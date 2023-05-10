Precious MetalsInvesting News

NV Gold Commences Phase One Drill Program at SW Pipe Gold Project

NV Gold Commences Phase One Drill Program at SW Pipe Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX) (OTCQB:NVGLF) (FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced the phase one Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling program at the Company's 100% owned SW Pipe Gold Project located in Lander County, approximately 6 km (3.7 miles) southwest of the Pipeline gold mine in the central Cortez gold belt of north-central Nevada (see Figure 1). During this first phase of drilling, a total of 700 - 800 meters will be drilled by Nevada based Envirotech Drilling, LLC ("Envirotech") and is expected to take approximately 8-16 days to complete

Drilling will be following up on results from the geochemical study carried out in 2022, which identified a large and comprehensive zone of overlapping Carlin-type anomalies including gold, arsenic, antimony, mercury, thallium and selenium.

V.P. Exploration Thomas Klein commented, "I am excited to see the start of drilling at SW Pipe. Based on the work carried out in 2022, this first phase of drilling has the potential to identify a Carlin-type gold discovery at SW Pipe".

NV Gold Corporation, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 1:SW Pipe Location in Proximity to the Cortez and Pipeline Gold Mines.
NV Gold Corporation, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 2: Envirotech RC Drill Rig at SW Pipe.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Corporation is a well-organized exploration company with ~80 million shares issued and no debt. NV Gold has 21 exploration projects in Nevada comprising 639 100%-Company-owned lode mining claims totaling 53.4 square kilometers (20.6 square miles) The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property. portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2023 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Seaberg, Director, and CEO

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and statements that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company and include, without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the potential quantity and grade of mineral resources identified in the Exploration Target and the Company's current expectations regarding future exploration and development plans. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

NVX:CA
NV Gold Provides an Update on its SW Pipe Exploration Program

NV Gold Provides an Update on its SW Pipe Exploration Program

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX) (OTCQB:NVGLF) (FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Company's 100%-owned SW Pipe Project located in Lander County approximately 6 km (3.7 miles) southwest of the Pipeline gold mine in the central Cortez gold belt of north-central Nevada (see Figure 1

Highlights

NV Gold Corporation Grants Stock Options

NV Gold Corporation Grants Stock Options

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has approved the issuance of 1,225,000 stock options to officers, directors and consultants of the Company to purchase up to 1,225,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option vested immediately and is exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.07 per Share, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Closes its Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

NV Gold Closes its Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), as previously announced in the Company's news release dated February 23, 2023

In connection with the Private Placement, NV Gold issued 8,807,334 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $528,440. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share")and one-half of one non-transferable Common Shares purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.12 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to an acceleration provision should the Company's Common Shares have a closing price of $0.30 per Common Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days.

NV Gold Announces Exploration Target at its Slumber Gold Project of up to ~450,000 Gold Ounces

NV Gold Announces Exploration Target at its Slumber Gold Project of up to ~450,000 Gold Ounces

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a technical update for the Company's 100%-owned Slumber Gold Project ("Slumber") located 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Winnemucca, and 37 kilometers (23 miles) west of the Sleeper gold deposit, in Humboldt County, Nevada (see Figure 1). The technical update has identified an estimated exploration target (the "Exploration Target") of 150,000 - 450,000 ounces of gold (see Table 1

Table 1: Exploration Target potential grades and tonnages, with the potential tonnage and grade using a maximum and minimum of 20% increase/decrease to allow for uncertainty.

NV Gold Corporation Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NV Gold Corporation Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for dissemination in the United States or through U.S. newswires

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) (" NV Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 comprising of 8,333,333 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.06 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.12 per Warrant for a period of two years from the date of issuance, subject to an acceleration provision should the Company's Common Shares have a closing price of $0.30 per Common Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days

New Break Announces Flow-Through Financing to Raise up to $750,000

New Break Announces Flow-Through Financing to Raise up to $750,000

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 5,000,000 flow-through common shares ("Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.15 per Flow-Through Share, for gross proceeds of up to $750,000 (the "Offering").

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period. The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). More specifically, it is expected that the proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund a planned drilling program at the Company's Moray property, located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc.

TomaGold provides an update on current and future activities at its Obalski, Star Lake and Brisk projects

TomaGold provides an update on current and future activities at its Obalski, Star Lake and Brisk projects

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to provide an update on current and future activities at its Obalski, Star Lake and Brisk projects.

Drilling program completed at Obalski

Orefinders Appoints Gerry Brockelsby as Chief Investment Officer

Orefinders Appoints Gerry Brockelsby as Chief Investment Officer

Orefinders Resources Inc. (TSXV: ORX) (OTCQB: ORFDF) ("Orefinders" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Gerry Brockelsby as its Chief Investment Officer.

"We are excited to add Gerry to the team, as he represents the evolution of our strategy to source special situations and strategic investments within the precious and critical metals sector. Specifically, Orefinders seeks active investments where our team can add value through enacting change. As an exempt market dealer and licensed portfolio manager, Gerry has financed countless Canadian exploration companies throughout his career. His knowledge of the issuers, their projects, and their sources of capital make him an excellent addition to our team," said Stephen Stewart, Chair of Orefinders.

iMetal Resources Announces Restart of Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Announces Restart of Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the restart of drilling after spring break-up at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Drilling was paused in April after five (5) holes and 1914m were completed to accommodate the spring melt. This round of drilling is focused on further delineating gold mineralization in the area of iMetal's ground proximal to Aris Mining's Juby deposit

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "Drilling at our flagship Gowganda West project continues and we are excited to see the pending assay results. The gold trends proximal to the Juby deposit are of great interest to the Company and we are eager to advance the project further throughout this year."

Steppe Gold Ltd. Signs Arrangement Agreement to Acquire Anacortes Mining Corp. and Creates a Leading Diversified Precious Metals Producer

Steppe Gold Ltd. Signs Arrangement Agreement to Acquire Anacortes Mining Corp. and Creates a Leading Diversified Precious Metals Producer

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold") and Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) (OTCQX: XYZFF) ("Anacortes") are pleased to announce they have entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") pursuant to which Steppe Gold will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes (the "Anacortes Common Shares") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), in an all share transaction (the "Transaction").

Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Anacortes shareholders will receive 0.4532 of a Steppe Gold common share (each, a "Steppe Common Share") for each Anacortes Common Share, which represents consideration of approximately C$0.48 per Anacortes Common Share and a premium of 36% based on the closing prices of the Anacortes Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and the Steppe Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), each as of the close of trading on March 3, 2023, the date that the Transaction was publicly announced. On the closing of the Transaction, shareholders of Steppe Gold and Anacortes will own approximately 79% and 21% of the combined company, respectively, on a basic basis.

Bravada Gold Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants

Bravada Gold Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (the "Company" or "Bravada") announces that it intends to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for approval to extend the original expiry dates of an aggregate 27,611,285 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") as follows:

Number of WarrantsExercise Price per ShareClosing Date of Private PlacementOriginal Expiry DateProposed Amended Expiry Date
7,555,000$0.12May 13, 2019May 13, 2023May 13, 2024
4,552,142$0.12July 17, 2019July 17, 2023July 17, 2024
8,305,000$0.15June 11, 2020June 11, 2023June 11, 2024
4,260,000$0.12August 6, 2021August 6, 2023August 6, 2024
2,757,143$0.12October 1, 2021October 1, 2023October 1, 2024
182,000$0.12October 25, 2021October 25, 2023October 25, 2024

 

×