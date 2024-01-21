Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Flynn Gold

High-Grade Gold-Cobalt-Tungsten Intersected at Firetower, NW Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the first drilling results from its 100%-owned Firetower Project located in northwest Tasmania.

Highlights

  • First assay results from recent diamond drilling have confirmed potential for significant polymetallic gold and critical minerals mineralisation at the Firetower Project in northwest Tasmania
  • High-grade gold-cobalt-tungsten-copper mineralisation intersected, including:
    • 2019FTD007E:
      • 17.0m @ 2.31g/t Au, 0.16% Co, 0.38% WO3, 0.16% Cu from 121.0-138.0m, including:
        • 1.7m @ 6.64g/t Au, 0.12% Co, 0.87% WO3, 0.14% Cu from 121.0m, and
        • 5.5m @ 3.27g/t Au, 0.24% Co, 0.53% WO3, 0.33% Cu from 132.5m.
  • Diamond drilling program comprised one new drillhole and three diamond tail extensions to holes previously drilled in 2019, for a total of 496.0m
  • All drill core has been cut and submitted for multi-element analysis with 164.6m of assays reported here and assays pending for 331.4m
  • Drilling permits in place to extend additional shallow historic drill holes and test for depth and strike extensions to the high-grade polymetallic mineralised zone
  • Prospective strike length of 6km remains lightly drilled.
The initial drilling results confirm coherent zones of high-grade polymetallic gold, cobalt, tungsten and copper (Au-Co-W-Cu) mineralisation at the project, with laboratory assays for most of the program still pending.

Commenting on the drilling, Managing Director and CEO Neil Marston said

“High-grade gold-cobalt-tungsten has been recorded in the first results from drilling at the Company’s Firetower Project in northwest Tasmania. Our drilling has been successful in testing for depth extensions of the main mineralised zone.

“The 4-hole drill program completed in December 2023 tested depth extension targets generated from our recent review of the project.

“Previous drilling at Firetower has been generally shallow and across a limited strike length, with very few holes extending beyond 150m from the surface. Several previous drill holes ended in mineralisation.

“These early results demonstrate the depth continuity of mineralisation and highlight the significant potential for high-grade mineralisation to continue at depth and along strike.

“Importantly Flynn already has permits in place to undertake a follow-up drilling program to test for further mineralisation.”

Firetower Polymetallic (Au-Co-W-Cu) Mineralisation

The polymetallic Au-Co-W-Cu mineralisation at Firetower is currently defined by historic drilling over a strike length of 200m and remains open along a highly prospective 6km-long trend between the Firetower West and Firetower East prospects (Figure 1). The mineralisation, which partly outcrops, is currently drill-tested to approximately 150m depth and remains open down-dip.

Figure 1: Firetower Project Geology and Gold Prospects

Latest Firetower Drilling

One diamond drill hole and three diamond extension tails on existing holes were drilled at the Firetower Prospect for a total of 496.0m. The location of these 4 drill holes is shown in Figure 2. Table 1 contains full details of these drillholes.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Flynn Gold

Flynn Gold


Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, "Flynn Gold" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results from its maiden diamond drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Warrentinna Project in northeast Tasmania.
Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals


Siren Gold

Significant New Drill Target Identified at Sams Creek

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Sams Creek Project.

Brightstar Resources

Shallow Gold up to 54g/t Au Returned in Menzies RC Drilling

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has begun to receive assays from the recently completed ~5,000m RC drilling program at the Link Zone and Aspacia deposits at the Menzies Gold Project.

Barrick's Tanzanian Mines on Tier One Track With Potential for Extending Lives, Growing Production

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) Barrick's North Mara and Bulyanhulu gold mines have sustained their strong performance and achieved their production guidance for 2023. The mines are part of Twiga Minerals, a joint venture between Barrick and the Government of Tanzania.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

New Airport Terminal at Kahama Airstrip to Leave Lasting Legacy at Barrick's Buzwagi Gold Mine

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) The role of a sustainable mining company is not only to create value for stakeholders today but to ensure it leaves behind a positive legacy that will continue to serve local communities long after mining is complete. This is according to Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow who was speaking today at the official handover ceremony of the new airport terminal built at the closed Buzwagi gold mine's Kahama airstrip to the Tanzania Airport Authority (TAA).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Newmont Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and 2024 Guidance Conference Calls

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today announced that it will release its full year and fourth quarter 2023 operations and financial results, along with its 2024 guidance, on Thursday, February 22, 2024 . Newmont will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (ET) and 4:00 p.m. ET , the same day, which will be available on the Company's website.

10:00 a.m. ET Conference Call Details

1

For toll-free phone numbers, refer to the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49005

Webcast Details
Title: Newmont Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and 2024 Guidance Conference Call
10:00 a.m. ET URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/998838961
4:00 p.m. ET URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/548087872
The webcast materials will be available before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, www.newmont.com . Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Media Contact
Jennifer Pakradooni
720.236.8170
jennifer.pakradooni@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Labyrinth Receives $470,000 Tax Credit

Labyrinth Receives $470,000 Tax Credit

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) ('Labyrinth' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that it has received a tax credit of CAD$415,453 (approximately A$470,000) from Revenu Quebec in Canada.

×