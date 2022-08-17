Gold Investing News

Company Further Embeds ESG and Sustainability into Its Future Strategy

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) has announced Peter Toth as Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer following the retirement of Chief Sustainability & External Affairs Officer Stephen Gottesfeld after 25 years of dedicated service to the Company.

Peter Toth, Newmont Corporation (Photo: Business Wire)

Newmont has long been a leader in sustainable and responsible mining, and considers environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices to be fundamental to the way in which it operates. With the appointment of Peter Toth, the Company will further incorporate these critical elements into its future strategy. In October 2021, Newmont announced that Peter Toth , a 25-year veteran of the industry, would join the Company as Executive Vice President, Strategic Development. Peter has extensive experience with integrating sustainability practices into broader corporate strategies, having led the development of Rio Tinto's 10-year climate strategy in support of their ambition of reaching net zero by 2050.

"We are extremely thankful to Steve for his dedication and service to Newmont. He has been a key driver of our strategic approach to sustainability during a transformative period in Newmont's 101-year history. Throughout his career, Steve has provided a lasting contribution to Newmont with his commitment to our values, development of exceptional teams and leaders, and trusted counsel to our Board and Executive Leadership Teams," said Newmont's President and CEO Tom Palmer. "I am pleased that we are able to turn to a deep bench of sustainability and external relations leaders to support Peter Toth, who will continue to embed ESG and sustainability into our approach to strategic development. ESG and sustainability performance remains critical to our future strategy and success."

Stephen Gottesfeld joined Newmont in 1997, as Senior Counsel. Over the course of his career, Steve served on multiple Executive Leadership Teams and as the Company's General Counsel for more than 10 years before leading the Company's Sustainability & External Relations and Communications functions in 2019. During Steve's tenure, the Company meaningfully strengthened its global sustainability strategy and ESG practices, and it is a recognized industry leader, including its commitments to robust and transparent reporting, 2030 science-based, emissions reduction targets, and goal to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Learn more about Newmont's leading sustainability practices and performance in its annual Sustainability Report .

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, visit our annual Sustainability Report at www.newmont.com .

