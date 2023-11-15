Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nevada Sunrise Announces Final Reverse Circulation Drilling Results from the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces Final Reverse Circulation Drilling Results from the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that its joint venture partner, CopAur Minerals Inc., has reported the results from the final three reverse circulation holes completed during 2023 exploration at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain" or the "Project") in Elko County, Nevada .

Resource expansion drilling during 2023 at the Main Pit North zone has intersected oxide gold intercepts higher than the resource cut-off of 0.2 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold. The current results (see Table 1 and Figure 1 below), in conjunction with the previous 2023 results (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated October 2 , 2023 and October 5 , 2023 ) and historical drilling by previous operators suggest an emerging zone of mineralization at Main Pit North extending outside of the current resource pit shell. These new intercepts have not been included in any resource calculations.

Table 1. Kinsley Mountain Final RC Drill Holes: Gold Intercepts

Hole ID

Zone

From

To

Interval
(m)*

Gold

Value

(g/t)*

NaCN

Soluble
Gold
Recovery

(dip/azimuth)

(m)

(m)

KMR23-05 (-83/160)

Main Pit
North

114.3

121.9

7.6

0.42

78 %

KMR23-07 (-88/017)

Main Pit
North

129.6

143.3

13.7

0.51

56 %

* True widths of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be between 60-90% of the reported lengths .

RC drill hole KMR23-06 at Main Pit North experienced poor recovery, leaving insufficient material for sampling.

Summary of the 2023 Exploration Program at Kinsley Mountain

A total of seven (7) RC drill holes and three (3) diamond drill holes comprising 2,285 metres (7,495 feet) were completed in 2023 at the high-grade Western Flank Zone, the Main Pit North, and the new Kinsley Ridge target (see Figure 1 below). All samples, including QA/QC samples, were shipped to ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada for multi-element analysis and fire assay for gold. Results from the remaining holes of the 2023 program will be released following their receipt and interpretation by CopAur, operator of the Project.

Figure 1. Main Pit North – Holes KMR23-05 and KMR23-07 Cross Section (looking north) (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

Methodology and QA/QC

Assaying was performed by ALS Global ("ALS"), of Vancouver, Canada . ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited analytical laboratory that is independent of CopAur, Nevada Sunrise, and their respective Qualified Persons. Drill core and RC drill samples were subject to crushing to a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Gold determination was via standard 30-gram fire-assay analysis with atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS") finish, in addition to 51 element ICP-MS. Samples returning greater than 10 g/t gold are subject to gravimetric finish. Gold values returning greater than 0.1 g/t gold are also subject to leach analysis where the sample is treated with a 0.25% NaCN solution and rolled for an hour. An aliquot of the final leach solution is then centrifuged and analyzed by AAS.

CopAur reports that it follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Project, with a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate, and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence sent to the laboratory for analysis. CopAur states it detected no significant QA/QC issues during its review of the 2023 data, and reports that it is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr. , CPG, RG, SME, who is a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Kinsley Mountain

Kinsley Mountain hosts a historic past-producing mine that yielded 138,000 ounces of near-surface, open-pit oxide gold mined by Alta Gold Company between 1995-1999.

The Project hosts current indicated mineral resources comprising a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t gold (4.95 million tonnes) , and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t gold (2.44 million tonnes) , at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t gold 1 .

Indicated resources are inclusive of 302,000 ounces averaging 6.11 g/t gold hosted within the Secret Canyon Shale at the Western Flank Zone 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021, with an effective date of May 5, 2021, and prepared by Michael M. Gustin and Gary L. Simmons, and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s issuer profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is its 20.01% interest in a joint venture with CopAur Minerals Inc. at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover , NV.  Due to its current focus on lithium exploration and development in Nevada , the Company has elected not to contribute to the 2023 exploration program at Kinsley Mountain and expects to incur dilution of its participating interest in the joint venture to an approximate 19.0% interest.

