Nevada Sunrise Announces 15.3 Grams/Tonne Gold Intersected over 32.3 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces 15.3 Grams/Tonne Gold Intersected over 32.3 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that its joint venture partner, CopAur Minerals Inc., has reported final results from the 2023 drilling program at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain" or the "Project") in Elko County, Nevada .

Diamond drill hole KMD23-02 , targeting resource infill at the high-grade Western Flank Zone, returned 15.28 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 32.3 metres; including 24.07 g/t gold over 10.7 metres (Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2). This result, in conjunction with prior drilling in 2020 by the Kinsley Mountain joint venture that yielded high-grade sulphide gold intercepts at depth, reinforces the continuity and exceptionally high-grade nature of Secret Canyon shale-hosted sulphide gold mineralization. The Western Flank Zone is interpreted by CopAur to remain open along corridors to the north, west and east, which CopAur, as operator of exploration at Kinsley Mountain, plans to continue to test with additional drilling.

Table 1. Kinsley Mountain Final 2023 Diamond Drilling Results

Hole ID

Zone

From

To

Interval
(metres)*

Gold

Value

(g/t)*

(Dip/Azimuth)

(metres)

(metres)

KMD23-02 (-80/185)

Western
Flank Zone

254.5

286.8

32.3

15.28

including

254.5

257.9

3.4

45.19

including

265.5

276.2

10.7

24.07

* True widths of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be between 60-90% of the reported lengths.

Diamond drill hole KMD23-03 , targeting an untested geophysical anomaly, intersected a greater than 80 metre core length fault-bounded interval of the Secret Canyon Shale. This interval contained anomalous arsenic pathfinder values but did not return significant gold values.

Summary of the 2023 Exploration Program at Kinsley Mountain

A total of seven (7) reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes and three (3) diamond drill holes comprising 2,285 metres (7,495 feet) were completed in 2023 at the high-grade Western Flank Zone (see Figure 1 below), the Main Pit North, and the Kinsley Ridge target. All samples, including QA/QC samples, were shipped to ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada for multi-element analysis and fire assay for gold.

Figure 1. Kinsley Mountain 2023 RC and Diamond Drilling Locations (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

Figure 1. Kinsley Mountain 2023 RC and Diamond Drilling Locations

Figure 2. Western Flank Zone: Holes KMD23-01 and KMD23-02 Cross Section (looking east) (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

Figure 2. Western Flank Zone: Holes KMD23-01 and KMD23-02 Cross Section (looking east)

Methodology and QA/QC

Assaying was performed by ALS Global ("ALS"), of Vancouver, Canada . ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited analytical laboratory that is independent of CopAur, Nevada Sunrise, and their respective Qualified Persons. Drill core and RC drill samples were subject to crushing to a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Gold determination was via standard 30-gram fire-assay analysis with atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS") finish, in addition to 51 element ICP-MS. Samples returning greater than 10 g/t gold are subject to gravimetric finish. Gold values returning greater than 0.1 g/t gold are also subject to leach analysis where the sample is treated with a 0.25% NaCN solution and rolled for an hour. An aliquot of the final leach solution is then centrifuged and analyzed by AAS.

CopAur reports that it follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Project, with a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate, and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence sent to the laboratory for analysis. CopAur states it detected no significant QA/QC issues during its review of the 2023 data, and reports that it is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr. , CPG, RG, SME, who is a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Kinsley Mountain

Kinsley Mountain hosts a historic past-producing mine that yielded 138,000 ounces of near-surface, open-pit oxide gold mined by Alta Gold Company between 1995-1999.

The Project hosts current indicated mineral resources comprising a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t gold (4.95 million tonnes) , and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t gold (2.44 million tonnes) , at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t gold 1 .

Indicated resources are inclusive of 302,000 ounces averaging 6.11 g/t gold hosted within the Secret Canyon Shale at the Western Flank Zone 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021, with an effective date of May 5, 2021, and prepared by Michael M. Gustin and Gary L. Simmons, and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s issuer profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV , in a joint venture with CopAur Minerals Inc.  Due to its current focus on lithium exploration and development in Nevada , the Company elected not to contribute to the 2023 exploration program at Kinsley Mountain and will incur dilution of its participating interest in the joint venture to an approximate 19.0% interest.

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project , located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the interpretation and actual results of historical production at Kinsley Mountain, reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties, including access to historical information on the Kinsley Mountain property as well as specific historical data associated with drill results from the property, information received from CopAur Minerals Inc., current exploration and development activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; failure of CopAur Minerals Inc. to complete anticipated work programs; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months ended June 30, 2023 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/20/c1450.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

