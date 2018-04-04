YDreams Global Creates Educational Virtual Reality Platform for One of the Biggest Energy Companies in the World

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD, www.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed a new contract to develop an educational game using Virtual Reality for one of the largest energy companies in the world.

The game is geared to educate children and young adults in respect to energy conservation and sustainability. The energy company will bring this game to schools, community associations and events, as part of a campaign to educate the general public.

Once the product is launched and tested, discussions will commence in respect to expansion of the program. The energy company operates in 35 countries, with 2.2 million kilometers of grid network across five continents and a net installed capacity of approximately 85 GW.

“Virtual Reality changes the way people learn, because it’s an immersive way of learning. Once you live the experience, the message is delivered in a more efficient way and becomes a memory. It is already being used by many companies and YDreams is playing a leading role in this new industry. It is already a revenue stream for the Company and we hope to be involved in many projects like this in the future,” stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.

This is YDreams Global’s third project for this client and currently others are being negotiated.

On March 29th, 2018, YDreams announced the launch of the first edition of the Interactive Exhibition “Social Media Influencers: Game Edition.” The electronics company, LG Electronics Inc. signed as a new sponsor for the event and will display their new Gaming Monitor for all of the events.

On February 27th, 2018, the Company announced that it was selected to present Arkave at SXSW, the most important technology and new media event in the world.

On February 23rd, 2018 it was announced that Schutz opened a new store in New York using YDreams Global’s technology.

On January 22nd, 2018, YDreams Global signed a new project with the Emoji Company.

On January 12th, 2018, the Company signed a $515,000 deal with major sponsor for new project.

On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global completed a new augmented reality project for international fashion brand Schutz Stores.

On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.

On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.

On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.

On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.

On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM—NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.

On September 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today’s users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,300 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and Chief Executive Officer

hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