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project , located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the interpretation and actual results of historical production at Kinsley Mountain, reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties, including access to historical information on the Kinsley Mountain property as well as specific historical data associated with drill results from the property, information received from CopAur Minerals Inc., current exploration and development activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; failure of CopAur Minerals Inc. to complete anticipated work programs; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months ended June 30, 2023 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/15/c1695.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NEV:CA
Nevada Sunrise Metals
NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES APPLICATION TO AMEND WARRANTS TERMS

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES APPLICATION TO AMEND WARRANTS TERMS

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that it will make an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") to amend the terms of 17,172,500 outstanding share purchase warrants issued on June 29, 2022 (the " 2022 Warrants "), September 15, 2023 and October 26, 2023 (collectively, the " 2023 Warrants ") in connection with two non-brokered private placements completed in 2022 and 2023 (for further details on the private placements see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated June 29, 2022 September 15, 2023 and October 26, 2023 ). Nevada Sunrise will make application to the TSXV to amend the 2022 and 2023 Warrants as follows:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE CLOSES FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE CLOSES FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today the closing of the second and final tranche of the previously-reported non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ", see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated August 16, 2023 and September 15, 2023 ) consisting of 6,110,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.08 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $488,800 (the " Second Tranche "). A total of 9,672,500 Units were sold in the Offering in two tranches for gross proceeds of $773,800 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Announces Intercept of 2.22 Grams/Tonne Oxide Gold over 25.9 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces Intercept of 2.22 Grams/Tonne Oxide Gold over 25.9 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that its joint venture partner, CopAur Minerals Inc. (" CopAur" ) has reported the results from the first four reverse circulation ("RC") holes completed during 2023 exploration at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain" or the "Project") in Elko County, Nevada .

The four RC holes reported today targeted near-surface oxide gold mineralization within the Main Pit North area located 1 kilometre (0.62 miles) southeast of the Western Flank Zone (Figure 1). Drilling at Main Pit North during 2020 intersected high-grade oxide gold intercepts within the gold-hosting Dunderberg shale approximately 75 metres (246 feet) outside the current resource pit shell, thus providing opportunities for near-pit resource expansion.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Announces 12.6 Grams/Tonne Gold over 20.3 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces 12.6 Grams/Tonne Gold over 20.3 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that its joint venture partner, CopAur Minerals Inc. (" CopAur", (TSXV: CPAU) has reported the results from the first diamond drill hole completed during 2023 exploration at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain" or the "Project") in Elko County, Nevada .

Diamond drill hole KMD23-01, located in the Western Flank Zone (the "WFZ") approximately 550 metres northwest of the past-producing pits at Kinsley Mountain, returned a value by fire assay of 12.6 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 20.3 metres; including 29.4 g/t gold over 4.7 metres ( Table 1 and Figure 1 ). Hole KMD23-01 was planned to test below historical drill hole PK091CA, which provided the initial high-grade gold discovery at WFZ in 2013. Subsequent drilling campaigns outlined a significant gold resource in the WFZ. CopAur's hole KMD23-01, the first drill hole at the Project since 2020, successfully confirmed another high-grade gold mineralized intersect in an area of lower drill density within the WFZ.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) wishes to announce a 30-day extension to its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") consisting of 20,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,600,000 . The Company closed a first tranche of the Offering on September 15 2023 consisting of 3,562,500 Units for gross proceeds of $285,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Basin East MRE Uploaded to SEDARplus

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Basin East MRE Uploaded to SEDARplus

Basin East Mineral Resource Estimate Uploaded to SEDARplus

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, announces that, further to its press release of 28 September 2023, it has, on 14 November 2023, filed a Technical Report ("Report") on SEDARplus for the updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at the Company's Basin East ("BE") asset in Arizona

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Update

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Update

Phase 2 drilling identifies new lithium-bearing pegmatite zones at San Domingo

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, announces initial results from core drilling at San Domingo, Arizona. This is the first set of assays released from the Company's current 6,100m (20,000 ft) programme, which is 65% complete. So far, assays have been received from only 14 holes totalling 993m, with grades of up to 0.83% Li2O over 6.35m and 1.03% Li2O over 3.05m identified

Summary:

· Preliminary core drilling was conducted at Midnight Owl, Bolt, and Lone Giant in the northern part of San Domingo, amounting to 1,877m in 22 shallow core holes

· This programme is follow-up core drilling to Midnight Owl's previous programme that encountered 31.85m @ 1.60% Li2O in hole SD-DH22-024 at a depth of 26.82m

· Drill hole SD-DH23-049 at the Midnight Owl target discovered a new zone deeper than found in hole 24:

o 6.35m containing 0.83% Li2O at 87.33m depth

o 3.05m of 1.03% Li2O at 98.60m depth

· Results from Midnight Owl also revealed tin and tantalum coinciding with pegmatites and lithium mineralisation

