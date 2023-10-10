NEO Battery Materials Announces Pricing of Non-Brokered LIFE Private Placement

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Integrated Cyber Solutions Embarks on a New Journey with IPO Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Greenlane Renewables Announces $35.3 Million System Supply Contract in Brazil

Forum Receives Geochemical Results from Ned Uranium Target, Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Canadian North Resources Inc. to Participate at Mines and Money @ IMARC in Sydney, Australia

Nano One Announces Closing of Sumitomo Metal Mining $16.9M Strategic Investment and Collaboration Agreement

Bold Ventures Receives Traxxin Exploration Permit - Provides Further Disclosure of Amendments to Farwell and Burchell Property Option Agreements and Agrees to Issue Shares for Services

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Greenlane Renewables

GRN:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in AI (2023 Edition)

2023 Rare Earths Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 EV Outlook (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
NEO Battery Materials (TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF)

NEO Battery Materials Announces Pricing of Non-Brokered LIFE Private Placement


NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (“NEO” or the “Company”), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the pricing of the non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”). NEO will issue a minimum of 12,187,500 up to a maximum of 15,625,000 units (the “Units”) of the Company at a price of $0.32 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of a minimum of $3,900,000 CAD up to a maximum of $5,000,000 CAD. Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the Units offered will be immediately freely tradeable, not subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law.

Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable into one Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.75 for a period of 24 months after the Closing Date (as defined herein).

During the period of 24 months after the Closing Date, in the event that the daily volume-weighted average trading price (or closing bid price on days when there are no trades) of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) is at least $1.00 per Common Share for a minimum of 15 consecutive trading days, the Company may issue a written notice or press release (a “Warrant Acceleration Notice”) to holders of the Warrants requiring each holder to exercise the Warrants within 30 days following the date of delivery of the Warrant Acceleration Notice.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to advance the development of the Company’s commercial manufacturing plant in South Korea, North American expansion, silicon anode R&D, and general working capital. The Company may compensate certain eligible finders under the Offering and may pay a cash commission of up to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and issue such a number of finder’s warrants of up to 7% of the total number of Units issued.

The Offering is expected to be completed on or about October 31, 2023 (“Closing Date”) and will satisfy the Change of Business minimum financing requirement by the TSXV, as previously announced by the Company on June 30, 2023.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (“NI 45-106”), the Offering is being made to purchasers resident in Canada (except Quebec) and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A.2 of NI 45-106 (the “Listed Issuer Financing Exemption”). The securities issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to resale restrictions in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, and the Units issued will be immediately freely tradeable. There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.neobatterymaterials.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.
NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art technologies. Building the first commercial plant in South Korea, the Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of silicon anode materials for the electric vehicle and energy storage industries. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Spencer Huh
President and CEO
shuh@neobatterymaterials.com

For IR, Media & More Information:

Danny Huh – dhuh@neobatterymaterials.com
Peter Kim – pkim@neobatterymaterials.com

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

tsxv: nbmotcqb: nbmfftsxv stocksBattery Metals Investing
NBM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Lancaster Resources Expands U.S. Investor Reach with OTCQB Listing

Lancaster Resources Expands U.S. Investor Reach with OTCQB Listing

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTCQB: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), announces its common shares are now approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S. under the symbol LANRF, effective October 10, 2023.

Lancaster will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its existing stock symbol LCR.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Options Victory Project Totalling More than 16,000 Hectares

Beyond Lithium Options Victory Project Totalling More than 16,000 Hectares

Massive Spodumene Bearing Pegmatites Identified On 6km Trend

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium ION Energy Shares Victory Nickel Update

Lithium ION Energy Shares Victory Nickel Update

Lithium Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: ZA4 ) ("ION" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on the Victory Nickel Project in Mongolia, following the exploration joint venture that was entered into with Aranjin Resources Ltd. ("Aranjin") (TSXV: ARJN), in February 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Retains Precision GeoSurveys Inc. to Fly Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at the Daisy Creek Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Retains Precision GeoSurveys Inc. to Fly Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at the Daisy Creek Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has contracted Precision GeoSurveys Inc. of Langley, British Columbia to perform a helicopter-borne high resolution magnetic and radiometric survey at its Daisy Creek project in Lander County, Nevada.

