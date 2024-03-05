Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to participate in the Barclays healthcare conference

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Critical Metals Corp. Completes Business Combination

North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Drill Program Update

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Black Mountain Project Land Position Expanded

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galloper Gold

BOOM:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

North Arrow Minerals

NAR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Energy Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to participate in the Barclays healthcare conference

- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate in the 26th annual Barclays global healthcare conference on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 .

Karen Parkhill , Medtronic executive vice president and chief financial officer, will answer questions on the company beginning at 8:00 a.m. EDT ( 7:00 a.m. CDT ).

A live webcast of the Q&A session will be available on March 12, 2024 , by clicking on the Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com . An archive of the Q&A session will be available on the same webpage later in the day.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic . Medtronic plc , headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE: MDT ), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:




Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-evp--cfo-karen-parkhill-to-participate-in-the-barclays-healthcare-conference-302080566.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/05/c7321.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)

PrairieSky Announces Fourth Quarter And Year-End Results For 2023, Including Record Oil Royalty Production, Strong Leasing Activity And Increased Annual Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its fourth quarter (" Q4 2023 ") and year-end operating and financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. PrairieSky is also pleased to announce a 4% increase in its annual dividend to $1.00 per common share ($0.25 per common share quarterly).

Fourth Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its third quarter (" Q3 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.

These advanced European technologies are often only distributed and implemented exclusively within the European Union. The good news is that it doesn't need to stay this way.

Bringing European healthcare technologies to the North American market can potentially improve healthcare in this part of the world, open up new market opportunities for investors and expose those companies to significant growth capital.

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Survey Finds More Than Half of Past U.S. Colonoscopy Patients Wish They Had Known More Information About Colonoscopies Including Prep Medication Options and How To Prepare for the Procedure

Salix Pharmaceuticals Releases Findings from First Colonoscopy Awareness Survey

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced findings from its first colonoscopy awareness and perspective survey conducted in partnership with The Harris Poll. Survey findings come in time for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and offer patient perspectives on colonoscopies and the preparation process

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic Once Again Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies

Annual list highlights organizations leading the way in business integrity

Ethisphere® announced this week that Medtronic has once again been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Companies to Present at Cowen Annual Health Care Conference

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced that members of company management will participate at the Cowen Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on March 5, 2024. The Bausch Health team will be hosting a fireside chat at 12:50 p.m. EST, and a live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website at https:ir.bauschhealth.com. A replay of the webcast will be posted after the presentation and will be available for a limited time following the event

About Bausch Health

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic files ITC action against Axonics to stop unauthorized use of Medtronic innovations

- Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), along with a parallel action in U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware to block Axonics from improperly importing and selling products that infringe two Medtronic patents related to the MRI compatibility of implantable medical devices.

"Medtronic is continuing our efforts to stop Axonics from profiting off of their unauthorized use of our innovations and intellectual property," said Mira Sahney , president of the pelvic health business in the neuroscience portfolio at Medtronic. "The pattern is clear: Axonics uses Medtronic technologies to improperly compete in the market. It is time for Axonics to be held accountable for these unlawful acts."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Announces Launch of Minjuvi® in Brazil

Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today the launch of Minjuvi ® (tafasitamab) by its Brazilian affiliate, United Medical Ltda. Minjuvi ® is indicated in combination with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi ® monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

DLBCL, the most common subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, presents an aggressive clinical profile. Although a significant number of patients can be cured with standard front-line therapy, many will exhibit refractory disease or relapse following an initial response and are ineligible to transplant. These patients face a very poor prognosis and need novel treatment option to improve their outcomes 1 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleo Diagnostics

Appendix 4D and Half Yearly Accounts

Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (Cleo, or the Company) is bringing to market a simple blood test for the accurate and early diagnosis of ovarian cancer, using its novel patented CXCL10 biomarker. Cleo's first test - AdnexaSureTM is designed to distinguish benign from malignant growths and will be compatible with standard diagnostic laboratory workflows worldwide.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Multiple Large Lithium Soil Anomalies Outlined at Parker Dome

Blackstone Receives R&D Refund and Firms Up Cash Position

Scoping Study for Nueva Sabana Mine Progressing after Receipt of Initial MRE

Strong EM Conductors Identified at Mount Vernon Ni-Cu-PGE Project

Related News

Gold Investing

Multiple Large Lithium Soil Anomalies Outlined at Parker Dome

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Receives R&D Refund and Firms Up Cash Position

Gold Investing

Scoping Study for Nueva Sabana Mine Progressing after Receipt of Initial MRE

Copper Investing

Strong EM Conductors Identified at Mount Vernon Ni-Cu-PGE Project

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of Tranche 2 of Oversubscribed, Non-Brokered Private Placement and Two-Year Extension of the BamaStar Landowners/Mineral Rights Agreement

Energy Investing

Tisdale Clean Energy to be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Base Metals Investing

Atico Mining Signs an Investment Agreement with the Government of Ecuador, for the Development of its La Plata Project

×