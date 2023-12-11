Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Chris Vermeulen: Gold's Next Move After New High, Silver and Uranium in 2024

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

When Will Silver Go Up?

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Nevada Sunrise Produces 3-D Model for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Produces 3-D Model for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. (" Nevada Sunrise ", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce the production of an animated 3-D geological and geophysical model for its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project (" Gemini ", or the " Project "). Gemini is located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada where Nevada Sunrise made a significant lithium-in-sediment discovery by drilling in 2022 and 2023.

The 3-D model (the " Model ") was produced by Walker Lane Research Partners, LLC (" Walker Lane , LLC ") of Oak Harbour, WA, based upon the results of detailed gravity surveys performed in the Lida Valley in 2012-2013 by a team from the University of Texas Dallas (" UT Dallas "), led by Dr. John Oldow , Ph.D.  Dr. Oldow, a technical advisor to Nevada Sunrise, retired from UT Dallas in 2018 and is a cofounder of Walker Lane, LLC. His proprietary gravity data and geological determinations were combined with the results of time-domain electromagnetic (" TDEM ") surveys carried out by Nevada Sunrise in 2016 and 2022 to produce the Model. A still image taken from the Model is shown in Figure 1 below and the entire animated Model can be viewed here:

https://player.vimeo.com/video/892764870

Figure 1. Still image from the Gemini animated 3-D Model, with TDEM and drillholes (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

"The 3-D model produced by Dr. Oldow and his team has exceeded expectations," said Warren Stanyer , President and CEO of Nevada Sunrise. "This dynamic view of the Gemini basin supports our belief in its potential to host a large lithium resource. The five holes drilled to date have only tested a portion of the deposit, and more drilling is required to determine the full extent of the lithium mineralization present at Gemini."

Dr. Oldow's recommendations for additional work include increasing the gravity data coverage for the Gemini basin to further improve understanding of the basin geometry and where to locate drill sites to optimize exploration for both lithium brine and lithium-in-sediments.  Identification of internal basin faults will be an important part of the additional exploration work. As found in the only producing lithium mine in the United States located at Silver Peak, Nevada in the Clayton Valley to the northwest of Gemini, internal basin faults impart important control in fluid flow and localization of lithium brines, and also have critical control on lithium-in-sediments facies distribution.  Combining a better overall basin geometry with the TDEM profiles together with the existing drill logs should allow better constraint of the internal geometry in the Gemini basin.

Update on the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Compliant Resource Estimate

In July 2023 , Nevada Sunrise commissioned ABH Engineering Inc. of Surrey, BC , Canada (" ABH ") to calculate a NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate for Gemini (the " Estimate ") with the further goal of generating a preliminary economic assessment in 2024.  Since that time, ABH has engaged in a comprehensive review of the Gemini exploration data, including all drilling data, geophysical and geochemical results, and the outcomes of the Company's metallurgical testing. In mid-November 2023 , ABH's qualified persons conducted a site visit to Gemini to fulfill a NI 43-101 requisite for authors of a compliant technical report. Nevada Sunrise anticipates receiving the Estimate late in the 4 th Quarter of 2023 or early in the 1 st Quarter of 2024.

About the UT, Dallas Gravity Survey 1

The Lida Valley basin is bounded and crosscut by a rectilinear array of faults that emanate from the Sylvania Mountain fault system and transfer displacement to the Mount Jackson Ridge fault zone, which is part of the Palmetto Wash fault system. The Lida Valley is a pull-apart structural system with extension localized on north-northeast faults and transcurrent displacement on west-northwest faults. The combination of mapped faults and subsurface faults inferred by gravity data indicate an internal geometry that is substantially more complex than most pull-apart basin systems. The system of faults within the basin is composed of fault relays and transfer fault systems that segment the basin into three structural domains. Faults within each structural domain exhibit a tendency to curve along strike and to merge with other faults, resulting in an intricate array of kinematically linked structures that transfer displacement through the basin.

To describe the subsurface geometry of Lida Valley, gravity data were collected and a residual complete Bouguer anomaly was generated. Prior to this study, data coverage for Lida Valley and the surrounding region, provided by the Pan American Center for Earth Studies, consisted of 14 gravity stations within the Lida Valley basin and 60 measurements in the adjacent mountain ranges and intervening valleys. To improve spatial coverage approximately 500 gravity measurements were collected at 300 metres-spacing along seven transects crossing Lida Valley. Access was limited by dense sagebrush and, for the most part, the lines followed primary and secondary roads and in a few locations were acquired by tracking cross country. To ensure internal data consistency, a common station was reoccupied at all line intersections.

