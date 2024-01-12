Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nevada Sunrise Announces Second Amendment to Option Agreement for Coronado VMS Property in Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that it has negotiated an amendment to the terms of an option agreement (the "Agreement") whereby the Company has the right to purchase a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS property (" Coronado ", or the " Property "), located in the Tobin Sonoma Range of Pershing County, Nevada approximately 30 miles (48 kilometres) southeast of Winnemucca . A definitive Agreement was announced on September 28, 2018 and a first amendment to the Agreement was announced on January 31, 2022 .

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

Details of the Coronado Amended Option Agreement Terms

Nevada Sunrise retains the right to acquire a 100% interest in Coronado , subject to a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty, with certain buydown provisions, in consideration for the amended cash and share payments to the vendors and minimum exploration expenditures as described below (all dollar amounts listed are in US dollars):

Coronado VMS Project –Amendments to Schedule of Payments and Expenditures

Payment Due Dates

Cash Payments (Previous)

Amended Cash Payments (2023)

Share Payments (Previous)

Amended Share Payments (2023)

Minimum Exploration Expenditures (Previous)

Amended Minimum Exploration Expenditures (2023)

Sept. 25, 2021

$50,000 (paid)

n/a

500,000 (issued)

n/a

$300,000

$300,000

Sept. 25, 2022

$50,000 (paid)

n/a

500,000 (issued)

n/a

$300,000

$300,000

Sept. 25, 2023

$50,000

NIL

500,000

750,000

$300,000

NIL

Sept. 25, 2024

$50,000

$75,000

500,000

750,000

$300,000

$300,000

Sept. 25, 2025

$50,000

$75,000

500,000

500,000

$300,000

$300,000

Sept. 25, 2026

$1,050,000

$1,050,000

600,000

600,000

NIL

$300,000

Nevada Sunrise retains the right to accelerate the timing of cash and share payments to the vendors at its discretion. If minimum exploration expenditures, which include property maintenance costs, are exceeded in any year, the excess expenditures will be credited to a succeeding year. An advance royalty payment of $500,000 would be payable to the vendors upon completion of a feasibility study.

The second amendment to the Agreement for Coronado is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information about Coronado , including maps and photos, click here

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, NV , located just east of the Clayton Valley basin, which hosts the only producing lithium mine in the United States operated by Albemarle Corp. at Silver Peak, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is an 18.74% interest in a joint venture at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV with CopAur Minerals Inc. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada , U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin , Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons , MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to future plans for exploration at Coronado ; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in mineral project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or metallurgical recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months ending June 30 , 2023,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/12/c3358.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise Produces 3-D Model for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Produces 3-D Model for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. (" Nevada Sunrise ", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce the production of an animated 3-D geological and geophysical model for its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project (" Gemini ", or the " Project "). Gemini is located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada where Nevada Sunrise made a significant lithium-in-sediment discovery by drilling in 2022 and 2023.

The 3-D model (the " Model ") was produced by Walker Lane Research Partners, LLC (" Walker Lane , LLC ") of Oak Harbour, WA, based upon the results of detailed gravity surveys performed in the Lida Valley in 2012-2013 by a team from the University of Texas Dallas (" UT Dallas "), led by Dr. John Oldow , Ph.D. Dr. Oldow, a technical advisor to Nevada Sunrise, retired from UT Dallas in 2018 and is a cofounder of Walker Lane, LLC. His proprietary gravity data and geological determinations were combined with the results of time-domain electromagnetic (" TDEM ") surveys carried out by Nevada Sunrise in 2016 and 2022 to produce the Model. A still image taken from the Model is shown in Figure 1 below and the entire animated Model can be viewed here:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NEVADA SUNRISE TO REVISE AMENDMENT APPLICATION OF WARRANT TERMS AND GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

NEVADA SUNRISE TO REVISE AMENDMENT APPLICATION OF WARRANT TERMS AND GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise ", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that its pending application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") to amend the terms of 7,500,000 common share purchase warrants issued on June 29, 2022 (the " 2022 Warrants ") will be revised (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated November 10, 2023 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise Announces 15.3 Grams/Tonne Gold Intersected over 32.3 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces 15.3 Grams/Tonne Gold Intersected over 32.3 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that its joint venture partner, CopAur Minerals Inc., has reported final results from the 2023 drilling program at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain" or the "Project") in Elko County, Nevada .

