a Chairman for each Committee.

VVC Chairman, Terrence Martell, commented, “As a representative of Management and the Board, I extend heartfelt gratitude to our shareholders for their support over the past year. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to continue serving you in the coming year.”

About VVC Resources
VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

For further information, please contact:
Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727or
Emily Bigelow - (615) 504-4621
E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.comE-mail: emily@vvcresources.com

Source

Click here to connect with VVC Exploration Corporation, (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) to receive an Investor Presentation

Update on Syracuse Project and Spudding of Josephine Mack 1-18 Well

Update on Syracuse Project and Spudding of Josephine Mack 1-18 Well

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the completion of Levens 4-31 well in the Syracuse Project as well as the commencement of drilling activities at the Josephine Mack 1-18 well, marking the initiation of the Company's first test well within the Stockholm Project located in Wallace County, Kansas.

Progress In Syracuse Project With Completion of Levens 4-31

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rework of a Pre-Existing Oil Well in Southwest Kansas

Rework of a Pre-Existing Oil Well in Southwest Kansas

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the rework of a pre-existing oil well in southwest Kansas as a test for oil production in the region.

Initiation of Ardery Oil Well Rework
Building on its experience in natural resource management, especially recent work in Kansas, VVC has leveraged its subsurface mineral rights to examine the feasibility of oil production in an area where the Company is already involved in helium and natural gas production. Through geological due diligence, VVC has confirmed the potential for oil production within the area. This confirmation aligns with historic data indicating over 12 million barrels of oil production directly north of Ardery well site.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Update on Syracuse Gas Gathering & Saltwater Disposal System

Update on Syracuse Gas Gathering & Saltwater Disposal System

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following update on its ongoing Syracuse HeliumNatural Gas Project in Kansas:

Completion and Operational Status of Syracuse Gas Gathering System
The Company has completed and is operating its Syracuse Gas Gathering system. This state-of-the-art pipeline infrastructure is designed to service the entire 16,000-acre project and is pivotal in the Company's ability to efficiently market its natural gas. Now that the core system is in place, only lateral lines will need to be added to this system. The system facilitates a robust connection to the Tumbleweed pipeline, where the Company has secured a sale contract for helium, natural gas, and other valuable natural gas liquids. The operationalization of this system underscores the Company's commitment to leveraging advanced technologies for optimized resource management and market responsiveness.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Update on Syracuse Helium/Natural Gas Project

Update on Syracuse Helium/Natural Gas Project

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following update on its ongoing Syracuse HeliumNatural Gas Project in Kansas:

Successful Production Commencement at Durler 2-21

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC Warrant Issuance

VVC Warrant Issuance

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following:

Warrant Issuance:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Business handshake.

Rio Tinto and Sumitomo Partner to Advance Winu Copper-Gold Project

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) has signed a term sheet with Sumitomo Metal Mining (TSE:5713) for a joint venture to advance the Winu copper-gold project in Western Australia.

The partnership, announced on Wednesday (December 4), seeks to develop both companies’ exploration initiatives.

Sumitomo will acquire a 30 percent equity stake in the Winu project for US$399 million, including an initial payment of US$195 million and US$204 million in deferred considerations tied to project milestones and other conditions.

Keep reading...Show less
Greentech Metals Limited

Drilling Planned for Resource Expansion at Whundo Copper Project

GreenTech Metals Ltd (ASX: GRE) (GreenTech or the Company) is pleased to announce a second stage drill program at the Whundo Cu-Zn project in the West Pilbara region, which is anticipated to commence in the coming weeks.

Keep reading...Show less
Closeup of the end of many copper cylinders of varying sizes.

Top 5 ASX Copper Stocks of 2024

Copper has performed well in recent years, and the price of copper on the COMEX and LME reached record highs in May.

While it has pulled back over the following months, there is plenty of optimism for the red metal over the longer-term.

Many market watchers are forecasting a robust outlook, especially as low supply is coming up against higher usage from sectors such as the renewable energy and electric vehicle industries. Fastmarkets is predicting that copper demand from energy transition sectors should grow at a CAGR of 10.7 percent in the decade to 2034.

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper Announces Updated Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for the Xavantina Operations

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update of its National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral reserve and resource estimates for its Xavantina Operations, located in Mato Grosso State, Brazil. The updated mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates incorporate drilling activities and mining depletion on the properties through June 30, 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper closeup.

Cyprium Metals Releases Nifty Copper Complex PFS, Highlights NPV of US$1.13 Billion

Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM,OTC Pink:CYPMF) released a prefeasibility study for the Nifty copper complex on November 27, confirming the viability of large-scale copper-in-concentrate output at the site.

The company intends to refurbish and expand a brownfield concentrator and add a new surface mine. Capital costs are set at US$239 million for the refurbishing and expansion, as well as upgrading infrastructure.

The prefeasibility study also confirms the economics of producing copper cathode via the re-treatment of heap-leach pads one to six at Nifty. Capital costs are set at US$30 million, with total project costs of US$46 million.

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act: View PDF Version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×