The data were collected using two Scintrex CG-5 gravimeters with station locations determined using dual-frequency Leica GS10 global navigation satellite system ("GNSS") receivers. All 500 station values were referenced to a common base station that was measured by both gravimeters at the beginning and the end of each day. A secondary base station, located at the GNSS base station, was also measured by both gravimeters daily. The gravity base station was referenced to an absolute gravity station, Las Vegas K 169, in Las Vegas, Nevada .

1 Source: Late Cenozoic displacement transfer in the eastern Sylvania Mountain fault system and Lida Valley pull-apart basin, southwestern Nevada, based on three-dimensional gravity depth inversion and forward models ( Sarah B. Dunn, John S. Oldow, and Nicholas J. Mueller, Department of Geosciences, University of Texas at Dallas )

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 280 unpatented mineral claims located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County , approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada . The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albemarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966.

Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a Bureau of Land Management land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in Nevada .

In March and April 2022 , Nevada Sunrise drilled two reverse circulation boreholes for a total of 2,020 feet (615.85 metres) in its maiden drilling program at Gemini. The drill sites were located within a defined gravity low that hosts conductive layers detected by historical ground electromagnetic surveys. The results from the first two holes at Gemini represented a new discovery of lithium mineralization in the western Lida Valley, which was not historically drill tested for lithium (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated May 18, 2022 ).  Three additional boreholes totaling 5,310 feet (1,618.9 metres) were completed from October 2022 to April 2023 , with each intersecting lithium mineralization (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated May 24, 2023 ). Metallurgical tests carried out on Gemini lithium-in-sediment mineralization in 2023 has achieved a 90.2% lithium extraction rate (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated June 5, 2023 ).

Gemini Lithium Mineralization in 2022-2023 Boreholes (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

For further information on Gemini, including maps and photos click here

Sampling and Analytical QA/QC and Statement of Qualified Person

Sediment samples from the Gemini 2022-2023 drilling program were submitted to American Assay and ALS Global USA in Reno, NV and were analyzed utilizing a multi-element ICP-AES method. Specifically, the analytical method involves aqua regia digestion of the sample followed by the inductively coupled plasma (ICP) technique to ionize the sample, and atomic emission spectrometry (AES) to determine elemental concentrations. Duplicates, field blanks, and certified reference standards were inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream to ensure accuracy of the analytical method.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr. , CPG, RG, SME, a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV , in a joint venture with CopAur Minerals Inc.  Due to its focus on lithium exploration and development in Nevada , the Company elected not to contribute to the 2023 exploration program at Kinsley Mountain and will incur dilution of its participating interest in the joint venture from 20.01% to an approximate 19.0% interest.

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project , located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to: the results and outcomes of the Company's 2022-2023 exploration activities and future plans at the Gemini Lithium Project; the calculation of a NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate for the Gemini Lithium Project;  reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months ending June 30 , 2023,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/11/c8142.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise MetalsNEV:CATSXV:NEVBattery Metals Investing
NEV:CA
Nevada Sunrise Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Nevada Sunrise Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Metals


Keep reading...Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE TO REVISE AMENDMENT APPLICATION OF WARRANT TERMS AND GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

NEVADA SUNRISE TO REVISE AMENDMENT APPLICATION OF WARRANT TERMS AND GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise ", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that its pending application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") to amend the terms of 7,500,000 common share purchase warrants issued on June 29, 2022 (the " 2022 Warrants ") will be revised (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated November 10, 2023 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Announces 15.3 Grams/Tonne Gold Intersected over 32.3 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces 15.3 Grams/Tonne Gold Intersected over 32.3 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that its joint venture partner, CopAur Minerals Inc., has reported final results from the 2023 drilling program at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain" or the "Project") in Elko County, Nevada .

Diamond drill hole KMD23-02 , targeting resource infill at the high-grade Western Flank Zone, returned 15.28 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 32.3 metres; including 24.07 g/t gold over 10.7 metres (Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2). This result, in conjunction with prior drilling in 2020 by the Kinsley Mountain joint venture that yielded high-grade sulphide gold intercepts at depth, reinforces the continuity and exceptionally high-grade nature of Secret Canyon shale-hosted sulphide gold mineralization. The Western Flank Zone is interpreted by CopAur to remain open along corridors to the north, west and east, which CopAur, as operator of exploration at Kinsley Mountain, plans to continue to test with additional drilling.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Announces Final Reverse Circulation Drilling Results from the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces Final Reverse Circulation Drilling Results from the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that its joint venture partner, CopAur Minerals Inc., has reported the results from the final three reverse circulation holes completed during 2023 exploration at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain" or the "Project") in Elko County, Nevada .

