Newmont Announces Agreement to Divest CC&V for up to $275 Million

Divestitures Announced to Date to Generate up to $3.9 Billion in Gross Proceeds

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont" or the "Company") announced today that it has agreed to sell its Cripple Creek & Victor ("CC&V") operation in Colorado, USA, to SSR Mining Inc. ("SSR") for up to $275 million in cash consideration. Upon closing the announced transactions, Newmont will have delivered up to $3.9 billion in gross proceeds from non-core asset divestitures and investment sales. 1 The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to certain conditions being satisfied. 2

Under the terms of the agreement, Newmont expects to receive gross proceeds of up to $275 million, which includes:

  • Cash consideration of $100 million, due upon closing
  • Deferred contingent cash consideration of $87.5 million upon receipt of pending regulatory approvals 3
  • Deferred contingent cash consideration of $87.5 million upon resolution of regulatory applications relating to the Carlton Tunnel 4

Upon completion of an updated regulator-approved closure plan and in the event aggregate closure costs at CC&V exceed $500 million, Newmont will be responsible for funding 90% of the incremental closure costs in such updated closure plan, either on an as-incurred basis or pursuant to a net present value lump sum payment option.

"We are excited to announce the continuation of our divestment program to streamline the Newmont portfolio as the leading operator of Tier 1 gold and copper assets," said Tom Palmer, Newmont's President and Chief Executive Officer . "We are confident that SSR has the capability to deliver the next phase of life for CC&V, the employees who work there, and local stakeholders."

Divestiture Program Progress

In February 2024, Newmont announced the intent to divest its non-core assets, including six operations and two projects from its Australian, Ghanaian, and North American business units. The sale of Telfer operation and Newmont's 70% interest in the Havieron project closed on December 4, 2024. With definitive agreements in place to divest four other operations, the Company is focused on completing the divesture program for its non-core assets, which are expected to conclude in the first quarter of 2025. 5

Total gross proceeds from transactions announced in 2024 to date are expected to be up to $3.9 billion. This includes $3.4 billion from non-core divestitures and $527 million from the sale of other investments, detailed as follows:

  • Up to $475 million from the sale of the Telfer operation and Newmont's 70% interest in the Havieron project;
  • Up to $1.0 billion from the sale of the Akyem operation;
  • Up to $850 million from the sale of the Musselwhite operation;
  • $795 million from the sale of the Éléonore operation;
  • Up to $275 million for the sale of the CC&V operation; and
  • $527 million from the completed sale of other investments, including the sale of the Lundin Gold stream credit facility and offtake agreement, and the monetization of Newmont's Batu Hijau contingent payments.

Advisers and Counsel

In connection with the CC&V transaction, BMO Capital Markets acted as financial adviser and Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP acted as legal adviser.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the Company has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, (i) expectations regarding outlook; (ii) statements regarding the sales of CC&V, Éléonore, Musselwhite, Telfer and Havieron, and Akyem, including, without limitation, expectations regarding timing and closing of the pending transactions, including receipt of required approvals and satisfaction of closing conditions; (iii) expectations regarding receipt of consideration upon closing and receipt of any deferred contingent cash consideration in the future; and (iv) expectations regarding receipt of gross consideration; and (v) other statements regarding future events or results. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions include, but are not limited to: (i) certain exchange rate assumptions approximately consistent with current levels; (ii) certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead and oil; and (iii) all closing conditions being satisfied.

Expectations regarding the divestment of assets held of sale are subject to risks and uncertainties. Based on a comprehensive review of the Company's portfolio of assets, the Company's announced a portfolio optimization program to divest six non-core assets and a development project in February 2024. The non-core assets to be divested include CC&V, Musselwhite, Porcupine, Éléonore, Telfer, and Akyem, and the Coffee development project. While the Company concluded that these non-core assets and the development project met the accounting requirements to be presented as held for sale there is a possibility that the assets held for sale may exceed one year, or not occur at all, due to events or circumstances beyond the Company's control. As of the date of this release, no binding agreements have been entered into with respect to the sale of the Porcupine Operation or the Coffee development project. See the September 10, 2024 press release for further details re the agreement to divest Telfer and Havieron, the October 8, 2024 press release for further details re the agreement to divest Akyem, the November 18, 2024 press release for further details re the agreement to divest Musslewhite, and the November 25, 2024 press release for further details re the agreement to divest Éléonore. Each are available on Newmont's website. Closing of such transactions remain subject to certain conditions as indicated in such releases and notes thereto. No assurances can be provided with respect to satisfaction of closing conditions, the timing of closing of the transaction or receipt of contingent consideration in the future. As noted in the footnotes to this press release, the closing of the CC&V sale remains subject to no material adverse change and no transaction-related litigation, the completion of the pre-closing reorganization, and regulatory approvals, including the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act review in the United States.

For a discussion of risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements and future results, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 29, 2024, under the heading "Risk Factors", and other factors identified in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, available on the SEC website or at www.newmont.com . The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement.

