NEVADA SUNRISE TO REVISE AMENDMENT APPLICATION OF WARRANT TERMS AND GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX: ME1) – Trading Halt

Siren Intersects Significant Mineralisation at Bonanza East

Fireweed Identifies Drill Targets at the Gayna Project, NWT

Atico Mining Reports Results on Brownfield Drilling Campaign to Extend Mine Life at El Roble High Grade Copper/Gold Mine in Colombia, Continues to Expand Tonnage with Intercepts up to 24.7m of 4.19% Cu, 3.11g/t Au, and 5.0m of 4.84% Cu and 12.26 g/t Au

NorthStar Gaming is First to Market with a New AI Sports Betting Tool

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

VVC Resources

VVC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
NEVADA SUNRISE TO REVISE AMENDMENT APPLICATION OF WARRANT TERMS AND GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

NEVADA SUNRISE TO REVISE AMENDMENT APPLICATION OF WARRANT TERMS AND GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise ", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that its pending application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") to amend the terms of 7,500,000 common share purchase warrants issued on June 29, 2022 (the " 2022 Warrants ") will be revised (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated November 10, 2023 ).

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

Nevada Sunrise has learned that its proposal to reduce the exercise price of the 2022 Warrants from $0.30 to $0.15 would contravene TSXV policy unless the unanimous consent of the warrantholders is obtained and an acceleration clause is introduced to the exercise provisions of the 2022 Warrants, actions which the Company has deemed impracticable. Therefore, Nevada Sunrise will file an application to reduce the exercise price of the 2022 Warrants from $0.30 to $0.205 , which is an exercise price reduction consistent with TSXV policy.

The application by the Company to extend the term of the 2022 Warrants to June 29, 2026 and to reduce their exercise price to $0.205 is subject to the acceptance of the TSXV.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also wishes to announce that it has granted a total of 4,400,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The stock options have been granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, NV , located just east of the Clayton Valley basin, which hosts the only producing lithium mine in the United States operated by Albemarle Corp. at Silver Peak, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV in a joint venture with CopAur Minerals Inc. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .  Due to its current focus on lithium exploration and development in Nevada , the Company elected not to contribute to the 2023 exploration program at Kinsley Mountain and will incur dilution of its participating interest in the joint venture to an approximate 19.0% interest.

1

Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project , located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to future plans for the calculation of a mineral resource estimate and a PEA at the Gemini Lithium Project; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in mineral project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or metallurgical recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months ending June 30 , 2023,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/22/c6016.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise MetalsNEV:CATSXV:NEVBattery Metals Investing
NEV:CA
Nevada Sunrise Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Nevada Sunrise Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Announces Final Reverse Circulation Drilling Results from the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces Final Reverse Circulation Drilling Results from the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that its joint venture partner, CopAur Minerals Inc., has reported the results from the final three reverse circulation holes completed during 2023 exploration at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain" or the "Project") in Elko County, Nevada .

Resource expansion drilling during 2023 at the Main Pit North zone has intersected oxide gold intercepts higher than the resource cut-off of 0.2 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold. The current results (see Table 1 and Figure 1 below), in conjunction with the previous 2023 results (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated October 2 , 2023 and October 5 , 2023 ) and historical drilling by previous operators suggest an emerging zone of mineralization at Main Pit North extending outside of the current resource pit shell. These new intercepts have not been included in any resource calculations.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES APPLICATION TO AMEND WARRANTS TERMS

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES APPLICATION TO AMEND WARRANTS TERMS

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that it will make an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") to amend the terms of 17,172,500 outstanding share purchase warrants issued on June 29, 2022 (the " 2022 Warrants "), September 15, 2023 and October 26, 2023 (collectively, the " 2023 Warrants ") in connection with two non-brokered private placements completed in 2022 and 2023 (for further details on the private placements see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated June 29, 2022 September 15, 2023 and October 26, 2023 ). Nevada Sunrise will make application to the TSXV to amend the 2022 and 2023 Warrants as follows:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE CLOSES FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE CLOSES FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today the closing of the second and final tranche of the previously-reported non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ", see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated August 16, 2023 and September 15, 2023 ) consisting of 6,110,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.08 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $488,800 (the " Second Tranche "). A total of 9,672,500 Units were sold in the Offering in two tranches for gross proceeds of $773,800 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Announces Intercept of 2.22 Grams/Tonne Oxide Gold over 25.9 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces Intercept of 2.22 Grams/Tonne Oxide Gold over 25.9 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that its joint venture partner, CopAur Minerals Inc. (" CopAur" ) has reported the results from the first four reverse circulation ("RC") holes completed during 2023 exploration at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain" or the "Project") in Elko County, Nevada .

The four RC holes reported today targeted near-surface oxide gold mineralization within the Main Pit North area located 1 kilometre (0.62 miles) southeast of the Western Flank Zone (Figure 1). Drilling at Main Pit North during 2020 intersected high-grade oxide gold intercepts within the gold-hosting Dunderberg shale approximately 75 metres (246 feet) outside the current resource pit shell, thus providing opportunities for near-pit resource expansion.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Announces 12.6 Grams/Tonne Gold over 20.3 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces 12.6 Grams/Tonne Gold over 20.3 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that its joint venture partner, CopAur Minerals Inc. (" CopAur", (TSXV: CPAU) has reported the results from the first diamond drill hole completed during 2023 exploration at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain" or the "Project") in Elko County, Nevada .