· Drill holes at the new Bolt target, located 800m east of Midnight Owl include:

o 5.27m at 0.51% Li2O within a broader interval of 24.65m carrying 0.24% Li2O

o 5.87m containing 0.5% Li2O contained within 11.8m of 0.32% Li2O

· Core holes at Bolt have detected anomalous levels of tantalum with intervals coincident to the lithium intercepts

Ian Stalker, Executive Chair, commented:

"Our knowledge of this intriguing spodumene-rich pegmatite district grows as we announce our second phase drilling results, which auger well for future development. The initial batch of drill hole geochemistry provides us with an improved understanding of pegmatite characteristics and mineralogical zoning at San Domingo, particularly at the Midnight Owl and Bolt targets.

"The elevated Ta and Sn levels show encouragingly strong comparisons to LCT-type systems, evidence of our robust lithium pegmatite district. Importantly, both Midnight Owl and Bolt targets continue to provide opportunities to expand on the lithium mineralisation, with the goal of defining near surface resources."

See Table 1 below for a summary of results and Figures 1, 2, and 3 for map and cross-sections.

The new Bolt target at San Domingo was found through soil sampling and surface mapping (see announcement dated 15 August 2023). It is important to note that the drill hole geochemical signatures correspond to LCT (lithium-caesium-tantalum) type found in Western Australia at the Kathleen Valley Project. The combination of lithium and tantalum strongly points towards an LCT-type system. Additional holes at Bolt are in the planning stages, although the Company continues to review and interpret the new geochemical results to pinpoint future drilling targets.

Diamond core drilling continues at the Morning Star target with five holes recently completed and several more planned. Both Jumbo and White Ridge targets have undergone a second phase of drilling, with 19 holes drilled over a total of 1,740m. The drilling also includes holes drilled at Joker, where pegmatites contain finer-grained spodumene throughout the extent of the pegmatites. The long intervals of spodumene-bearing pegmatites seen at Jumbo, White Ridge, Joker, and now at Morning Star provide encouragement from the visual lithium mineralisation, although we await laboratory geochemical results.

Table 1: San Domingo North Drill Hole Highlights

Hole

From

To

Int (m)

Li2O%

Ta2O5

Sn (ppm)

Target

SD-DH23-048

19.42

36.24

16.82

73

Midnight Owl


26.3

26.3

9.12

105








SD-DH23-049

87.33

93.67

6.35

0.83

Midnight Owl


89.18

94.34

5.16

80



97.9

102.17

4.27

82



98.6

101.65

3.05

1.03

71










SD-DH23-050

98.02

101.89

3.87

70

Midnight Owl









SD-DH23-057

18.07

42.73

24.65

0.24

47

Bolt


34.35

39.62

5.27

0.51

58










SD-DH23-059

2.80

40.23

39.37


37



27.13

28.35

1.22

0.17




47.43

52.97

5.54

92

Bolt


68.03

79.86

11.8

0.32

42



68.03

73.91

5.87

0.48

43










SD-DH23-061

134.57

136.25

1.52

0.52


Bolt


134.57

138.56

4.00

72










SD-DH23-065

1.52

9.45

7.93

0.10

45



3.35

4.88

1.52

0.31


Bolt






SD-DH23-066

28.9

32.13

3.23

127

Bolt

*All drill depths are from surface

Figure 1 : San Domingo North drilling, pegmatites, and target areas

Figure 2 : Midnight Owl cross-section, looking northwest

Figure 3: Bolt cross-section and drill hole SD-DH23-057, looking northwest

For further information please visit the Company's website: www.braddaheadltd.com.

QAQC

Core samples were split on site and bagged with sample tracking tags. Samples were shipped by the Company directly to SGS Laboratories in Burnaby, B.C., Canada where SGS prepped then analysed all samples using sodium peroxide fusion combined ICP-AES and ICP-MS, method GE_ICM90A50. Certified standards were inserted into the sample stream and reviewed by the Qualified Person. Mr. Wilkins consents to the inclusion of the technical information in this release and context in which it appears.

Qualified Person (BHL)

Joey Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., is Head of North America at BHL and the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release. Mr. Wilkins is a graduate of the University of Arizona with a B.Sc. in Geology with more than 37 years of experience in mineral exploration and is a qualified person under the AIM Rules and a Qualified Person as defined under NI-43-101. Mr. Wilkins consents to the inclusion of the technical information in this release and context in which it appears.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU No. 596/2014) AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND SUCH PERSONS SHALL THEREFORE CEASE TO BE IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION.