1

The estimated aggregate gross proceed amount is inclusive of both closing consideration and possible contingent consideration in connection with the sales of CC&V, Éléonore, Musselwhite, Telfer and Havieron, and Akyem. Actual results gross proceeds may differ. See cautionary statement at end of this release regarding forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding divestments and proceeds.

2

Closing conditions include: (i) no material adverse change and/or transaction-related litigation and (ii) regulatory approvals. See cautionary statement at the end of this release regarding forward-looking statements.

3

Based on receipt of Amendment 14 approval from applicable Colorado regulatory bodies, at state and county levels. See cautionary statement at the end of this release regarding forward-looking statements, including expectations of regulatory resolutions.

4

Contingent payment upon resolution of Carlton Tunnel related permit requirements, through Discharger-Specific Variance (DSV) application or otherwise. See cautionary statement at the end of this release regarding forward-looking statements, including expectations of regulatory resolutions.

5

See cautionary statement at end of this release regarding forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding divestments and proceeds.

Investor Contact – Global
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com

Investor Contact – Asia Pacific
Natalie Worley
apac.investor.relations@newmont.com

Media Contact – Global
Jennifer Pakradooni
globalcommunications@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NGT:CA
TSXV:LSX

LaSalle Exploration: Early-stage Precious Metals Exploration in Under-explored Areas of Quebec

LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV:LSX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

LaSalle Exploration is a diverse resource exploration and development company focused on projects in the province of Quebec. The company is working to evaluate both the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region and under-explored regions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company owns a strong portfolio of projects including the Radisson gold property, the Blakelock gold-copper property and its recently-acquired Egan gold property.

NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

FRA:29W

White Gold Featured in the Mining Journal

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO,OTC:WHGOF,FRA:29W) has been featured in a sponsored article published by the Mining Journal.

The article covered recent results from White Gold’s 2019 exploration program which is comprised of 17,000 meters of diamond drilling, 7,500 meters of reverse circulation drilling and upcoming drill plans. To date, White Gold has identified multiple new high-grade mineralization trends across its JP Ross project and White Gold project in the Yukon’s White Gold district. The new trends were all delineated within 10 kilometers away from last year’s Vertigo discovery area. One of White Gold’s goals this summer is to add more ounces to the VG zone on the company’s QV project, which sits 44 kilometers north of Newmont Goldcorp’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Coffee project.

Gold bars.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Sanu Gold Sparkles with 200 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell 1.22 percent on the week to close at 610.22 on Friday (December 6). Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) posted a 0.16 percent increase to reach 25,691.8, and the CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) dropped 2.68 percent to 137.68.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its employment situation report on Friday. The data shows that total nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 in November. The figures reflect a rebound from October’s disappointing addition of just 12,000 jobs, as hurricanes Helene and Milton and a Boeing (NYSE:BA) strike impacted the labor market.

Providence Insider Closes First Financing Tranche

(TheNewswire)

Providence Gold Mines Inc.

December 6, 2024 TheNewswire - Providence Gold Mines Inc. ( TSX-V PHD ) (OTC-PINKS: PRRVF) (FRANKFURT EXCHANGE 7RH1=F) ("the Company"), is pleased to announce further to the November 20,2024 news release an insider officer and director has completed a private placement in the amount of $75,000 Cdn for 1,500,000 units at $0.05 per unit. Each unit comprises of one common share and one non-transferable warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.09 for a period of two years from the date of approval of closing. The funds will be used for general purposes.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces the Acquisition of a Gold Stream from Allied Gold's Kurmuk Project

 Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ("WPMI") has entered into a definitive Precious Metals Purchase Agreement (the "Gold Stream") with Allied Gold Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary Allied Gold Services Inc. (together, "Allied"), in respect of the Kurmuk Project located in Ethiopia (the "Project" or "Kurmuk").

"Wheaton is pleased to announce a streaming agreement with Allied to advance the construction of the Kurmuk project, which is set to be the first commercial gold mine in Ethiopia ," said Randy Smallwood , President and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals. "This fully permitted, high quality development project offers significant exploration potential, supported by a team at Allied with a proven operating track record. We are excited to partner with Allied to unlock opportunities that empower the local communities and help drive the growth of Ethiopia's emerging metals and mining sector."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Adrian Day, gold bars.

Adrian Day: US$2,500 Gold? Pullback Would be "Healthy," Reasons to Buy Remain

The gold price has seen ups and downs since the US election.

The yellow metal took a hit directly after Donald Trump's victory, falling to the US$2,550 per ounce level. But then it staged a quick recovery, passing US$2,700. It's now pulled back again, currently at around US$2,650.

Ahead of gold's second post-election decline, Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, told the Investing News Network he wouldn't be surprised to see another leg down.

Keep reading...Show less
Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and More — Price Predictions for 2025

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at VerifiedInvesting.com, shared his latest price forecasts for gold and silver, as well as Bitcoin.

Heading into 2025, he said he thinks the yellow metal will be the year's best-performing asset.

"I would have to take gold — and again, for me it's the risk that if we go to US$107,000 on Bitcoin, let's say, we could pull back to US$75,000 next year ... that drawdown is a hefty drawdown of 30 percent or so at that point," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
×