Diamond drill hole KMD23-01, located in the Western Flank Zone (the "WFZ") approximately 550 metres northwest of the past-producing pits at Kinsley Mountain, returned a value by fire assay of 12.6 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 20.3 metres; including 29.4 g/t gold over 4.7 metres ( Table 1 and Figure 1 ). Hole KMD23-01 was planned to test below historical drill hole PK091CA, which provided the initial high-grade gold discovery at WFZ in 2013. Subsequent drilling campaigns outlined a significant gold resource in the WFZ. CopAur's hole KMD23-01, the first drill hole at the Project since 2020, successfully confirmed another high-grade gold mineralized intersect in an area of lower drill density within the WFZ.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Holding in Company

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

VGG154091083

39,739,569

10.17%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

39,739,569

10.17%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or cash

Settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Name

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP

6.03%

6.03%

Li Equities Investments LP

4.15%

4.15%

Waratah Advisors GP I Limited

0%

N/A

0%

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

0%

N/A

0%

2401261 Ontario Inc.

0%

N/A

0%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional information

Waratah Advisors GP I Limited is the general partner of Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP and Li Equities Investments LP and has delegated investment management to Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. ("Waratah"), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of 2401261 Ontario Inc.

Holdings in items 7 and 8 of this document are consolidated for both Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP and Li Equities Investments LP. Please refer to item 9 for a breakdown of holdings by entity.

As of November 20, 2023, Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP and Li Equities Investments LP own 23,535,515 and 16,204,054 shares, respectively, representing a total percentage ownership of 10.17% based on 390,609,400 issued and outstanding shares.

This notification is being made pursuant to Regulation 25.3 of the issuer's articles of association and pursuant to DTR5.

Place of completion

Toronto, Canada

Date of completion

21/11/2023

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Bradda Head Lithium Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/808429/bradda-head-lithium-ltd-announces-holdings-in-company

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Logo

Kiplin Metals Secures Exploration Permit for Cluff Lake Uranium Project

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

 

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd - Replacement: San Domingo Update

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd - Replacement: San Domingo Update

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT REPLACES THE ANNOUNCEMENT " PHASE 2 DRILLING IDENTIFIES NEW LITHIUM-BEARING PEGMATITE ZONES AT SAN DOMINGO" OF 13 NOVEMBER 2023.

· In figure 3: Bolt cross-section and drill hole SD-DH23-057, looking northwest - one of the captions in the image read 5.27m at 5.27%, but should read 5.27m at 0.51%.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Establishes Zonation at Cosgrave Lake Project Indicating Proximity to Potential Spodumene Zone

Beyond Lithium Establishes Zonation at Cosgrave Lake Project Indicating Proximity to Potential Spodumene Zone

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Recent exploration at the Cosgrave Lake Project established a mineral and fractionation zonation around the Beyond Lithium's recently discovered Allen Graeme ("AG") Pluton comparable to the MNW spodumene-bearing pegmatite's mineral zonation located 2.8km north of the Cosgrave Lake Project.
  • A grab sample from a pegmatite just outside the green muscovite zone composed of quartz, feldspar, and alluaudite returned with 0.39% Li2O (1,832ppm Li) and 2.77% Manganese (Mn) suggesting the pegmatite is highly fractionated.
  • The 0.39% Li2O grab sample in pegmatite indicates the proximity to the potential discovery of a higher-grade lithium spodumene zone.
  • Over 4,000 field data points of lithology and mineralogy have been compiled from the Phase 2 mapping program at Cosgrave Lake.
  • Several groups of pegmatite outcrops were outlined by the mapping program with some of these pegmatite outcrop groups measuring up to 10 to 30 meters in width and over one kilometer in strike length.

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that recent exploration work at the Company's Cosgrave Lake Project indicate the proximity to the potential discovery of a higher-grade lithium spodumene zone.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Initiates Drilling at Castle Project Targeting New Gold and Silver Mineralization

Canada Silver Cobalt Initiates Drilling at Castle Project Targeting New Gold and Silver Mineralization

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Following up on gold discoveries during the Summer 2023 stripping program and silver discoveries during the previous drill program

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Announces Accelerated Exploration Plan

Argentina Lithium Announces Accelerated Exploration Plan

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its accelerated exploration plans for 2024, following the major financing agreement with Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., (" Stellantis ") as reported on September 27 th 2023 . The revised program includes a plan to complete up to 30 drill holes at the Company's large and highly prospective Antofalla North project, with a goal of bringing it to a resource delineation stage shortly on the heels of the Company's flagship Rincon West project, where the 11 th of 20 planned exploration drill holes is underway.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Nevada Sunrise Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt

Arbitration Update

Significant 107% Increase of Mineral Resource Ounces at Laverton Project

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

Related News

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Arbitration Update

Gold Investing

Significant 107% Increase of Mineral Resource Ounces at Laverton Project

Gold Investing

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Charger Receives Strong Support for $2.7M Placement

Oil and Gas Investing

Daydream-2 Progress Report

Potash Investing

TransAlta and BHP Announce Commercial Operation of Innovative Hybrid Renewables Facility to Power Remote Mining Operations in Western Australia

×