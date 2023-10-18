Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Price Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Trending Press Releases

FREEGOLD CONTINUES TO EXTEND MINERALIZATION TO THE WEST WITH MULTIPLE HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS

NORTH ARROW REPORTS NEW SPODUMENE MINERALIZED PEGMATITE DISCOVERIES AT LDG AND MACKAY PROJECTS, NWT

Nano One Materials’ One-Pot Process Could Help Address Affordability Challenge in EV Adoption, COO Says

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

Sona Nanotech CEO Sees Huge Market Potential for Nano-based Cancer Therapies

NEO Battery Materials Announces Pricing of Non-Brokered LIFE Private Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Arbor Metals

ABR:CC

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Steppe Gold

STGO:CA

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in AI (2023 Edition)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Lumina Gold Provides a Cangrejos Project Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that activities at the Cangrejos project are proceeding on schedule. The Company has been actively executing its 2023 Feasibility Study drill plan with nine rigs currently at site. The Company has also been advancing work related to the Feasibility Study expected to be completed in Q1 2025.

Drilling Update

Over 11,000 metres have been completed out of the planned 18,000 metres of resource, geotechnical and metallurgical drilling. The drill program is expected to be finalized by year end. Lumina compares assay results as they are received against those predicted by the Pre-feasibility Study block model, and the average results from assays received to date are tracking extremely well.

Feasibility Study Update

Contracts have been signed with several engineering companies for the advancement of the Feasibility Study for the Cangrejos project. These companies include IMC Mining Consultants to complete the mining sections, SIM Geological Inc. for Resource Estimation, Wyllie & Norrish Rock Engineers for pit slope engineering, and Austin International as the metallurgical qualified person.

Several trade-off studies have been initiated in an effort to further optimize the Cangrejos project. The studies are focused on:

  1. Potentially resequencing when Gran Bestia enters the mine plan, with the goal of reducing haulage to the waste rock storage facility by utilizing the depleted Cangrejos deposit area.
  2. Review of final site infrastructure placement to assist with project optimization and permitting.
  3. Review of the flowsheet to allow for the processing of gold bearing saprolite that was treated as waste in the Pre-Feasibility Study.

The results and potential implications of these studies should be available to the Company in early 2024.

The Company is in the process of selecting the Feasibility Study process lead consultant, which will be determined over the next several months.

Ecuador Election

On Sunday, October 15, 2023 , Daniel Noboa was elected as President of Ecuador . Lumina's management team believes that President Elect Noboa will continue policies supportive of mining in Ecuador . He has said that he will prioritize the attraction of foreign investment and that responsible mining has great potential to be an important source of financing for social projects and generation of employment. Lumina looks forward to engaging with the new administration on its Exploitation Agreement terms and Exploitation Investment Protection Agreement to support the development of Cangrejos.

Qualified Person

Leo Hathaway , P.Geo., Senior Vice President of Lumina and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the Cangrejos Project has reviewed, verified, and approved the contents of this news release and has verified the data underlying the contents of this news release.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Follow us on: Twitter , Linkedin or Facebook .

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminagold.com/ . To receive future news releases please sign up at https://luminagold.com/contact .

Lumina Gold Corp.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval, President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to work programs, development of the project, negotiating the exploitation agreement terms, negotiating the exploitation investment protection agreement and future studies at Cangrejos. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or "projected" or variations of those words or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "could", "are proposed to", "are planned to", "are expected to" or "are anticipated to" be taken, occur or be achieved.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions, the prices of gold and copper, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumina-gold-provides-a-cangrejos-project-update-301959505.html

SOURCE Lumina Gold Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/18/c2533.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lumina GoldLUM:CCTSXV:LUMBase Metals Investing
LUM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV:LUM) (OTCQB:LMGDF), based in Vancouver, BC, advancing its 100% owned Cangrejos gold-copper project in southwest Ecuador, today announced that Scott Hicks, VP Corporate Development, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 4th, 2023.