Diamond drill hole KMD23-02 , targeting resource infill at the high-grade Western Flank Zone, returned 15.28 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 32.3 metres; including 24.07 g/t gold over 10.7 metres (Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2). This result, in conjunction with prior drilling in 2020 by the Kinsley Mountain joint venture that yielded high-grade sulphide gold intercepts at depth, reinforces the continuity and exceptionally high-grade nature of Secret Canyon shale-hosted sulphide gold mineralization. The Western Flank Zone is interpreted by CopAur to remain open along corridors to the north, west and east, which CopAur, as operator of exploration at Kinsley Mountain, plans to continue to test with additional drilling.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise Announces Final Reverse Circulation Drilling Results from the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces Final Reverse Circulation Drilling Results from the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that its joint venture partner, CopAur Minerals Inc., has reported the results from the final three reverse circulation holes completed during 2023 exploration at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain" or the "Project") in Elko County, Nevada .

Resource expansion drilling during 2023 at the Main Pit North zone has intersected oxide gold intercepts higher than the resource cut-off of 0.2 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold. The current results (see Table 1 and Figure 1 below), in conjunction with the previous 2023 results (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated October 2 , 2023 and October 5 , 2023 ) and historical drilling by previous operators suggest an emerging zone of mineralization at Main Pit North extending outside of the current resource pit shell. These new intercepts have not been included in any resource calculations.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES APPLICATION TO AMEND WARRANTS TERMS

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES APPLICATION TO AMEND WARRANTS TERMS

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that it will make an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") to amend the terms of 17,172,500 outstanding share purchase warrants issued on June 29, 2022 (the " 2022 Warrants "), September 15, 2023 and October 26, 2023 (collectively, the " 2023 Warrants ") in connection with two non-brokered private placements completed in 2022 and 2023 (for further details on the private placements see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated June 29, 2022 September 15, 2023 and October 26, 2023 ). Nevada Sunrise will make application to the TSXV to amend the 2022 and 2023 Warrants as follows:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

International Lithium Announces Extension of Private Placement

International Lithium Announces Extension of Private Placement

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that the Company has been granted an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to extend the closing of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 40,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at CAD $0.05 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000, as previously announced on October 24, 2023. Pursuant to the extension, the Company has until January 25, 2024, to complete the Offering. The extension is designed to provide sufficient time for certain subscribers to complete all necessary documentation and requirements for the Company to accept their subscriptions.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Beyond Lithium Enters Property Sale Agreement with Patriot Lithium for Borland Claims

Beyond Lithium Enters Property Sale Agreement with Patriot Lithium for Borland Claims

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mineral property purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Patriot Lithium Limited ("Patriot"), an Australian based mineral exploration company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:PAT), pursuant to which the Company will transfer to Patriot an undivided 100% interest in the 61 mining claims comprising the Company's Borland East and Borland North projects located approximately 60 km northwest of Frontier Lithium's PAK project in Northwest Ontario (the "Borland Claims").

As consideration for the Borland Claims, Patriot will issue to Beyond Lithium on closing, 1,100,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of Patriot, subject to certain contractual escrow requirements (the "Purchase Price Shares"). Additionally, Patriot shall pay Beyond Lithium a cash payment of C$2,500,000 for an initial mineral resource estimate filed or announced by Patriot declaring any JORC, NI 43-101, or SK-1300 compliant, as applicable, deposits or orebodies contained exclusively in any part of the Borland Claims exceeding 20 million metric tonnes of contained Li2O with an average grade equal to 1.0% Li2O or greater.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQX Market and New Symbol

Argentina Lithium Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQX Market and New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQX Market (OTCQX): LILIF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of LILIF . The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. Argentina Lithium's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LIT, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol OAY3.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp (TSX-V: LIT; OTCQX: LILIF), an alternative fuel material company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "LILIF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Delisting from the US OTCQB

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Delisting from the US OTCQB

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd ("Bradda Head", "BHL" or the "Company") (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI) the North America-focused lithium development group, announces that the Company has delisted its shares from trading on the US OTCQB Market, with effect from 1 January 2024, due to share trading liquidity expectations not having been met and cost saving in this current market environment

The Company's shares continue to trade on the London AIM Market and on the Canadian TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Announces Name Change to Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Canada Silver Announces Name Change to Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BCCanada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt is pleased to announce that shareholders at the Annual and General Meeting held on October 31, 2023 voted in favour to change the Company's name to "Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc".  The new name will better reflect the direction of the Company.  The name change is subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

