Flynn Gold

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2023.

Highlights

Exploration – Golden Ridge Project, NE Tasmania

  • Final assays received and reported for Phase 2 drilling program completed in August 2023 at the Trafalgar prospect, part of the 100% owned Golden Ridge Project
  • Multiple veins intersected at Trafalgar prospect with high-grade gold mineralisation, including:
    • TFDD0015:
      • 1.1m @ 51.3g/t Au from 353.2m, including 0.4m @ 137.8g/t Au from 353.9m
      • 2.45m @ 5.1g/t Au from 204.55m, including 0.55m @ 20.22g/t Au from 205.2m
      • 1.6m @ 5.86g/t Au from 191.7m, including 0.8m @ 13.95g/t Au from 191.7m
      • 2.4m @ 2.83g/t Au from 167.0m, including 0.45m @ 11.35g/t Au from 168.95m
  • Gold system at Trafalgar expanded beyond 400m East-West strike length, from surface to a depth 420m and remains open in all directions
  • Initial metallurgical tests completed on 26 drill samples from Trafalgar with average gold recovery of 94.5% recorded using conventional bottle roll leaching

Exploration – Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

  • Multiple zones of auriferous quartz veining intersected in Flynn’s maiden diamond drilling program at the Warrentinna Project
  • Drilling program consisted of 2 drillholes for a total of 357m with best intercepts:
    • DNDD001:
      • 7.2m @ 2.5g/t Au from 69.8m, including 2.1m @ 7.0g/t Au from 75.1m, and
      • 4.8m @1.2g/t Au from 92.0m, including 0.3m @ 5.6g/t Au from 94.6m

Exploration – Firetower Project, NW Tasmania

  • Maiden diamond drilling program at the Firetower Project in northwest Tasmania completed with one new drillhole and three diamond tail extensions drilled for 496m
  • First assay results from drilling confirm potential for significant polymetallic gold and critical minerals mineralisation
  • High-grade gold-cobalt-tungsten-copper mineralisation intersected, including:
    • 2019FTD007E:
      • 17.0m @ 2.31g/t Au, 0.16% Co, 0.38% WO3, 0.16% Cu from 121.0 -138.0m, including:
      • 1.7m @ 6.64g/t Au, 0.12% Co, 0.87% WO3, 0.14% Cu from 121.0m, and
      • 5.5m @ 3.27g/t Au, 0.24% Co, 0.53% WO3, 0.33% Cu from 132.5m

Exploration – Mt Dove Project, WA

  • Seven high priority lithium anomalies confirmed and enhanced by in-fill soil sampling at the Mt Dove Project
  • Coherent lithium anomalies extend up to 3,100m length within predominantly shallow sand covered eastern part of licence area

Exploration – Lake Johnston Project, WA

  • Lithium exploration field work accelerated over pegmatites identified at the Lake Johnston Lithium Project
  • First phase of mapping and sampling program targeting potential lithium pegmatite mineralisation completed with 281 soil and 3 rock chip samples collected – assays pending
  • Three additional pegmatite intrusions identified in outcrop during soil sampling

Exploration – Parker Dome Project, WA

  • Geochemical soil sampling for lithium completed at the recently optioned Parker Dome Project, situated 50km north of the Mount Holland Lithium Project in Western Australia
  • 707 samples submitted to laboratory with assay results due in Q1 2024

