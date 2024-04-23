Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report: Operational Resilience

Maintaining and safeguarding our operations

QualcommOriginally published in Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

Our Operational Resilience function orchestrates the Company's emergency operations, business resilience, IT incident response and IT service resilience disciplines. The proper adoption of these resilience disciplines enhances our capability to mitigate, prepare for, respond to and recover from operational disruptions.

We have established a vision and holistic approach to operational resilience based on leading industry standards. Our program is designed to provide agile decision-making in the face of potential threats, disasters and during an event. Disasters include local incidents such as building fires, regional physical incidents such as earthquakes or hurricanes/typhoons, technology disruptions and national incidents such as pandemic illnesses and events that occur due to climate change. Our approach is driven by Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) assessments, Company strategy, and regulatory and stakeholder requirements.

Our ERM program is integral to executing our strategic objectives. The program is driven by the ERM Operating Committee, which includes approximately 20 members in senior leadership positions across various functional areas, including Engineering, Finance, HR, IT, Legal, Marketing and Supply Chain. On an annual basis, this committee compiles, evaluates and tiers enterprise risks, including climate change-related risks, before developing associated mitigation plans. Oversight is provided by both the ERM Executive Committee and the Board, and mitigation plans are reviewed by the executive leadership bi-annually for continued relevance.

Our Operational Resilience team utilizes a threat risk assessment process to identify and evaluate risks on a regional basis that may affect the Company's resilience. The threat risk assessment process ranks more than 30 environmental, operational and man-made risks based on the likelihood and impact of an occurrence. We consult with resilience leads based on the potential size and scope of specific impacts. This process is completed annually, with the results presented to executive sponsors. A roadmap is then developed by the operational resilience team and presented to the Governance Committee of the Board of Directors.

Operational Resilience leverages this data when determining the potential impacts from operational disruptions and documents recovery requirements, and devises strategies to enable the Company to continue critical business operations in the event of disaster. Operational Resilience evaluates the effectiveness of plans, assessments and risks identified with training and simulations. The overall program is aligned with ISO 22301, an international standard for business continuity management systems.

Learn more about how Qualcomm is driving innovation, societal advancement and sustainability in the 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Executives Attend Private Meeting with Brazilian Minister of Culture

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like announce that two of the Company´s top Executives attended a meeting on April 30th, with the Minister of Culture of Brazil, Mr. Sergio Sá Leitão and with the President of Ancine, Mr. Christian de Castro Oliveira, which is the government institution responsible for incentives for different media productions, such as Cinema and Games.

The meeting was organized by the XRBR Association, that is bringing to light the huge potential of the Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality industry in Brazil. The Association has Marcos Alves as the President. Mr. Alves is YDreams Global’s Director of Ventures and is currently responsible for the acceleration program that is bringing five highly innovative AR and VR companies to Vancouver to receive training and to gain a deeper understanding of the North America market. The Company will have early access to investment in the startups that have a sustainable and fast growth business model.

Cloud Investing

YDreams Continues to Develop Blockchain Integration for Expanding Arkave VR Locations

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) is continuing to work on blockchain integration for the Arkave VR segment of YDreams. The team is working to incorporate the acceptance of crypto currencies within the Arkave ecosystem. YDreams is a member of the Hyperledger Foundation, which is uniting visionary companies such as Intel and IBM to create and establish the future of blockchain technology.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global commented, “As bitcoin and altcoins become more integrated in the mainstream, we plan to incorporate new blockchain technology within the Arkave ecosystem to maximize our potential revenue streams. We are planning on expanding the Arkave/VR locations in 2018 and look forward to continue leading with cutting edge technology.”

Data Investing

YDreams Global Creates Educational Virtual Reality Platform for One of the Biggest Energy Companies in the World

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed a new contract to develop an educational game using Virtual Reality for one of the largest energy companies in the world.

The game is geared to educate children and young adults in respect to energy conservation and sustainability. The energy company will bring this game to schools, community associations and events, as part of a campaign to educate the general public.

Data Investing

YDreams Global Opens Exhibition Featuring Gaming YouTubers With LG Electronics Inc as a Significant Sponsor

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) will be launching the first edition of the Interactive Exhibition “Social Media Influencers: Game Edition” today. The exhibit is expected to receive at least 30,000 paid visitors per month and has booked 10 consecutive editions in 10 different shopping malls.

The Company also wishes to announce it has secured a significant sponsor for the series of events. The electronics company, LG Electronics Inc. (LGLD:LSE) has signed as a new sponsor for the event and will display their new Gaming Monitor for all of the events. The event also has Gameloft, Razer, DXRacer and the sports portal EI as partners with. Sonae Sierra Brasil as the main sponsor.

Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Signs New Project with the Emoji Company

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed on for a new project for the official Emoji Company. The project is an interactive playground with augmented reality that will bring YDreams Global technology to six shopping malls. Expansion is already in the negotiation stages.
The playground is themed after the iconic emoji’s universe and visitors will pay an affordable fee to gain access.
The new product is part of the Company’s strategy to bring new forms of entertainment to shopping malls. The Company has an established partnership with a leader in this segment and has many similar projects planned for 2018.
“Our interactive technology is very relevant to the retail industry and YDreams Global is fast becoming a reference in this space. We have strengthened our relationship with important chains of shopping malls and hope to launch many projects in the near future. It is a significant new source of revenues for the Company,” stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.
YDreams global also recently announced a private placement (December 04 and December 08, 2017). The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 14,666,666 units at 15 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $2.2-million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at 25 cents for a period of five years. If you would like to participate in this please contact us at hey@ydreamsglobal.com
On January 12th, 2018, YDreams Global signed a $515,000 CAD deal with major sponsor for new project.
On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global Completed a New Augmented Reality Project for International Fashion Brand Schutz Stores.
On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.
On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.
On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.
On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.
On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM—NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.
On September 19, 201,7 YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.
About YDreams Global
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today’s users and consumers.
YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.
YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.
More Information:
Daniel Japiassu
Director and Chief Executive Officer
hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) for an Investor Presentation. 

Qualcomm Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that it will publish the Company's financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, after the close of the market on the Company's Investor Relations website, at https://investor.qualcomm.com/financial-information . The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov .

Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2024 results which will be broadcast live on May 1, 2024, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events . An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13745532.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report: Future Focused Research and Development

Engineering for Human Progress Starts at Qualcomm.

QualcommOriginally published in Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Qualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.85 per common share, payable on June 20, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 30, 2024.

About Qualcomm

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report: Resource Management - Water

Originally published in Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

As water sources around the world become increasingly stressed, we are acutely aware of the need to treat water as the precious resource it is. We prioritize assessing our water footprint and conserving water, particularly in California and in our manufacturing facilities, so that we act responsibly in areas that are perennially impacted by water challenges

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report: Africa Innovation Platform

Qualcomm

Originally published in Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report: Resource Management - Energy

Qualcomm

Originally published in Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

