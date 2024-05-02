Apple reports second quarter results

Services revenue reaches new all-time record
EPS sets March quarter record
Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended March 30, 2024. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $90.8 billion, down 4 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.53.
"Today Apple is reporting revenue of $90.8 billion for the March quarter, including an all-time revenue record in Services," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "During the quarter, we were thrilled to launch Apple Vision Pro and to show the world the potential that spatial computing unlocks. We're also looking forward to an exciting product announcement next week and an incredible Worldwide Developers Conference next month. As always, we are focused on providing the very best products and services for our customers, and doing so while living up to the core values that drive us."
"Thanks to very high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty, our active installed base of devices has reached a new all-time high across all products and all geographic segments, and our business performance drove a new EPS record for the March quarter," said Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO. "Given our confidence in Apple's future and the value we see in our stock, our Board has authorized an additional $110 billion for share repurchases. We are also raising our quarterly dividend for the twelfth year in a row."
Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share of the Company's common stock, an increase of 4 percent. The dividend is payable on May 16, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 13, 2024. The board of directors has also authorized an additional program to repurchase up to $110 billion of the Company's common stock.
This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about the Company's plans for return of capital, the payment of its quarterly dividend, and future business plans. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: effects of global and regional economic conditions, including as a result of government policies, war, terrorism, natural disasters, and public health issues; risks relating to the design, manufacture, introduction, and transition of products and services in highly competitive and rapidly changing markets, including from reliance on third parties for components, technology, manufacturing, applications, and content; risks relating to information technology system failures, network disruptions, and failure to protect, loss of, or unauthorized access to, or release of, data; and effects of unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws and regulations. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.
Apple Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and per-share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 30,
April 1,
March 30,
April 1,
Net sales:
Products
$
66,886
$
73,929
$
163,344
$
170,317
Services
23,867
20,907
46,984
41,673
Total net sales (1)
90,753
94,836
210,328
211,990
Cost of sales:
Products
42,424
46,795
100,864
107,560
Services
6,058
6,065
12,338
12,122
Total cost of sales
48,482
52,860
113,202
119,682
Gross margin
42,271
41,976
97,126
92,308
Operating expenses:
Research and development
7,903
7,457
15,599
15,166
Selling, general and administrative
6,468
6,201
13,254
12,808
Total operating expenses
14,371
13,658
28,853
27,974
Operating income
27,900
28,318
68,273
64,334
Other income/(expense), net
158
64
108
(329
)
Income before provision for income taxes
28,058
28,382
68,381
64,005
Provision for income taxes
4,422
4,222
10,829
9,847
Net income
$
23,636
$
24,160
$
57,552
$
54,158
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.53
$
1.53
$
3.72
$
3.42
Diluted
$
1.53
$
1.52
$
3.71
$
3.41
Shares used in computing earnings per share:
Basic
15,405,856
15,787,154
15,457,810
15,839,939
Diluted
15,464,709
15,847,050
15,520,675
15,901,384
(1) Net sales by reportable segment:
Americas
$
37,273
$
37,784
$
87,703
$
87,062
Europe
24,123
23,945
54,520
51,626
Greater China
16,372
17,812
37,191
41,717
Japan
6,262
7,176
14,029
13,931
Rest of Asia Pacific
6,723
8,119
16,885
17,654
Total net sales
$
90,753
$
94,836
$
210,328
$
211,990
(1) Net sales by category:
iPhone
$
45,963
$
51,334
$
115,665
$
117,109
Mac
7,451
7,168
15,231
14,903
iPad
5,559
6,670
12,582
16,066
Wearables, Home and Accessories
7,913
8,757
19,866
22,239
Services
23,867
20,907
46,984
41,673
Total net sales
$
90,753
$
94,836
$
210,328
$
211,990
Apple Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and par value)
March 30,
September 30,
ASSETS:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
32,695
$
29,965
Marketable securities
34,455
31,590
Accounts receivable, net
21,837
29,508
Vendor non-trade receivables
19,313
31,477
Inventories
6,232
6,331
Other current assets
13,884
14,695
Total current assets
128,416
143,566
Non-current assets:
Marketable securities
95,187
100,544
Property, plant and equipment, net
43,546
43,715
Other non-current assets
70,262
64,758
Total non-current assets
208,995
209,017
Total assets
$
337,411
$
352,583
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
45,753
$
62,611
Other current liabilities
57,298
58,829
Deferred revenue
8,012
8,061
Commercial paper
1,997
5,985
Term debt
10,762
9,822
Total current liabilities
123,822
145,308
Non-current liabilities:
Term debt
91,831
95,281
Other non-current liabilities
47,564
49,848
Total non-current liabilities
139,395
145,129
Total liabilities
263,217
290,437
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 50,400,000 shares authorized; 15,337,686 and 15,550,061 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
78,815
73,812
Retained earnings/(Accumulated deficit)
4,339
(214
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,960
)
(11,452
)
Total shareholders' equity
74,194
62,146
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
337,411
$
352,583
Apple Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In millions)
Six Months Ended
March 30,
April 1,
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balances
$
30,737
$
24,977
Operating activities:
Net income
57,552
54,158
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
5,684
5,814
Share-based compensation expense
5,961
5,591
Other
(1,971
)
(1,732
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
7,727
9,596
Vendor non-trade receivables
12,164
14,785
Inventories
53
(2,548
)
Other current and non-current assets
(4,438
)
(4,092
)
Accounts payable
(16,710
)
(20,764
)
Other current and non-current liabilities
(3,437
)
1,757
Cash generated by operating activities
62,585
62,565
Investing activities:
Purchases of marketable securities
(25,042
)
(11,197
)
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
27,462
17,124
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
4,314
1,897
Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(4,388
)
(6,703
)
Other
(729
)
(247
)
Cash generated by investing activities
1,617
874
Financing activities:
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
(2,875
)
(2,734
)
Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents
(7,535
)
(7,418
)
Repurchases of common stock
(43,344
)
(39,069
)
Repayments of term debt
(3,150
)
(3,651
)
Repayments of commercial paper, net
(3,982
)
(7,960
)
Other
(132
)
(455
)
Cash used in financing activities
(61,018
)
(61,287
)
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
3,184
2,152
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending balances
$
33,921
$
27,129
Supplemental cash flow disclosure:
Cash paid for income taxes, net
$
14,531
$
4,894
