Polymetallic Strike and Depth Potential Identified at Firetower Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Miners Facing Financing Frustration, Where Will the Money Come From?

Trending Press Releases

Canadian North Resources Reports Substantial Increase of Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resources for its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

C29 Acquires Transformative High-Grade Uranium Project

North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified

Filling of HMW Pond 2 Commences as Lithium Chloride Production Journey Continues

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Siren Gold

SNG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Flynn Gold

Polymetallic Strike and Depth Potential Identified at Firetower Project

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at its 100%-owned Firetower Project located in northwest Tasmania.

Highlights

  • Final assay results from recent 4-hole diamond drilling program at the Firetower polymetallic (Au-Co-W-Cu) prospect have been received and reviewed
  • All holes intercepted significant mineralised intervals, with a best result (previously reported) of:
    • 2019FTD007E:
      • 17.0m @ 2.31g/t Au, 0.16% Co, 0.38% WO3, 0.16% Cu from 121.0, including:
        • 1.7m @ 6.64g/t Au, 0.12% Co, 0.87% WO3 and 0.14% Cu from 121m and
        • 5.5m @ 3.27g/t Au, 0.24% Co, 0.53% WO3, 0.33% Cu from 132.5m
  • Modelling of updated drilling data indicated key structural controls to polymetallic mineralisation zones at Firetower
  • Depth and strike extension target zones recognised
  • Detailed surface mapping and sampling program has commenced over priority target areas
Commenting on the drilling, Managing Director and CEO Neil Marston said

“The drilling program was successful in testing for depth extensions of the main mineralised zone and providing key geological and structural information which greatly improves our understanding of the controls to high-grade mineralisation at the Firetower project.

“Our initial review of the project generated depth extension targets that we started testing with an initial 4-hole drill program in November 2023.

“Previous drilling at Firetower has been generally shallow across a limited strike length, with very few holes extending beyond 100m from the surface. Several historic drill holes reportedly ended in mineralisation.

“These early results demonstrate the continuity of polymetallic mineralisation and highlight the significant potential for high-grade mineralisation to continue at depth and along strike.”

Firetower Drilling

The Company completed 496m of diamond drilling at the Firetower prospect in December 2023 with extension tails to three historical diamond holes and one new hole drilled. The drilling followed a due diligence period of historical data validation and review, drill core resampling, drill program planning, environmental surveys, community and stakeholder liaison, access clearance and statutory work program permitting carried out by the Company.

The short drill program was designed to test for depth/strike extensions to historically drilled polymetallic (Au-Co-W-Cu) mineralisation, and to provide stratigraphic and structural information to assist geological evaluation of controls to high-grade mineralisation. All assay results have now been received from the drilling. See Figures 1 & 2 and Appendix 1 for details of the latest drilling.

As previously reported1, extension drill hole 2019FTD007E was drilled for 83.2m from 98.7m – 181.9m to test for the continuation of gold-cobalt-tungsten-copper mineralisation at depth and along strike from hole 2019FTD006 (9.0m @ 2.56g/t Au, 0.25% Co, 0.32% WO3, 0.1% Cu from 99.0m, including 3.0m @ 8.59g/t Au, 0.29% Co, 0.83% WO3, 0.21% Cu from 105m).

Hole 2019FTD007E intersected the thickest down-hole zone of polymetallic mineralisation ever drilled at Firetower, with:

  • 17m @ 2.31g/t Au, 0.16% Co, 0.38% WO3 and 0.16% Cu from 121m; including:
    • 1.7m @ 6.64g/t Au, 0.12% Co, 0.87% WO3 and 0.14% Cu from 121m and
    • 5.5m @ 3.27g/t Au, 0.24% Co, 0.53% WO3 and 0.33% Cu from 132.5m.

Extension drill hole 2019FTD004E was drilled for 121.1m from 106m – 227.1m. Highlights from this extended hole include (as previously reported):

  • 9.1m @ 0.85g/t Au, 0.1% Co, 0.09% WO3 and 0.15% Cu, from 111.9m, including
    • 2.4m @ 1.7g/t Au, 0.15% Co, 0.26% WO3 and 0.19% Cu from 118.6m.

Extension drill hole 2019FTD005E was drilled for 76.9m from 120.5m – 197.4m. Best intercept in the hole was:

  • 2.4m @ 1.37g/t Au, 0.15% Co, 0.35% WO3, 0.04% Cu from 141.0m.

