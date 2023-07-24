Successful Delivery of a Premium Quality, (6% Li) Lithium Chloride Concentrate Product from HMW Pilot Plant

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Los Andes Copper Announces Signing of Royalty Agreement with Ecora Resources PLC for US$20,000,000

Los Andes Copper Announces Signing of Royalty Agreement with Ecora Resources PLC for US$20,000,000

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a royalty agreement (the "Royalty") with Ecora Resources PLC ("Ecora") for a total cash consideration of US$20,000,000. The Royalty is calculated over the sale of all minerals produced from the Company's Vizcachitas Project in Chile (the "Vizcachitas Project"). Ecora will receive royalty payments calculated as 0.25% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") on minerals sold on open pit operations and 0.125% NSR on underground operations.

The Royalty agreement announced today is in addition to the existing NSRs in place on the Project, consisting of a 2% NSR for open pit operations and a 1% NSR on underground operations. The transaction is expected to close in the next two weeks.

Santiago Montt, CEO of Los Andes, commented: "We are very pleased to be entering into a new partnership with Ecora. The investment is testament to the superior quality and potential of the Vizcachitas Project and validates the extensive technical work undertaken by the team over many years. With the proceeds of this transaction, we can accelerate the implementation of a number of optimizations and further upside identified in our April 11, 2023 Pre-Feasibility Study."

Eduardo Covarrubias, Chairman of Los Andes, commented: "This transaction further strengthens the Company's balance sheet to a point never seen before. Los Andes is now in a unique position to evaluate and implement multiple shareholder value enhancing options at a project level including drilling and additional fieldwork and, subject to the required approvals, share buy backs to the extent they present attractive accretion opportunities for our shareholders."

Marc Bishop Lafleche, CEO of Ecora, commented: "The energy transition is expected to drive copper demand to new levels and we are delighted to add Vizcachitas to our growing portfolio of copper royalties. This transaction further complements our copper royalty exposure which is underpinned by a development pipeline poised to deliver continued growth until the middle of the next decade. Vizcachitas fits our core investment criteria as a large scale, low cost, and long-life project in an established mining region."

RBC Capital Markets is acting as financial advisor to Los Andes in connection with this transaction.

The Transaction

The transaction considers a price of US$20,000,000 for a 0.25% open pit NSR and a 0.125% underground NSR over the entire Vizcachitas Project. The NSR rates will be subject to certain adjustments in the event of delays in beginning production:

  • If the start of production is delayed up to June 30, 2030 no adjustments are applied
  • If delays extend beyond June 30, 2030 and up to June 30, 2031, there is a first rate increase of 0.10% for open pit operations and 0.05% for underground operations
  • If delays extend beyond June 30, 2031 and up to June 30, 2032, there is a second rate increase of 0.10% for open pit operations and 0.05% for underground operations
  • If delays extend beyond June 30, 2032, there is a third rate increase of 0.10% for open pit operations and 0.05% for underground operations
  • The Company has the option to avoid the second and third rate increases by paying at the time of those rate increases an amount equal to US$15,000,000 (US$20,000,000 if copper prices at that time exceed US$5/lb)

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is a development company with an 100% interest in the Vizcachitas Project in Chile. The Company is focused on progressing Vizcachitas, which is located along one of Chile's most prolific copper belts. Vizcachitas is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not controlled by the majors and the Company believes it will be Chile's next major copper mine.

The Project is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 150 kilometers north of Santiago, in an area of very good infrastructure. An independent technical report for the PFS, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available on the Company's SEDAR profile.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

About Ecora Resources PLC

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating a sustainable future.

Ecora's vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify its royalty portfolio in line with its strategy. The company will achieve this through building a diversified portfolio of scale over high quality assets that drives low volatility earnings growth and shareholder returns.

The mining sector has an essential role to play in the energy transition, with commodities such as copper, nickel and cobalt - key materials for manufacturing batteries and electric vehicles. Copper also plays a critical role in our electricity grids. All these commodities are mined and there are not enough mines in operation today to supply the volume required to achieve the energy transition.

