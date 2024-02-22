Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Newmont Completes COO Transition

Rob Atkinson Departs Newmont Executive Leadership Team, Transitions Remaining Operational and Leadership Responsibilities to Natascha Viljoen

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) announces today the completion of its Chief Operating Officer (COO) transition following a five-month handover period. Beginning next week, Rob Atkinson will transition all of his remaining responsibilities to Newmont's new COO, Natascha Viljoen . He will then officially step down from the Newmont Executive Leadership Team, effective May 2, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240222459918/en/

Rob Atkinson (Photo: Business Wire)

Rob Atkinson (Photo: Business Wire)

"Rob Atkinson has played a pivotal leadership role in Newmont in recent years. Through his visible and engaging leadership, Rob drove the Fatality Risk Management program, achieving five-year fatality free performance. He has also played a key role in many significant milestones and events, successfully managing the integration of Goldcorp in 2019, helping to effectively steer the business through the global pandemic, and supporting the completion of the Newcrest acquisition last year," said Newmont's President and CEO Tom Palmer. "I want to personally thank Rob for his leadership and the many contributions to Newmont's operational excellence during his leadership tenure and I wish him the very best for the future."

Rob joined Newmont in June of 2019, as Executive Vice President and COO, succeeding Tom Palmer, who was subsequently appointed to President and CEO of Newmont. Over the course of his multidecade career in mining, he has held a variety of roles leading operations and business improvement efforts in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Rob holds a First Class Honors Bachelor's degree in Mining and Petroleum Engineering from Strathclyde University in Scotland.

Learn more about Newmont's Operations at Newmont.com.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the company and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

Media Contact
Jennifer Pakradooni
globalcommunications@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Neil Backhouse
Investor.relations@newmont.com

