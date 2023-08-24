Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

What are Junior Miners and Are They a Good Investment? (Updated 2023)

11 Lithium Stocks Betting on Direct Lithium Extraction

Electric Vehicle Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country (Updated 2023)

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with Senseta, a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity & intelligent drone services company

Puma Exploration Intersects Multiple Occurrences of Visible Gold at Depth

ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. Sign Strategic Partnership MOU with Limitless Integrations LLC., an Integration Solutions and Deployment Service Provider for Safety and Security

Drilling Is Set to Begin on MTB's Telegraph Copper-Gold Project in BC's Golden Triangle

Argonaut Gold

AR:CC

Arizona Lithium

AZL:AU

Antler Gold

ANTL:CC

Crew Energy

CR:CC
2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Nickel Investor Report (Updated for Q3)

Laramide Awarded US Department of Energy Grant for Churchrock Restoration Study

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce that its US subsidiary, NuFuels Inc, has been awarded a U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE") grant in the amount of USD $1,756,778 to provide the funding for a joint research project ("The Project") with Los Alamos National Laboratory ("LANL") to develop advanced in-situ recovery ("ISR) related groundwater restoration technology.

Laramide Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Expenses for the DOE grant for the NuFuels/LANL Project titled "Laboratory Groundwater Restoration R&D Bench Study with Natural Uranium Core and Groundwater" will be shared at a ratio of approximately 40% by NuFuels, to pay for the costs of obtaining the core material and laboratory equipment and supplies, and 60% by DOE, to provide the LANL expertise and facilities, and fund research staff.

The Project is designed to develop groundwater restoration technology in the laboratory that will address both the modern groundwater restoration standards in New Mexico , and have a significant impact on reducing the full cycle cost related to ISR by reducing the amount of water used during the groundwater restoration process through in-situ restoration techniques. In addition to the benefit to the uranium industry, the technology developed would benefit many DOE and legacy industrial sites where water-efficient remedial approaches to groundwater quality reclamation may be advantageous.

The Project's objective is to demonstrate the capacity to restore groundwater geochemical conditions to background levels at uranium recovery operations through the application of restoration strategies to include: 1) groundwater sweeping, 2) active treatment through reverse osmosis and recirculation operations, 3) amendment injections, and 4) natural and enhanced attenuation processes.

The primary focus will be ISR restoration technologies that would result in reduced groundwater consumption during groundwater restoration activities following uranium ISR operations, though the results are likely to aid in the reduction of water usage at other uranium recovery related groundwater restoration projects such as legacy tailings operations. This study will be performed using uranium rich core collected from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission licensed ISR uranium properties owned by NuFuels, Inc. in New Mexico .

Past operators ISR facilities have performed laboratory studies demonstrating the capacity to restore groundwater concentrations of uranium to acceptable regulatory levels. Since that time, however, New Mexico State regulations have changed, and groundwater uranium concentrations are currently required to be materially lower. The Project to be undertaken by NuFuels and LANL will largely repeat these previous laboratory demonstrations with the freshly collected core materials and modern chemical amendments, to address the current uranium groundwater restoration standard, thereby complying with State of New Mexico permitting requirements.

Marc Henderson , President of Laramide and NuFuels commented, "We are honored to have been awarded this Grant by the DOE.  Los Alamos National Laboratory is one of the premier research institutions in the world. We believe this Project will result in cutting edge groundwater restoration technology that will enhance post ISR groundwater quality and be useful for groundwater restoration programs at other uranium related legacy sites.  NuFuels will reach out to stakeholders so they may be an integral part of the Project as we move forward, and believe the work will be embraced by both the regulatory community and community in general."

About Laramide Resources Ltd.:

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the western United States . The company's portfolio comprises five advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. Each asset has been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and are considered late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

The Westmoreland project in Queensland, Australia , is one of the largest uranium development assets held by a junior mining company. This project has a PEA that describes an economically robust, open-pit mining project with a mine-life of 13 years.  Additionally, the adjacent Murphy Project in the Northern Territory of Australia is a greenfield asset that Laramide strategically acquired to control the majority of the mineralized system along the Westmoreland trend.

In the United States , Laramide's assets include the NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, which is proposed to be developed using in-situ recovery ("ISR") production methodology. The Company also owns the La Jara Mesa project in the historic Grants mining district of New Mexico and an underground project, called La Sal , in Lisbon Valley, Utah .

Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Language

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Laramide disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration and production for uranium; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of resource estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for uranium; uranium price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/24/c1472.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in Toronto .

A total of 90,446,193 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented and all matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been duly authorized and approved. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, as follows:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce completion of the initial diamond drilling phase of the project ramp-up at its 100% owned NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, near Gallup, New Mexico, USA ("Crownpoint").  The diamond drill program, having a total drilled length of 6,030 feet (1,838 meters) was comprised of seven drill holes located in areas of uranium mineralization within Section 17, Township 16 North South, Range 16 West and located along the boundary between Section 17 and Section 8. Three of these drill holes were "twin holes" drilled within 20 feet (ft) of historic drill holes designed to confirm the stratigraphic position of uranium mineralization, the relative thicknesses of mineralized intervals, the range of uranium grades that were encountered in the historical drill holes and to provide drill core for chemical assays and radiometric equilibrium analysis. The project is being managed by NuFuels, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Laramide Resources Ltd., which oversees Laramide's uranium asset portfolio in the United States . As reported on December 13, 2022 and January 23, 2023 Laramide has appointed SLR International Corporation ("SLR") of Denver, Colorado, to complete an NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") with respect to the Churchrock Uranium Project (the "Project").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

 Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce that the Company and Extract Advisors LLC acting as agent for and on behalf of the Lenders (the " Agent "), completed an amendment (the " Amendment ") to the existing term loan made by the Lenders in favour of Laramide Resources Ltd. (the " Term Loan "), which includes, among other things, (i) a two year extension of the maturity date of the Term Loan from March 31, 2023 to March 31, 2025 (ii) the reduction of the outstanding facility from USD$4,500,000 to USD$3,500,000 with a USD$1,000,000 repayment made concurrent with the signing of the Amendment Agreement (iii) no prepayment of the Term Loan before the Maturity date and (iv) the Company may request conversion of the loan at any time after September 20, 2023 after the shares of the Company have traded on the TSX for $1.00 on a volume weighted basis for ten consecutive days. The conversion price remains at $0.40 per share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

david woodall, ceo and managing director of aura energy

Aura Energy Progressing Toward Uranium Production in Mauritania with Final Permitting Underway, CEO Says

Australian mineral resource company Aura Energy (ASX:AEE) is ramping up its efforts to get its Tiris uranium project in Mauritania to the production stage, with final permit applications underway, according to David Woodall, the company’s CEO and managing director.

“We’ve been advised that we would expect that (permit around) September or October of this year,” he said. Woodall also disclosed that Aura Energy is currently in talks with end-user utility companies for potential offtake agreements for the uranium that will be produced at the Tiris project.

Aura Energy is developing its near-term, low-cost Tiris uranium project, which contains a significant uranium resource that is readily accessible for extraction and beneficiation.

NexGen Announces the Completion of the Provincial Environmental Assessment Technical Review and Submission of the Final Environmental Impact Statement

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce a major milestone in the advancement of regulatory approvals for the 100% owned Rook I Project ("Rook I" or the "Project") with the completion of the Provincial Environmental Assessment ("EA") technical review process and submission of the Final Provincial Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment ("ENV").

The Project, located in the uranium-rich district of Saskatchewan's southwestern Athabasca Basin, includes underground and surface facilities to support the mining and processing of uranium ore from the Arrow Deposit. The ENV have confirmed completion of their conformity review of the revised EIS submitted by NexGen on July 5, 2023 , and the planned advancement of the Provincial EA to the public review stage.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Carmanah Minerals (CSE:CARM)

Carmanah Minerals: Uranium and Rare Earths Exploration to Power the Green Energy Transition


Carmanah Minerals (CSE:CARM)

Carmanah Minerals


Ur-Energy to Hold Earnings Webcast and Teleconference Tomorrow

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") invites you to attend its webcastteleconference tomorrow, August 15, 2023

Ur-Energy management will provide a review of our 2023 Q2 operations and results. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Toro Energy

Pilot Plant Design Commissioned - Wiluna Uranium Project

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to announce that the metallurgical consulting group, Strategic Metallurgy, has been commissioned by Toro to undertake a detailed design of a pilot plant to further assess the new processing flowsheet for its 100% owned Wiluna Uranium Project. The Wiluna Uranium Project is located near Wiluna on the Goldfields Highway, some 750km NE of Perth in Western Australia (see Figure 1).