Resource expansion drilling during 2023 at the Main Pit North zone has intersected oxide gold intercepts higher than the resource cut-off of 0.2 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold. The current results (see Table 1 and Figure 1 below), in conjunction with the previous 2023 results (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated October 2 , 2023 and October 5 , 2023 ) and historical drilling by previous operators suggest an emerging zone of mineralization at Main Pit North extending outside of the current resource pit shell. These new intercepts have not been included in any resource calculations.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES APPLICATION TO AMEND WARRANTS TERMS

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES APPLICATION TO AMEND WARRANTS TERMS

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that it will make an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") to amend the terms of 17,172,500 outstanding share purchase warrants issued on June 29, 2022 (the " 2022 Warrants "), September 15, 2023 and October 26, 2023 (collectively, the " 2023 Warrants ") in connection with two non-brokered private placements completed in 2022 and 2023 (for further details on the private placements see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated June 29, 2022 September 15, 2023 and October 26, 2023 ). Nevada Sunrise will make application to the TSXV to amend the 2022 and 2023 Warrants as follows:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE CLOSES FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE CLOSES FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today the closing of the second and final tranche of the previously-reported non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ", see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated August 16, 2023 and September 15, 2023 ) consisting of 6,110,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.08 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $488,800 (the " Second Tranche "). A total of 9,672,500 Units were sold in the Offering in two tranches for gross proceeds of $773,800 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 4 th 5 th and 6 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/46QuklX

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 4 th 5 th and 6 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/46QuklX

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Five Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Five Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "Although production is curtailed at the Penouta Mine, it's very exciting to see management of the Graphmada graphite project focus on finding a strategic partner to recommence mining operations at potentially higher production rates. We're also pleased to note the updated resource estimate for the Seymour Lake lithium project ahead of the highly anticipated preliminary economic assessment - positioning the project to potentially be one of the first lithium mines in Ontario. Additionally, the proposed project financing support by UK Export Finance for up to US$598 million covering 70% of the expected project capital expenditures for the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project is a great vote of confidence in the robust nature of the project.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

  • Richard Pearce, CEO and Director will provide a corporate update via a live presentation followed by live Q&A
  • Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about recent developments at South Star's Santa Cruz and BamaStar projects.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBD), is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO and Director, Richard Pearce, will be providing important updates on South Star's Santa Cruz and BamaStar projects, a review of recent 2023 achievements as well as an outlook for 2024

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Announces Appointment of Martina Buchhauser to the Board and Results of 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NextSource Announces Appointment of Martina Buchhauser to the Board and Results of 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Martina Buchhauser to the Board of Directors and results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually at 9:00 AM Toronto, Ontario, Canada on December 5, 2023

Ms. Buchhauser is a global leader with a profound knowledge of the automotive industry and its shift towards new and sustainable technologies and the imperative for a responsible and low carbon business. Her leadership journey has encompassed executive roles in Global Procurement and Supply Chain Networks at General Motors, MAN, BMW, and Volvo Cars, where she until recently served as the Chief Procurement Officer and on the management board. She is a senior advisor of H&Z Management Consulting and is a non-executive director on several company boards.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Announces Government Funding to Advance the NICO Critical Minerals Asset in Canada

Fortune Minerals Announces Government Funding to Advance the NICO Critical Minerals Asset in Canada

Also, debts that were to mature at the end of this year have been extended by a year

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has secured government funding of up to $887,170 to support metallurgical test work for its 100% owned vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project in Canada (" NICO Project "). The NICO Project is an advanced development stage Critical Minerals asset comprised of a planned open pit and underground mine and concentrator in the Northwest Territories and related hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta (the " Alberta Refinery "). The proposed Alberta Refinery would process concentrates from a future mine at the NICO Project and other sources to produce cobalt sulphate, gold doré, bismuth ingots and copper. Development of the NICO Project would provide a vertically integrated Canadian supply for three Critical Minerals needed for the energy transition with North American supply chain transparency and Environmental Social Governance (" ESG ") values, as well as compliance with the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Nevada Sunrise Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Heliostar Announces Successful Closing of $5.2M Warrant Incentive Program

On the Road to Canadian Lithium Production - Maiden Mineral Resource

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Northern Dynasty Announces US$15 Million Convertible Notes Offering and Up To CAD$3.4 Million Private Placement

Gold Investing

Heliostar Announces Successful Closing of $5.2M Warrant Incentive Program

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Vanstar Rises on IAMGOLD Acquisition News

Lithium Investing

On the Road to Canadian Lithium Production - Maiden Mineral Resource

Vanadium Investing

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL) – Trading Halt

Oil and Gas Investing

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

rare earth investing

DY6 Stakes Highly Prospective REE Carbonatite Project in Malawi

×