Ian Klassen, CEO, remarked: "We are very pleased to be working with Precision, a Canadian and global leader in airborne geophysics. The airborne survey, expected to start in the next two weeks, will be flown in a systematic low level grid pattern using 150 metre line spacing at a planned constant flight height of 40m. The high-resolution magnetic and radiometric survey will be another important instrument used by GMV's exploration team to map the geometry of the caldera basin in detail, as well as the radiometric response of the exposed rocks to determine what the previous owner Phillips Uranium was targeting when they drilled the high-grade lithium target in the 1980's. The survey will provide uniform, low ground-clearance magnetic and radiometric data coverage of the Daisy Creek project at higher resolution than existing surveys that cover only parts of the property."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TECPETROL URGES ALPHA LITHIUM SHAREHOLDERS TO TENDER AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, FOLLOWING POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION BY THE ALPHA BOARD OF DIRECTORS AHEAD OF BID DEADLINE OF 3 OCTOBER 2023

TECPETROL URGES ALPHA LITHIUM SHAREHOLDERS TO TENDER AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, FOLLOWING POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION BY THE ALPHA BOARD OF DIRECTORS AHEAD OF BID DEADLINE OF 3 OCTOBER 2023

  • Alpha Lithium has announced its Board of Directors recommends that shareholders accept Tecpetrol's offer to acquire Alpha Lithium for a price of C$1.48 per share

  • Take Prompt Action – Alpha shareholders must tender their shares in advance of the expiry time of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday , 3 October 2023

  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email: assistance@laurelhill.com

On 28 September 2023 Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") announced that its Board of Directors, based upon the unanimous recommendation of the special committee of independent directors and a positive fairness opinion from PI Financial Corp., recommended that Alpha shareholders accept the enhanced offer from Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (" Tecpetrol ") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alpha at a price of C$1.48 per share in cash (the " Offer "). Tecpetrol welcomes the Board's decision and urges Alpha shareholders to tender their Alpha shares immediately in order to crystallize a significant premium for their shares. All shares must be submitted in advance of 5:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on 3 October 2023 . We note that shareholders using a broker will have an earlier expiry and encourage shareholder to submit immediately.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TECPETROL ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT ALPHA LITHIUM SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT AND EXTENSION TO 20 OCTOBER 2023 OF BOARD-SUPPORTED OFFER

TECPETROL ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT ALPHA LITHIUM SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT AND EXTENSION TO 20 OCTOBER 2023 OF BOARD-SUPPORTED OFFER

  • Special Committee and Board of Directors of Alpha recently publicly announced their unanimous recommendation that Alpha shareholders tender to the Offer
  • Since Alpha's announcement, Tecpetrol has received significant shareholder support for its Offer, and has decided to extend the expiry time of the Offer to 5:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on 20 October 2023 to provide all remaining shareholders additional time to tender
  • Shareholders that have already tendered do not need to take any further action
  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email: assistance@laurelhill.com

Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (" Tecpetrol "), a member of the Techint Group, announces today that it has extended the expiry time of its board-supported offer (the " Offer ") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha ") for C$1.48 in cash per share to 5:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on 20 October 2023 . Shareholders using a broker may have an earlier cut-off time and are urged to tender their shares immediately. Shareholders who do not tender their shares will not receive the enhanced offer price under the Offer.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Lancaster Resources Expands U.S. Investor Reach with OTCQB Listing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Emerging Camp-Scale Opportunity at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aclara Announces the Discovery of a New Heavy Rare Earths Deposit Hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clays in Brazil

FREEGOLD CONTINUES TO EXTEND MINERALIZATION TO THE WEST WITH MULTIPLE HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Emerging Camp-Scale Opportunity at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Announces the Discovery of a New Heavy Rare Earths Deposit Hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clays in Brazil

Gold Investing

FREEGOLD CONTINUES TO EXTEND MINERALIZATION TO THE WEST WITH MULTIPLE HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Lithium Investing

Prospectus

Resource Investing

East Laverton Project Soil Survey Defines Extensive New Rare Earth And Nickel Targets

Lithium Investing

Galan Lithium, Redstone Resources Secure Prime Lithium Assets in Quebec and Ontario

×