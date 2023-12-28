Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

Eric Nuttall: ​"We Remain Bullish" — Oil Prices, Supply and Demand in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Critical Metals Corp. F-4 is Effective

Brightstar Resources Gets ‘Buy’ Nod in New Analyst Report

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

HMW Phase 1 Construction Update - Maiden Production on Target for H1 2025

Kameelburg Niobium Assays Reveal up to 9.03% Nb2O5

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

North Arrow Minerals

NAR:CC

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

European Lithium

EUR:AU

Antilles Gold Limited

AAU:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Cannabis Market Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Newmont Announces the Settlement of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations

Newmont Corporation (Newmont or the Company) announced the settlement of the previously announced offers to exchange (the "Exchange Offers") by Newmont and Newcrest Finance Pty Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont ("Newcrest Finance" and, together with Newmont, the "Issuers") for any and all of the (i) 3.250% Notes due 2030 issued by Newcrest Finance (the "Existing Newcrest 2030 Notes") for up to an aggregate principal amount of $650.0 million new 3.250% Notes due 2030 issued by the Issuers (the "New Newmont 2030 Notes") and cash, (ii) 5.75% Notes due 2041 issued by Newcrest Finance (the "Existing Newcrest 2041 Notes") for up to an aggregate principal amount of $500.0 million new 5.75% Notes due 2041 issued by the Issuers (the "New Newmont 2041 Notes") and cash and (iii) 4.200% Notes due 2050 issued by Newcrest Finance (the "Existing Newcrest 2050 Notes" and, collectively with the Existing Newcrest 2030 Notes and the Existing Newcrest 2041 Notes, the "Existing Newcrest Notes") for up to an aggregate principal amount of $500.0 million new 4.200% Notes due 2050 issued by the Issuers (the "New Newmont 2050 Notes" and, collectively with the New Newmont 2030 Notes and the New Newmont 2041 Notes, the "New Newmont Notes") and cash, and the related solicitation of consents (the "Consent Solicitations") to adopt certain proposed amendments to each of the indentures governing the Existing Newcrest Notes. The Exchange Offers and the Consent Solicitations expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time, on December 26, 2023.

The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations were made in connection with Newmont's business combination transaction with Newcrest Mining Limited ("Newcrest"), pursuant to which Newmont acquired all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Newcrest. Newmont's acquisition of Newcrest closed on November 6, 2023.

Pursuant to the Exchange Offers, the Issuers issued (i) $624,639,000 in aggregate principal amount of the New Newmont 2030 Notes, (ii) $459,939,000 in aggregate principal amount of the New Newmont 2041 Notes and (iii) $486,128,000 in aggregate principal amount of the New Newmont 2050 Notes.

The New Newmont Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state or foreign securities laws. Therefore, the New Newmont Notes may not be offered or sold absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws or applicable foreign securities laws.

In connection with the issuance of the New Newmont Notes, Newmont entered into the registration rights agreement, dated as of December 28, 2023, by and among Newmont and each of BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, as dealer managers, pursuant to which Newmont agreed to use its commercially reasonable efforts (i) to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to a registered offer to exchange the New Newmont Notes of each series for exchange notes of the same series, which will have terms identical in all material respects to such New Newmont Notes, except that the exchange notes will not contain transfer restrictions, (ii) to keep such exchange offer registration statement effective until the closing of the Exchange Offers and (iii) subject to certain limitations, to cause the Exchange Offers to be consummated not later than December 28, 2024.

BMO Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as dealer managers on this transaction. BMO Capital Markets can be contacted at 151 West 42nd Street, 32nd Floor, New York, New York 10036, attention: Liability Management, email: LiabilityManagement@bmo.com and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC can be contacted at 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282-2198, attention: Liability Management Group, facsimile: (646) 769-7607. D.F. King & Co., Inc. served as the exchange agent and information agent on this transaction and can be contacted at 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10005, email: newmont@dfking.com , banks and brokers call collect: (212) 269-5550, all others, call toll free: (800) 713-9960.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase, or the solicitation of tenders or consents with respect to, any security. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful. The Exchange Offers and the Consent Solicitations were made solely pursuant to the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated November 27, 2023, and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Australian securities laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition; and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "pending" or "potential." Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of operations and projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political developments in any jurisdiction in which Newmont operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) certain exchange rate assumptions; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead and oil; (vi) prices for key supplies; (vii) the accuracy of current mineral reserve and mineralized material estimates; (viii) other planning assumptions; and (ix) the timely satisfaction of customary closing conditions to the Exchange Offers and the Consent Solicitations. For a more detailed discussion of such risks, see Newmont's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023, as updated by the current report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on July 20, 2023, as well as Newmont's other SEC filings, under the heading "Risk Factors", and other factors identified in Newmont's reports filed with the SEC, available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com . Newmont does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.

