



Overview Nevada offers great discovery potential for mining companies and their investors. In addition to being one of the world’s top mining jurisdictions, Nevada hosts existing infrastructure, a skilled local workforce and favorable weather conditions allowing mining operations to operate nearly year-round. Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV: NEV) is a junior mineral exploration company focused on exploring a robust portfolio of lithium, gold and copper projects, exclusively in Nevada. Nevada Sunrise maintains interests in several highly prospective mineral exploration properties and water rights in Nevada. This portfolio includes the company’s flagship Gemini Lithium Project, the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project and the Coronado VMS Copper Project. The company also owns the Jackson Wash Lithium Project and the Badlands Lithium Project in Esmeralda County.

Nevada Sunrise Exploration Philosophy Nevada Sunrise first staked claims at the Gemini Lithium Project in 2015 with no underlying royalties, and currently holds 100 percent interest in the project. Initial drilling in 2022 confirmed lithium-in-sediments of significant values. The results from Gemini represent a new lithium discovery in the western Lida Valley. Kinsley Mountain operates as a joint venture with CopAur Minerals (TSXV:CPAU), with Nevada Sunrise holding a 20.01 percent interest in the project. In 2023, CopAur completed a series of seven reverse circulation drill holes and three diamond drill holes totalling 2,285 meters as part of the 2023 exploration program at Kinsley Mountain. Operating in Nevada, the company understands the importance of water rights in conducting mining operations in the state. In 2017, the company obtained water rights from the State of Nevada totaling 80.09 acre/feet per year for mining and milling in the Lida Valley, located adjacent to the Clayton Valley in Esmeralda County. Nevada Sunrise believes its acquisition of water rights is an important step for an exploration company searching for mineral deposits in Lida Valley. Without a source of water, the development of mining and milling operations in Nevada is not possible. The company’s expert leadership and technical team apply world-class exploration experience and technical skills to acquire and develop new highly prospective mineral exploration projects. This combination of experienced individuals primes the company for growth and exploration success.

Company Highlights Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV: NEV), formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold, is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on developing and acquiring highly prospective projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada.

The company’s flagship asset, the Gemini Lithium Project, consists of 291 unpatented claims covering approximately 5,600 acres (2,266 hectares) located in the Lida Valley about 10 kilometers east of the town of Lida, Nevada. Nevada Sunrise holds a 100-percent interest in the project, with no underlying royalties.

The company’s primary gold asset is its 20.01 percent share of the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a joint venture with CopAur Minerals holding a 79.99 percent interest.

Current and NI 43-101 compliant resource estimates calculated in 2020 state Kinsley Mountain hosts indicated resources of 418,000 ounces of gold grading 2.63 grams per ton (g/t) gold, and inferred resources of 117,000 ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t gold.

The company’s portfolio also includes the Jackson Wash Lithium Project and the Badlands Lithium Project, both located in the Lida Valley, and the Coronado VMS Copper Project near Winnemucca, Nevada.

The Coronado VMS Copper Project is prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits, with the past-producing Big Mike open-pit copper mine located nearby.

The company owns valuable water rights within the Lida Valley basin to assist in the future development of the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects.

Key Projects

Gemini Lithium Project The Gemini Lithium Project (Gemini) consists of 283 unpatented claims covering approximately 2,266 hectares located in the Lida Valley, about 10 kilometers east of the town of Lida, Nevada. Nevada Sunrise acquired Gemini by claim-staking in 2015 with no underlying royalties. The company currently holds 100 percent interest in the project. Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a Bureau of Land Management land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation until 2033.

The primary exploration target for Gemini is lithium-in-sediments with the potential for a brine deposit at depth containing dissolved lithium. Detailed gravity survey results from 2013 indicated strong gravity lows within two faulted sub-basins approximately 7 kilometers apart and interpreted to be hundreds of meters deep. Likewise, the results from a 2016 time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) survey interpret conductivity at depth, located well below the non-conductive alluvium (sand and gravel) at the surface.

Nevada Sunrise has a drilling permit issued by the Bureau of Land Management for Gemini, valid until June 2024.

On March 15, 2022, Nevada Sunrise announced the commencement of the inaugural drilling program at Gemini of up to 615.85 meters of reverse circulation drilling to test targets for lithium brines and lithium-in-sediments. On April 21, 2022, the company announced that lithium mineralization had been intersected over significant widths in the 2022 drilling program. Two boreholes were completed on drill sites located within a defined gravity low that hosts conductive layers detected by historical ground TDEM surveys. The results from the first two boreholes at Gemini represent a new discovery of lithium-bearing sediments in the western Lida Valley, which has not been historically drill-tested for lithium mineralization. Lithium-in-sediment values were significant: GEM22-01 averaged 1,203.41 parts per million (ppm) lithium over 176.83 meters, from 97.56 to 274.39 meters including 1,578.19 ppm lithium over 91.46 meters from 146 to 237.8 meters.