Hole FT-2023-001, drilled from surface to a down-hole depth of 214.8m, intercepted a best polymetallic intercept associated with a discrete zone of chalcopyrite-rich sulphide breccia veining of:

  • 0.75m @ 5.33g/t Au, 2.65% Cu, 0.005% Co, 0.05% WO3 from 159.75m.

Firetower Geological Modelling

The results of Flynn’s drilling are highly encouraging and confirm that follow-up exploration is warranted at Firetower. Modelling of updated drill hole structural and stratigraphic data (including 3D modelling) is in progress to evaluate controls to the high-grade polymetallic Au-Co-W-Cu mineralisation at Firetower and optimise targets for potential follow-up drilling.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

tsxv stocksgold stocksgold explorationlithium investingzinc investingasx: fg1Gold Investing
FG1:AU
Flynn Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Flynn Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Flynn Gold

Flynn Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

High-Grade Gold-Cobalt-Tungsten Intersected at Firetower, NW Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the first drilling results from its 100%-owned Firetower Project located in northwest Tasmania.

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its maiden diamond drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Warrentinna Project in northeast Tasmania.
Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Advancing Multiple Gold Discoveries in Proven Jurisdictions

Advancing Multiple Gold Discoveries in Proven Jurisdictions

Focused on adding value through cost effective minerals exploration and discovery

This Presentation has been prepared as a summary only and does not contain all information about Many Peaks Minerals Limited’s (“MPK” or the “Company”) assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses, prospects and rights and liabilities. The information in this Presentation and made to you verbally is subject to updating, completion, revision, further verification and amendment without notice.
Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold

Significant Mineralisation Intersected at Auld Creek

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Auld Creek Prospect.
Keep reading...Show less
Acquisition of Advanced Gold Projects in Cote D’ivoire

Acquisition of Advanced Gold Projects in Cote D’ivoire

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to announce entering a binding Share Sale Agreement (Agreement) with Turaco Gold Limited (Turaco) to acquire its 89% interest in CDI Holdings (Guernsey) Ltd (CDI Holdings). CDI Holdings is an 89% subsidiary of Turaco, held with Predictive Discovery Limited (Predictive), holding an 11% free carry ownership in a joint venture with Turaco. The Agreement will trigger Turaco’s drag-along right in its joint venture with Predictive, whereby Many Peaks will also acquire Predictive’s remaining 11% interest and consolidate 100% ownership of the joint venture entity CDI Holdings.

Keep reading...Show less
Mining cart full of gold.

Barrick to Look for More Gold and Copper Through DRC Partnership

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) is setting its sights on expanding its operations through a partnership with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that would open up new gold and copper opportunities for the company.

Kibali — the company’s joint venture with AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU,JSE:ANG) — continues to set production records after another successful year, punctuated by the 343,000 ounces of gold it produced in 2023.

Barrick is forecasting higher attributable production from Kibali in 2024, setting a goal of 320,000 to 360,000 ounces.

Keep reading...Show less

AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES NOTICE OF RELEASE OF FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS, CONFERENCE CALL AND ANNUAL MEETING

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its first quarter 2024 results on Thursday, April 25, 2024 after normal trading hours. Additionally, the Company will host its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") the following day, Friday, April 26, 2024 in a hybrid format (in Toronto and virtually).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gold Stocks Gain as Metal Soars Above US$2,200

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gold Stocks Gain as Metal Soars Above US$2,200

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained 1.41 points last week to close at 552.31.

At its latest meeting this past Tuesday (March 19) and Wednesday (March 20), the US Federal Reserve decided to continue holding its benchmark interest rate at 5.25 to 5.5 percent. Chair Jerome Powell indicated that before it begins reducing rates, the central bank wants to see more data showing inflation is moving toward its 2 percent target.

He also said the Fed is still anticipates three cuts before the end of 2024, but declined to say when they will begin.

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Flynn Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Advancing Multiple Gold Discoveries in Proven Jurisdictions

Significant Mineralisation Intersected at Auld Creek

Acquisition of Advanced Gold Projects in Cote D’ivoire

Australian Domestic Gas Outlook Conference

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Australian Domestic Gas Outlook Conference

Graphite Investing

Altech – Excellent Definitive Feasibility Study for 120 MWH First Production Line Cerenergy® Battery Project

Diamond Investing

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Revised Details for Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL Submission Of Production Environmental Impact Assessment

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Commencement of Preliminary Economic Assessment for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama, USA

Precious Metals Investing

Alma Gold Announces Debt Settlement

Battery Metals Investing

Drilling Approvals Received for Gascoyne East Project

×