Corporate

  • Binding Option Agreement secured to acquire two exploration licences at Parker Dome in Western Australia. Key terms of the agreement are:
    • Option Period – 12 months from 8 December 2023
    • Option fee – $25,000 (paid)
    • Initial Consideration - $500,000, of which $300,000 will be paid in cash and $200,000 will be paid in cash, or shares, at Flynn’s election (based on a 10-day volume weighted share price and subject to shareholder approval)
    • Deferred Consideration – $500,000 (to be partly or fully settled via the issue of FG1 shares, at FG1’s election) payable upon the announcement of a JORC Mineral Resource Estimate equivalent to at least 500,000oz Au or 10Mt at 1.0% Li2O, as applicable, and
    • 1% Net Smelter Royalty on all production from the project
  • Flynn Gold announces a $2.4 million equity raising comprising:
    • Tranche 1 Placement of approximately $0.56m plus a Share Purchase Plan to raise approximately $0.6m under ASX LR 7.1 capacity to raise approx. $1.2m in total; and
    • Tranche 2 Placement of approximately $1.24m to Directors and existing Major Shareholders, subject to shareholder approval, which was received on 23 January 2024
  • Annual General Meeting was held on Thursday 30 November 2023 with all resolutions passed.
  • The Company’s cash position as 31 December 2023 was $1.56 million
Flynn Gold is an Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of 100% owned exploration projects in Tasmania and Western Australia (see Figure 1).

The Company has nine tenements located in northeast Tasmania which are prospective for gold and also tin-tungsten. In Northwest Tasmania, Flynn Gold has the Firetower gold and battery metals project as well as the Henty zinc-lead-silver project.

In Western Australia, Flynn has established a portfolio of gold-lithium exploration assets in the Pilbara and Yilgarn regions.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

FG1:AU
Flynn Gold
Flynn Gold

Flynn Gold


Flynn Gold

High-Grade Gold-Cobalt-Tungsten Intersected at Firetower, NW Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, "Flynn Gold" or "the Company") is pleased to provide the first drilling results from its 100%-owned Firetower Project located in northwest Tasmania.

Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, "Flynn Gold" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results from its maiden diamond drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Warrentinna Project in northeast Tasmania.
Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals


Barrick Continues to be a Major Value Creator for Mali

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) and its predecessor, Randgold Resources, has been a valuable partner to Mali for 27 years and, in the face of many challenges, continues to work tirelessly with the Transition Government of Mali and local stakeholders to plot a new course for the country's mining industry and promote it as an investment destination, says president and chief executive Mark Bristow.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

lobo tiggre, uranium

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, shared his updated thoughts on both gold and uranium at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), saying he remains bullish on both commodities in 2024.

Gold stocks were a hot topic at the event, with many investors wondering when they will move.

"I do think gold's going to go higher," said Tiggre. "I don't think gold's going to come down to meet the stocks, I think the stocks are going to come screeching back up to meet gold. The fact that the stocks are on sale is a good thing."

President and CEO Killian Charles

Brunswick Exploration CEO Expects More Consolidation in Lithium Exploration

Expect to see more M&A and consolidation in the lithium exploration space in North America as the push to shore up critical minerals supply continues to direct investment activities and government incentives, according to Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW,OTCQB:BRWXF) President and CEO Killian Charles.

The company executive emphasized how exploration companies with promising assets in good jurisdictions could catch investors’ attention and potentially consolidate.

“We saw a significant amount of consolidation and M&A in Western Australia over the last 10 years," Charles said. "The space is going to be doing the exact same thing in North America. There's frankly no difference as to why you wouldn't see that same amount of M&A activity. And companies that have good assets in strong jurisdictions — which is ... what I think Brunswick Exploration has — we will stand to gain from that benefit.”

Alma Gold (CSE:ALMA)

Alma Gold


Spartan Resources

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023

Spartan Resources Limited ("Spartan" or "Company") (ASX: SPR) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Element79 Gold CEO James C. Tworek

Element79 Gold Shares Production Plans for Lucero Gold Project in Peru

Element79 Gold (CSE:ELEM,OTC Pink:ELMGF) is transitioning from an asset amalgamator to a near-term producer, according to CEO James C. Tworek.

As part of making this transition, the company is looking to formalize the artisanal miners at the property, who are currently producing 70 to 90 metric tons of ore per week from the project.

“There's a permit process in Peru called the reinfo process," Tworek said. "We're currently, with our local community outreach specialists … speaking to all these small permit holders … and trying to bring them in under us.”