ENDS

Contact:

Bradda Head Lithium Limited

+44 (0) 1624 639 396

Ian Stalker, Executive Chairman
Denham Eke, Finance Director




Beaumont Cornish (Nomad)

+44 (0) 2076 283 396

James Biddle / Roland Cornish

Panmure Gordon (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 2078 862 500

John Prior / Hugh Rich

Shard Capital (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 2071 869 927

Damon Heath / Isabella Pierre

Red Cloud (North American Broker)

+1 416 803 3562

Joe Fars

Tavistock (Financial PR)

+ 44 20 7920 3150

Nick Elwes / Adam Baynes

braddahead@tavistock.co.uk

About Bradda Head Lithium Ltd.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. is a North America-focused lithium development group. The Company currently has interests in a variety of projects, the most advanced of which are in Central and Western Arizona: The Basin Project (Basin East Project, and the Basin West Project) and the Wikieup Project.

The Basin East Project has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 17 Mt at an average grade of 940 ppm Li and 3.4% K for a total of 85 kt LCE and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 210 Mt at an average grade of 900 ppm Li and 2.8% K (potassium) for a total of 1.09 Mt LCE. In the rest of the Basin Project SRK has determined an Exploration Target of 250 to 830 Mt of material grading between 750 to 900 ppm Li, which is equivalent to a range of between 1 to 4 Mt contained LCE. The Group intends to continue to develop its three phase one projects in Arizona, whilst endeavouring to unlock value at its other prospective pegmatite and brine assets in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. All of Bradda Head's licences are held on a 100% equity basis and are in close proximity to the required infrastructure. Bradda Head is quoted on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of BHL, on the TSX Venture Exchange with a ticker of BHLI, and on the US OTCQB market with a ticker of BHLIF.

Technical Glossary

Kt

Thousand tonnes

Ppm

Parts per million

Exploration Target

An estimate of the exploration potential of a mineral deposit in a defined geological setting where the statement or estimate, quoted as a range of tonnes and a range of grade (or quality), relates to mineralisation for which there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource.

Inferred Mineral Resource

That part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade (or quality) are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological grade (or quality) continuity. It is based on exploration, sampling and testing information gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings, and drill holes. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to an Ore Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

Indicated Mineral Resource

That part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade (or quality), densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with sufficient confidence to allow the application of Modifying Factors in sufficient detail to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from adequately detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings, and drill holes, and is sufficient to assume geological and grade (or quality) continuity between points of observation where data and samples are gathered.

Sn

Tin

Ta2O5

Tantalum pentoxide

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "intends to", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, following: The Company's objectives, goals, or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required regulatory, governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; future operating and capital costs, timelines, permit timelines, the market and future price of and demand for lithium, and the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including the local levels of government; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDARplus. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Closes First Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

ALX Resources Corp. Closes First Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

alx resources corp.  (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing today of the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement consisting of 7,142,858 flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of $250,000 (the "First Tranche").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Announces Upsized Private Placement

Beyond Lithium Announces Upsized Private Placement

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE:BY) (OTCQB:BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, the private placement previously announced on October 23, 2023, is being increased to up to 2,500,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000.00 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.45 per Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering, subject to customary adjustment and acceleration provisions in certain circumstances. The Warrants will be subject to a provision that if the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") equals or exceeds $0.70 over any period of ten consecutive trading days, the Company will be entitled to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date which is twenty days following the date notice of such acceleration is delivered to holders of the Warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Harbor Access Global SMID Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 16th, 2023

Harbor Access Global SMID Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 16th, 2023

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Harbor Access Global SMID Virtual Investor Conference to be held on November 16 th 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/47ksL0o

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Completes Drawdowns Under Convertible Credit Facility

Electric Royalties Completes Drawdowns Under Convertible Credit Facility

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") announces that further to its October 19, 2023 news release, the Company has completed a C$500,000 drawdown (the "Drawdown") under the C$5,000,000 convertible credit facility (the "Credit Facility") with Gleason & Sons LLC (the "Lender") for working capital

The Company also announces that further to its September 27, 2023 news release, it has completed the C$1,050,000 drawdown (the "Previous Drawdown") under the Credit Facility with the Lender to fund the cash payment to acquire the additional 0.5% GRR on the Bissett Creek project, as well as its associated transaction costs.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×