Ecora's strategy is to acquire royalties and streams over low-cost operations and projects with strong management teams, in well-established mining jurisdictions. The company's portfolio has been reweighted to provide material exposure to this commodity basket and it has successfully transitioned from a coal orientated royalty business in 2014 to one that by 2026 will be materially coal free and comprised of over 90% exposure to commodities that support a sustainable future. The fundamental demand outlook for these commodities over the next decade is very strong, which should significantly increase the value of its royalty portfolio.

Ecora's shares are listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ECOR) and trade on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: ECRAF).

For more information please contact:

Santiago Montt, CEO
Santiago.montt@losandescopper.com
Tel: +56 2 2954 0450

Elizabeth Johnson, Investor Relations
Elizabeth.Johnson@losandescopper.com

E-Mail: info@losandescopper.com or visit our website at www.losandescopper.com

Follow us on Twitter: @LosAndesCopper

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174614

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Los Andes CopperLA:CATSXV:LABase Metals Investing
LA:CA
Los Andes Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Los Andes Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Environmental Court Authorizes Los Andes Copper to Restart Drilling

Environmental Court Authorizes Los Andes Copper to Restart Drilling

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to report that on June 15, 2023, the Second Environmental Court in Chile ruled that Los Andes has complied with all the conditions imposed on July 20, 2022 and is now authorized to restart drilling.

On March 18, 2022, the Second Environmental Court in Chile issued a preliminary injunction suspending the drilling program of the company. On July 20, 2022, the Court decided that the company's drilling program was compatible with the presence of the Andean cat, and that drilling could resume subject to certain conditions. The Company and its consultants worked to obtain certain government agencies' filings and approvals required by the Court as conditions, which the Court have now declared met, authorizing the Company to return to drilling.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Los Andes Copper, LTD. Q2 2023

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Los Andes Copper, LTD. Q2 2023

Los Andes Copper, LTD (TSXV: LA): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Los Andes Copper, LTD. The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: Los Andes Copper Q2 2023 Report

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • PFS shows robust economics of project
  • Capital remains accessible
  • Trading below peers on EV/NPV basis

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/169498_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Resource Capital Fund's Exercise of its Outstanding Warrants

Los Andes Copper Announces Resource Capital Fund's Exercise of its Outstanding Warrants

 Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. ("RCF"), has exercised the 1,340,000 warrants of the Company that it held. Accordingly, the Company has received $6,700,000 and has issued 1,340,000 new ordinary shares.

The warrants were offered in connection with an $8.8 million private placement which was completed in two tranches with the first tranche closing on May 7, 2018 and the second closing on June 7, 2018. Following the issue of new shares, the Company has a total of 29,416,686 shares issued and outstanding.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Appoints Santiago Montt as Chief Executive Officer

Los Andes Copper Appoints Santiago Montt as Chief Executive Officer

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") advises that Santiago Montt has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company, effective May 25, 2023.

Mr. Montt has served the Company as Interim CEO since November 1, 2022, where he was responsible for the Company's operations in Chile. Prior to this, he was the Company COO.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Files Positive PFS for Vizcachitas With a US$2.77 Billion Post-Tax NPV and 24% IRR

Los Andes Copper Files Positive PFS for Vizcachitas With a US$2.77 Billion Post-Tax NPV and 24% IRR

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further that it has now filed the pre-feasibility study at its 100% owned Vizcachitas Project ("Vizcachitas" or the "Project") which was the subject of its news release of February 23, 2023 (the "PFS"). The PFS, titled "Vizcachitas Project Pre-Feasibility Study Valparaíso Region, Chile NI 43-101 Technical Report" dated March 30, 2023 with an effective date of February 20, 2020 was prepared for Los Andes by Tetra Tech, and has been filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Highlights of the PFS include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Announces Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Announces Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the offering of a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,500,000 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") priced at $0.05 per FT Share, for up to $375,000 and up to 9,375,000 working capital units (the "WC Unit") priced at $0.04 per WC Unit, for up to $375,000 (the "Offering").

Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for exploration of the numerous Copper-Gold-Silver prospects at the Company's Newmont Lake Project within its large (72,368 hectares/178,825 acres) Golden Triangle Property in northwestern British Columbia, including the Trek South Property, as well as its Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property in Ontario and its Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper property in Nevada and for working capital.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aranjin Resources Completes Private Placement

Aranjin Resources Completes Private Placement

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) (the "Company" or "Aranjin") announces that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 53,782,668 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.02 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1,075,653 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant").

Each Warrant will be exercisable for one Share at a price of $0.05 per Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering, provided that in the event that the daily volume weighted average closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") or a recognized Canadian stock exchange equals or exceeds $0.10 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a press release announcing the reduced Warrant term and in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th calendar day after the date such press release is issued.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces CFO Transition and Succession Plan

FPX Nickel Announces CFO Transition and Succession Plan

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to report a transition and succession plan for the role of the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. FPX's current and long-serving CFO and Corporate Secretary, Mr. Chris Mitchell has informed the Company of his intention to retire on a flexible timeline in the second half of 2023 or early 2024. As part of a planned transition process, the Company has commenced a search for a new CFO and Corporate Secretary, and Mr. Mitchell will remain available to the Company on an as-needed basis to support an orderly changeover of duties to his successor.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Extend Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Announces Extend Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") further to the Company's news release dated June 9, 2023, 1844 announces a 30 day extension of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The Company is keeping the same terms as previously announced and will raise up to 57,142,858 Units at $0.035 per Unit for gross proceeds is up to $2,000,000.

The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing and the exercise price is $0.055 per Warrant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Engages Mira Geoscience for Geophysical Modelling

Heritage Mining Engages Mira Geoscience for Geophysical Modelling

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - July 20, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has engaged Mira Geoscience as part of its systematic exploration program for both its flagship Drayton-Black Lake and Contact Bay Projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Intersects 42.2 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper; 1.0% Lead; 2.0% Zinc; 2.44 g/t Gold and 70.4 g/t Silver, Including 7.3 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper; 2.0% Lead; 2.2% Zinc; 8.11 g/t Gold and 114.2 g/t Silver Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth - Intersects Massive Sulphide Mineralization at El Cura Deposit

Emerita Intersects 42.2 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper; 1.0% Lead; 2.0% Zinc; 2.44 g/t Gold and 70.4 g/t Silver, Including 7.3 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper; 2.0% Lead; 2.2% Zinc; 8.11 g/t Gold and 114.2 g/t Silver Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth - Intersects Massive Sulphide Mineralization at El Cura Deposit

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces additional assay results from the ongoing drilling program at La Romanera Deposit, part of Emerita's wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulfide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. Results contained in this news release are from La Romanera. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

Assays have been received for three additional drill holes that were not included in the recently announced NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate news releases dated May 23 and July 6, 2023). Figures 1 and 2 show intercept locations and Table 1 contains diamond drill hole data. Drill holes LR148, LR150 and LR151 have intercepted sulphide mineralization below the limit of the current mineral resource estimate, extending the mineralization at depth. The intercepts are approximately 550-600 meters below surface and span approximately 300 meters horizontally along strike. Downhole TEM anomalies indicate the mineralization continues at depth for at least another 100 meters. At this elevation, it appears that the Upper and Lower lenses that occur at shallower depths in the deposit merge into one massive sulphide lens of up to 30 to 40 meters thickness. For interpretation purposes, this lens has been referred to as the Lower Lens.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Los Andes Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Diamond Drilling Confirms Ultra High-Grade REEs Extend Significantly Beneath Resource

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

rare earth investing

Diamond Drilling Confirms Ultra High-Grade REEs Extend Significantly Beneath Resource

Graphite Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Lithium Investing

June 2023 - Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Lithium Investing

June 2023 - Quarterly Activities Report

Lithium Investing

Assay Results Confirm 74.4m At 1.18% Li2o, Including 32.95m At 1.81% Li2o At Mavis Lake

Gold Investing

Approvals Received For Mount Vernon Drilling

×