Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Is Gold a Buy at US$2,000?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Pure Life Healthcare Management Announces Acquisition of Revolution Medical Cannabis Clinic

Skyharbour Intersects Significant Uranium Mineralization in Inaugural Drill Program at the Russell Lake Project in Northern Saskatchewan and Announces Plans for a Follow-Up Winter Drill Program

Pure Life Healthcare Management

NEO Battery Materials Korea Governmentally Certified as Innovative Growth Venture Enterprise

Canada Silver Cobalt Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Blockmate Ventures

MATE:CA

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB
2023 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

Lumina Gold (TSXV: LUM), Lumina Gold, a large scale gold-copper developer, will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall Conference, which will take place on November 24 and 25 at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Lumina Gold management team will be taking meetings throughout the day, and will also present at 14:15 CET on November 25th to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at: https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-2/

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarks, "Following two virtual, and four in-person events, Deutsche Goldmesse has established itself as Germany's premier investment conference in the resource space. Being from Germany myself and working solely in the junior mining space for the last 12 years, I understand what German and European investors are looking for. This is why I have focused on bringing together a selective group of impressive and diverse companies, keynote speakers, influencers, HNW investors, asset & fund managers, media partners and more. I am excited to offer this boutique event once again, exclusive to the junior mining sector."

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold is advancing its 100% owned, large scale gold-copper Cangrejos project to a Feasibility Study expected in H1 2025. The company is currently being funded by a US$300M financing package from Wheaton Precious Metals that it announced after releasing is Pre-feasibility Study in April 2023.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's largest mining investment conference, based out of Frankfurt- one of Europe's most important financial capitals. The conference brings together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. The exclusive two-day event showcases industry-leading keynote speakers and up to 35 carefully considered companies in a range of commodities and stages from explorers to producers.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, Deutsche Goldmesse provides a platform where company management can connect with a vast network of European institutional and HNW investors, retail investors, analysts, influencers, newsletter writers, media, and other local partners.

For further information:
Lumina Gold
Scott Hicks
VP Corporate Development & Communications
1 (604) 646 1890
info@luminagold.com
www.luminagold.com

Lumina Gold Announces Conversion of Ross Beaty Credit Facility to Common Shares

Lumina Gold Announces Conversion of Ross Beaty Credit Facility to Common Shares

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that Ross Beaty has converted C$15.3 million of outstanding debt to common shares at a price of C$0.42 per share pursuant to an amended and restated credit agreement dated December 13, 2022 (see December 15, 2022 news release for more details). As a result of this conversion, Ross Beaty has been issued 36,484,604 common shares of Lumina, bringing his ownership in the Company to 27.7%.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Provides a Cangrejos Project Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that activities at the Cangrejos project are proceeding on schedule. The Company has been actively executing its 2023 Feasibility Study drill plan with nine rigs currently at site. The Company has also been advancing work related to the Feasibility Study expected to be completed in Q1 2025.

Drilling Update

Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV:LUM) (OTCQB:LMGDF), based in Vancouver, BC, advancing its 100% owned Cangrejos gold-copper project in southwest Ecuador, today announced that Scott Hicks, VP Corporate Development, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 4th, 2023.

DATE : October 4th, 2023
TIME: 1:00pm ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 3 rd , 4 th and 5 th

Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Commences Feasibility Study Fieldwork

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it has recommenced drilling at its Cangrejos gold-copper project in southwest Ecuador . The Company has initiated the approximately 8,000 metre geotechnical drill program at both the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia deposits. The infill resource definition program will commence in September and will include approximately 10,000 metres of drilling. The goal of the program is to convert Probable mineral reserves to Proven mineral reserves for Phase 1 of mining at the Cangrejos deposit. Lumina intends to fund the Feasibility Study work and drilling from the proceeds received from Wheaton Precious Metals (see May 26, 2023 and May 16, 2023 news releases).

Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Hires Ron Halas as Chief Operating Officer

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it has hired Ron Halas P.Eng. as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Halas has over 30 years of diverse experience including open pit and underground mining in both base and precious metals. He has worked with major mining companies including Kinross IAMGOLD, Vale, PT Freeport Indonesia, Placer Dome, and Cominco. His extensive experience in mine feasibility, development, and operations has been gained in Canada Niger Indonesia New Caledonia Suriname, Brazil and Mauritania . Mr. Halas has a Bachelor of Engineering degree from McGill University and a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Simon Fraser University .