DATE : October 4th, 2023
TIME: 1:00pm ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 3 rd , 4 th and 5 th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Commences Feasibility Study Fieldwork

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it has recommenced drilling at its Cangrejos gold-copper project in southwest Ecuador . The Company has initiated the approximately 8,000 metre geotechnical drill program at both the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia deposits. The infill resource definition program will commence in September and will include approximately 10,000 metres of drilling. The goal of the program is to convert Probable mineral reserves to Proven mineral reserves for Phase 1 of mining at the Cangrejos deposit. Lumina intends to fund the Feasibility Study work and drilling from the proceeds received from Wheaton Precious Metals (see May 26, 2023 and May 16, 2023 news releases).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Hires Ron Halas as Chief Operating Officer

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it has hired Ron Halas P.Eng. as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Halas has over 30 years of diverse experience including open pit and underground mining in both base and precious metals. He has worked with major mining companies including Kinross IAMGOLD, Vale, PT Freeport Indonesia, Placer Dome, and Cominco. His extensive experience in mine feasibility, development, and operations has been gained in Canada Niger Indonesia New Caledonia Suriname, Brazil and Mauritania . Mr. Halas has a Bachelor of Engineering degree from McGill University and a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Simon Fraser University .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF ) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") supporting the results of a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") for the development of its Cangrejos gold-copper project located in southwest, Ecuador (the "Project" or "Cangrejos"). The results of the PFS were previously reported in the Company's news release dated April 17, 2023 and there are no material differences in the Report from those results. The effective date of the Report is April 7, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold Announces Receipt of First Early Deposit Payment of US$12M from Wheaton Precious Metals

Lumina Gold Announces Receipt of First Early Deposit Payment of US$12M from Wheaton Precious Metals

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it has received the first US$12 million payment (the "First Early Deposit Payment") under the previously announced precious metals purchase agreement (the "Gold Stream") with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ("Wheaton") in relation to its 100% owned Cangrejos gold-copper project located in El Oro Province, Ecuador (the "Project" or "Cangrejos").

Lumina Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Lumina Gold Corp.)

The principal terms of the First Early Deposit Payment and the Gold Stream are as described in the Company's news release dated May 16, 2023 , whereby Wheaton will pay a total of US$300 million to acquire 6.6% of the payable gold produced from the Project until 700,000 ounces of gold have been delivered, and 4.4.% thereafter, with US$48 million being paid as an early deposit pre-construction and US$252 million being paid during construction.

The Company also wishes to clarify information disclosed in its May 16, 2023 news release, to revise the original statement from "Wheaton will pay a production payment representing 18.0% of the spot price of gold for the first 700,000 ounces and 22.0% of the spot price of gold thereafter" to "Wheaton will make ongoing payments for the gold ounces delivered equal to 18.0% of the spot price of gold until the uncredited deposit is reduced to nil and 22.0% of the spot price of gold thereafter".

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Preliminary Feasibility Study (the "PFS") for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Follow us on: Twitter , Linkedin or Facebook .

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminagold.com/ . To receive future news releases please sign up at https://luminagold.com/contact .

Lumina Gold Corp.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval , President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the Company's decision and ability to develop the Project into a producing mine; payment by Wheaton of $300 million to Lumina and the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with the Gold Stream; and the delivery to Wheaton of gold production in respect of the Project. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or "projected" or variations of those words or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "could", "are proposed to", "are planned to", "are expected to" or "are anticipated to" be taken, occur or be achieved.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions; the prices of gold, copper and silver; the Company's ability to meet its obligations under the Gold Stream and other material agreements; the accuracy and reliability of technical data, forecasts, estimates and studies, including the PFS; the accuracy of slope guidance underlying the engineered pit design; estimates of mineral resources and mineral reserves; anticipated costs and expenditures; future results of operations; ability to satisfy power infrastructure and water capacity requirements; availability and ability to procure personnel, machinery, supplies, and equipment from local sources where possible; the characteristics of the Project producing innate positive environmental impacts; tax rates and royalty rates applicable to the Project; the relationship between the Company and the local communities and its business partners; ability to operate in a safe and effective manner; and the success of exploration, development and processing activities. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to exploration activities and accurately predicting mineralization; the timing and ability of the Company to obtain necessary permits; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); capital costs varying significantly from estimates; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; risks associated with the business of the Company; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; inflation and credit risks; risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumina-gold-announces-receipt-of-first-early-deposit-payment-of-us12m-from-wheaton-precious-metals-301835971.html