Media Contact
Jennifer Pakradooni
+1.720.236.8170
jennifer.pakradooni@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
+1.303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NewmontNGT:CAGold Investing
NGT:CA
The Conversation (0)
TSXV:LSX

LaSalle Exploration: Early-stage Precious Metals Exploration in Under-explored Areas of Quebec

LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV:LSX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

LaSalle Exploration is a diverse resource exploration and development company focused on projects in the province of Quebec. The company is working to evaluate both the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region and under-explored regions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company owns a strong portfolio of projects including the Radisson gold property, the Blakelock gold-copper property and its recently-acquired Egan gold property.

Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
FRA:29W

White Gold Featured in the Mining Journal

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO,OTC:WHGOF,FRA:29W) has been featured in a sponsored article published by the Mining Journal.

The article covered recent results from White Gold’s 2019 exploration program which is comprised of 17,000 meters of diamond drilling, 7,500 meters of reverse circulation drilling and upcoming drill plans. To date, White Gold has identified multiple new high-grade mineralization trends across its JP Ross project and White Gold project in the Yukon’s White Gold district. The new trends were all delineated within 10 kilometers away from last year’s Vertigo discovery area. One of White Gold’s goals this summer is to add more ounces to the VG zone on the company’s QV project, which sits 44 kilometers north of Newmont Goldcorp’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Coffee project.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold

Antilles Gold: Developing Gold and Copper Projects in mineral‐rich Cuba

ASX-listed Antilles Gold (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) is an Australian mining company focused on gold and copper projects in Cuba through joint ventures with the Cuban government’s mining company GeoMinera, which opens new development opportunities for Antilles and de-risks permitting processes.

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV)

Marvel Discovery


Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold

Additional Assays from El Pilar, Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to advise assays from the 8 latest diamond drill holes at El Pilar in central Cuba.

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Rio2 Leads After Fenix Project Gets EIA Approval

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) saw gains in the week leading up to the holiday break, adding 26.27 points to close at 557.12.

Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP) was unchanged for the month of October, with Statscan reporting last Friday (December 22) a nominal 0.1 percent growth in service industries and an even split for increases and decreases between the 20 industrial sectors it tracks. As the GDP has remained flat and still hasn’t slipped into loss territory, that indicates the economy is not in a recession.

However, relief in the form of rate cuts isn’t expected soon, with Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem saying the central bank wouldn’t be cutting rates until there was a clear indication inflation was well on a path to reaching a 2 percent target.

Keep reading...Show less
5 Experts Share Best 2024 Tips for Resource Investors

5 Experts Share Best 2024 Tips for Resource Investors

2023 is nearly over, and the Investing News Network is looking forward to 2024.

To kick off the new year, I asked five experts to share their most important "dos and don'ts" for investors.

Read on to find out what they had to say.

Keep reading...Show less

Recommissioning Starts as Porgera Prepares to Resume Operations in Q1 2024

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) Following the formal completion of the Porgera Project Commencement Agreement today, work has started on the recommissioning of the Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea, which has been in care and maintenance since April 2020. This work is expected to be completed over the next few weeks, paving the way for mining and processing to restart in the first quarter of 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

High Grade HREE & Nb Results from Diamond Drilling at Machinga

Apollo Lithium Project - Summer/Fall Exploration Completed

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Closes Private Placement

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium - A Year in Review

Related News

rare earth investing

High Grade HREE & Nb Results from Diamond Drilling at Machinga

Lithium Investing

Apollo Lithium Project - Summer/Fall Exploration Completed

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium - A Year in Review

Base Metals Investing

Pampa Metals Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Provides Year-End Review of Record-Setting 2023 Accomplishments

Silver Investing

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2024

Nickel Investing

ASX Nickel Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

×