GEM22-02 averaged 1,101.73 ppm lithium over 222.56 meters from 118.90 to 341 meters, including 2,217.69 ppm lithium over 39.63 meters from 301.83 to 341.46 meters and 3,304 ppm lithium over 15.24 meters from 326.22 to 341.46 meters. Nevada Sunrise completed three additional boreholes from October 2022 to April 2023, with each intersecting lithium mineralization. Nevada Sunrise believes the southern and western parts of the Gemini basin are highly prospective for additional lithium mineralization and that further drilling could eventually define a large lithium resource. The company has engaged ABH Engineering Inc. of Surrey, British Columbia, to calculate a National Instrument 43-101-compliant resource estimate leading to a preliminary economic assessment of the lithium-bearing zones at Gemini. Initial metallurgical tests carried out by Nevada Sunrise achieved a 90.2 percent lithium extraction rate from the Gemini clay mineralization, a rate which compares favorably with the average lithium extraction of 84 percent reported by Lithium Americas at its Thacker Pass lithium project (Source: Feasibility Study, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Thacker Pass Project, Humboldt County, Nevada, USA, by Roth, D., et al, dated November 2, 2022).

Follow-up testing of the resulting leach solutions at the facilities of McClelland Laboratories Inc. in Sparks, Nevada produced a sample that was near-100-percent lithium carbonate.

Kinsley Mountain Gold Project

The Kinsley Mountain Gold Project is located in Elko County, Eastern Nevada and consists of 513 claims plus five leased patents totaling 10,346 acres (4,187 hectares). Kinsley Mountain hosts Carlin-style, near-surface mineralization as well as a past-producing open-pit mine with an extensive exploration database and numerous untested gold targets. Following exploration drilling carried out since 2011, current and NI 43-101 compliant resource estimates calculated in 2020 state Kinsley Mountain hosts indicated resources of 418,000 ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t gold, and inferred resources of 117,000 ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t gold1. 1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). These gold grades encountered at Kinsley Mountain point to exciting upside potential for further discoveries and development for the project. In 2023, CopAur completed a series of seven reverse circulation drill holes and three diamond drill holes totalling 2,285 meters as part of the 2023 exploration program at Kinsley Mountain.

Coronado VMS Project The Coronado VMS Copper Project consists of 133 unpatented claims covering approximately 2,728 acres (1,104 hectares) over an interpreted trend next to the historic Big Mike open-pit copper mine. Discovered in the 1960s, Big Mike is today classified as a VMS deposit. As these deposits commonly occur in clusters along structural trends, there is good potential for the presence of other VMS deposits along trend from the past-producing mine.

In November 2020, the company concluded its second reconnaissance diamond drilling program. Drill targets were identified from the 2018 VTEM geophysical survey and a total of 250.76 meters was drilled in the two diamond drill holes. Each of the drill holes encountered difficulty penetrating through the overburden and viscous clay layers, and the bedrock targets were not intersected. An SGH soil sampling survey and the VTEM airborne geophysical survey show potential for sulphide mineralization that Nevada Sunrise intends to explore further.

Jackson Wash Lithium Project Jackson Wash consists of 49 unpatented placer claims totaling approximately 980 acres (397 hectares) and is located in the Lida Valley. Nevada Sunrise owns 100 percent interest in Jackson Wash. The exploration target for Jackson Wash is a brine deposit at a depth containing dissolved lithium. There is also potential for the presence of lithium-in-sediments at Jackson Wash. Past surveying revealed a layered sequence of unconsolidated, saturated alluvial sediments filling a deep basin beneath the valley floor. The next steps for the Jackson Wash lithium project include drilling and sampling the sediments and groundwater in the interpreted basin.

Badlands Lithium In February 2023, Nevada Sunrise Metals staked the Badlands lithium project in the Lida Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. Badlands consists of 54 unpatented claims on Bureau of Land Management land totaling approximately 1,080 acres (437 hectares) and lies roughly halfway between the company's Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects.

Badland’s general topography is similar to that of the TLC lithium property in Nye County, which led to a surface investigation by Nevada Sunrise in March 2022. Samples were collected in a reconnaissance prospecting program returning anomalous values of lithium ranging from 70 ppm to 165.8 ppm lithium.

Nevada Sunrise intends to carry out a more comprehensive sampling program at Badlands in 2023, which may include the use of a “backpack” prospecting drill to collect small-core samples to a depth of several meters from the surface.