Flynn Gold

Multiple Large Lithium Soil Anomalies Outlined at Parker Dome

Flynn Gold Limited (“FG1” or “Flynn Gold”) (ASX: FG1) is pleased to announce results from its soil sampling program at its recently optioned2 Parker Dome lithium-gold project, situated in the highly prospective Forrestania Belt in Western Australia.

Highlights

  • Soil sampling outlines multiple, large-scale lithium anomalies of up to 187ppm Li2O at the recently optioned Parker Dome project
  • Lithium anomalies extend up to 2,300m length and 900m width
  • Lithium-in-soil anomalies have corresponding and coincident anomalous values of caesium (Cs) and tantalum (Ta), considered key pathfinder elements for potential lithium mineralisation
  • Anomalies overlie the Western and Eastern Pegmatite Trends defined by historic RAB drilling1 where historic drill holes contain logged pegmatite with no assays for lithium
  • Planning underway for a first-pass RC drilling program to test targets
The licences are located 50km north of the world class Mount Holland lithium project and 20km north-east of the Rio lithium deposit held by Zenith Minerals Limited (ASX: ZNC)3 (see Figure 1).

The soil sampling program was designed to provide first-pass geochemical coverage over the Western and Eastern pegmatite trends, delivering the first systematic lithium and associated pathfinder assays for the project.

Managing Director and CEO, Neil Marston commented,

“We are very pleased with the results of the first soil program at Parker Dome, which delineated a series of strong kilometre-long lithium soil anomalies in areas not yet drill tested for lithium, highlighting the exciting lithium potential of the project.”

“The consistency and coherency of the lithium values within these large-scale anomalies is impressive. The coincident pathfinder elements like tantalum and caesium as well as the identification of logged pegmatite in historic drill holes make these areas compelling targets which have been cheaply delineated”.

Figure 1 - Location of Flynn’s Forrestania and Lake Johnston projects and Parker Dome licences under option

Parker Dome Project - Soil Sampling Program

The results from an auger soil geochemistry program at the Parker Dome project have been received and have outlined six new, large-scale, high priority lithium anomalies4 with associated pathfinder geochemistry (Figures 2 - 10).

The soil program was designed to provide first-pass coverage over the Western and Eastern pegmatite trends. The pegmatite trends were outlined by historic, shallow RAB drilling which intersected multiple pegmatite intersections logged over a wide area5, with most holes ending in pegmatite up to 12m thick. The historic drill holes with pegmatite were not assayed for lithium. Flynn believes the soil sampling results announced in this release represent the first significant systematic exploration for lithium at the Parker Dome project.

The auger soil survey was completed on a spacing which varied between 200m x 100m and 400m x 100m, with a total of 679 soil samples collected. Samples were sieved to -80 mesh (180um) and assayed at SGS Australia Pty Ltd, for lithium and associated pathfinder elements by four-acid digest with an ICP-MS finish and gold by 30g fire assay (refer Appendix 1 for further details). The auger soil program has outlined six, large, coherent lithium anomalies with coincident and zoned pathfinder element support (Figures 2 – 10). Three targets (Targets 3, 5 and 6) require further follow-up infill and extensional auger soil sampling. The six targets present as compelling, high order drill targets.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

FG1:AU
Flynn Gold
Flynn Gold

Flynn Gold


Flynn Gold

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2023.

Flynn Gold

High-Grade Gold-Cobalt-Tungsten Intersected at Firetower, NW Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the first drilling results from its 100%-owned Firetower Project located in northwest Tasmania.

Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its maiden diamond drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Warrentinna Project in northeast Tasmania.
Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals


Antilles Gold

Scoping Study for Nueva Sabana Mine Progressing after Receipt of Initial MRE

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that the Company has received the attached Initial Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) to a depth of approximately 150m from the surface for the Nueva Sabana gold-copper deposit, from consultants, Mining Associates Pty Ltd, and the 50:50 joint venture in Cuba can now complete the Scoping Study for the proposed mine.

Franco-Nevada Reports 2023 Results

Business Remains Robust Despite Production Halt at Cobre Panama

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Magnetic Resources

A Further Boost to LJN4 Resource – Closing in on 1Moz

Magnetic Resources NL (Magnetic or the Company) is pleased to announce an Updated Mineral Resource Estimates from its deposits in the Laverton and Homeward Bound area.

Newmont Announces Pricing of Notes to Repay Outstanding Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont" or the "Company") and Newcrest Finance Pty Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont ("Newcrest Finance" and, together with Newmont, the "Issuers") announced today that they have priced a private offering (the "Offering") of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.300% notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") and $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.350% notes due 2034 (the "2034 Notes" and, together with the 2026 Notes, the "Notes"). The Notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured senior basis by Newmont USA Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont. Subject to customary closing conditions, the Offering is expected to close on March 7, 2024.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Galloper Gold logo

Galloper Gold: At the Forefront of Newfoundland’s ‘Gold Rush’


Newmont Announces Offering of Notes to Repay Outstanding Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont" or the "Company") and Newcrest Finance Pty Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont ("Newcrest Finance" and, together with Newmont, the "Issuers") announced today that they have commenced a private offering (the "Offering") of their notes due 2026 and notes due 2034 (together, the "Notes"). The Notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured senior basis by Newmont USA Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont.

The Issuers intend to use a portion of the net proceeds from the Offering to repay all outstanding borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facility, with the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes. The Company previously used borrowings under its revolving credit facility, along with cash on hand, to repay approximately US$1.9 billion aggregate principal amount of bilateral credit debt acquired by Newmont as part of its acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