SOURCE Lumina Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/26/c8359.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Undertakes Updating NI43-101 Mineral Resources Report for the Ferguson Lake Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum Project

Canadian North Resources Inc. Undertakes Updating NI43-101 Mineral Resources Report for the Ferguson Lake Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum Project

Highlights:

  • Adding results of 39,270 meters in 145 holes of new diamond drilling to the project database for the completion of an updated Mineral Resources estimation.
  • New Mineral Resource model to include both mineralization types and significant extensions of mineralized zones defined by the Company drilling to September 2023.
  • SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and Ronacher McKenzie Geosciences Inc. have been engaged for an independent technical review of the project, an update of the 2022 resource estimate and preparation of the new NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Report.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company'; TSXV:CNRI; OTCQX:CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce it has commissioned a new Mineral Resource estimation in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for its Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium and platinum project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Amended: Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

Amended: Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - October 17, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce drill results (holes 1-6) from its Phase 1, 2023 program in the Alcona Area at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project (" DBL Project "). The drill program totaled 2,208m of NQ2 diamond drill core in 9 holes within the Alcona Area (holes 7, 8 and 17 pending).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Second Drill Arrives at Barksdale's Sunnyside Project

Second Drill Arrives at Barksdale's Sunnyside Project

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the arrival of a second drill rig at its Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration project in Arizona. Drilling has commenced at the South Canyon zone, where multiple targets are being tested in the first hole.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FABLED COPPER Samples Three Road Side Lithium Bearing Pegmatite Outcrops on Volt 1 Property, Quebec

FABLED COPPER Samples Three Road Side Lithium Bearing Pegmatite Outcrops on Volt 1 Property, Quebec

Fabled Copper Corp. (" Fabled " or the " Company ") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce the first Phase sampling program on the Volt 1 Property in Quebec

The VOLT 1 Property is comprised of 9 contiguous cells with a total size of 504 hectares. The VOLT 2 Property is comprised of 2 contiguous cells nearby with a total size of 112 hectares. Both properties are located due east of the village of Miquelon, Quebec and are surrounded by Mosaic Minerals Corp.'s (CSE: MOC) "Lithium SM Project."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Produces 3.80 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,537 Ounces of Au in Q3 2023

Atico Produces 3.80 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,537 Ounces of Au in Q3 2023

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) announces its operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 from its El Roble mine. Production for the quarter totaled 3.80 million pounds of copper and 2,537 ounces of gold in concentrates.

"Production results for the period have significantly improved when compared to the first two quarters of the year as the overall operational steady state-run rate was again achieved. We anticipate stronger results to continue throughout the remainder of the year as we get back on track to deliver our 2023 production guidance" said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "For the fourth quarter, we continue looking for opportunities to improve metal production and at the same time aggressively drill testing target areas in proximity to our mine. Throughout the year we have seen encouraging results in these areas and anticipate further success in the months to come."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Secures OJEP Funding for Sangster and St. Denis Lithogeochemical Exploration

Sarama Resources Engages Leading Arbitration Law Firm

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2023

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Secures OJEP Funding for Sangster and St. Denis Lithogeochemical Exploration

Gold Investing

Sarama Resources Engages Leading Arbitration Law Firm

Nickel Investing

Nickelex Signs Definitive Agreement to Option in on Four Projects in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2023

Gold Investing

South-West Connect Conference Presentation

Lithium Investing

Investor Conference Call

Lithium Investing

LPI Enters into Binding Scheme Implementation Deed with Codelco for All-Cash A$0.57 Per LPI Share Acquisition

×